Let me start off by saying that I am not a doctor, nor do I play one on TV. Everything I’m about to say is my opinion, and comes from my personal experiences and research, so please don’t take it as advice. But I hope it prompts the reader to do their own research, while fully understanding that 99% of what one will find on Google is MSM propaganda that is designed to defend our broken and corrupt health care system.

Before moving on, let me ask the question, if one believes that everything involving politics in the media is a lie, why would one believe they aren’t also being lied to about everything else?

Recently, Donald Trump epically trolled Kamala Harris by working a shift at a McDonald’s on her 60th birthday. By the way, do we even know how old she really is? In my opinion, she has the face of a 50-year-old and the neck of a 70-year-old. Some say the neck never lies in exposing how old a person really is.

In fact, Candace Owen has been doing some research on Harris. She pointed out a picture in Kamala’s book in which Harris claims she is posing with her black grandmother. But through further research of official government documents, it appears her alleged black grandmother died in 1960, four years before Kamala was alleged to be born.

I’m not saying Harris is much older than she claims to be, but the discrepancies are very strange. It could be interpreted that the picture taken with her alleged black grandmother and put in her book was done to convince people she is black when in fact she is not. Unless she has a DNA test done, I won’t assume anything to be true. We all know how Native American Elizabeth Warren ended up being.

Honestly, is there anything real about Kamala Harris?

As I’m sure everyone reading this knows, Kamala claimed to work at McDonald’s as a young woman, not realizing people would actually look into it, her employment claims seemed to fall apart under further inspection. After Trump’s shift at McDonald’s, the corporation actually came out and said they have no record of her ever working for their company.

Does anyone think it is a coincidence that the day after Trump’s shift, E. coli was linked to McDonald’s by the government agency, the CDC? Total payback for allowing Trump to do his photo op.

Is there anything Kamala won’t lie about? Up to this point in her career, she’s gotten away with it every time. But now she is under the spotlight, and every lie is being investigated.

Speaking of spotlights, have you ever noticed how Trump likes to put people and things under the spotlight? He puts people and things under the spotlight so that we will look into them more deeply, kind of like how he repeats things that are important.

An example of the spotlight was during the Covid narrative when Trump put Dr. Fauci under the spotlight. Every day we saw Fauci in press conferences giving advice and flip flopping back and forth on how to stay healthy. Within a few months, many were calling for Fauci to be investigated for crimes against humanity. This would not have happened if Trump didn’t put the spotlight on Fauci daily, and essentially handed him enough rope to hang himself.

Is it possible that working a shift at McDonald’s was putting fast-food, junk food, processed food, food in general under the spotlight, or the heat lamp, so to speak? Maybe Trump is highlighting why Americans are so unhealthy. Is he asking us to look into what is being done to our food and what is in our food? Not just fast-food, but food in general?

Are we slowly being poisoned to death?

I don’t believe Trump is looking to get rid of fast food, but I guarantee you that while fast food might not be healthy, it was a lot less destructive to the human body fifty years ago.

When I heard RFK Jr. was teaming up with Donald Trump to be his Secretary of Health in Trump’s next administration, I was very excited—not just because the majority of RFK Jr.’s voters would likely support Trump, but because I understand the kind of impact RFK Jr. will have on the health industry in America. Most are probably excited that he will take a strong stance against Covid vaccines, but I believe it goes so much farther than that.

This is going to ruffle a few feathers, but I get frustrated at how much focus people in our community put on the Covid vaccines. Believe me, I fully understand how bad the jab is—no one in my family got the vaccine, which means we were considered lepers in the liberal area we live, and to some people we are still seen this way. I came close to losing my 20-year career for not being jabbed, I’ve certainly lost relationships and business. The reason I get so frustrated by the singular focus on Covid vaccines is because too many people ignore all the other atrocities being done to us.

I don’t understand how someone can be such a zealot against Covid vaccines, but regularly hit the McDonald’s, Taco Bell or Burger King drive thru on their way home from work, where they will spend the rest of the evening on the couch. We are being poisoned in so many ways that cumulatively dwarf the Covid Vaccines, yet many ignore all of the other ways. But I don’t think RFK Jr. will.

I believe that besides corruption, the biggest reason the American medical industry doesn’t work is because Americans in general are incredibly unhealthy, and I would argue that we are intentionally made unhealthy by some of the same people to whom we give our trust. I am not saying everyone in the health industry is evil, and I’m not even saying the percentage of these people is very high for that matter. But the American health system is broken and corrupt.

I view healthcare professionals the way I see soldiers who take orders from their superiors; don’t follow orders, and you are court-martialed. I’m sure there are doctors, nurses and healthcare workers reading this who would agree and understand that if they went completely against the system, security would be called to escort them off the premises, never to work in the industry again. Many healthcare professionals are trying to work within the system, giving their patients the best care and advice possible without losing their jobs, where they could no longer do any good. But some are so brainwashed they don’t have a clue, and some just don’t care.

A few months ago, my son cut his thumb very deeply. We took him to the emergency room to get stitches. The process took about eight hours. They told us he would need to have surgery to repair a tendon, and they gave him a few stitches to stop the bleeding until we met with a hand specialist and scheduled the surgery.

While waiting in the crowded emergency waiting room, I noticed we were the only ones speaking English. Feel free to call me racist for making this observation—I’m actually married to a Korean woman, and my kids are half Korean, so if I’m racist, I’m obviously not very good at it.

This experience made me think about a meeting I had a couple of weeks prior with a client who works at the birthing center of this same hospital. She told me barely any Americans are having babies—that almost all the babies they are delivering are from illegals. She said they don’t have insurance, and the hospitals have to basically care for them and write off the costs. In other words, she said our medical system is being overrun by people who have no intention of paying for the services. This obviously puts a massive strain on the system.

After my son had his surgery, he needed to start physical therapy, which would last for three months. We probably pay around $1,000 a month for health insurance for our family, all of us are completely healthy, none of us are on any medications, and the only time we go to the doctor is to get check-ups. Even with our insurance, we were on the hook for the first $6,500 of my son’s surgery and PT.

How is a working-class or middle-class American supposed to afford an accident?

In reality, if we chose not to pay the bills, the hospital would have come after us with everything they have, but if we weren’t legal, tax-paying citizens, they wouldn’t even bother trying to recoup their losses. It really is this bad.

As Trump has alluded to before, illegal immigration is destroying the medical and educational systems in America. It’s not racist to say this, it’s a fact.

When I said earlier that I believe the medical industry is intentionally trying to keep Americans sick, some could say it’s crazy talk. Where’s my proof? That’s fine, you don’t need to believe me. But no one can dispute the fact that the medical industry makes more money, much more money, when people are sick, then they do when people are healthy. This claim is indisputable.

If people aren’t in need of surgery, medical care and drugs, the medical industry doesn’t make as much money. This really isn’t a bold statement. It’s like saying if people don’t buy or lease cars, car manufacturers don’t make as much money. It’s just a fact.

Several years ago, when the Ketogenic Diet became popular, my wife and I decided to give it a try. The concept is to keep your carbs extremely low, and it keeps your insulin levels from spiking, and therefore makes weight management easier. In eating an extremely low-carb diet, you end up eliminating most, if not all processed foods. I lost 15lbs the first month, which wasn’t unexpected, but a couple of other things happened that I didn’t expect.

My inflammation went away. Chronic pain that I experienced in my joints from a lifetime of heavy weight training just disappeared. I went from taking four Ibuprofen daily to maybe four total in the past seven years. Stranger than this, a lifelong mental fog was lifted. All of a sudden, I could think more clearly.

The lifting of my mental fog happens to line up perfectly with my awakening. I didn’t know I was in a mental fog, because my whole life, I was in a mental fog. Now I was able to comprehend things that I didn’t even consider prior to this.

Later, I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t necessarily vastly reducing the carbs in my diet that made the miraculous changes, but rather by eliminating the processed foods, especially vegetable oil. The thing that people need to understand is that on a current, standard American diet, your body is chronically inflamed, but because this has been the case for the past 50 years, we don’t know what it feels like to actually be healthy.

Let’s get back to the idea that if people are sick, the medical industry, Big Pharma in particular, makes a lot of money.

If one does their research, one discovers that the Rockefeller Family took over the American medical industry over a hundred years ago. In short, through their money and influence, they transitioned the medical industry from natural treatments to pharmaceutical drugs for every ailment. If one didn’t go along with the changes, one couldn’t get a medical license. The types of treatments and care that was the standard up to that time was now considered ‘woo woo,’ and the practitioners of this traditional medical care were now considered crackpots overnight.

At the turn of the century, in 1900, an obese person was hard to find. A person who was 100lbs overweight was an attraction at the circus, or a freakshow. They were looked upon in awe, how could a person get that fat. Today an American 100lbs overweight is commonplace, they might even get an ad in Victoria’s Secret. How did this happen, and how is this progress?

By the 1970’s, processed food had become a much bigger part of the American diet. Government agencies started pushing vegetable oil over butter and animal fat for cooking and baking, claiming vegetable oil was healthier. Ironically, vegetable oil was first created to be used as a mechanical lubricant. So, the next time you use or consume vegetable oil, think of it as consuming motor oil, for real; it’s that unhealthy, and the government agencies fully understand this. Don’t be shocked when RFK Jr. pushes to get it banned.

Fast forward to 1980, when the American Government came out with the Food Pyramid. The model told Americans to eat a lot of processed carbohydrates and very little fat, especially cholesterol. Meat and eggs suddenly became the enemy of good health. A year later, obesity and Type 2 Diabetes rates nearly doubled. Yes, you read that right … doubled.

After discovering the negative impact this ridiculous health advice had on Americans’ health, one would assume the government agencies would tear up the Food Pyramid posters and revert back to what was considered healthy for most of human existence. Instead, they doubled down. The food industry was making low-fat, low cholesterol processed foods, using vegetable oil as a main component to these calorically high, nutritionally low foods. A healthy breakfast went from bacon and eggs, to processed, sugary cereal with non-fat milk.

While Americans made these changes in their diets, their weight kept creeping up, and their health was getting progressively worse. They would now need medications to combat the metabolic damage that had been done.

In steps Big Pharma to treat the health problems.

By the way, smoking is considered one of the biggest contributors to metabolic damage, and I’m not arguing that it isn’t. But the percentage of smokers in the U.S. has gone from 45% in 1965 to 11% today, yet the percentage of people with metabolic damage today has skyrocketed. Make sense of this. The only answer is that other factors like diet, inactivity and exposure to toxins has drastically increased.

From my research and personal experiences, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s not cholesterol that causes heart disease and metabolic damage, but rather, it’s inflammation that causes these problems. What causes inflammation? Processed foods, especially high-carb processed foods with vegetable oil.

Have you ever heard the observational theory of how fire trucks cause housefires because whenever there is a housefire, there are always firetrucks at the scene. If firetrucks are present whenever there is a housefire, then they must be the cause. This ridiculous idea is part of the reason cholesterol has been demonized.

Cholesterol shows up to undo the damage of inflammation, and in the process, is blamed for the damage done by the inflammation. The cholesterol is the firetrucks and inflammation is the fire. Not only is cholesterol blamed, but we are told to eat more things that cause inflammation. These people aren’t really this stupid, they are trying to make us sick.

To put it another way, think of inflammation as being acid eating away at a plastic pipe, and cholesterol as sealant being used to repair the damage being done. Our health industry would say the sealant is causing the erosion of the pipe and needs to be removed, and we need to put more acid into the pipes to protect the pipes. The lie is really this big.

Another reason high cholesterol is demonized is because if the medical industry determines that high cholesterol is bad, Big Pharma can sell drugs to lower it. Over the years, the guidelines of cholesterol levels have been lowered. As these levels drop, more and more people need to take statins to keep their cholesterol levels within the recommended guidelines. In reality, if our inflammation went down, our bodies wouldn’t need to produce as much cholesterol to combat it.

The same thing applies to blood pressure. What was once deemed healthy levels have been lowered, and it now requires pharmaceutical drugs to get under the new recommended guidelines. Obesity rates in America have tripled in the past 60 years. 40% of Americans are now considered obese, and two-thirds of Americans are considered overweight, does anyone think we are getting healthier—that these new guidelines and treatments are working? There is no evidence that the changes that have occurred are working, but there is overwhelming evidence that they are making our health worse.

Now let me rub some salt into your wounds. It turns out that higher sodium is correlated to longer longevity, while lower sodium is correlated to shorter longevity. Don’t take my word for it, look it up. They are literally trying to kill us through intentional bad advice. I should caveat that people should consume salt that still has its natural minerals and not the kind of salt that is stripped of them. Yes, they try to make salt less healthy by stripping out the minerals.

These people worship at the altar of eugenics.

What about vaccines?

In 1970, roughly one out of a thousand children were autistic. Today, one out of thirty-six is autistic. These numbers vary from study to study, but the change is obviously drastic. What has changed from 1970 to today? The average American’s diet, for one, but the number of vaccines a child gets has vastly increased as well.

How does the medical industry view this as progress, and why aren’t they doing everything in their power to figure out what is causing the increases in autism? The only answer to this question that makes logical sense is that they know exactly what is causing the increases in autism, and it makes them trillions of dollars.

In the 1980’s, the American government agencies demonized foods with cholesterol; since then, men’s testosterone levels are half of what they were. Why is this, cholesterol is necessary for creating testosterone. In other words, they intentionally created a nation of low-T, effeminate soy boys. By creating low-T, they are also able to sell TRT drugs to men who choose not to be a soy boy. Cholesterol is also vital in brain function.

Studies show that IQ scores in America are actually going down—a generation now dumber than their parents. By the way, I don’t think I’ve heard from a person who eats a mostly animal-based diet, who is voting for Kamala Harris. I’m sure there are some out there, but I haven’t heard from them. Needless to say, food and exposure to toxins are used to keep us under control.

How about fluoride in our drinking water? My family has been filtering out the fluoride from our drinking water for a few years, and have been using fluoride-free toothpaste. None of us have had a cavity. Mind you, we all shower, and our skin soaks up the fluoridated water. But what can you do besides showering less often and taking shorter showers to avoid this exposure. Until fluoride is removed from our public utilities, this is the best we can and are willing to do.

Speaking of fluoride, a study was done that compared two communities—one with fluoridated water and one without. The children in the community without fluoridated water scored on average eight points higher on IQ tests than the fluoridated community. Could the American government be putting fluoride in the drinking water to dumb Americans down? I have to say, if so, it seems to be working.

How does RFK Jr. play into all of this?

I believe he is going to take a baseball bat to the shins of Big Pharma and the health industry. I believe he will get fluoride out of drinking water. He will get vaccines under control. He will crack down on Big Pharma. He will ban poisonous ingredients from being used in our food. He will eliminate toxins from our environment. He will dismantle the whole health industry and rebuild it back into what it should be.

The American health system is completely corrupt and broken. With Trump kicking out the illegals that are causing a strain on the medical system, and RFK Jr. holding everyone accountable, the health system can and will be repaired. America will be healthy again.

Americans must take responsibility for their health, and understand they have been lied to their whole lives about what is healthy and what is unhealthy. The food industry has been purposely using ingredients that make us fat and sick. Snack companies literally have scientists coming up with ways of making their junk food more addictive, to make us eat more of it.

There is a revolving door between Big Pharma and the FDA, the regulatory group that is in charge of regulating Big Pharma. Take it is easy on Big Pharma, and you have a cushy job at a Big Pharma company waiting for you after you leave the FDA. Leave Big Pharma to go work at the FDA, and you will be rewarded as well. It’s a total scam—the fox guarding the henhouse. I believe one of the first things RFK Jr. will do once Trump is in office is to board up that revolving door that exists between Big Pharma and government regulation agencies.

While Americans look at themselves and realize they are 50lbs, 100lbs or 200lbs overweight, they must realize that many factors helped to get them to this point. We need to take responsibility for ourselves. Americans must stop trusting the people they’ve been conditioned to trust, especially when those people financially benefit from their bad health.

I believe Trump will allow RFK Jr. to create an environment where health will be about choosing to do the right thing, and people will be informed and no longer misled about what is healthy. If we want to do things that are bad for our health, we will have that option, but no longer will we be misled about what is healthy and what is not.

Toxins will be removed. This is the one area in which we have the least amount of control—an insistence on clean water, clean air, and products that don’t contain dangerous toxins. There are so many things that are allowed in America that are banned throughout the rest of the world. America is supposed to be the world leader, yet it is a laughingstock when it comes to health.

I’m sure some are thinking people just need to have more discipline, but I don’t think while obesity rates in America have tripled the past 60 years, discipline has dropped 300%. While discipline is part of it, there is much more to the story, physically and psychologically.

It is obvious that what has been happening the past fifty years isn’t working and is making Americans less healthy. What is more alarming is that until now, no one seemed to want to do anything to change it. Big Pharma has been treating the symptoms, but no one seems to be finding or promoting real solutions to the problems.

Big Pharma and Big Medicine’s solution to obesity is to take a drug that costs $1,500 a month, not to change one’s diet and lifestyle, or to figure out why people are getting fatter. Oh, and everyone else will have to pay for this drug through higher insurance costs. At the end of the day, the health system’s solution to everyone’s health problems seems to be to take more expensive drugs.

We must be willing, ready and able to accept that we have been lied to about everything. Not just election results, not just in the media, but everywhere.

Making America Healthy Again is a massive endeavor on its own, one that Trump can’t dedicate his time and effort to fixing. This is why he asked RFK Jr. to take on this undertaking, and I’m confident that RFK Jr. is the man for the job.

If Trump didn’t understand how corrupt, dishonest and dangerous the health industry is, he wouldn’t be bringing RFK Jr. onboard to fix it. We are entering uncharted waters in so many ways. I, for one couldn’t be more excited for the changes to occur. Clean air, clean water, healthier food. We don’t even know what it means to live free of all these toxins.

No one is going to take away your fast food, but in the future, as was the case 50 years ago, burgers will consist of real meat, fries will be real potatoes deep-fried in beef tallow, rather than vegetable oil. Shakes will be made of real ice cream; not ice cream that is predominantly vegetable oil. Sodas will contain real sugar and not hydrogenated corn syrup. Fast food may still not be healthy, but it will be considerably better than what we are currently consuming.

There is a reason so many people are unhealthy and have so many allergies and skin conditions. There is a reason so many people suffer from depression and anxiety, and it most definitely is exacerbated by the food we consume. There is a reason so many people seem psychologically unstable. When your body is starved of nutrition and full of toxins, it reacts in many strange ways.

Without our health, we have nothing. Without a sound body, we can’t have a sound mind. We must take back what was stolen from us.

I believe Trump fully understands the importance of this, and he and RFK Jr. will do everything in their power to Make America Healthy Again.

