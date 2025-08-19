Greetings Frens and Patriots,

On a couple occasions I’ve made the controversial point that the political left entirely comprises of predators and prey. At first, this may sound like an uncharitable or overly simplified take, but I meant what I said, and in this and my next article, I’m going to show you exactly what I mean.

Yes indeed—this is a critical point that warrants much discussion. So much so that I’ve found that it cannot be covered sufficiently in one article. Though I normally attempt to write stand-alone articles, this topic is simply too broad—and vitally important—to avoid making this a two-part piece.

To fully unpack what I mean, we will need to discuss the deep evolutionary psychology behind conservatism and leftism/liberalism (although leftism and liberalism aren’t the same thing, the latter can easily give way to the former if fully divorced from certain indispensable values that are found nowhere other than in “right wing” conservatism).

Mind you, “evolutionary psychology”* and the history of political thought are such broad topics unto themselves that what follows here will constitute the bare minimum of what I believe needs to be discussed. My goal is to explain these things only insofar as it helps us understand why there are many people in Western society who openly and vehemently champion their own displacement by foreign invasion.

(For the record, I don’t personally believe in the theory of evolution by genetic mutation. Not as it’s currently formulated, at least. But, that caveat aside, it’s nonetheless self-evidently true that different environments confer certain advantages and disadvantages to the life forms that inhabit them, and that this will undoubtedly influence what traits become more dominant in this or that context.)

I Said What I Said, and I Didn’t Say What I Didn’t Say

Although I believe leftism/liberalism are inherently less mentally healthy than conservatism, that is not to suggest that there aren’t predatory or cult-like dynamics to be found on the right as well (though liberalism is not the same thing as leftism, the environment created by liberalism is needed for leftism to emerge—in many ways, one could even describe leftism as the out of control, spoiled child of liberalism).

In any event, I can name a couple “cult of personalities” currently active on the right, which I regard as being on the same moral playing field as the worst that the left has to offer.

When I say that the left comprises “predators and prey”, I am NOT claiming that “all lefties are evil”. SOME of them are—but not all. It’s not my intention to insult anyone per se, but, rather, I say this as someone who knows first-hand what it’s like to be groomed into extremist leftism and then subsequently wake up from it.

In the same way that one cannot effectively deal with alcoholism without first identifying the problem, so too is it fundamentally impossible to tackle the problem of leftism without first identifying it for what it is.

In so many words, leftism is a MASS GROOMING operation designed primarily to work on a particular type of mind.

The type of mind in question could be described as “r-selected”… which you will learn about very soon.

On Self Knowledge, Identity, and Leftism

Before we get into the heart of the matter, we must first set the stage…

There’s a famous saying written upon the ancient Temple of Apollo that goes, “know thyself and thou shalt know the universe” (which makes for some good ad copy for a mystery school, if you ask me…).

There is much truth to this, of course, but the same is also true in reverse. In fact, there is much compelling evidence that being too focused on “the self” at the expense of the world around oneself can gradually lead one to all manner of anxiety, depression, and even schizophrenia in some cases. (Balance in all things is key).

The more accurately and deeply you study the world around you, the more you learn about yourself in the process. Leftism, by denying people genuine contact with reality, also robs them of the opportunity to know themselves (the same criticism can be levied at large portions of “the right” as well, but not quite to the same degree)… and this is, partly, what drives leftists to engage in crazy ideologies in pursuit of a self-identity that validates them.

Again, I’m talking from experience here…

In my case, by the time I was eight years old, my belief system was that the world was effectively ending soon (because of global warming), specifically because of people like me (evil, greedy, polluting, warmongering, White males). I felt like it was all my fault, somehow… because, whether the schoolteachers in the USSA (er, I mean USA) realized it or not, that’s what they had taught me.

(As an aside, I highly recommend folks check out the book The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America by Charlotte Iserbyte. In her book, she included hundreds of references proving, among other things, that hardcore Soviet methods of brainwashing were in use in America by the 1990s… in particular, where I personally attended public school. And things have only gotten worse since.)

Greedy and powerful humans of pale complexion (hypnotically equated by the media and the school system to regular folks of similar complexion) were prepared to devour the entire planet to satisfy their appetites. And thus, according to the “progressive” worldview on which I was raised, people like me constituted a unique class of “evil”. And I FULLY bought into the idea… because what else is an eight year old supposed to do?

Before I had hit double digits in age, the guilt of genocide, slavery, and eco-cide were all on weighing on my conscience as though I had personally caused or contributed to them.

Obviously, such a worldview constitutes an extreme break from reality—of the sort that can only develop and stabilize long term with the help of nonstop hypnotic, abusive messaging.

Yes, making young children hate their ancestry and feel guilty for destroying the world is an insidious form of child grooming. I wrote about this in my article, Critical Race Theory is Child Grooming.

Mark my words folks, an IRON LAW of human development is that you can either teach a child to love and have respect for themselves, and thus be able to navigate the world and set boundaries with others, or you can teach them to hate themselves, and thus prime them to be taken advantage of by predators. But you can’t do both at the same time.

Speaking of which…

Did you know that the rape gangs currently operating in the UK often begin grooming young British girls by playing on their “White guilt” and then “alleviating” them of said guilt with feigned “affection” and gifts?

No doubt, many of those girls received an “education” comparable to the one I received in America. We can be certain that countless grooming victims could have been spared such a fate, were it not for the fact that they were taught to hate themselves for the color of their skin…

The Crux of the Matter

Conservatives have their fair share of issues with mental illness, don’t get me wrong—it’s a rare person who can maintain their sanity whilst living in Clown World.

However, there is something that conservatives have that is missing in liberals and leftists. And this “missing ingredient” is, in fact, the key to understanding why liberals and leftists have significantly higher rates of diagnosed mental illness (leading to higher consumption of pharmaceuticals…).

The missing ingredient is none other than this: conservatism ultimately comes from a love of one’s own people and country (so-called “neoconservatism” is a total aberration, which, for the purposes of this article, we’re simply going to ignore. If you’re a Badlands reader, you probably already comprehend that neocons are anything but conservative... though they like to play pretend on TV sometimes.)

This is going to surprise many of you, but, on one level, conservatism and liberalism/leftism amount to two survival and replication strategies that are optimized for different environments.

You’ve probably never heard it phrased that way—you may even disagree vehemently that this is the case. Nonetheless, this point has been demonstrated—conclusively, in my opinion—in the book The Evolutionary Psychology Behind Politics (Hereafter EPBP).

Conservatives have a higher “in-group” bias than liberals, which is just a fancy way of saying that conservatives are inherently proud of who they are in a way that liberals, on average, are not. And this is why it’s significantly easier to hypnotize liberals and leftists into thinking that the total transformation of their society by mass migration is somehow desirable, whereas conservatives have no trouble recognizing the existential threat that such transformation presents to their people and culture.

But what explains this disparity between the minds of liberals and conservatives along these lines?

This is where r/K selection theory will come in handy.

The Master Key to Politics: r/K Selection Theory

After reading EPBP, I’m certain that there is simply no better theory in the world for explaining the bifurcation of humanity into “conservative” and “left/liberal” camps than r/K selection theory (hereafter, RKST).

In a nutshell, r/K selection theory amounts to a theory of how certain biological and psychological types emerge from certain environments, depending on the relative availability of resources in said environments, which in turn effect the amount of parental investment these different types confer upon their children.

Namely, “r-selected” organisms emerge from environments where resources are plenty, whereas “K-selected” organisms emerge from environments in which they had to overcome harsh conditions and scarcity in order to survive.

The latter types are more likely to focus their efforts on reproducing a smaller number of highly adaptable offspring within a more “tribal” setting (think: wolf pack), whereas the former will reproduce more indiscriminately, and without forming as tight knit of an “in-group” as the former (think: rabbits).

K-selected life forms, including humans, invest highly in their offspring and families, by comparison.

In the human world, this instinct manifests itself as the competitive, nuclear family. Leftists, by contrast, don’t have same parental instincts, which explains why they’re significantly more likely to champion things like indiscriminate sex and single-motherhood.

The r-selected survival and reproduction strategy makes perfect sense in an environment with infinite (or quasi-infinite) resources. Where there is no pressure to become competitive for limited resources, the “evolutionary advantage” is conferred to the one who consumes and reproduces the most—not the one who practices restraint in their reproduction, and who save their resources for a rainy day.

In more scarce/difficult environments, the advantages and disadvantages flip. Those who reproduce indiscriminately without regard for the fittedness of their offspring will, in such an environment, lose out to those who breed more selectively, and who know to save their resources for a rainy day.

In this table, we can see some of the traits of r and K selection listed, as they manifest in humans:

QUICK NOTE: upon re-reading this, I realized that saying that lefties are “relatively indifferent to in-group” may appear incorrect, given how ferociously “collectivist” leftist tend to be as a rule. BUT… a distinction here is required. The kind of “in-group” preference exhibited by the left is not necessarily rooted in genuine feelings of loyalty, kinship, camaraderie, etc, but rather loyalty to ideologies that make them feel “safe” (or spike their dopamine in some way).

All else being equal, the degree a given group, party, company, etc signals adherence to their “safe” ideologies is the degree to which they inspire “loyalty” in lefties. But this is a very different kind of a loyalty from the kind that a conservative (a REAL one, that is) might feel for their kin and/or nation.

See the difference?

Now. back to the main event…

Now, I’m explaining this in somewhat overly-simplified—in practical reality, many humans exhibit BOTH r and K selected survival and reproduction strategies, to some degree.

It would be a misnomer to think that the same person—or a people—couldn’t exhibit some K-selected traits and r-selected ones as well.

For example, it’s possible for a sex addict (r-selected trait) to nonetheless exhibit loyalty to their nation (K-selected behavior). On the whole, however, the traits listed above (and countless others associated with r or K selection) tend to cluster together.

All in all, human beings have generally been more K-selected throughout their history, seeing as the conditions of material abundance needed produce leftism are difficult to bring about in the first place.

Nonetheless, the survival and replication strategies of r-selected vs K-selected are mutually exclusive.

If you are engaging in one strategy, you’re doing so at the expense of the other, to some degree. (To put it in terms most can readily understand: you can’t be polygamous and monogamous at the same time. If you’re one, it necessarily means you’re not the other… in fact, a tremendous amount of human misery is produced by people chasing two contradictory goals at once, often corresponding to r or K directives they want to satisfy at the same time).

The “consume as much as possible and reproduce with anyone who’s available” strategy of the r-selected organism (which, it should be pointed out, is indistinguishable from the “ethos” of modern consumerist society) will invariably run its course.

It’s simply not sustainable, nor does it produce healthy and adapted children.

And speaking of “unsustainable”, the idea that the Western world is supposed to abolish all ethnic and national distinctions/boundaries and become a source of welfare for the entire world is a distinctly “r-selected” viewpoint as well. Only an organism whose instincts were formed in times of plenty could possibly entertain such ideas.

RKST and Cycles of History

Historians have noted for a long time that societies appear to drift “leftward” as they become more materially prosperous, and the reason is simply that leftism is a survival and replication strategy that emerges in r-selected environments, aka during times of plenty.

It’s been a well-circulated meme on the right for a long time now (because it’s factually true) that history has a four-part cycle built into it:

1) Strong men create good times

2) Good times create weak men

3) Weak men create hard times

4) Hard times create strong men

And on and on it goes…

When you see a society lose contact with the family values and patriotism that made it thrive in the first place, you are witnessing the “weak men create hard times” part of that society’s cycle. In terms of r/K selection theory, we can reformulate the cycle in the following way:

1) K-selected men create conditions of material success and abundance

2) Material success and abundance create r-selected men

3) r-selected men squander their civilizational inheritance

4) Hard times create K-selected men

One could argue that we entered phase three in America during the 60s (when baby boomers enjoyed the greatest economic abundance of any known generation, and proceeded in large numbers to eschew tradition in favor of sex, drugs, and rock and roll*), and we’re now entering phase four.

(*Please understand I’m not saying “all boomers”. We’re just commenting on broad trends here.)

Debunking an Old Wives Tale about Conservatives, Liberals, and Amygdalas

Remember that we’re talking about different types of humans here. These types aren’t just psychologically distinct from each other—the differences can be observed physiologically, and neurologically in some cases.

There’s a meme that’s been making the rounds since I was a young lad that conservatives are more bigoted because their amygdalas are larger, thus evincing a higher disposition towards paranoid bigotry. And, of course, this means that conservatives are primitive and stupid to boot. (None of these conclusions are warranted, mind you. They’re all non sequiturs.)

Yes, conservatives have, statistically, been observed to have larger amygdalas—but this correlates with a stronger ability to correctly perceive threats. The “adverse stimuli” that makes one fearful, according to EPBP, is the anterior cingulate cortex (which, as an interesting aside, is a part of the brain that figures prominently in hypnotic states when measured under various instruments—for more on the neuro-science behind hypnosis, see Escaping Cultural Hypnosis).

Why do left leaning folks struggle acknowledging the concept that letting millions of illegals into one’s country is not a bright idea? Why are they seemingly incapable of being concerned about the erasure of their culture? Or about getting killed?

One possible answer to this question might be that liberals have SMALL (shrunken, perhaps?) amygdalas?

Why do liberals place such a taboo on the right to self-defense?

Perhaps their small amygdalas make it difficult for them to believe that other people are capable of accurately recognizing threats and handling them themselves, given that they seem to be deficient in this ability?

Could be…

In any event: conservatism is fundamentally about preservation of oneself and one’s people.

True, honest-to-God conservatism is nothing other than the conviction that one’s people, one’s nation, and one’s traditions shall go on! (What else is there to conserve, after all?)

Takeaways Thus Far

For much of my life I thought the “left vs right” paradigm was “made up”. I figured it was just a false dichotomy whose purpose was to divide the people to make them easier to control and conquer.

It turns out, this is not really the case—there is a hardcore, “evolutionary” basis for the political bifurcation of mankind into “team right” vs “team left”. The differences between these camps are too deep—and too real—to simply wave away with one’s hand.

Remember what Q says: “the news is fake, but the war is real”.

Propaganda deployed for the purposes of misleading liberals and conservatives amounts largely to phony theatrics, but the objectives sought by such propaganda pertain to a VERY REAL war going on all around us.

At the end of the day, you need different types of propaganda for different types of minds.

As I said before: it is simply impossible to do r/K selection theory justice in one article. What you’ve just read amounts to the simplest breakdown that I could muster after having read EPBP—this material is necessary to comprehend to fully understand what I mean when I describe leftists as predators and prey.

The psychology of the left is configured in such a way that they are very susceptible to certain forms of “programming” (read: hypnosis) that can cause them to become extremely destructive to the health and stability of society in general.

Put bluntly, if you support the invasion of your own country (even if you don’t quite recognize that that’s what you’re doing) then you are willing prey…

Luckily, when the mind-control apparatus of the Deep State is dismantled once and for all, most of them will snap out of it, sooner or later…

And we, as Digital Soldiers, can help…

Truly, I hope every leftist out there goes through the awakening process that I did. Overcoming my leftist programming transformed my life to such a profound degree that it feels like I escaped HELL. (There are others like me out there who feel the exact same way).

Leftism is a psycho-social prison that runs on broken amygdalas, malfunctioning dopamine circuits, and existential-grade self-hatred; and every single lefty who genuinely wants to do the right thing deserves the opportunity to escape this prison.

If I could wake up, then there’s hope for millions of others as well!

With all that, my Frens, look out for part two.

Things are going to get very intense from here…

