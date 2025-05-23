The Shawn Ryan Show released their interview with General Kwast earlier today, and it’s worth the investment of your time.

The concepts and ideas presented by General Kwast are not new to the Badlands Media audience — General Kwast is a Badlander and often appears on our shows and attends our events.

You can and SHOULD attend, too.

Our next event takes place in August when we return to Deadwood.

As for Kwast, we’ve been discussing the art of the possible in the Golden Age with him for years, and it’s exciting that this conversation is now happening more broadly.

The future is amazing.

Make sure you invest the time to watch this interview, give the episode a like, share it, and, importantly, tell them in the comments that Badlands Media sent you!

