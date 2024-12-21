Generation X refers to Americans born between 1965 and 1979. Gen X are currently between the ages of 45 and 60, and represent about 60 million of the American population, one of the smaller generations. Gen X is considered in their prime earning years today, and represents over half of American CEOs.

Much of the innovation and technology we rely on today comes from the minds and work of this generation.

The Latchkey Generation, or rather the original Latchkey Generation, every generation after X could be considered a Latchkey Generation. Generation X was the first generation of kids to commonly come home from school to an empty house or apartment. In many cases both parents worked, and the kids were required to be on their own for two or three hours until their parents got home from work.

For two or three hours, many kids could do whatever they wanted, unsupervised, no doorbell camera watching them come and go, or a phone tracker to see where they are … nothing. They could raid the pantry, making themselves a bowl of Top Ramen or grab a bag of Doritos before plopping down in front of the TV to watch an old episode of Gilligan’s Island or the Flintstones if they were older Gen X, or maybe Saved by the Bell if they were younger Gen X.

A boy’s afternoon could be spent hanging out on a street corner with his friends if he lived in a city, at a 7-11 if he lived in the suburbs, or in the woods if he lived in the country. If he hung out with the wrong people, he could find himself in trouble with the law, or the laws of nature, as in Evil Knievel-like bike ramps or three-story high rope swings.

Why were so many kids left to fend for themselves after school?

The answer to this is easy: divorce rates drastically increased and more mothers entered the workforce. During the 1960’s and early 1970’s the Women’s Movement took off. A movement led by CIA assets like Gloria Steinem encouraged women to leave their husbands and/or join the workforce. The traditional family structure and the desire to attain a traditional family were no longer goals in an increasing number of Americans’ minds. Stay-at-home moms were now viewed as second-class citizens by many within the movement.

With the mass influx of women into the workforce in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s, the cost of living took off, especially the cost of housing. In some cases, families who preferred the traditional family model were forced to have two working parents just to make ends meet.

I would argue that the Women’s Movement benefitted women the least, while the Civil Rights Movement benefitted Blacks the least.

Who did they benefit the most?

The banking industry, the Real Estate industry, as well as the retail and service industries. That second income or two households meant the cost of living could and would go up. Both the Women’s and Civil Rights movements were heavily orchestrated by the FBI and CIA; there was nothing organic about either of them. I’m not arguing that every human being doesn’t deserve to be treated equally, just that these two movements in particular were Cabal-run psyops.

In the 1950s, the divorce rate for Americans was 2.5 out of every 1,000 Americans. By the end of the 1960s, that rate went up to 3.2 out of every 1,000 Americans. By the 1970s, 50% of every marriage that started during that decade eventually ended in divorce. The Latchkey Generation was born. America would never be the same again.

One could even say this led to the explosion of the processed food and fast-food industries in America that became common place in the 1970’s. Families now relied on convenience.

Generation X could be considered the first generation of children to commonly face the trauma of divorce and broken homes, all while processed foods became the bulk of their diet—the first generation to be raised by a TV. They could also be viewed as the last generation to avoid the LGBTQ movement that is said to have spawned in 1969 but didn’t really hit its stride until most within Gen X were adults. Also, Gen X was the last generation to not be influenced by the internet and social media as children.

The human brain doesn’t fully develop until age 25, which means Gen X brains became fully developed between 1990 and 2004. In my opinion, Gen X avoided many contrived and orchestrated movements during their influential years. Traumatic events like 9/11 happened in 2001, the Trans movement didn’t come until 2012, and the Covid narrative didn’t occur until 2020, all while most of Gen X were well into their adult years.

One could argue that Gen X’s influential, developmental years happened during a pocket of time when the propagandization of American society was in remission. In 1981, when Ronald Reagan became POTUS, Gen X was between 2 and 16 years of age, highly influential years. When he left office eight years later, Gen X was between 10 and 24 years of age.

Donald Trump could be considered Reagan 2.0; both bring and brought a sense of pride in America and a belief that real change could and can occur. But while Reagan looked to subdue the Deep State, Trump is planning to completely annihilate it. Reagan tried to make deals with the Deep State, while Trump has shown more of a reluctance to make similar mistakes. Reagan was naive to believe deals could be made with evil people, going as far as accepting former CIA Director George Bush as his Vice President, almost leading to his ultimate demise.

After the election of Reagan, the Deep State still fought back, to dampen the spirit that was igniting in Americans everywhere.

A month after the 1980 Election, John Lennon was murdered on the streets of Manhattan, which sounds familiar to today’s events, in timing and details. The murder of Lennon affected the Baby Boomers the most, he was a childhood idol to many of this generation. It makes me wonder, did John Lennon and Yoko Ono go into hiding in the years prior to his murder? Did Lennon decide he no longer wanted to participate in the Cabal system that made him famous? Did he become a threat to the Cabal?

Two months after taking office, the Deep State tried to assassinate Reagan and replace him with their puppet, George Bush. Gen X had never known a POTUS that was shown respect by the media. Surviving the assassination, Reagan became like an indestructible grandpa figure to many in Gen X. But still, fear needed to be created.

The Day After, a made-for-TV movie about the nuclear destruction of America came out in 1983. This would instill fear into the youth, but only for a short time. The following year the Los Angeles Olympics of 1984 occurred, generating hope and American pride throughout American society. At this time, everything changed, as music became upbeat and positive, movie heroes were more masculine, TV sitcoms became the norm, the economy changed, everything became less dark, less bleak. Literally, as even fluorescent colors became a fad.

Movies like Rambo replaced The Deer Hunter. American strength replaced American weakness. The Cosby Show replaced Good Times. Blacks were no longer portrayed as poor and struggling. Vacation replaced Kramer vs Kramer. All the President’s Men gave way to Red Dawn, a movie about Gen X teenagers literally defeating the Commies who invaded America. The movie studios were being commissioned by the Reagan Administration to make movies that inspired Americans.

The 1980’s are stilled looked upon today with happiness and cheer by all generations.

I’m not saying Reagan was perfect, but rather that during his presidency, a message of positivity and pride in America was reignited. The prior decade a message of fear and bleakness prevailed, and the decade after Reagan, things went back to a similar grungy, Satanic Panic darkness.

The 1970s were filled with adult issues like long gas lines, inflation, unemployment, high interest rates—basically a decade long recession. The office of the president was no longer respected or trusted. While this may have greatly affected the parents of Gen X, I don’t think these issues had the same direct impact on their children. Reagan’s presidency started with the release of hostages from Iran and ultimately ended with the crumbling of the Soviet Union. Quite a change from the prior decade.

How is Generation X saving America, then?

I believe Gen X is saving America because they have avoided the brunt of the propaganda that was used so abusively on the generations that preceded and proceeded it.

The whole decade of the 1960s was a psyop on the Baby Boomers. From the hippie counterculture to drug culture, to the Women’s Movement, to the Civil Rights movement, all surrounding the Vietnam War. All of these movements were funded and orchestrated by the CIA to instill discord and confusion in the Baby Boomer Generation. A generation was left confused about how to attain happiness and fulfillment and was driven to guilt if they even came close to achieving these things. Hippies transitioned to yuppies, eventually becoming Karens.

What about the generations that followed Gen X?

The Millennial Generation and Generation Z, who were raised during the time of peak political correctness, and the LGBTQ and Trans movements. Millennials are now between the ages of 28-44, and Gen Z is between 12 and 27. The Millennials were between 5-20 when 9/11 occurred, between 16-31 when the Trans movement started, and 24-39 when the Covid narrative was unleashed on the world. Gen Z was 0-4 when the Twin Towers fell, 5-12 when Transgender bathrooms became a nationwide talking point, and 8-23 when wearing a mask became commonplace.

The age of a person when the LGBTQ and Transgender movements peaked are directly correlated to how they identify sexually. 4% of Baby Boomers identify as LGBTQ+, followed by 7% of Gen X, 11.2% of Millennials, and a whopping 19.7% of Gen Z.

Identifying as Trans by generation, we see 0.2% Boomers, 0.3% X, 1% Millennials, and 1.9% Gen Z.

If being gay or Trans was truly genetic, how does one account for the near doubling that occurs between the Millennials and Gen Z, just one generation apart?

Science would say that it is not genetic, it can’t be genetic. If it’s not genetic, what is the alternative, it’s a choice, a choice that is influenced heavily by society and the media.

Personally, I don’t care what adults identify as, as long as they leave the kids alone. Conveniently, science is ignored when making genetic claims about sexuality and identity. Even Charles Darwin wouldn’t make the claim that genetic evolution could occur this fast.

The 2024 Election

I understand that elections lay somewhere on the spectrum of being completely fake to significantly manipulated. I can’t imagine anyone today still truly believes elections are safe and secure. But if you believe elections hold any merit in determining who becomes president, consider this.

According to statistics from the 2024 Election:

42% of Americans ages 18-29 voted for Trump.

46% of Americans ages 30-44 voted for Trump.

53% of Americans ages 45-64 voted for Trump.

49% of Americans ages 65+ voted for Trump.

The only age group that voted in a majority for Trump was the age group 45-64; I understand that this doesn’t line up perfectly with Gen X, but it’s close enough. Without Gen X voting in a significant majority for Trump, Trump would not have been elected POTUS in November.

One can argue that Gen X voted for Trump because they are the most affected by current and future policies. The highest wage-earning group probably prefers lower taxes. The group with the most children in public schools and colleges are probably the most affected by woke policies and narratives. The group with the most leadership in business probably prefers less regulation. It makes sense why Gen X would choose Trump.

But I believe it goes much deeper than this. I believe Generation X voted for Trump because they were better able to see through the lies and propaganda in a way the generations before and after them were not. This doesn’t mean there aren’t awake people in every generation. This doesn’t mean Gen X are smarter or more educated than the other groups, just that they were lucky enough to avoid much of the trauma and propaganda that was more heavily used on the other generations at times in their lives when they were most easily influenced.

The technology used to influence and propagandize Americans has changed over the years. The internet became accessible to the general public in the 1990s. The first iPhone was released in 2007, when Gen X was between 28-42, Millennials were between 11-26, and many of Gen Z weren’t even born yet. Many Millennials don’t remember a time before the internet, while many Gen Z have had a smart phone since they were 5 or 6 years old.

Gen X found a sweet spot with technology; they are less slaves to technology than the generations that proceeded them, while still being able to utilize technology better than many in the generations that preceded them, giving them access to information without being as enslaved to the propaganda.

Ironically, Trump, a Baby Boomer, is jettisoning out a group of people who are mostly Baby Boomers and members of the Silent Generation. The Obamas, the Clintons, the Bidens, Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell, the list of Deep State players goes on and on. He is replacing them with a group of patriots consisting mostly of Generation X. There are a few people a little younger or older, but Trump’s appointees are predominantly Gen X.

This can’t be a total coincidence. The timing of when this revolution occurred cannot be completely random.

Donald Trump was probably ready to fight this battle decades ago, but likely had to wait for his supporting cast to be ready.

The youth that were spared much of the mind-altering propaganda and conditioning are now ready to go to war.

