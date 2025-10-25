In my last writing for

you were introduced to the figure of Theodor Kaczynski (aka: The Unabomber,) and the common axioms he shared with the leading oligarchists running the World Economic Forum and Great Reset today.

There, you were also introduced to an interconnected mesh of eco-anarchist agencies with names such as ‘Deep Green Resistance’ and ‘Extinction Rebellion,’ which provide the disposable misanthropic eco-terrorist cannon fodder while ‘above ground’ operatives penetrate the official corridors of power within politics, academia, military intelligence and the world of polite society.

In this second part, we will visit in much greater detail the figure of Theodor Kaczinsky—better known as ‘The Unabomber’. In the course of this exercise, we will discover that Mr. Kaczinsky—who is quickly becoming sold as a modern visionary due to his critique of technology outlined in his 1995 Manifesto ‘Industrial Society and Its Future’—is much less a philosopher of technology and more as a disturbed product of the CIA’s MK Ultra mind control project of the Cold War.

MK Ultra and World Government

In a June 2000 issue of The Atlantic, Alston Chase wrote of Kaczynski’s MK Ultra experience as part of a group of 22 victims selected for their high intelligence:

“From the fall of 1959 through the spring of 1962, Harvard psychologists, led by Henry A. Murray, conducted a disturbing and what would now be seen as ethically indefensible experiment on twenty-two undergraduates. To preserve the anonymity of these student guinea pigs, experimenters referred to individuals by code name only. One of these students, whom they dubbed “Lawful,” was Theodore John Kaczynski, who would one day be known as the Unabomber, and who would later mail or deliver sixteen package bombs to scientists, academicians, and others over seventeen years, killing three people and injuring twenty-three.”

Alston also noted in the Atlantic article that Henry A. Murray, chairman of the Department of Social Relations at Harvard, was himself a fanatical devotee of world government and used “science” to transform the very nature of humankind while working for the OSS, CIA, and Rockefeller Foundation.

Writing to his fellow globalist Lewis Mumford, Murray stated:

“The kind of behavior that is required by the present threat involves transformations of personality such as never occurred quickly in human history; one transformation being that of National Man into World Man.”

One important piece of information left out by the Atlantic magazine review was that Murray was not only obsessed with re-programming humanity but was a close collaborator with MK Ultra contractors Margaret Mead and Gregory Bateson who drove their “human reprogramming” project around the use of LSD and psilocybin.

A June 22, 2000 edition of the London Guardian even noted:

“By the late 50s… Murray had become quite interested in hallucinogenics, including LSD and psilocybin. And soon after Murray’s experiments on Kaczynski and his classmates were under way, in 1960, Timothy Leary returned to Harvard and, with Murray’s blessing, began his experiments with psilocybin.”

Here, the author was referring to Murray’s support for Leary’s Harvard Psilocybin Project, which ran from 1960-62 (not coincidentally the same period that Kaczynski was going through his drug-assisted transformation) experimenting on large swaths of student guinea pigs and overseen directly by MK Ultra’s Sidney Gottlieb.

How a mathematical whiz kid became a CIA guinea pig and then eco-terrorist

“In his autobiography, Leary, who would dedicate the rest of his life to promoting hallucinogenic drugs, described Murray as ‘the wizard of personality assessment’ who, as OSS chief psychologist, had monitored military experiments on brainwashing and sodium amytal interrogation. Murray expressed great interest in our drug-research project and offered his support.”

In a 1991 presentation titled ‘From Psychedelics to Cybernetics’, Leary described his recruitment to the Harvard program to transform human nature, saying:

“In the year 1960, I was invited to come to Harvard University, and I was given a license by them. They asked me to come to Harvard to develop new ways of behavior change. Ha-ha! I didn’t know, and certainly they didn’t know, that that invitation to realize an opportunity to really bring about changes for the human psychology.”

Timothy Leary had been recruited to the cause of re-tooling humanity under a new drug based pagan religion by Aldous Huxley, with whom the Harvard professor collaborated for years.

Describing his interaction with Huxley as the two planned this final revolution, Leary wrote in 1983:

“We had run up against the Judeo-Christian commitment to one God, one religion, one reality, that has cursed Europe for centuries and America since our founding days. Drugs that open the mind to multiple realities inevitably lead to a polytheistic view of the universe. We sensed that the time for a new humanist religion based on intelligence, good natured pluralism and scientific paganism had arrived.”

For this new scientific paganism to wash away the pollution of 2000 years of Judeo-Christian civilization, some things must burn down, of course.

Cybernetics and the ‘Science of Eugenics’

It is worth holding in mind that these social engineering programs to re-write human nature and induce a global reset of civilization were driven by the ideological underpinnings of Cybernetics (the science of control) as developed by acolytes of Lord Bertrand Russell led by Russell’s disciple Norbert Wiener.

Timothy Leary and Bateson were themselves devotees of cybernetics.

In Gregory Bateson, Cybernetics and the Social/Behavioral Sciences, Dr. Lawrence S. Bale discusses Bateson’s leading role in the Macy Conferences on Cybernetics after WWII, and noted his leading role in shaping and infusing this new system of control into anthropology:

“Gregory Bateson embraced the concepts and vocabulary of cybernetics because this interdisciplinary field offered a more rigorous formulation of theoretical concerns with which his work had already been dealing. In fact, Bateson’s biography offers ample evidence that, long before he first encountered cybernetic theory, a systems approach to the biology and the behavioral sciences were for him not a foreign concept.”

As this author outlined in ‘The Revenge of the Malthusians and the Science of Limits’ published on Unlimited Hangout, it was Cybernetics that became the chosen conduit for the “reform” of eugenics after 1945, with the same rotten wine made unpalatable by Hitler repackaged in new wine skins.

Under this new “science”, governing systems formerly associated with the growth of human creativity and defense of freedom became instruments for control.

After World War II, cyberneticists demanded that humanity be modeled upon the analogue of a binary computing system, with feedback loops controlled by one center of central command. This would be a sum of parts with nothing metaphysical such as “souls”, “dignity”, “God” or “justice” having any permitted role to play within the closed system process. These were treated as “unscientific” abstractions, and nothing more.

It should also be noted that this system was the driving force for the multi-headed monstrosity that came to be dubbed “Transhumanism” by Sir Julian Huxley in 1954, who also served his hereditary masters as a godfather of the modern conservation movement, founding the International Union for the Conservation of Nature in 1947, and World Wildlife Fund in 1961.

The fact that Huxley was also acting president of the British Eugenics Society during this time should also not be ignored.

The central command structure made possible by cybernetics had found earlier expression in the “World Brain” fantasized by the Fabian Society’s H.G. Wells in 1938.

In his 1901 ‘Anticipations’, Wells had already dictated his grand vision for humanity by describing this eugenics-driven world government as “a new republic”:

“The new ethics will hold life to be a privilege and a responsibility, not a sort of night refuge for base spirits out of the void; and the alternative in right conduct between living fully, beautifully and efficiently will be to die. For a multitude of contemptible and silly creatures, fear-driven and helpless and useless, unhappy or hateful happy in the midst of squalid dishonour, feeble, ugly, inefficient, born of unrestrained lusts, and increasing and multiplying through sheer incontinence and stupidity, the men of the New Republic will have little pity and less benevolence.”

In Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, this was the transhuman control system above all the test-tube alphas, betas and deltas represented by the figure of Mustapha Mond.

Describing the showdown between the Shakespearean ‘womb-born’ outsider named John Savage and Aldous’ character of Mustapha Mond, we find the kernel of the oligarchical program laid out in its most transparent expression (of course, safely hiding behind the veneer of “fiction”):

“‘A New Theory of Biology’ was the title of the paper which Mustapha Mond had just finished reading. He sat for some time, meditatively frowning, then picked up his pen and wrote across the title-page: ‘The author’s mathematical treatment of the conception of purpose is novel and highly ingenious, but heretical and, so far as the present social order is concerned, dangerous and potentially subversive. Not to be published.’ … A pity, he thought, as he signed his name. It was a masterly piece of work. But once you began admitting explanations in terms of purpose – well, you didn’t know what the result might be. It was the sort of idea that might easily decondition the more unsettled minds among the higher castes – make them lose their faith in happiness as the Sovereign Good and take to believing, instead, that the goal was somewhere beyond, somewhere outside the present human sphere, that the purpose of life was not the maintenance of well-being [as the lower forms of happiness and comfort], but some intensification and refining of consciousness, some enlargement of knowledge. Which was, the Controller reflected, quite possibly true. But not, in the present circumstance, admissible.”

Herein lies the rub for those “scientific managers” wishing to control society under “scientific principles”, and here also lies the core issue which poor Ted Kaczynski and his armada of ideological eco-anarchist clones spread across the trans-Atlantic world cannot comprehend.

The ‘IDEA’ of science and technology which these oligarchist “scientific social engineers” are committed to is a chimera. It is an idea which only exists within the perverse ivory tower abstractions which have no bearing upon the nature of those systems which they wish to govern like Gods.

The Enduring Problem of Discoveries for Oligarchists

A discovery made in the mind of a Marie Curie, Dimitry Mendeleev, Benjamin Franklin, or Max Planck has the unique effect of creating new spheres of potential to move, discover, and grow in qualitative ways that would have been impossible before their discoveries were made.

For example, prior to the discovery of electricity, humanity’s limits to growth and associated “carrying capacity” were very different from those which the discovery had created after the 19th century.

Once the discovery was made and communicated to others, a new power to direct this force towards beneficial ends was made possible, and new inventions could then be created.

Soon, messages which formerly took months to transmit across the ocean now occurred in seconds, and the production of useful goods began to occur in ways no one living before the 19th century could have dreamed. More people could be sustained at higher standards of living, and where life expectancy had sat below 40 years of age in the USA prior to 1850, it skyrocketed to 79 years on average by 2019.

Caption: Contrary to popular belief, the geometric growth of human population since the Golden Renaissance is not evidence that humanity is a cancer, but rather a sign that when we make discoveries and willfully apply the power of ideas in the form of.

Unlike the theorists of Kaczynski and his acolytes, this tendency did not have a “life of its own” as some demonic force, but occurred through an intensive moral fight over ideas and free choices of individuals to live and even die for their principles.

If an imperial master-class of elites wished to dominate the system under a unipolar world government, as the British Empire had desired, then the application of technology would be infused by those perverse intentions to destroy and enslave the masses for the benefit of a few.

Throughout the 19th and early 20th century, this insidious system was better understood as ‘The British System’ of social order, which was defined by figures like Jeremy Bentham, whose Hedonistic Calculus formed the backbone of today’s Behaviorist economists and Thomas Malthus, whose “law of overpopulation” formed the basis of the “dismal science” of the utilitarian cult of transhumanism.

The British liberalism of Adam Smith, David Ricardo and John Stuart Mill promoted the notion that “value” was rooted in hedonistic impulses to “buy low, sell dear” and avoiding pain to maximize pleasure.

Invisible hands were imagined to shape the hedonistic impulses of the market place, and national governments were expected to castrate themselves by abrogating their rights to use national banking, protectionism or regulation of private capital in the general welfare.

Behind the ivory tower theories advanced across global universities, the real world application of this system saw a systemic destruction of nations everywhere it was applied, and a worldwide web of dependency under the control of the City of London and British East India Company.

Under British Free Trade and Malthusian population laws, Indian textiles were systemically destroyed, and the “Chinese dragon” was subdued with a program of mass opium consumption that would stain the 19th century.

With these two targets brutalized, the City of London quickly took control of world textile manufacturers, which created a primary export market for southern slave plantation cotton, and a new set of addictions began: the addiction to the easy money derived from cheap slave labor from America’s plantations.

This proto globalization established a global closed system of controls onto all nations through cash cropping, free trade, speculation, and drugs.

By 1840, over 20% of the British population was employed in textiles under such anti-human conditions that Charles Dickens described in his Tale of Two Cities and other writings.

Meanwhile, Britain purchased 80% of the cotton produced by the slave states of the USA encouraging an addiction to slave labor, in no way different from the system of dependency overseen by the World Bank and IMF in the days of globalization.

In opposition to this rapacious system, Abraham Lincoln’s economic advisor Henry C. Carey outlined a different concept of world systems that recognized value to be located in the power of creation of each individual citizen and each individual nation state.

“Two systems are before the world; the one looks to increasing the proportion of persons and of capital engaged in trade and transportation, and therefore to diminishing the proportion engaged in producing commodities with which to trade, with necessarily diminished return to the labour of all; while the other looks to increasing the proportion engaged in the work of production, and diminishing that engaged in trade and transportation, with increased return to all, giving the labourer good wages, and to the owner of capital good profits. One looks to increasing the necessity of commerce; the other to increasing the power to maintain it. One looks to underworking the Hindoo, and sinking the rest of the world to his level; the other to raising the standard of man throughout the world to our level. One looks towards universal war; the other towards universal peace… One is the English system; the other we may be proud to call the American system, for it is the only one ever devised the tendency of which was that of elevating while equalizing the condition of man throughout the world.”

Lincoln’s economic advisor Henry C Carey outlined a science of technological progress that stood in direct opposition to the closed system of “population management” of the Malthusian school and the broader British Empire.

In the Lincoln/Carey system of American Constitutional economics, every nation had the obligation to supply their own vital needs by the use of protectionism, regulation, and national banking, as seen in Lincoln’s greenbacks.

Internal improvements driven by new discoveries, and large-scale infrastructure would allow humanity to always create more energy than the system consumed thereby leaping over the limits to growth.

Henry C. Carey also attacked Malthus by name, saying:

“Of all contrivances for crushing out all Christian feeling and for developing self-worship, that the world yet has seen, there has been none entitled to claim so high a rank as that which has been, and yet daily is, assigned to the Malthusian Law of Population.”

A century after the Civil War, President Kennedy also took aim at the rot of the closed system ideologues then beginning to latch onto the levers of policy and culture, saying:

“Malthus argued a century and a half ago that man, by using up all his available resources, would forever press on the limits of subsistence, thus condemning humanity to an indefinite future of misery and poverty. We can now begin to hope and, I believe, know that Malthus was expressing not a law of nature, but merely the limitation then of scientific and social wisdom.”

During his short-lived presidency, Kennedy launched a vast array of energy, transportation, and aerospace projects across the continent of the Americas, and offered these tools to Africa where he fought alongside Pan African leaders Kwame Nkrumah and Haile Selassie of Ethiopia to build major hydro electric dams against the will of the JP Morgan steel interests.

Contrast this positive philosophy of technological growth to the misanthropic Morges Manifesto published in 1961.

Written by Sir Julian Huxley, this manifesto served as a constitution for the new ecology movement, which other oligarchs like Prince Philip and Prince Bernhardt of the Netherlands launched that same year.

Instead of recognizing the evil misshaping humanity in the imperialist system of exploitation, as had been recognized by Henry Carey, Lincoln, and John F Kennedy, this hereditary elite sought to convince the world that it was technological progress itself which was the intrinsic enemy of nature. These oligarchical ecologists went on to oversee the murder of anti-Malthusian leaders during the 1960s while also establishing new institutions of control, such as the Bilderberg group or its junior partner at Davos in 1971.

Such organizations became the “controlling nodes” of cybernetics/transhumanist management of humanity over the ensuing 70 years.

WEF ideological guru Yuval Harari and his inspiration H.G Wells both sought to erase the qualitative difference between humans and other forms of monkey.

These Malthusian cyberneticists demanded that humanity be defined by a sum total of alienated and atomized individual particles who all adhere to the assumption that they must either 1) adapt to the reality of technology’s inevitable elimination of humanity’s free will, as seen by the sad case of Wells’ devotee Noah Yuval Harari, OR 2) go to war against the system (which they perceive as their intrinsic enemy) in the form of the Unabomber, or billionaire funded activists revolving around Extinction Rebellion, and Deep Green Resistance.

Just as Aldous Huxley imagined a drug called ‘soma’ and entertainment of ‘feelies’ mixed with love-less sex as imperative cultural norms that all subjects in his dystopian novel had to adapt to in a hedonist world of sensualism; the LSD and psilocybin cultural matrix which Huxley devoted himself to (while recruiting Timothy Leary) in conjunction with the new high priests of cybernetics emerging out of MK Ultra would be the necessary foundations for a new era of feudalism and willful depopulation.

World Economic Forum intellectual guru Yuval Noah Harari outlined this Huxleyian view of the supposed inevitable future in a recent speech, saying:

“I think the biggest question in economics and politics in the coming decades will be ‘what to do with all these useless people?’ I don’t think we have an economic model for that… the problem is more boredom and what to do with them and how will they find some sense of meaning in life when they are basically meaningless, worthless? My best guess at present, is a combination of drugs and computer games”.

IDEAS, Not Cold Utility, Shapes Human History

Recall the core assumption of Ted Kaczynski:

“The system does not and cannot exist to satisfy human needs. Instead, it is human behavior that has to be modified to fit the needs of the system. It is the fault of technology, because the system is guided not by ideology but by technical necessity.”

In this simple statement, Kaczynski exposed the fact that he denies:

1) Free Will, since the system that has shaped humanity grows exploitatively under its systemic impulse to rape and destroy until freedom and nature are gone, and,

2) The causal role of IDEAS, both right and wrong in shaping history.

As much as eco-terrorists like the Unabomber, Andreas Malm, David Skribina, Roger Hallam, or Derrick Jensen would hate to admit it, the fundamental assumptions of humanity, technology and history are IDENTICAL with those of death cultists like Prince Philip, Yuval Harari, and Maurice Strong.

While one side has chosen to adapt to those supposed consequences of technological progress and become alphas in the emergent Brave New World, the other side has simply chosen to go maximum John Savage and burn it all down.

The choice was always a false dichotomy.

This is exactly the nature of the ‘double bind’ trap outlined by Gregory Bateson himself as the basis for inducing schizophrenia among a confused target population.

Bateson took note of the effects of schizophrenia that could be induced (often with the assistance of hallucinogenic cocktails) that a victim will often break down into a schizophrenic state when confronted with contradictory messages. For example, we are taught from an early age to “be good to others”. If information is presented that demands we conclude that in order to be good, we must do things that involve killing our fellow humans, then we would predictably feel some form of mental dissonance.

Some people might believe that they must save nature from humanity, as outlined by Huxley’s Morges Manifesto, by influencing the system from above in order to promote policies that justify shutting down industrial civilization, thereby killing billions of people.

Others might encounter the same false claim that ‘technological growth = evil,’ and then express their ‘goodness’ by declaring war on industrial civilization from below.

Either way, the effects lead to the same techno-feudal dystopia.

The only way to break the bind, is to change one’s fundamental axioms and recognize that it isn’t technology which is intrinsically good or evil, nor is overpopulation a genuine problem, but rather it is our willingness to tolerate evil ideas shaping the behaviour of technology and political systems that results in those systems turning fascist and collapsing into dark ages.

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

Matt is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

If you enjoyed this contribution to Badlands Media, please consider checking out more of Matthew’s work for free on Substack.

More from Matthew Ehret

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.