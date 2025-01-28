Greetings Friends and Patriots,

Today, we’re taking a quick intermission between episodes of the Werewolf Series and the White Pill Emporium series—much has happened in the news since Christmas that bears commentary.

It appears to me that certain extremely difficult conversations are being forced upon the public by the White hats, but in a very sneaky way. These conversations center around the manner in which immigration policy is used by the Deep State to destabilize entire societies and disenfranchise the citizens of the West. There can be NO Great Awakening as long as this issue remains unaddressed in a comprehensive manner.

[American Hypnotist Note: the present article was written several weeks before Trumps inauguration. Already, on day 1 of his Presidency, Trump has begun fighting back against the Deep State’s campaign of destruction-via-immigration with a vengeance. Consequently, some of the info in this article may feel a tad dated. I hope you can bear with that, for the broader points made herein remain very pertinent.]

As many of you already know, Elon Musk was in the news in the last week of 2024 for supporting the H-1B visa program, which clearly violates the trust of the American people, and then suddenly dropped all mention of the issue to tell the world about the rape gangs in the UK. Whilst many believe he did this to “save face” with the MAGA base, I believe something more complicated is happening here.

Let’s frame current events in terms of the Q operation, and general principles lifted from the Art of War, and see what we can figure out.

Recall that Q told us that we’re “watching a movie”. Well, last I checked, movies feature ACTORS who act out a SCRIPT.

Think about it: what is an actor if not someone who pretends to be someone else?

Before we begin, I should forewarn that some of the ideas you’re about to read may sound ludicrous or even objectionable. I cannot help this, for certain ideas cannot be raised at all without possibly offending many people. We’re in a war, folks—as Digital Soldiers, we MUST rise above the blinding effect of our own emotions (this goes just as much for yours truly as anyone else).

(DISCLAIMER: American Hypnotist completely disavows unlawful violence of all kinds, and the term “Soldier” herein shall only be construed to mean a person who tells the truth in order to combat lies. All references to combat are intended to refer herein to verbal combat and narrative battles).

Always remember that our task as Digital Soldiers is to place current events and the various utterances of public figures within the context of the 5G war as best we can understand it, rather than simply take what anyone says (including Trump) at face value. Recognition that we’re watching a movie is a fundamental requirement to participate in the battle in an effective manner.

Trump, Elon Musk, and others have recently appeared to abandon certain core tenets of the MAGA movement, but, in the context of the 5G war, their moves and utterances take on a very different meaning. Or so I believe.

Let’s begin…

An Inconvenient Truth

Do you guys recall a couple decades ago when Al Gore released a film about global warming (nowadays called “climate change”) entitled An Inconvenient Truth?

Today, we can say with certainty that the doomsday predictions made about global warming were completely bogus, and that the REAL inconvenient truth was that anyone on Earth would have listened to a climate grifter like Al Gore.

But there’s another highly inconvenient truth that warrants our attention, namely, the presence of tens of millions of hostile invaders in America, Europe, and elsewhere. Many of these invaders are illegal aliens, it’s true, but many more are legal immigrants (mass infiltration didn’t start yesterday!).

How can I say this? Ask yourself how many legal immigrants are involved in the UK grooming gangs. How many legal immigrants are currently taking up residence in the West, only to participate gleefully in the abuse and disenfranchisement of native Western populations?

Merely getting rid of illegal immigrants is NOT sufficient to protect the peoples of the west who have been deprived of an economy that serves them, and a clean and safe environment for their families.

Mind you, I’m not claiming that “all” immigrants are “bad” (though the notion that any of them have any sort of “inherent right” to access western countries is a profoundly wicked lie that runs roughshod over the God given rights of the citizens of those countries). My point here is that categorizing them as “bad” or “good” based on their legal status alone—or even their claimed professional or academic achievements—misses a critical point. The bad ones are bad because they knowingly and intentionally wage war on us. This of course, includes 100% of illegals, but it also includes a jaw droppingly large number of “legal” immigrants as well.

THIS is the least convenient truth of our times. It’s not merely the fact that we’re being invaded by illegal “migrants”—rather, it’s that we’ve ALREADY been invaded, and many of the invaders have obtained LEGAL status, political power, and considerable wealth, generally at the expense of the native citizenry. Many have acted as accomplices to the very worst crimes against humanity. Legal immigration is a powerful mechanism through which the cabal has accomplished deep infiltration into our societies.

The hypnosis of our modern world is so bad that millions of people cannot even recognize it when they’re being invaded, and this creates serious obstacles for fixing the problem in the first place. The very concept of nationalism has been reframed into something “backwards” and “inherently violent”, when the truth is that it’s a deep form of political and spiritual violence to deny the existence and rights of nations!

What we’re seeing with the mass influx of illegals is merely the latest phase in a multi-decade long campaign of invasion. We’ve already been invaded (and infiltrated) and we’re simply waking up to that problem right now.

Elon Musk et al’s behavior on X recently caused MANY people to realize this, whereas they might not have fully understood it before. (Badlands readers and anons have all known for many years about all of this. To you guys, none of this is new or surprising—but, you must understand, large portions of the public is just finding out now).

Since Elon personally benefitted from the H-1B program, he’s in an ideal position to play the role of an “advocate”—I don’t believe for a second that he’s unaware of the problems associated with it, nor do I believe that his professed support for it is a genuine reflection of his true thoughts (the same thing goes for Donald Trump as well).

Yes, that sounds crazy. But so do many other things that have proven to be true about our world. My hat goes off to those of you who have the wherewithal to at least consider these ideas.

The Art of War—Confusion as a Weapon

It cannot be said too many times that what we’re seeing in current events amounts to a theatrical production aimed at directing mass consciousness in some direction or another. The Q proofs are, in part, designed to reveal this fact.

Elon Musk posted tweets that any reasonable person would predict would enrage millions of Americans who have been screwed over by immigration policy. I find it implausible to assume that they wouldn’t have known that ahead of time; I find it far more plausible that they have an agenda whose finer details are purposefully obfuscated by said agenda’s methods of deployment.

I think they did this in order to make immigration LESS popular with the average American/Westerner than before. I furthermore suspect that decreasing the popularity of immigration amongst western people’s is a key step on the path towards bringing about the Great Awakening.

Western civilization has been utterly (and intentionally) hamstrung by “political correctness” when it comes to this issue of immigration. No matter what anyone says, it’s not enough to get rid of the illegal “immigrants” (invaders, actually,) we must deal with many LEGAL ones as well. This is because many legal immigrants were given a “home” in Western countries in total defiance of the safety and well-being of the people.

Part of the ‘bring the people to the precipice’ strategy espoused by Q involves making the disenfranchisement of Americans and Westerners undeniable.

Since Elon et al began posting about H-1B visas, I’ve seen many people on X explain that they didn’t know how bad things really were. Clearly, what has happened in recent weeks has changed the minds of the masses. One X user summarized popular sentiment perfectly when he said “H-1B visas were nowhere near to the top of my mind until I realized the government and the media were gaslighting us about them. Now I am hearing many stories of Americans who are being discriminated against and replaced by foreigners in our own homeland.”

I confess I’ve lost a link to info on this that I had hoped to include in this article—regardless, I will tell you that I saw a post in which it was discovered that 80-90% of X conversations and posts were decidedly AGAINST the program, let alone expanding it.

Are you starting to see how recent events are driving certain points home to more and more people?

Sun Tzu and the Golden Bridge

What I believe Trump, Elon, and other “White Hats” (by which I broadly mean anyone who is generally on the side of Q and Trump) are doing here is the maneuver called giving your enemy a golden bridge—described by Sun Tzu thusly:

“A surrounded army must be given a way out. The ancient rule of the charioteers says, “Surround them on three sides, leaving one side open, to show them a way to life. Show them a way to life so that they will not be in the mood to fight to the death, and then you can take advantage of this to strike them.”

Do you think Trump and Elon aren’t aware of the problems caused by mass immigration? Is he unaware of the fact that there is more than enough talent amongst American citizens to fill the “gaps” in tech? Does he really not understand that said “gaps” exist due to the disenfranchisement of the citizens, and not due to a lack of available talent?

I find that notion highly improbable.

Remember, we’re theorizing from within the perspective that we’re watching a movie designed to move the minds of the masses in a certain way. What do you think the odds are, that they’re giving a golden bridge to the enemy, to position themselves to strike?

Instead of taking what Trump or anyone else is saying at face value, let’s consider what their words and deeds do to their enemies and to the minds of the masses as well.

Since the scandal started, awareness of H-1B fraud has increased significantly. What are the odds that the people running this operation—that is to say, experts in psychological warfare—“accidentally” made the public more aware of these things?

Predation of innocent Western peoples at the hands of invaders is fast becoming a massive topic of conversation, and Elon Musk’s behavior of late appears to me to be pre-scripted to force the issue.

Q Prediction Coming True?

I always find it amusing when people say that Q’s “predictions” haven’t come true. More often then not, the things people attribute to Q have little to nothing to do with Q. But one thing Q did tell us was that the cabal’s crimes against children would cause people to wake up.

Hot on the heels of the H-1B scandal comes massive exposure of the UK grooming gangs, also largely by Elon Musk.

As of the time of this writing, topics such as “Pakistani Grooming Gangs” and “Rotheram” have been trending on X almost nonstop for weeks. Former Labour MP, Ivor Caplan has been arrested since the scandal broke, and now we’re seeing more and more politicians speak up about it … almost as if a veil of silence has FINALLY been (at least partially) lifted over this horrific atrocity that has been visited upon the British people (and the rest of Europe).

The mass hypnosis of political correctness enables atrocities to be committed against people cast, rightly or wrongly, in the role of “oppressor”. Potentially millions (yes, millions) of European children have been tortured and raped at the hand of “immigrants” (many of whom are and were legal) because our “politically correct” society has deemed the victims of these crimes as the “bad ones”, purely based on the color of their skin.

(Out of respect for Badlands, I will save my most controversial statements on this matter for my own personal Substack. Suffice to say, I think the governments of the West have nothing less than genocidal intentions towards their native citizens).

In any event, the “politically correct” supporters of mass torture and rape are being exposed, and there will come a point when they “won’t be able to walk down the street”. The cover-up is being uncovered—this is just the beginning. There is no doubt in my mind that things will snowball from here. One couldn’t even discuss these matters 5-10 years ago without losing their job, social media, and so on, and look where we are now.

Thanks in large part to Elon Musk, the grooming gangs are becoming a widely discussed topic all over the world. The people are learning of horrific atrocities committed against their children. We were told that this would happen—Q specifically told us that crimes against children would be a key catalyst for the Great Awakening. Exposure of the grooming gangs in Europe gets the ball rolling; it’s only one step away from topics such as pizzagate, pedovores, adrenochrome, etc.

Crimes against children WILL be the downfall of the cabal.

The Golden Bridge and Information Warfare

The rape/grooming gangs in the UK have certain methods they use to procure underage children, generally known as the Loverboy Method of pimping and coercion.

Once again, I’m going to bite my tongue here just enough to spare Badlands from certain controversies, but let’s just say that there’s a VERY famous so-called “right wing” influencer who is currently accused of using the Loverboy method to groom underage girls, and used to sell courses teaching other men how to do the same. This man also happens to hail from a part of England where the grooming gangs have notoriously operated for decades.

Strangely, Elon Musk appears to support and promote this man. Does this mean that Elon is in cahoots with the very same types of people he’s exposing?

Whilst an argument could be made to that effect, I believe there is something else going on—again, another use of the Golden Bridge tactic, whereby an enemy is given an “out”, which turns out in the end to be a trap. There are, in fact, many people on the “right” who are implicated in the same kinds of activities as the rape/grooming gangs in the UK (again, I will name names on my own Substack, but won’t do so here out of respect for Badlands).

To make a long story short, I believe Elon promotes this man in order to help make the public aware of how the Loverboy Method works (among other things).

When you’re in a 5G war, the goal is generally to get certain conversations started amongst the masses without it appearing that that’s what you’re doing—Elon appears to be clueless about this man, but I think otherwise. The more Elon promotes him, the more famous the Loverboy Method becomes, and the more the public will be able to recognize trafficking and grooming in places where they couldn’t understand or see it before.

Additionally, this man appears to be connected to a network of popular “right wing” influencers, and I believe this network is being targeted for demolition by way of making them and their tactics famous.

Do you guys remember when Fauci was made world famous by Trump? Do you remember how effective that was for making the entire world aware of the criminality of Fauci and his co-conspirators?

Don’t assume that Trump or Elon or anyone else truly “supports” those they expose.

Did immigration become more or less popular as a consequence of Elon talking about H-1B visas on X? Is the Loverboy Method more or less well known, thanks to the fact that Elon has chosen to spotlight a certain famous man? Does it help or hinder the cabal for the masses to be aware of these things?

MIL-CIV Alliance at Work

Q told us that the White hats never telegraph their moves to their enemies. This being the case, why do so many people demand that Trump and others just come out in the open to talk about what’s going on?

Obviously, that won’t happen until the Storm has passed, and to even ask for such things betrays an inability to read the landscape. It seems clear as day to me that the REAL goal is to get the masses to participate in the exposure of the cabal.

Can Trump raise “far out conspiracy” topics at his rallies or TV appearances? In large part, no. But can you and I talk about such topics? Yes we can!

What happens when enough people become aware of these things? Suddenly, Trump and company can talk about them too!

Do you see how WE are the ones who have to bring certain matters to light? Do you see how the movie is designed to highlight specifically those things which must be brought to the light (by you and I)?

The movie we’re watching is designed to inform the masses, but in such a way where it’s not obvious that that’s happening; in any event, the more knowledgeable the masses become, the more it frees up the White hats to move forward on their ops. I believe this will all culminate in one final “scare event” before the final revealing.

Military tribunals are required for the crimes the cabal have committed, whereas citizen journalism is required to expose said crimes to a sufficient degree before the world. THIS, I believe, is the MIL-CIV alliance that Q has described. The White hat factions of military need us, and we need them.

I know it’s crazy out there, anon, but your efforts to learn the truth and speak it are not in vain—you are having a DIRECT impact on world history every single time you score a goal for Team Truth.

Of course, we all have a learning curve ahead of us—myself included—and so none of us can be expected to do better than is physically possible for each of us. Either way, the more the merrier. Together we can defeat the cabal.

Last Thoughts, for Now

As a general rule, I aim to either be correct, or, at the very least, to produce errors of sufficiently high quality that they’re still useful for the purpose of figuring things out. For more reasons than I can succinctly list in a single article, I feel very confident that my analysis will be proven correct—but, as Digital Soldiers, it is your job to think things through, such that your conclusions about things are TRULY your own conclusions.

In modern academia, students are forced to memorize various factoids, but often have no idea how such factoids were discovered, let alone how or why they became the default standard. Consequently, you have millions upon millions of “educated” people who couldn’t think their way out of a wet paper bag—all they know how to do is parrot what they’ve been told.

Digital Soldiers should strive to be the POLAR OPPOSITE of this.

Is Elon Musk offering a Golden Bridge to certain cabal figures whilst simultaneously starting conversations before the entire world aimed at ultimately destroying the cabal? That’s what it looks like to me. All the data in my arsenal points in that direction.

What do you think, anon?

Are Trump and Elon just a couple hapless billionaires who constantly get misled by their enemies and form bad opinions in ignorance of easily discoverable facts? Or are they actors playing certain roles in a movie designed to wake up the masses?

I can appreciate why people would think the former is the case. Without the Q drops, that would be a completely reasonable take.

But for those of us who have read and studied Q, it’s 100% logical to go with the latter interpretation. An honest review of the Q proofs supports this notion.

One way or another, we MUST get rid of ALL criminal invaders, whether “legal” or “illegal”. Circumstances have unfolded in such a way that public sentiment is lining up with such necessities.

The Great Awakening doubles as a Great Cleansing, you see…

Everyone who has made excuses for the disenfranchisement of Western citizenry at the hands of the invaders will be made to answer for their part in supporting treason. In some cases, we will find that such people have always been nothing more than heinous criminals who should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. At the same time, there is little doubt in my mind that some of those people will turn out to be actors who played a role in exposing the criminals.

I think you get the point what I’m saying? I’ve beaten this dead horse sufficiently at this point.

Keep yourselves stocked up and praying. If my calculations are correct, we will have a VERY bumpy ride in the near future, followed by the greatest revealing in recorded history, and then an era of prosperity beyond our wildest imaginations.

I currently believe that the Storm and the Revealing will happen in the 3rd or 4th quarter of this year, but we shall see.

