Last week, Badlands Media featured a fascinating report by Joe Lange called ‘The Bridge,’ which featured an in depth analysis of the Podesta Group and Clinton crime gang’s enmeshment with the deep structure oligarchs used to run the entire nation of Moldova as an instrument for the trans-Atlantic financier cabal.

Joe Lange wrote of the fallen Moldovan oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuk: “The oligarch who was connected to Hillary and the Podesta brothers controlled the entire government of Moldova at the time, including the judicial and law enforcement system. He also controlled 60% of the mass media.”

Lange connected the nest of oligarchs surrounding the fallen Vladimir Plahotniuc as assets used by the Clinton-Podesta machine not only to rape the former Soviet Nation of its wealth, but also to use it as a proxy in NATO’s anti-Russian operations AND as a poison influence operation undermining Muammar Gadaffi’s bold vision for a Libyan industrial renaissance.

Since the small, landlocked Moldova (which hosts an incredibly strategic Russian autonomous province as a protectorate named ‘Transnistria’) is again finding itself in a central strategic position—as two popular pro-Russian party has been formally dissolved by western-captured Supreme Courts—and an acceleration towards absorbing the nation into the structures of NATO and the EU is in play, some additional comments on the topic are in order.

Vlad Plahotniuc: Deep State Tool and Force of Regime Change

A renowned kleptocrat whom by all accounts is known as the richest man in Moldova, Plahotniuc was not only a media and advertising mogul, controlling the vast majority of the news, and entertainment of the small nation, but was also a power in Moldova’s banking, hotel and services industry who, with the support of Victoria Nuland, took charge of the pro-EU Democratic Party from December 2016.

Although his highest political office was Deputy Speaker of Parliament, it was known by all that Plahotniuc was the hidden hand controlling the state, and aspired to make that power official by becoming Prime Minister.

During the dark days of the Obama era, Plahotniuc interfaced closely with Asif Chaudhry (U.S. Ambassador to Moldova from 2008-2011,) who acted as power broker and mediator during the tumultuous period of change that saw the elimination of the pro-Russian Communist Party, and the rise of the pro-Euro Integration movement under the Democratic Party in the wake of the 2009 “Twitter Revolution” (sometimes called the “revolution of Twits”).

This crisis saw a near color revolution as 30 000 Jacobin youth in Chisinau aspired to overthrow the government by declaring the recent elections to be fraudulent. The slogans shouted by the mob included “we want Europe”, “we are Romanians” and “down with Communism”.

Romania had joined NATO in 2004, and the movement to absorb Moldova into Romania was supported by many in the west wishing to see NATO’s unabated growth.

Beginning in April 7, 2009, these mobs took over (and set fire to) government buildings and replaced Moldovan flags with Romanian and European Union flags. While this effort was quashed by crackdowns by police, a taste of the potential for regime change was felt by all, and then-President Vladimir Voronin called it a “coup d’etat”.

In hindsight, we can observe the growth of the media empire under the control of Plahotniuc and the vast investments into “democracy building” by the National Endowment of Democracy to get a sense of the causal hand behind these events, though at the time, the culprits never came to light.

One thing is clear: The American State Department’s hand pervaded this story as Ambassador Chaudhry (connected closely to Victoria Nuland according to Wikileaks emails), was a major power broker, and brags that his work in carrying out Moldovan democracy reforms during this time was the most rewarding experience of his career.

In the wake of this attempted coup, three pro-western opposition parties created the Alliance for European Integration, winning 53 seats and pushing out the Communist Party from power.

By 2014, the long-sought for EU association agreements were signed by Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine, with NATO’s bureaucrats salivating at the prospect of assimilating all three. At this time, Ukraine’s pro-Russian government had just fallen to its own color revolution, and the new regime of Yatseniuk was calling for speedy NATO entry.

Even though its 1994 Constitution prevented it, Moldova was already a part of the NATO Partnership for Peace Program, and had participated in NATO’s Kosovo Force since 2014. A change in Constitution to permit for NATO entry by way of Euro integration (or total regime change) was not a huge stretch of the imagination at this point.

During this time, high level Obama-era regime change agents like Joe Biden and John McCain made stops in Moldova and encouraged speedy western integration, meeting with kleptocrats like Plahotniuc and celebrating the new age of western “liberalism” that would transform the eastern bloc.

With such a powerful machine supporting them, Plahotniuc and other local Moldovan kleptocrats had every reason to feel as though they had the power of gods. The lords of high finance of London and Wall Street had ensured their unchallenged success for years, and with Moldova’s full integration into the NATO/EU cage, nothing would hold them back… but with this hubris came a fair dose of sloppiness.

“The Theft of the Century” and Its Aftermath

Working closely with Israeli-Moldovan businessman Ilan Shor and fellow oligarchs Vyacheslav Platon and Vlad Filat, Plahotniuc carried out a blatant “theft of the century” to the tune of $1 billion stolen from Moldova (representing 1/8th of the nation’s GDP) between 2011-2014.

Vlad Filat

The model was simple and based on the use of offshore shell companies, which laundered money and received fraudulent loans issued by the Moldovan Central Bank. That bank had itself taken over three major financial institutions (the Banca de Economii, Unibank and Banca Sociala) which extended fraudulent loans and businesses controlled by Ilan Shor and others within Plahotniuc’s network to the tune of $1 billion. $100 million were used directly by Plahotniuc to purchase, banks, businesses, hotels and other luxury real estate around Europe and Moldova.

Even though the facts of this fraud could not long be kept secret, Plahotniuc’s control on the levers of justice (especially the Constitutional Court, which is packed with his partisans) ensured that little could be done to bring the oligarch to justice.

Vlad Filat was sacrificed by his former partner in 2016, and given three years in prison for bribes and participation in the heist, while Ilan Shor was charged with laundering and embezzlement in abstentia, though he never saw a jail cell.

In April 2017, Vyacheslav Platon was found guilty and given 18 years in prison, but Plahotniuc never faced a single charge in Moldova. Things were a bit different elsewhere however and in 2017, Moscow’s Basmanny Court found the oligarch guilty of attempted murder.

Vyacheslav Platon

In 2019, a Moscow court found Plahotniuc guilty of drug trafficking and money laundering, and he was also charged with 28 counts of smuggling and sales of drugs (mostly hashish from North Africa)—and to these charges Plahotniuc obviously cried “Russian fantasies and fake news”.

During the hot phase of blowback during 2016, Plahotniuc was a guest of the pro-NATO Atlantic Council in Washington, where he met with Victoria Nuland and other members of the Obama regime change party. The ‘Atlantic Council Moldova Program’ was also advancing a steady stream of pro-NATO propaganda funded by Jashi’s Trans Oil Group (on whose board sat former U.S. Ambassador Chaudhry).

Upon his return from America, Plahotniuc speedily moved to take full control of the Democratic Party.

In spite of his control of mass media, news of this “theft of the century” spread widely, and in an impoverished nation ranked lowest on the European Union poverty index, where nearly 50% of the male population lives and works abroad as cheap labor, public tolerance for Plahotniuc’s sank to new lows, with a 96% disapproval rating.

The Democratic Party machine fell from favor and the pro-Russian Socialist Party again took power under Igor Dodon.

Igor Dodon

Former President Dodon wasted no time accelerating Moldova’s observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union, which was made official on March 14, 2018 when Dodon called for a pro-Europe and pro-Russia policy (a blasphemy for some technocrats).

At this time, Putin laid out the philosophy of EU-EAEU cooperation, saying:

“The Eurasian Union will be built on universal integration principles as an integral part of a harmonious community of economies from Lisbon to Vladivostok.”

In a February 2020 interview, Dodon echoed this orientation, stating:

“I believe in a big Europe, from Lisbon to Vladivostok. It was Charles de Gaulle who came up with this idea and its repeated often by various world leaders. I think this is the only solution to make Europe stronger.”

Dodon went further, and worked tirelessly to connect Moldova’s economic destiny with China’s Belt and Road, signing dozens of cooperation agreements, starting with a keystone in China’s East-West Silk Road as two major infrastructure deals worth $400 million were signed with China, including two major highways: One encircling Chisinau and the other connecting to Ukraine.

President Dodon beautifully expressed his understanding of this process in March 2020, saying:

“We should acknowledge that this pandemic has shown ‘who is who,’ who is a real friend and who will be always by our side in need, even if they also face hard times… I will cite as an example Russia and China here because these were the first countries that responded to our request. We enjoy strategic partnership and strategic dialogue at the levels of presidents, prime ministers, and parliament speakers… I think one of the major achievements is that we have got rid of the oligarch regime,” he said. “An important result is that we started carrying out a balanced foreign policy. Even against the background of those deals signed with the European Union, we managed to obtain an observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union.”

On top of that, the crackdown on Plahotniuk launched by Dodon (and with support from Trump’s state department) was relentless.

On June 15, 2019, Moldova’s Democratic Party officially announced that their leader had left the country to visit family “for a couple of days”. In fact, using a whopping 19 passports, and likely receive vast protection from the Podesta-Clinton machine, Plahotniuk spent the next six years travelling mysteriously around the world as a fugitive on the run.

The anti-deep state and pro-Multipolar policies of Dodon had to be stopped.

The Technocratic Arsonists Light Fires

A western-sponsored puppet under the nominal lead of Maia Sandu and her Party of Action and Solidarity was brought back to power in December 2020, and immediately began to undo all of the constructive work which Dodon had pulled off to bring a pro-neutrality position into Moldova.

Analyst Rafael Machado writes:

“When Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine began, Sandu seized the moment to formally apply for EU membership, despite Moldova’s constitution mandating geopolitical non-alignment. Shortly thereafter, the government started imposing censorship on the use of the Russian language in the country, as well as restricting Russian media and symbols, and even arrested her political rival, Igor Dodon. Predictably, Sandu quickly began indebting her country with multi-million euro loans from the European Union.”

Sandu worked hard to freeze all bold programs planned with China, expanded LGBTQXYZ cultural reforms, and turned on the acceleration towards joining the EU and NATO. Additionally, lawfare began to be deployed against Dodon himself when the former PM was arrrested on corruption charges in 2022.

After Sandu succeeded in banning the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc and Heart of Moldova Party in September 2025, Dodon said, “Maia Sandu and PAS have turned Moldova into a colony of Soros”

On October 2, after Sandu’s western-backed party swept back into power, analyst Lorenzo Maria Pacini wrote:

“Throughout the election campaign, highly undemocratic practices were employed: pressure on the opposition (arrests, exclusion from the competition, and searches), media censorship (over 20 newspapers were shut down), instrumental use of the administrative apparatus, and manipulation of the voting rights of the diaspora in various countries and in the PMR. At least 100,000 fictitious ‘votes’ were added, presumably attributed to voters abroad. In Transnistria, only 12 polling stations were set up instead of the 30 planned (four of which were moved further into Moldova on the day of the vote), and seven bridges connecting the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic to the right bank of the river were closed to prevent voters from accessing them. As a result, only 12,000 of the approximately 200,000 eligible voters in the region cast their ballots. For the largest Moldovan community in Russia (estimated at between 350,000 and 500,000 people), only two polling stations were opened, compared to 75 in Italy (with approximately 100,000 Moldovans), 36 in Germany, 26 in France, 24 in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and 23 in Romania. The count was extended throughout the night until 50.12% of the votes had been counted, which was highly unusual.”

Moldova at a Crossroads

Just after the six-year anniversary of his exit from Moldova, (on July 21, 2025 specifically, Plahotniuk was arrested at the Athens airport after boarding a plane to Dubai, and was promptly extradicted back to Moldova on September 25, 2025 to face charges).

With Sandu in power, does that mean that he will now be protected from justice?

Will the billion dollar ‘crime of the century’ go unpunished?

Will Moldova continue to sink into obscurity as yet another disposable proxy of NATO?

Or is a patriotic spark still alive within this abused nation waiting to come to life?

Moldova is the eastern-most country in Europe, and borders on Ukraine with only a thin strip of Transnistria (occupied by 1,500 Russian soldiers) separating the two nations.

How easily could Moldova be turned into a cauldron of war as part of NATO’s broader agenda to open up more fronts against Russia?

Certainly stunts pulled off by Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the recent visit by Russia’s ambassador (where a ‘Russian modelled drone was programed to “crash” onto the roof of several buildings and then placed on the front steps of the Foreign Ministry as a ‘gift’ to the ambassador) is certainly not a sign that inspires optimism.

At the end of the day, time will tell what the future holds for this small nation with so much potential on the one hand, and toxic self-destructive impulses driving it from Brussels on the other.

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

Matt is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

If you enjoyed this contribution to Badlands Media, please consider checking out more of Matthew’s work for free on Substack.

More from Matthew Ehret

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM.