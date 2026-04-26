Badlanders!

Burning Bright here …

It’s almost time! Kind of.

In two months, starting on June 25, many of you will be joining your favorite Badlands hosts in Deadwood, South Dakota for the TWELFTH stop along the Great American Restoration Tour.

These events have presented a great opportunity to meet and network with fellow patriots, and create an awakening pressure cooker where a natural sifting toward sovereignty, nationalism and community-building takes place.

This is the SIXTH GART of the new American Golden Age, and our third time touching down in Deadwood, which might as well be official Badlands HQ at this point.

VIP tickets are nearly SOLD OUT, but there are still a few left, and Full Weekend General Admission tickets are still available, which grants you access to a Friday night Welcome Party and meet & greet with your favorite Badlands Media personalities along with three days of lively panels.

(Click the link below to see the breakdown of pricing and what’s included in each ticket package.)

Access In-Person Tickets

If you’ve never been to a GART event physically, you can purchase a virtual ticket to stream the entirety of the event, which includes panels on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Virtual purchases include long-term DVR access to panel replays following the weekend, so if you can’t watch live, don’t worry about missing out.

This ticket also gives you access to an exclusive GART Telegram Chat (links will be sent out with your Virtual Ticket via Email the month of the event,) where you can hang out with hundreds of your fellow Badlanders and Badlands hosts, see behind-the-scenes photos and videos, and engage in virtual shenanigans galore.

These Telegram Groups end up becoming long-time chat rooms for our most hardcore audience members, and continue thriving for months after each event, providing the perfect place to enjoy the GART action, pass the time between GARTs in entertaining and memetic fashion, and of course, document the journey to the latest GART.

You should join it, is what I’m saying.

Oh, and did I mention that we’re currently running an Early Bird Virtual Special through May 15, which gets you all of the above for $25 instead of $35?!

Well, now I’ve mentioned it.

Access Virtual Tickets

On behalf of the whole Badlands Media team, we hope to see some familiar faces and, as has happened at every GART so far, plenty of new ones.

Until then, stay Bright!