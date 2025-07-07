Badlanders!

here …

It’s almost time! Kind of.

Next month, many of you will be joining your favorite Badlands hosts in Deadwood, South Dakota for the NINTH stop along the Great American Restoration Tour … which also happens to fall on my birthday.

These events have presented a great opportunity to meet and network with fellow patriots, and create an awakening pressure cooker where a natural sifting toward sovereignty, nationalism and community-building takes place.

This is the THIRD GART of the new American Golden Age, and our second time touching down pretty damn close to the actual Badlands.

Our 2024 stop in Deadwood was absolutely fantastic, and was considered a favorite among both hosts and attendees, and we expect this one to be no different.

We’re also likely going to return to the panel format we did the last time we were there, after experimenting with some other formats at the last few events. So, prepare for 3-4-host panels and macro topics galore!

Not to mention … shenanigans as Badlands literally takes over the town.

VIP tickets are currently SOLD OUT!

But full weekend General Admission tickets are still available, which grant you access to the welcome reception/party on Friday night along with three days of panels … not to mentioned the aforementioned shenanigans.

(Click the link below to see the breakdown of pricing and what’s included in each ticket package.)

Access In-Person Tickets

If you've never been to a GART event physically, you can purchase a virtual ticket to stream the entirety of the event, which includes panels on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Virtual purchases include long-term DVR access to panel replays following the weekend, so if you can’t watch live, don’t worry about missing out.

This ticket also gives you access to an exclusive GART Telegram Chat (links will be sent out the month of the event,) where you can hang out with hundreds of your fellow Badlanders and Badlands hosts, see behind-the-scenes photos and videos, and engage in virtual shenanigans galore.

These Telegram Groups end up becoming long-time chat rooms for our most hardcore audience members, and continue thriving for months after each event, providing the perfect place to enjoy the GART action, pass the time between GARTs in entertaining and memetic fashion, and of course, document the journey to the latest GART.

You should join it, is what I’m saying.

Access Virtual Tickets

On behalf of the whole Badlands Media team, we hope to see some familiar faces and, as has happened at every GART so far, plenty of new ones.

Stay Bright!