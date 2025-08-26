The deep political establishment may not have their preferred candidate in the White House, but they still have a tremendous amount of tools in their toolbelt.

They have operatives like Norm Eisen and his “rule of law programs” (see: the Language of Control), intelligence-controlled universities (see Scholars and Spooks,) an army of partisan judges, a captured corporate media apparatus, the world’s largest asset management corporations (Blackrock Inc, The Vanguard Group, etc.) and, most notably, a web of specialized surrogate institutions (the NGO/GONGO swarm) that are still being kept alive with our tax dollars.

It’s all bro-grabs, high-fives and ass-slaps in the Con INC media space whenever there is some minor cultural victory like taking over the Kennedy Center or renaming the Gulf of Mexico, while existential dangers to the movement are not only left unchecked, but being bolstered by the GOP.

Last week, we published a piece titled The Ongoing Betrayal of the GOP, which criticized House Republicans for voting to renew funding for the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), one of the most subversive and toxic institutions in the game.

We may still have to contend with NED, but there is another major node in the NGO web that has been successfully taken over: The U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP).

WTF Is USIP Anyway?

USIP is yet another innocuous acronym from the litany of 501(c)(3) trojan horses employed by the CIA and DoD to conduct plausibly deniable operations around the world, particularly in conflict zones.

Its stated purpose is “preventing, mitigating, and resolving violent conflict abroad,” but the more you dial into what the Institute actually does, you start to wonder why the word “peace” is in the name at all.

They claim to provide research, analysis, and training to individuals in diplomacy, mediation, and other peace-building measures, but the reality is that USIP is creating more conflict globally than they’re resolving. To put it as simply as possible, to the USIP, “peace” means furthering the objectives of the international ruling class, no matter who suffers for it.

USAID and USIP are part of the same network, a network we’ve discussed countless times on this SubStack, one that includes a list of acronyms like NED, GEC, NDI, IRI, Solidarity Center, CIPE, and countless more.

Their purpose: plausible deniability.

The OSS/CIA was originally created as a plausible deniability layer for the State Department, and after the exposures and reforms of the 60s and 70s, USAID became a plausible deniability layer for the CIA, and then in the 80s, the NED became a plausible deniability layer for USAID … and then USIP became a plausible deniability layer for the NED, and on and on it goes like Matryoshka dolls.

Just looking at USIP’s Wikipedia you see that it has a $55 million annual budget, and that it was formed in 1984 (how fitting). This occurred as part of the Regan reforms, where the administration was attempting to give the CIA its teeth back to go after the anti-Vietnam faction of the Left, among other things.

As mentioned, the CIA was kneecapped post-Church committee, after things like MKUltra and Operation Mockingbird were made public; then, in ‘77, Jimmy Carter initiated a significant restructuring of the CIA, particularly focusing on reducing covert operations.

So Reagan’s CIA chief William Casey gets creative, and the administration successfully appeals to both sides of the aisle to create these new institutions to carry on the work that the CIA once did, ostensibly to fight the Cold War only at the NGO layer instead of the government agency level.

In Language of Control we talked about how deep political operatives have their own special language, a diplomatic sort of doublespeak, and USIP is no different.

Some terms you will encounter often in this space include “conflict resolution” and “stabilization efforts,” which is fitting, as USIP is essentially the premier NGO operating in CIA/DoD conflict zones.

These terms both sound nice, like they’re just trying to promote peace in other nations, but they are deceptively used to describe operations that benefit the establishment rather than the local population, and often involve undemocratic subterfuge.

The usefulness of NGOs to carry out clandestine operations cannot be overstated.

The technical designation of “Non-Government Organization” is disarming and misleading, as these organizations were created by an act of Congress, require an act of Congress to be dissolved, are staffed by government officials and are funded by the government.

The NGOs in this apparatus have networks of people on the ground in every foreign country that USAID has infected, and the USIP is perhaps the most notorious and most celebrated of these.

USIP’s emissaries liaise with tribal leaders, judges, politicians, journalists—you name it; any connection—large or small—that could potentially serve to further the objectives of the foreign policy establishment is considered when “capacity building” these local networks.

One function of USIP is to create “justice reform initiatives” that are used to exert influence over foreign judicial systems, because why shouldn’t the United States government be involved in the legal affairs of other nations?

The whitewash is that they’re only trying to “strengthen legal institutions,” but these programs are really just tools for advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives.

The USIP also works in the realm of propaganda, messaging and damage control.

A few years ago, there was some buzz about how the USIP was in Afghanistan doing “conflict resolution” work with the Taliban tribes and Afghan Special Forces, all the while urging the Taliban to keep 95% of the world’s heroin supply flowing.

The article above is as close as you will get to seeing a full-on written confession that U.S. intelligence runs the global drug trade.

This was not the first time that the Taliban sought to turn off the heroin spigot; they also did this in 2000, a little more than a year before the War on Terror and Operation Enduring Freedom kicked off in Afghanistan. At that time, Afghanistan was producing 70% of the global opium output.

Once the US military occupation of Afghanistan began, the opium output surged up to 90%.

Why do you think that is?

I’ll give you a hint: it ain’t just about prescription medication.

Back when the Taliban was still the Mujahedeen—and they were perceived in the US as friendlies—their whole existence as a Western proxy army was funded by the drug trade.

This drug-running operation eventually resulted in the collapse of the notoriously corrupt CIA proprietary BCCI, otherwise known as the Bank of Commerce and Credit International.

BCCI was referred to by the Justice Department as the “world’s sleaziest bank”, and by Time Magazine as the “dirtiest bank of all.”

The more conventional departments of B.C.C.I. handled such services as laundering money for the drug trade and helping dictators loot their national treasuries. The black network, which is still functioning, operates a lucrative arms-trade business and transports drugs and gold. According to investigators and participants in those operations, it often works with Western and Middle Eastern intelligence agencies. The strange and still murky ties between B.C.C.I. and the intelligence agencies of several countries are so pervasive that even the White House has become entangled. As TIME reported earlier this month, the National Security Council used B.C.C.I. to funnel money for the Iran-contra deals, and the CIA maintained accounts in B.C.C.I. for covert operations. Moreover, investigators have told TIME that the Defense Intelligence Agency has maintained a slush-fund account with B.C.C.I., apparently to pay for clandestine activities… … But the CIA may have used B.C.C.I. as more than an undercover banker: U.S. agents collaborated with the black network in several operations, according to a B.C.C.I. black-network “officer” who is now a secret U.S. government witness. Sources have told investigators that B.C.C.I. worked closely with Israel’s spy agencies and other Western intelligence groups as well, especially in arms deals. The bank also maintained cozy relationships with international terrorists, say investigators who discovered suspected terrorist accounts for Libya, Syria and the Palestine Liberation Organization in B.C.C.I.’s London offices. — Time Magazine, July 29, 1991: B.C.C.I.: The Dirtiest Bank of All

It’s long been claimed that the drug trade funds CIA/DoD covert operations and black projects; this is one demonstrable example of how that works.

It was originally a CIA/DoD black-market drug economy set up during the Cold War to fund our proxy armies (Taliban, Contras, etc.), but when the Cold War ended, it became a very lucrative endeavor that was too good to let go, and so, they had the messaging wizards at USIP spin up a palatable excuse for continued opium production.

Do you see how it looks better when the U.S. Institute for Peace is the one advocating for continued mass opium production, and not the CIA?

But I digress.

These are all important examples of the work that the USIP has done, but we haven’t even touched on the institute’s primary function: coordinating “non-violent resistance.”

USIP has been a key player in orchestrating “color revolutions” around the world.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term “color revolution,” what we’re talking about is intentionally promoting and facilitating civil unrest and destabilization in foreign countries to advance U.S. geopolitical interests.

(That’s a topic that really deserves its own post, so my next piece for Badlands will dial into how USIP and some of its star personnel have created and maintained the rent-a-riot industry, it’s history, and how that same network has been behind several mass protests in the United States.)

From the George Floyd riots of 2020 to the recent No Kings protests, USIP’s fingerprints can be found everywhere you see politically motivated mass-unrest.

Hostile Takeover

On February 19, 2025, President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 14217, which targeted USIP and other entities for reduction to their "statutory minimums," labeling them as "unnecessary" components of the federal government. The order aimed to shrink the institute's operations, staff and functions significantly.

The administration fired 11 of USIP’s 15 board members, apparently without providing legal or factual justification, violating the USIP Act’s for-cause removal provisions. The administration also dismissed USIP’s acting president and CEO, George Moose, and his position would eventually be filled by a DOGE-staffer until Darren Beattie—the founder of Revolver News and former Trump/Gaetz speechwriter—ultimately assumed the role.

On March 17, 2025, DOGE personnel, backed by FBI agents, D.C. Metropolitan Police and USIP’s private security (whose contract was canceled), forcibly entered USIP’s Washington, D.C. headquarters.

This followed unsuccessful attempts to gain access, with reports of vandalism, including the removal of the institute’s signage.

USIP’s leadership and staff described this as an illegal takeover, asserting that the institute, as a private nonprofit, is not technically under executive branch control.

An on-going legal war has since been unfolding, and while not many people are paying close attention to the situation, it is perhaps one of the most consequential flashpoints in the war between populism and globalism.

USIP and the now-fired board members retaliated by filing lawsuits alleging that the administration’s actions were unlawful, citing USIP’s status as an independent nonprofit not subject to executive branch authority.

As we already mentioned, this was the whole point of the NGO swarm’s creation, so that the DoD/State Department could carry out the skullduggery previously associated with the CIA through various “independent nonprofits” that are anything but independent.

Back in May, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled that the Trump administration’s actions, including the board firings, leadership replacements, staff terminations and asset transfers were illegal and “null and void.” She reinstated the fired board members and Moose, emphasizing that USIP is not part of the executive branch and that the president lacked authority to dismantle it.

However, in late June the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued a stay of Howell’s ruling, arguing that USIP exercises “substantial executive power” and that the president likely has at-will removal authority over its board. This allowed the Trump administration to regain control of USIP’s headquarters and reinstate its actions, pending further appeal.

This shake-up has severely disrupted USIP’s operations, with most staff fired, programs halted and the headquarters building repeatedly changing hands. While Howell’s ruling temporarily allowed USIP to reclaim its headquarters, the appeals court’s stay has placed the institute’s future in limbo (according to Mike Benz, he and Darren Beattie are contemplating throwing a party in the building).

Again, this is—in my opinion—one of the most consequential developments in Trump 2.0, right up there with dissolving the Global Engagement Center (GEC,) and terminating over 100 contractors associated with the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (R/Fimi) hub, a web of private and governmental operatives acting as GEC’s spiritual successor, tasked with policing speech in a way that served the political establishment.

Think about it … on the other side of this—should the administration prevail—we will have a working template for how to “seize the institutions,” a template that should then be used to takeover and expose each and every node in this seditious network (think NED, IRI, NDI, CIPE, etc.)

Is a USIP Files Data Dump Incoming?

This administration has been attempting to make strides towards transparency.

They’ve given us the JFK, RFK, and MLK Files, and more recently, we had the explosive Durham Annex; heck, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) was even appointed to head the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, though its effectiveness and sincerity are questionable, with many viewing its actions as symbolic or politically motivated.

Now, the record’s not perfect, and before people rush to mention the Epstein situation, I would remind folks that the bar for transparency was about as low as it could possibly get; prior to these document dumps, all we had in this space to go off of were the files from the Church Committee, the Pike Committee, Vault 7, and a variety of Wikileaks drops.

Maybe these newly declassified documents didn’t contain written confessions from the CIA, but they do offer something much more important: they provide a look behind the curtain to see how the covert-action sausage is made.

It’s all great stuff, but it’s not nearly enough to make a lasting, meaningful change.

There’s a lot of talk about “seizing the institutions,” but the administration needs to go a step further: they need to expose these agencies and NGOs to the disinfecting light of public scrutiny, gut these institutions and put all their dirty laundry out for the world to see.

What we need is complete declassification of internal documents, chats and emails—something similar to the Twitter Files only to the extent that it doesn’t put anyone abroad in immediate danger.

Imagine how explosive and beneficial it would be for the deep political research community to get access to the USAID files, or the NED files, IRI files, NDI files, etc.

These institutions are the source of the creeping rot in our government, and until we address it, were just running in circles while the network attempts to wait the administration out.

The battle for control of USIP is a rare glimpse into the deep political establishment’s sprawling empire, but it’s a fleeting victory unless we act decisively. The NED, USAID and their network of surrogate institutions remain intact, funded by our taxes and shielded by layers of plausible deniability.

Without relentless pressure to expose and defund these entities, they will simply bide their time, waiting for a more compliant administration to resume business as usual. A USIP Files data dump could lay bare the mechanics of their global influence operations, from color revolutions to judicial meddling.

But transparency alone isn’t enough—we need to gut these institutions, root and branch before they regroup and entrench themselves further.

The fight is far from over, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

I’m glad Darren Beattie is now at the helm, but USIP’s networks and personnel are still out there, doing their thing, so in my next piece, we’ll get to know these individuals on a personal level.

