Badlanders!

Burning Bright here …

It’s almost time! Kind of.

Next month, many of you will be joining your favorite Badlands hosts in Nashville, Tennessee for the ELEVENTH stop along the Great American Restoration Tour.

These events have presented a great opportunity to meet and network with fellow patriots, and create an awakening pressure cooker where a natural sifting toward sovereignty, nationalism and community-building takes place.

This is the FIFTH GART of the new American Golden Age, and our first time touching down in Nashville.

VIP tickets may be sold out by the time this mailer hits you, but Full Weekend General Admission tickets are still available, which grants you access to a Friday night Welcome Party and meet & greet with your favorite Badlands Media personalities along with three days of lively panels.

And we’ve just released Single-Day tickets for those closer to Nashville, which include full access to ONE day of your choice.

(Click the link below to see the breakdown of pricing and what’s included in each ticket package.)

Access In-Person Tickets

If you’ve never been to a GART event physically, you can purchase a virtual ticket to stream the entirety of the event, which includes panels on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Virtual purchases include long-term DVR access to panel replays following the weekend, so if you can’t watch live, don’t worry about missing out.

This ticket also gives you access to an exclusive GART Telegram Chat (links will be sent out with your Virtual Ticket via Email,) where you can hang out with hundreds of your fellow Badlanders and Badlands hosts, see behind-the-scenes photos and videos, and engage in virtual shenanigans galore.

These Telegram Groups end up becoming long-time chat rooms for our most hardcore audience members, and continue thriving for months after each event, providing the perfect place to enjoy the GART action, pass the time between GARTs in entertaining and memetic fashion, and of course, document the journey to the latest GART.

You should join it, is what I’m saying.

Access Virtual Tickets

On behalf of the whole Badlands Media team, we hope to see some familiar faces and, as has happened at every GART so far, plenty of new ones.

Stay Bright!