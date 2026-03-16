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sharonmo's avatar
sharonmo
10m

This is GREAT and if I could I would be there. Traveling is no longer as easy as it was when I was working. But know I will be sending LOVE and LIGHT your way. Stay alert and stay safe and have fun! Sharon

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Katie Felt's avatar
Katie Felt
1h

I'll be there!

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