Greetings Frens and Patriots,

In my previous article, Q is Our Best Fren, I promised that I would come back with some material about Trump, Q and Israel. Today, we’re here to fulfill that promise.

I’m going to be blunt with you guys: I think Israel is pure evil incarnate. But please note, that when I say Israel, I’m talking about the Isreali government, NOT the people!

It's a sad state of affairs that any criticism whatsoever of Israel will result in accusations of “antisemitism”. So be it.

If one really cared about the people of Israel, then one ought to agree that it’s both warranted and necessary to hold their government (and all powerful entities affiliated in any way with it) to account for lying to them and misusing their likeness to commit atrocities in their name.

Now, some of what you’re about to read will be very “politically incorrect”. There is nothing I can do to help this. Objective reality holds no concern for the moral sensibilities of leftists—in fact, one could argue (as I have hundreds of times) that we have a moral duty to remove the blinders of political correctness from our eyes, lest we drive ourselves blindly off the metaphorical cliff.

Many people throughout the world are waking up to the crimes of Israel, and the complicity of a great many “Zionists”. Naturally, the dark cabal has created a false “counter movement” by deploying a veritable galaxy of fake “pro Hitler” and/or “pro White” movements (such as the Groypers, for instance). Of course, the fact that the original holocaust narrative contains glaring holes in it doesn’t help the situation—it rather bolsters the credibility of said “pro Hitler” groups. It’s all part of the 5G war, at the end of the day.

The only possible way to resolve this clusterf**k of a situation is for people to become radically honest about a great multitude of things that tend to cause existential levels of anxiety and rage for many.

With that said, let us begin…

On Movies and Infiltration

I’ve harped on this point ad nauseum, and will continue to do so until it becomes the default popular understanding of politics: we are watching a movie. There’s a reason for this—a reason borne from logical necessity.

Infiltration of a country, family, government, or group of any kind ALWAYS requires one to put on an ACT. Infiltrators, by definition, are actors who pretend to be what they’re not; in many ways, the act of infiltration is indistinguishable in the early phases from the act of “putting on a show”.

Of course, two can play at that game—the very fact that the White hats managed to get their hands on all the surveillance data at the NSA strongly suggests that they’ve been infiltrating the cabal for some time. I call this maneuver “infiltrating the infiltrators”.

In any event, here’s something most people would find extremely offensive, but nonetheless happens to be true: western society has been infiltrated by people who transparently want to genocide everyone of European ethnicity. Many people will be enraged at me for pointing this out, but an objective survey of all the relevant data leaves room for no other conclusion.

Among other things, the rape gangs in the UK would not exist if this weren’t the case—indeed, almost every European country has been flooded with millions of military aged men who are clearly there to rape and terrorize Europeans. Anyone who tells you otherwise is either deeply naïve, or worse, they’re lying to you (word to the wise: when someone lies about such things, it’s usually because they’re actively running cover for it).

Now, how could ANY country welcome an invading force into their borders? The answer is simple. They were infiltrated!

Put even more specifically, they were groomed and demoralized into it by said infiltrators. The infiltrators decided to script a movie in order to groom European peoples (and all their relatives) into despising themselves and welcoming their own replacement.

In addition to the above, they convinced the rest of the world to think that anyone who notices this state of affairs is some kind of “nazi”. And, of course, much of the pro-Nazi content one sees online is intended to validate that popularly held notion. It’s no coincidence that the most popular voices allegedly “speaking up” on behalf of White people are obviously hellbent on giving White people the worst optics possible.

(I understand many people are eager to “keep race out” of our analysis of 5G war, but race is a biological and cultural reality that simply cannot be ignored. When any group, Whites or otherwise, are attacked on the basis of their race, then it’s already too late to keep race out of the issue. Every single race on Earth has the right to defend itself on racial grounds whenever it has been attacked on racial grounds. Full stop.)

Now, what does this all have to do with Israel?

I’m glad you asked. We’ll get there soon. But first, we need to gather a few key pieces of the puzzle.

Antony Sutton’s Wall Street Trilogy

The modern-day state of Israel was not created in a vacuum. It was created by certain people, in pursuit of a specific purpose (a purpose that, mind you, has nothing to do with the long term well-being of any semitic peoples). For expediency’s sake, we might call these people “ziobanksters” (a term I’m borrowing from Chris Langan).

In the 1970s, a brilliant man named Antony Sutton published three books that are essential reading for anyone who wants to understand what these ziobanksters have been up to during the 20th century—these books came to be known as the “Wall Street Trilogy”, which comprises of:

1) Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution

2) Wall Street and Hitler

3) Wall Street and FDR

Based on these titles alone, I’m sure you can probably guess what these books say.

Wall Street provided substantial funding to communists, nazis, and many other parties who have since been instrumental in subverting western civilization. It would be fair to say that much of the 20th century was just a theatrical production staged by Wall Street (and Wall Street is merely a front for the cabal, but we’ll set that aside for now).

Wall Street has indeed profited quite handsomely from these ventures.

Some say that “all wars are bankers wars”, and though that oversimplifies the matter to some degree, it is nonetheless largely true. Your average person thinks that these players (communists, nazis, capitalists, socialists, and so on) exist in genuine opposition to each other—and many adherents to these ideologies believe this as well. But the truth is that they’re all being played like puppets. ALL of them.

One of these ziobanksters is particularly important to us for the purposes of the present article: Max Warburg.

He set up a publishing house for Lenin in 1916, and furthermore championed the works of a genocidal maniac by the name of Count Coudenhove-Kalergi, author of the “Kalergi Plan”… which, in short, involves flooding Europe with non-Europeans in an effort to create a single “euro-asiatic, negroid race” (his words, not mine).

Kalergi came up with this insane plot in the 1910s and 20s—a full century before the modern day Islamic invasion of Europe. This invasion has been facilitated by western governments with such zeal that there can be no doubt that many western leaders either directly or indirectly subscribe to Kalergi’s vision.

Critical Information about Infiltration

To return to an earlier point—the world is the way it is because the various countries, religions and even secret societies of the world have been infiltrated. All manner of atrocity has been carried out in the names of Christianity, Judaism, and plenty of other groups, ethnicities, nationalities, and so on and so forth.

Right now, there’s a HUGE movement gaining momentum in the world to place the blame for all the world’s problems on the entire Jewish population. As rightly offended as many are over this trend, it should also be pointed out that Whites have also been on the receiving end of categorical blame for all of the world’s ills as well.

The question I want to ask all Digital Soldiers is this: can you calm your emotions long enough to perceive the puppet strings in the background?

Currently, the vast majority of western society is fully on board with the insane “White supremacy” conspiracy theory, while ruthlessly vilifying anyone who dares to notice Isreal’s crimes as “antisemetic”.

Now, consider this: as the countries of the west continue to be invaded by populations who visit untold horrors upon their native populations, what do you think will happen? That’s right—Europeans (particularly high testosterone young males) will start to fight back. And in fighting back, what do you think they’ll discover? They’ll discover that nominally “Jewish” groups, leaders, and ziobanksters have been agitated for open borders for decades, going all the way back to the time of Kalergi.

Given all the above, is it really so hard to imagine how anti-Jewish hatred has been on the ascendancy?

I want you to think about this carefully, anon… How can anyone claim that the ziobanksters are looking out for regular Jews when their own actions place the lives of many Jews in grave danger?

Think LOGICALLY, folks!

The idea that “all Jews are working in lockstep with the ziobanksters” makes as much sense as the idea that “all Whites everywhere are active participants in a system of oppression designed to keep all minorities down forever”. Simply put, these narratives act as blinders that prevent people from solving any of the problems caused by the ziobanksters.

Believe it or not, I have a lot of sympathy for (some of) those who end up adopting such viewpoints, because I recognize that much of this “blind hatred” is downstream from extreme trauma being visited upon innocent people. In some ways, it’s for their sake that I’m motivated to make sense of all these issues, because I believe that real knowledge about the 5G war has the power to heal. As someone who was groomed from a young age into radical leftism and found my way out of said programming, I would know…

Now, back to Israel…

Is Israel the Top of the Pyramid?

The same ziobankster class that funded and promoted the Kalergi plan are also involved in the creation of Israel. The Balfour Declaration, which paved the way for Israel’s creation was addressed to none other than “Lord Rothschild”—whose family funded much of its creation.

The middle of the 20th century was indeed a time of great international upheaval and transformation. The Bretton Woods agreement, which turned federal reserve notes into the reserve currency of the world, as well as the UN and Israel were all formed within a few years of each other—coinciding roughly with the conclusion of WWII.

Interestingly, to this day, WWII is often used by propagandists as a cudgel to promote various internationalist agreements and organizations (and, of course, Israel), on the basis that we must “fight nationalism” to prevent another Hitler from rising to power. Tellingly, this EXACT line of argumentation has always been one of the primary “narrative weapons” aimed at Trump.

It’s a very streamlined process of manipulation they’ve created, isn’t it?

But… notice how “nationalism” suddenly becomes a noble cause … when it comes to Israel. If you’re an American, you’ve been told your entire life by the same leaders who decry nationalism whenever it’s expressed by Americans or Europeans that we must forever bend over backwards to defend the explicitly ethnonationalist state of Israel.

See the contradiction there?

As I’ve said many times, the existence of infiltration is strongly evidenced by a sufficient level of coordination. In other words, when you see the same propaganda points repeated ad nauseum across continents and across decades, then Occam’s Razor suggests that you are indeed witnessing the salient parts of a conspiracy lurking in the background.

What should one make of the fact that Israel enjoys special status as the only quasi-western nation that is permitted to have a proud, ethno-nationalist character? Furthermore, what should one make of the fact that it appears that, whoever is in power in America, Israel continues receiving countless billions in foreign aid, even when they don’t reciprocate?

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that the tiny little state of Israel wields inexplicable levels of power in America; the very fact that we have dual Israeli citizens in our Congress is, frankly, offensive beyond description.

In any event, we can see here in Q’s post 1871 that Mossad (or MOS) holds a top position in the pyramid of power. Very interesting, indeed…

To further reinforce our point about where Israel sits in the pyramid, here’s a rather interesting admission from the horse’s mouth:

Saving Israel for Last

Q has famously told us that they are saving “Israel for last” for reasons that cannot be openly stated; we were also told that, in a game of chess, one goes for the king at the end of the game, not the beginning. In other words, Q told us that Israel is our enemy’s “king piece” on the metaphorical chessboard of the present 5G war.

The graphic posted above furthermore reinforces that one of the main purposes of Mossad is to control the media—hence the line on the left connecting it to alternative and US media alike. It’s not a big stretch to posit that Israel/Mossad’s control over the media largely explains the insane degree to which criticism of all things Israel and Israel-adjacent gets dismissed (and downright vilified) as “antisemitism”.

As the famous saying goes, “to find out who rules over you, find out who you’re not allowed to criticize”.

Apart from certain parts of the extreme left, it seems the entirety of the political spectrum is unified in their support for Israel. Even the religious right and the secular left—two of the most polarized groups imaginable—seem to be able to set aside their differences when it comes to demanding that more taxpayer money be sent to Israel. Curious, indeed…

Given all the above, why does Trump appear to be such a big supporter of Israel? Is he just another puppet after all?

Well, at least according to one Isreali spy, Jonathan Pollard, Trump is anything but a friend to Israel—for everything Trump does to “benefit” them comes at a cost that they sorely wish not to pay.

Now, when it comes to the Palestine-Israel issue, there are better commentators than myself, so I will refrain from talking about the specifics on that matter (other than to say that I agree that the Israeli state has been waging genocide on Palestinians, is guilty of heinous crimes against humanity, and needs to be stopped).

The point I’m trying to make here is that it’s a mistake to take Trump at face value—in fact, at this point into the game, it genuinely surprises me how many “anons” still get fooled by surface level appearances.

Is everyone who pretends to be your friend really your friend? Of course not. So why would it be any different in politics?

Executive Order on Antisemitism

I’ve seen many people on Twitter/X claim that Trumps executive order combatting anti-semitism, issued January 29th, 2025 strips Americans of their right to free speech. But, having read the order myself (which is extremely short and can be read HERE), I don't see how that narrative holds water.

If I were a betting man, I’d bet that the true aim of this order is to go after criminal and terror cells that are likely behind the anti-Isreal protests that erupted on college campuses since Oct 7th, 2023.

If you read the order, it explicitly states that it’s intended to affirm and strengthen a previous order issued by Trump in regards to antisemitism—that being Executive Order (EO) 13899, from Dec 11, 2019, and states that it “shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations”. (This line can be read in section 4(ii)(b))

So now, let’s look at what EO 13899 says, in order that we might properly contextualize what’s really happening here…

Look closely.

What do you see?

Interesting, isn’t it?

If EO 13899 explicitly re-affirms the primacy of the First Amendment, then why have I been told by a galaxy of “right wing” influencers that our First Amendment rights have been nullified?

Frankly, I wonder how many of those influencers are directly or indirectly funded by Mossad!

My two cents on the matter is simply this: we’ve been told many times that we need to clean up our governments before we can safely proceed to arrest the cabal. We also know that many left-wing protests are funded and created by anti-American criminals, terror cells, and so on, many of which operate through the university system.

Whereas many currently think Trump is bending the knee to Israel, I believe the truth is that he’s just using the cabal’s weapons against them. They’re the ones who made all criticism of Isreal into a “hate speech” issue, and so, Trump is using the boogieman of “antisemitism” to pass laws targeting criminal groups operating within our universities.

Trusting the Plan

I know plenty of people who on the one hand have been keeping up with Q or Q-adjacent news, yet who still succumb to anti-Trump propaganda. I don’t entirely blame them. The psychological war we’re in can lead to exhaustion, and exhaustion invariably degrades our quality of analysis. Human neurology is designed in such a way that higher executive function “switches off” during times of threat or stress (this is actually very useful for our survival, though it comes with some drawbacks that we must overcome through discipline if we are to perform at our highest level).

Trump, of course, uses the propaganda against him to his advantage. Sometimes this means leaning into it rather than openly defying it. By appearing to be friends with Israel, Trump is able to maneuver them into positions that wouldn’t be available to him were he to announce himself as their enemy. Indeed, once you declare yourself an open enemy to another state (or even another individual, for that matter,) then you lose all leverage for negotiation.

A simple fact (that I raised in my last article) suffices to throw the idea that Trump is some kind of Isreal puppet into question, namely that the recently released JFK files didn’t redact those parts of the files that implicate Israel in crimes against the United States. Citizen journalists now have access to key information against Israel that, I’m sure, no other administration would have released.

Another factor to consider here is that the mainstream media has spent a decade portraying Trump as a Nazi. Ergo, by publicly supporting Israel, Trump essentially makes all his critics look like complete nutjobs.

So what do you think, anon?

Is all as it seems? Or is there a deeper layer beneath surface level impressions that betrays an entirely different story from the ones your told to believe, even by so-called “independent, right wing” media?

I’ll let you ponder those questions on your own.

In truth, we’ve still only scratched the surface of these issues—and it is for that reason that I must get back to research and writing. Stay tuned, because even more material on all the above is on its way.

American Hypnotist, signing off, for now…

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

