Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KC's avatar
KC
5h

Fantastic interview. General Kwast is such an impressive, brilliant man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
5h

Great interview. The triangulation of truth. What a wonderful pursuit! The mix of humility and intelligence is a virtue that Gen. Kwast demonstrated with grace!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture