On December 16, 2025, The New York Times published an “exhaustive investigation” into the origins of Jeffrey Epstein’s wealth, portraying him as a cunning opportunist who ascended through scams, theft, and relentless self-promotion.

The article detailed his abrupt entry into Wall Street at Bear Stearns in the late 1970s, his sudden departure in 1981 amid regulatory scrutiny, and his subsequent partnerships with figures like Steven Hoffenberg and Les Wexner. It painted a picture of a college dropout who leveraged charm, lies, and minor frauds to amass hundreds of millions, eventually enabling his predatory lifestyle.

Yet, for all its “depth”—drawing on interviews, archives, and “thousands of records”—the piece conspicuously omitted a critical dimension of Epstein’s early career: his immersion in networks tied to international arms dealing, money laundering for covert operations, and intelligence-adjacent financial flows during the 1980s.

This omission reduces Epstein to a mere grifter, ignoring evidence that his “asset recovery” and financial maneuvering overlapped with state-sanctioned clandestine activities, particularly those involving U.S., British, Saudi, and Israeli interests.

Key Players

Epstein himself often takes center stage in most discussions, as if it was his ruthless cunning alone that took him so far—if his origin story is indeed factual—but his career would not have advanced the way it had without a little help from his friends.

The history of Jeffrey Epstein is really the recent history of America, or more specifically, the unelected class running the show, moving the money and juicing the deals—none of whom were ever elected by the public.

The key players in this saga include:

Adnan Khashoggi : An infamous multi-billionaire arms dealer and deep political power broker. He was positively fingered in multiple deep events such as Iran–Contra and the Lockheed bribery scandal. He was the chief middleman in Iran-Contra arms/weapons pipelines. Epstein allegedly acted as his “financial fixer” starting around 1983, handling covert financing during active CIA operations. At one point, Kashoggi was considered the worlds richest man.

Douglas Leese: British arms broker (with ties to ex-Attorney General John Mitchell). Introduced Epstein to Khashoggi and others; they collaborated on covert arms packages overlapping with Iran-Contra timelines.

J. Stanley Pottinger: Former high-ranking Justice Department official (Assistant AG for Civil Rights, 1973–1977). Epstein partnered with him post-Bear Stearns, sharing a penthouse office. Pottinger was cited in indictments for advising Iranian arms exporters (e.g., the Hashemi brothers) on evading U.S. embargoes.

Dalton School / Bear Stearns Era

Everyone knows by now that Epstein’s trajectory began at Bear Stearns, where he arrived in 1976 without a degree or conventional credentials, thanks to connections from teaching at the elite Dalton School. For those who are unfamiliar, the Dalton School is a prestigious independent, progressive K-12 private school in New York City.

Herein lies an incredibly important question that’s often completely missed by Epstein specialists in the mainstream: with no degrees or credentials, how was Epstein ever even hired to teach at the prestigious Dalton School?

Typically, a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field is required, in addition to a minimum of 3+ years of relevant teaching experience.

It is worth mentioning that at the time of Epstein’s employment, the dean of the Dalton was former Office of Strategic Services (OSS, precursor to the CIA) officer Donald Barr, the father of former Attorney General and CIA spook Bill Barr. I’m not going to speculate or spew conjecture about what that means, but it is one of many instances of Epstein being in the orbit of intelligence.

By the late 1970s, after Epstein was hired into Bear Sterns, he handled complex trades in the firm’s special products division. During this period, Bear Stearns processed substantial transactions for the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), an institution later exposed as a conduit for laundering funds in support of covert operations.

BCCI was an incredibly important and incredibly corrupt piece of the deep political engine. In a nutshell, it was a financial organization that was protected and used by the CIA.

Kevin Ryan accurately summarized it as a “CIA-linked terrorist financing network.”

Former acting CIA Director Richard Kerr once stated to a Senate committee “that the CIA had used BCCI for certain intelligence-gathering operations.”

The following is taken from “The BCCI Game: Banking on America, Banking on Jihad” by investigative journalist Lucy Komisar in the book “A Game as Old as Empire,” published by Berrett-Koehler:

BCCI was the Bank of Credit and Commerce International, a dirty offshore bank that then-President Ronald Reagan‘s Central Intelligence Agency used to run guns to Hussein, finance Osama bin Laden, move money in the illegal Iran-Contra operation and carry out other “agency” black ops. The Bushes also benefited privately; one of the bank’s largest Saudi investors helped bail out George W. Bush‘s troubled oil investments… …The CIA used BCCI Islamabad and other branches in Pakistan to funnel some of the $2 billion that Washington sent to Osama bin Laden‘s Mujahadeen to help fight the Soviets in Afghanistan. It moved the cash the Pakistani military and government officials skimmed from U.S. aid to the Mujahadeen. It also moved money as required by the Saudi intelligence services.

BCCI facilitated billions in flows for entities including the CIA, Saudi intelligence, and arms networks supporting anti-Soviet efforts in Afghanistan and other proxy conflicts. Court records and investigations, including the UK’s “Sandstorm Report” unredacted in 2011 confirm Bear Stearns’ role as a broker for BCCI, clearing transactions that disguised illicit cash movements.

At this point, the Epstein Intelligence connections are beginning to be more than circumstantial.

Epstein and the CIA Proxy Wars of the 1980s

Epstein left Bear Stearns in 1981 under circumstances involving a regulatory violation related to insider trading probes, though the firm downplayed it. Immediately afterward, he founded Intercontinental Assets Group Inc., marketing himself as a “bounty hunter” recovering stolen funds for wealthy clients.

Public records and contemporary accounts list Epstein’s early major client as Adnan Khashoggi, the Saudi billionaire arms broker central to the Iran-Contra scandal.

Khashoggi’s job was to orchestrate the transfer of U.S. weapons via Israel to Iran, funding off-the-books operations during a congressional arms embargo. Financial trails from these deals often routed through BCCI, with Khashoggi borrowing heavily from the bank for arms purchases backed by Saudi and U.S. elements.

Khashoggi’s introduction to Epstein came through Douglas Leese, a British defense contractor with extensive arms industry ties. Leese collaborated on covert packages overlapping Iran-Contra timelines, including commissions on major deals like the Al-Yamamah fighter-jet program with Saudi Arabia.

Epstein’s partnership with Leese positioned him as a financial fixer, handling discreet transfers and shielding assets amid embargoes and sanctions. This work required navigating offshore entities, phony invoices, and shell companies—skills Epstein later refined.

Another key associate was J. Stanley Pottinger, a former high-ranking Justice Department official who shared office space with Epstein in the early 1980s. Pottinger advised Iranian arms exporters, including the Hashemi brothers, on evading U.S. restrictions during the same period CIA-backed pipelines supplied Tehran.

FBI surveillance tapes from 1980 captured discussions of circumventing embargoes using overseas fronts.

Pottinger’s involvement in Iran-Contra-era activities, though never charged, underscores the overlap between Epstein’s circle and covert arms financing.

These connections extended to Robert Maxwell, the British media mogul and father of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell, widely regarded as an asset for Israeli intelligence, collaborated on arms transfers to Iran in the mid-1980s. Former Israeli intelligence figures, including Ari Ben-Menashe—who handled Iran-Contra deals—described encounters with Epstein in Maxwell’s offices during this era, suggesting Epstein’s integration into networks blending finance, arms, and intelligence.

My Beef With the NYT Article

Personally, there was a lot I didn’t like about the article.

Primarily, I hated the constant editorializing they did, that subtle way they laid things out in a way that would either miss or misrepresent important details, and also insert opinion as though it were fact. I suppose this is what’s difficult about editorials in general; I say this as somebody who has written many.

The New York Times investigation acknowledges Epstein’s Khashoggi client relationship and Leese’s introduction, but frames them as eccentric defense connections, without exploring arms pipelines or intelligence implications.

Another notable gap concerns Douglas Leese being described in the Times article as a “defense contractor with extensive connections in the arms industry and the British government.”

This characterization stops short of exploring Leese’s documented role in major arms deals. More critically, the article omits Leese’s mutual ties with Adnan Khashoggi, the Saudi broker who financed arms transfers during the Iran-Contra affair. Investigative reporting elsewhere notes that Leese introduced Epstein to Khashoggi, positioning Epstein within circles handling embargo-evading shipments and illicit financing.

Pottinger is mentioned briefly as an office-sharing partner, omitting his embargo-evasion advisory role.

BCCI trades at Bear Stearns go unmentioned entirely.

This selective focus sustains a narrative of Epstein as an isolated predator enabled by greed and impunity, rather than a figure embedded in broader geopolitical machinations.

Similarly, the Times mentions Pottinger as Epstein’s “early office-sharing partner,” but omits his advisory role to Iranian arms exporters in 1980–1981.

Federal investigations and contemporaneous reporting reveal Pottinger assisted figures like Cyrus Hashemi in circumventing U.S. embargoes using shell companies and phony invoices—methods aligning with covert pipelines that supplied Iran to fund Nicaraguan Contras. This timeline coincides precisely with Epstein’s post-Bear Stearns ventures, yet the article frames Pottinger merely as a former Justice Department official without probing these parallels.

The treatment of Adnan Khashoggi exemplifies selective framing.

Acknowledged as an early client, Khashoggi is portrayed as an eccentric figure rather than a pivotal player in Iran-Contra, where he borrowed heavily from institutions like BCCI to orchestrate off-the-books deals involving U.S., Israeli, and Saudi interests. Epstein’s “asset recovery” work for such clients inherently involved disguising fund origins—skills honed in environments where financial opacity served geopolitical ends.

Perhaps most strikingly, the Times avoids Epstein’s later repurposing of aircraft linked to Southern Air Transport, a CIA-affiliated carrier central to Iran-Contra logistics.

After the scandal erupted in 1986, these planes relocated to Ohio bases servicing Les Wexner’s empire, with accounts from local investigators identifying Epstein’s involvement in the transfer.

This evolution—from arms-related assets to private luxury fleets—mirrors how covert infrastructure sometimes transitions into elite private use.

These omissions collectively narrow the lens, presenting Epstein’s rise as isolated criminality detached from broader 1980s contexts of proxy wars, embargoes, and intelligence-finance intersections. While the article rightly highlights scams and theft, it downplays how servicing clients in sanctioned or clandestine spheres provided unique leverage and access.

And then there’s the alleged kompromat scheme.

Opinions on Epstein’s alleged blackmail operation span a wide spectrum: some dismiss it as nonexistent or vastly overstated, while others contend it was the central, driving purpose of his decades-long activities. By largely excluding these arms and covert ties, the Times reinforces the former view without fully engaging evidence supporting the latter.

Personally, and this is my own editorializing, I see the “blackmail operation” as a second thought, a byproduct of the other things he was involved in.

Epstein was many things: a fixer, a broker, and dealmaker.

What is the one thing besides money that juices deals?

Women, typically attractive and young.

So, if he’s already providing entertainment for powerful figures, why not record it?

It’s also worth noting that Epstein was operating in dozens of countries, and in some of them, the legal age of consent is much lower than others. I digress.

The New York Times’ selective narrative risks perpetuating a more sanitized history, one that pins all of the ills on a dead man while staying hush hush on all of the most consequential aspects of what Epstein was involved in, things that go far beyond a single man and become an institutional corruption.

As additional files emerge, a fuller accounting demands integrating these threads—not as proven conspiracy, but as substantiated overlaps warranting examination.

Bottom line: when anyone tries to downplay Epstein’s ties to intelligence, they are either lying, or just deeply uninformed.

Sources:

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

If you enjoyed this contribution to Badlands Media, please consider checking out more of Ryan’s work for free at the Post-Liberal.

More from Ryan DeLarme

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.