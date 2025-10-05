With the launch of my new podcast, “The No Treason Podcast,” on Badlands Media at 8pm EST on Sundays, I thought it might be useful to provide some supplemental material to help make sense of some of the terms and ideas I’ll be discussing on the show.

The No Treason Podcast is initially focusing on Lysander Spooner and his prolific writings on matters pertaining to Natural Law.

Given how modern political discourse is wholly devoid of such lofty and intellectually honest concepts such as Natural Law, and instead is hyper-focused on discussing “rights” without even the slightest attempt at applying a philosophical context to them, a brief primer on one of the foundational principles of this country is in order.

I believe that the slow and steady degradation of Liberty that we’ve observed in this country stems directly (at least in part … the other part would be the subject of a sermon) from an increasingly lost understanding of Natural Law, and how it guides and informs our interaction with any human government, federal or local.

If we reclaim that understanding, intentionally interject it into conversations about government, and faithfully make individual choices consistent with it…then I am optimistic that we freedom-loving patriots can force the pendulum of social change to swing back to what this country was originally meant to be: not a “grand social experiment,” (a characterization that leaves the door open for apathy,) but a haven for the immutable reality of God’s gift of human liberty.

Natural Law is part of what I would call the “second tier” of First Principles. It is a logical extension of the ultimate First Principle of God as Creator.

Spooner argues that Natural Law is universal, for all time and in all places, because it is part of the fabric of Creation as much as the phenomenon of light or magnetism is, and as such it can be studied, learned, and discerned in the same way one can scientifically contemplate “gravity.”

Because of this, he calls it the “science of justice.” I refer to it as a second-tier because as a law it begs the question of a Law Giver, i.e. the true First Principle, but functionally for us today, it can still operate as a more focused starting point that guides our actions, and our theories about how human governments should operate.

What is Natural Law?

If you were to huddle in a darkened corner of The Green Dragon Tavern with a group of common patriots in the Colonial era, and your conversation turned political, then the odds are high that one or all of you would, at some point, make an appeal to Natural Law to decry tyranny and encourage resistance.

Natural Law seemed to be baked into the common vernacular at that time, to the extent that many of the Founding Fathers made impassioned appeals to its principles in their public debates or writings, and some of its refrains were preserved as the basis for the claims of liberty in the Founding Documents.

“…Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God…”

“…certain inalienable rights endowed by our Creator…”

The lack of explicit provisions for Natural Rights in the original Constitution prompted the amendments that did just that, and thus our claims to free speech, the bearing of arms, expression of religion, etc, which are all logical conclusions drawn from Natural Law, were delineated.

But what is Natural Law?

I’ll let Spooner set the table with a quote from his essay, “Natural Law - The Science of Justice:”

“The science of mine and thine - the science of justice - is the science of all human rights; of all a man’s rights of person and property; of all his rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It is the science which alone can tell any man what he can, and cannot, do; what he can, and cannot have; what he can, and cannot, say, without infringing the rights of any other person. It is the science of peace; and the only science of ‘peace; since it is the science which alone can tell us on what conditions mankind can live in peace, or ought to live in peace, with each other.”

And what are the conditions in which mankind can live in peace with each other?

“These conditions are simply these: viz., first, that each man shall do, towards every other, all that justice requires him to do; as, for example, that he shall pay his debts, that he shall return borrowed or stolen property to its owner, and that he shall make reparation for any injury he may have done to the person or property of another. The second condition is, that each man shall abstain from doing to another, anything which justice forbids him to do; as, for example, that he shall abstain from committing theft, robbery, arson, murder, or any other crime against the person or property of another.”

We are all, no doubt, familiar with the idea of “my rights stop where yours begins,” so it should make sense to us, then, that Natural Law, as Spooner frames it is the “science of mine and thine,” and the “science of peace.”

In other words, it is the recognition of elemental property rights, and the means by which, and the purpose for which, those rights are to be secured: peace and not war.

It is worth noting here that Spooner makes a clear distinction between what is legal, and what is moral, with the legal pertaining to property rights (informed by Natural Law), and the moral pertaining to ethical considerations of social relationships.

He does not comment on the source of moral responsibilities, which, given his Deistic background (his father was reportedly a Deist), is unsurprising, since he would not agree that God the Creator interfered with His creation to the point of bequeathing a moral law such as we find in Scripture. Regardless, the distinction of legal vs moral is a valid one, and a useful one for outlining the prerogative of human governments.

In fact, much of the legal morass of our day is rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding (intentional in some cases) of this distinction, with the government often wading into the sphere of the moral when it should be confined to the legal.

I would point to the Civil Rights Act as a notable example of this (as controversial as that may be for some), and refer to such usurpations of personal liberty as a baker being forced to bake a cake for homosexual customers, thereby infringing on his legal right of property over his time and resources, and depriving him of his freedom of association (which he exercised, as informed by his morality), as its prime legacy.

Applying Spooner’s logic to this on my own, I want to point out that the use of the term “legal” does not have as a prerequisite the existence of a legal system, although historically, there has always been enough demand for such a service; rather, a legal system exists because there is such a thing as “legal,” and, mankind being fallen, there will always be a need for arbitration of some kind. Both morality and legality are issues that are adjudicated in a “court,” but whereas a legal issue might play out in a well-defined system with a prescribed means of enforcing justice, a moral issue plays out in the court of public opinion where “justice” is defined more on a social level.

A man may be fully within his legal rights, but be marked as unethical for certain actions, and face such repercussions of social ostracism as his community deems is necessary until enough retribution has been exacted.

Borrowing the example of the baker, if he set up shop in a predominantly homosexual community and insisted on similarly refusing service, he would not likely be in business for very long.

So, what, then, are the fundamental legal rights of a man under Natural Law, according to Spooner?

To be dealt with honestly To not be intentionally, and undeservingly hurt To be given what he is due.

Spooner expresses these rights also as duties, since he argues that justice is a reciprocal phenomenon. By virtue of claiming these rights for ourselves, we must, therefore, honor them in others:

“The ancient maxim makes the sum of a man’s legal duty to his fellow men to be simply this: to live honestly, to hurt no one, and to give everyone his due.”

Framing them as duties will eventually provide us with the case for the institution of a government of some sort, but a strict adherence to Natural Law, prompted by a people who think in those terms provides unflinching guardrails that offer the best hope for staving off the tyranny that comes as a feature of every other political system.

What that might look like might end up being the subject of a future article, but for now, we’ll stick with the abstract.

How Do We Know Natural Law Exists?

CS Lewis, in his book “Mere Christianity” posits as evidence for the existence of God the fact that mankind, throughout all cultures and all history has always sought something to worship.

This retroductive logic, i.e. working backwards from an observed phenomenon to find the simplest explanation, is exactly the same as what Spooner employed 65 years earlier.

We can know that Justice exists, and thus Natural Law, because we all expect it to, and frankly need it to if we desire peace.

We observe that all cultures throughout all time have some rudimentary understanding of basic expectations for how to live peacefully with one another; that we fail so often to do so is not an argument against the principle any more than an atheist, enamored with his own broken logic is evidence for the non-existence of God. That we fail on a spectacularly grand scale such as we see today is also not an argument against the principle.

Failure is evidence of something else, but that is the subject of a different essay, and not a small number of sermons.

Spooner demonstrates that children learn justice long before they even understand the words used to describe it, and that they can learn it completely independently from external instruction.

How do they accomplish this?

“Children…very early understand that one child must not, without just cause, strike, or otherwise hurt, another; that one child must not assume any arbitrary control or domination over another; that one child must not, either by force, deceit, or stealth, obtain possession of anything that belongs to another; that if one child commits any of these wrongs against another, it is not only the right of the injured child to resist, and, if need be, punish the wrongdoer, and compel him to make reparation, but that it is also the right, and the moral duty, of all other children, and all other persons, to assist the injured party in defending his rights, and redressing his wrongs. These are fundamental principles of natural law, which govern the most important transactions of man with man. Yet children learn them earlier than they learn that three and three are six, or five and five ten. Their childish plays, even, could not be carried on without a constant regard to them; and it is equally impossible for persons of any age to live together in peace on any other conditions.”

Children learn these truths not as concepts, but as real world realities, and learn that unless they want a bloody lip, or be terrified to leave the safety of their house, they must behave in a manner that makes for the most peace … and the most fun on a Summer afternoon in the neighborhood. Good parents reinforce this learned behavior by demonstrating it in their own lives by example, and then by overt instruction.

“In truth, it would be impossible to make them understand the real meanings of the words, if they did not first understand the nature of the thing itself. To make them understand the meanings of the words justice and injustice, before knowing the nature of the things themselves, would be to make them understand the meanings of the words heat and cold, wet and dry, light and darkness, white and black, one and two, before knowing the nature of the things themselves. Men necessarily must know sentiments and ideas, no less than material things, before they can know the meanings of the words by which we describe them.”

This observation tracks with the words of the Apostle Paul who, in his letter to the Romans, explains that the natural man, even without knowing the personal revelation of God through His prophets or in the person of Jesus Christ, is able to be held to account by God for violating God’s law because they know it inherently, but are unable to keep it perfectly.

Paul writes in Romans 2:14-16:

“For when Gentiles, who do not have the law, by nature do what the law requires, they are a law to themselves, even though they do not have the law. They show that the work of the law is written on their hearts, while their conscience also bears witness, and their conflicting thoughts accuse or even excuse them on that day when, according to my gospel, God judges the secrets of men by Christ Jesus.”

But even apart from observing natural codes of justice forming among children, or appealing to Scripture, Spooner observes by logic that the principle of justice must exist:

“If it be not a natural principle, all the appeals for justice that have ever been heard, and all the struggles for justice that have ever been witnessed, have been appeals and struggles for a mere fantasy, a vagary of the imagination, and not for a reality.”

And expounding on that:

“If justice be not a natural principle, then there is no such thing as injustice; and all the crimes of which the world has been the scene, have been no crimes at all; but only simple events, like the falling of the rain, or the setting of the sun: events of which the victims had no more reason to complain than they had to complain of the running of the streams, or the growth of vegetation.”

Those are the first two of fifteen “If/Then” propositions Spooner makes to thoroughly establish the existence of, and the nature of justice.

Being a part of nature itself, justice is therefore immutable, and,

“…can no more be changed - by any power inferior to that which established it - than can the law of gravitation, the laws of light, the principles of mathematics, or any other natural law or principle whatever; and all attempts or assumptions, on the part of any man or body of men - whether calling themselves governments, or by any other name - to set up their own commands, wills, pleasure, or discretion, in the place of justice, as a rule of conduct for any human being, are as much an absurdity, an usurpation, and a tyranny, as would be their attempts to set up their own commands, wills, pleasure, or discretion in the place of any and all the physical, mental, and moral laws of the universe.”

Spooner concludes that if the principle of justice does not exist, then there is no basis for any sort of moral code, and the world is an abysmal “abyss of moral darkness.”

But there is a principle of justice, which we can refer to as Natural Law, and through the application of logic, we can easily discern its properties.

Rather than an abyss of moral darkness, we have the basis for optimism because just as we have harnessed natural forces to fuel our technological advances, we can harness Natural Law to coordinate our societal progress.

This is not an exercise in utopian daydreaming; there will always be usurpations, but knowing what resources are at our disposal is half the battle.

Conclusion

The rest of Spooner’s essay, “Natural Law - The Science of Justice” is well worth the read, and beyond that, there has certainly been a wealth of thought and writing contributed by great Libertarian thinkers (anything by Murray Rothbard is no waste of time,) so we are not without wise guidance or cursed with a blank slate on this important issue.

Earlier, I referenced a hypothetical meeting of Colonial patriots at the Green Dragon Tavern, and how those men would’ve had Natural Law on the tip of their minds during an epoch of tremendous social change.

Consider what they were able to accomplish.

It wasn’t perfect; Spooner certainly has choice words for the outcome of their revolution; but they demonstrated what is possible when enough people approach the problem of creating a government equipped with the right mindset… the right tool.

Anyone paying slight attention to the world today will recognize a similar epoch, a similar moment of weighty resolve, and with our Founding Fathers’ successes and failures as teachers we can take the same principle that led them to cast off tyranny and attempt to improve the human condition, and use it to write a our own new chapter in the advance of Liberty.

This new chapter may well be framed as “The Golden Age,” but it will quickly lose its luster if we do not reclaim our rights under Natural Law.

With the information war as the backdrop, it is therefore my goal to return that principle to the forefront of the language of debate.

