Hamilton developed his ideas in direct response to Adam Smith and the British system. List built on them, Clay tried to bring them in (and partially succeeded), and then the Republicans went all in under Lincoln and Carey.

Republican Party philosophy, which built America into the greatest nation on Earth before WWI, was abandonned under assault from Libertarians. A lot of Republicans today don't even know that the American System and the American School of Economics exist, let alone are the core of Republican and conservative principles.

Trump understood all this intuitively. The globalists hate state sovereignty and the American System. They want slaves and to rule through debt.

Economist Michael Hudson (a Marxist and leftist and Trotsky's godson) has written extensively about the American system and the American school of economics. His politics are stupid but his economic thinking is clear. This is how the Right and the Left can get together and oppose Wall Street, the globalists, and the billionaires, all of whom oppose individual rights and the sovereignty of countries. Occupy and the Tea Party both opposed the globalists. They want to keep everyone divided so that they can exploit and enslave us more.

If only true sovereignty existed without evil construct. This exposes the true nature of relentlessness war forced upon nearly every generation of Americans. Ehret has given new hope for Canada and U.S. for sharing true history.

