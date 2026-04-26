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Samuel E Roberson Jr's avatar
Samuel E Roberson Jr
5h

I had hoped to make it to this Deadwood GART, I have a lot of great memories tied to Deadwood I wanted to make sure I set enough time aside, I did not realize it was so soon or time has passed by so fast I hadn't noticed. Hopefully I can make it to the next one.

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