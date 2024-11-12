Open borders are something the vast majority of Americans believe shouldn’t exist.

Millions of illegals shouldn’t be allowed to come into the U.S. unvetted. Illegals shouldn’t be flown into America using taxpayers’ money, and put up in hotels, apartments and houses on Americans’ dime. There is no part of this that makes sense to most Americans. So why is it happening? Why the obvious shift from protecting the borders to opening them up the day the Biden Administration took office?

The dramatic shift in policy is hard not to recognize.

Recently, after getting to work early in the morning, I went to a drinking fountain in the hall to fill up a water bottle. As I was filling up the water bottle, a guy with whom I’ve never really had a conversation walked by me. This day, I said hello and made some kind of comment referencing how, when Trump is back in office, our office building won’t be as much of a ghost town as it is now.

Before the Covid narrative/hoax, it was 75% full; now it’s the opposite.

He stopped to engage. I didn’t know if he was going to call me a Nazi or agree with me.

This is the risk you take when you live in a liberal area and make politically engaging comments. Political debates aren’t something I’m afraid to engage in, but at the same time, it’s not worth engaging with someone who seriously believes they will be locked up during Trump’s second term for simply being a liberal. You have to feel people out a bit. What transpired was a massively long, unintended conversation. What I learned from this conversation is that it’s not black and white with a lot of people. People don’t usually either fully understand or fully not understand. People have blind spots, things they can accept and things they aren’t capable or ready to accept.

I found that the man I conversed with agrees with me on what seemed to be 90% of the things I said and disagrees with 10%. He believes that we exist in a corrupt system, giving no pushback when I suggested a Satanic Cabal runs things. (Yes, I went there.) But he believes Trump is a part of that system and that nothing would change with Trump in the White House. He believes illegal immigration has no negative effects on America, only positive. He also believes that Trump was close friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

I was taken aback by how, in my opinion, he could have a pretty good understanding on so much, yet be so clueless about other things.

I mean honestly, how could you believe Trump and Epstein were buddies when Epstein’s second arrest happened during Trump’s administration? Not to mention the fact that, the first time Epstein was arrested, Trump was the only person that would work with the prosecutors hunting him? How does one conveniently ignore these critical facts? Or the fact that, if there were any real connections between Trump and Epstein Island, the Deep State would have already gone after him for it by now. They wouldn’t be wasting their time on reenactments of old Law and Order episodes starring a crazy-eyed older woman with a cat named Vagina.

It seems to me we see the world through the Overton Window. For some, that window is like a bay window, and for others it’s like a porthole on a ship. For some that window may be on all four sides of a room, and for others, it may just be on on one or two.

What is the Overton Window?

According to Wikipedia,

The Overton window is an approach to identifying the ideas that define the spectrum of acceptability of governmental policies. It says politicians can act only within the acceptable range. Shifting the Overton window involves proponents of policies outside the window persuading the public to expand the window.

The Overton Window doesn’t just apply to governmental policies, but rather everything. There are things that fall outside of the Overton Window that aren’t accepted because our collective or individual window doesn’t expand enough to allow us to see it. I believe our collective window is controlled by the media, and our individual window is determined by our personal experiences and discernment.

When I first woke up, which largely happened after reading the Q posts a month after they first came out in late 2017, I accepted everything Q had to say immediately. The prior year or so, I had come to believe, or rather feel, that things in the world weren’t what they appeared to be. The Q posts gave me facts to validate the strong feelings I was already having. All of a sudden, the feelings made sense.

After reading the Q posts, I became more unfiltered. I must have appeared to be a crazy conspiracy theorist to most, and when I say most, I mean 95% of the people I talked to. I believed the world was run by Satanic pedophiles who rape, kill and in some cases, eat children. To say that out loud at the time made me feel kind of crazy, even though I knew it to be true.

To some, I went full Q-tard and shared everything I knew; to others, I watered it down a bit, or rather talked about things that weren’t as difficult to comprehend at the time. Most of what I wanted to say didn’t fall within the Overton window of practically anyone. If I said the world is run by corrupt people, this statement fell within almost everyone’s window. To say the media is completely fake was accepted by some. Talking about the Cabal in most cases led to the person looking at their watch and saying they needed to be somewhere else … in reality, anywhere else.

Epstein was arrested a year and a half after I started talking to people about him. I talked about how he ran a Deep State blackmail operation that is used to control many in Hollywood, DC, academia and Wall Street. With the Epstein arrest, people started to listen, when they wouldn’t before. Maybe I wasn’t so crazy after all. This seemed to broaden their window a few inches. Some began to ask questions instead of avoiding me at Summer BBQs.

We all have a window we see the world through. We all have things we are capable of accepting and things we aren’t able to digest.

Back on July 25th, Badlands published an article I wrote called A Week to Remember. In it, I said I believed the assassination attempt on Trump was due to his intention to dismantle the financial system. I even went as far as saying I believe Trump’s intention is to eventually eliminate income tax altogether. This is quite a proclamation. Three months later, Trump stated that this is exactly what he intends to do.

My prediction was the equivalent of saying I believed Japan was going to attack Pearl Harbor three months before they did, getting America into WWII, and, generally speaking, most people didn’t really seem to care.

Our community’s Overton Window could not allow many to see an America without income tax. We can accept a world in which Satanic pedophiles run everything, but we can’t see a country without income taxes.

On July 25th, I made these accurate and encouraging claims about Trump’s— unspoken at the time—intentions to eliminate income tax. As of today, 185 people have “liked” that article. On October 1st, I wrote an article exposing the Satanic Cabal system called The Great Purge of the Cabal Has Begun. This article currently has 940 likes—the most any Badlands article has ever received, which I greatly appreciate.

But why such a difference?

Many more people within our community can accept the idea that Satanic Pedophiles run the world than can accept that we may soon have a country without income tax. If these two articles were published to the normie world, I would suggest the Satanic Cabal article would have been mocked relentlessly, but many more would have considered the possibility of my income tax proclamation.

We are a beaten down, abused society that has a hard time accepting good news. Many of us are incapable of visualizing a better world … a much better world. In our minds, we put limits on how much better things can be. We can accept that things could be 10% better, when in fact, they can be 100% better. We must expand our windows to have much more panoramic expectations.

Back to my conversation in the hallway.

The guy I talked to couldn’t see any negative impact of illegal immigrants crossing the border unvetted. and being flown in from countries like Haiti. He could only see how they benefitted America. He said they are stimulating the economy.

I said they are putting a strain on America’s medical and educational system, not to mention the cost of housing. He said they weren’t buying houses, so they aren’t affecting the cost of housing, to which I said they are filling up the vacancies, which causes the price of houses and rent to go up. We didn’t even discuss the fact that they are taking jobs from working class Americans or their impact on crime rates.

I told him Americans aren’t buying houses anymore. Three years ago, when Biden took office, a quarter of the houses in my neighborhood were sold. This was due to both conservatives and liberals not trusting the Biden economy and cashing out while the housing market was high. This is also due to people moving from blue states to red states. The past two years, no houses have been sold in my neighborhood, with higher interest rates being the main culprit.

The man I talked with said he could put his house on the market and it would be sold in a day. I said the realtors I know would disagree with him. I couldn’t understand where he was getting this opinion. This prompted me to look into some statistics.

I googled, “how many houses were sold each year in America.”

It turns out that in 2021, the year there was massive turnover in my neighborhood, six million houses were sold nationwide. This was higher than usual. In 2023, that number dropped to four million, a two million difference. This is a huge difference, but it still seemed too high to me. It didn’t completely add up, as I don’t personally know anyone who sold their house last year.

Then I googled, “how many mortgages were created each year?”

In 2021, 4.51 trillion in mortgage loans were created. In 2023, the number dropped to 1.5 trillion. Three times less in mortgage loans. Two million less homes sold, but even bigger, mortgage loans decreased three-fold. Make sense of this, understanding that there were obviously fewer refinances with the higher rates. The mortgage decrease was significantly more than the decrease in houses sold.

What this means is that cash was paid for the majority of the homes sold in 2023.

Who tends to buy houses with cash? Large investment companies like BlackRock. They buy the homes and rent them out. When I used Google to ask about BlackRock and their buying of residential homes, its AI told me that BlackRock isn’t in fact buying houses. I also noticed that the first article that popped up on Google was put out by BlackRock, saying they weren’t buying properties.

In my opinion, trusting AI is like trusting the MSM. Information is preselected for the AI to use. Garbage in, garbage out. AI uses the fake information on the internet to come to its conclusions.

I remember a few years back hearing that BlackRock was buying up residential homes to rent out, and this was before they started to get bad press for it. It didn’t make sense to me. The old adage is, “buy low, sell high.” House prices were at an all-time high. Why would you buy high, unless you were privy to information the rest of us didn’t have?

Nancy Pelosi has made a killing on investing with information the rest of us don’t have access to.

I’ve written about BlackRock building a supercomputer in the 1990’s called Aladdin, which allows them to run massive computations, running an incredible number of simulations. When you can run a vast number of simulations, one can almost predict future events with pinpoint accuracy.

In my opinion, one of two things happened—either BlackRock and other investment companies were told by the people who control the world that they were planning to raise interest rates in 2022, or they figured it out by running the simulations on their super computers. Knowing interest rates would drastically go up in a couple of years makes buying rental properties a really good idea, even if prices were currently high.

Buy houses to rent out, then when interest rates go up and people can’t afford to buy a house anymore, raise rents across the board. People have no choice but to pay the increases.

But how do you increase demand? By filling up the units. How do you fill up the units? By opening up the borders to let 20+ million illegals into the country and paying them to live in America. These illegals aren’t going to compete against you in buying houses, but they will fill up the rental properties, increasing the rent even more for Americans who can no longer afford to buy a house.

I recently heard someone say Kamala Harris was controlled by BlackRock. Wow, this all makes sense now. She was the border czar who opened up the borders to let anyone and everyone enter. Not only that, but the Biden Administration directly flies illegals in from their home countries.

Trump mentioned the city of Springfield, Ohio, with a population of around 50k, has had 30k Haitians brought in, putting huge strains on every aspect of life there. Everywhere, the medical and educational systems, jobs, crime, and housing prices have all become out of control. Of course, the media says it’s all a conspiracy theory.

According to the media, illegals aren’t really flooding into America through open borders and aren’t really being flown in and set up with an income and a place to live.

Who pays for all this? American taxpayers. Who suffers the most? Working class Americans. Who benefits the most? Investment companies like BlackRock and others, not to mention the politicians they pay off.

How do you run Ponzi schemes like this if Americans aren’t paying income tax? How does the Deep State fund their Ponzi schemes without American taxpayer money? Without the government giving the illegals money, how would they pay the rent?

Does anyone remember illegals being brought in and put up in hotels, apartments and houses by the government when Trump was in the White House? Since the Biden Administration took power, this is now commonplace.

It becomes pretty obvious why the Deep State has made multiple assassination attempts on Trump. With him in power, their Ponzi scheme falls apart. Once the illegals are driven out of America, who will rent all the properties that these investment companies have been buying up the past few years at premium prices?

Remove 20 million renters, and rent goes down. Remove 20 million renters, and property values go down. But, if interest rates can be lowered fast enough, middle-class Americans will be able to afford to take these properties off their hands before these conglomerates get into financial trouble. But if interest rates don’t fall fast enough, while illegals are being removed from America quickly and efficiently, many of these investment companies will be put at great risk, holding a bunch of vacant rental properties.

What we all thought were random things happening simultaneously, is actually all tied together. The three “I”s—illegals, inflation, interest rate hikes—all together created a massive Ponzi scheme for the Deep State asset accumulators.

A couple articles back, I pointed out that banks have profited a trillion dollars from the 2022 to 2023 interest rate hikes. How is this if they aren’t selling mortgages? Mortgages were down three-fold from 2021 to 2023. It doesn’t make sense unless they are a part of the Ponzi scheme … unless they are funding these giant asset collectors.

With Trump in office, the Deep State will need interest rates to fall very fast to make mortgages more affordable, to allow average Americans to buy up the Deep State’s rental properties before they lose too much value. But interest rates can only fall fast if the economy is suffering, and inflation is portrayed as being very low. The biggest impact on inflation is the cost of oil, and as we’ve experienced, the price of oil has been manipulated down, especially more recently.

Four days before the election, Biden’s government put out a horrible jobs report. The jobs numbers up to that point had been blatantly fudged to make the economy look healthy for the past few years, but when it became apparent that Trump was going to win, they released a horrible report.

Why?

If America is creating jobs, the Fed won’t cut interest rates. If the Fed doesn’t cut interest rates, the Deep State asset collectors will be stuck with vacant rentals, with no one able to buy them.

What happens if the Deep State can’t kill the economy or continue to fake low inflation, and interest rates don’t fall as fast as they need them to? What happens when their taxpayer-funded tenants are kicked out of the country?

With Trump in office, the whole Ponzi scheme implodes.

Were these Ponzi schemers set up? Was the whole financial system set up to implode? Were they allowed to build up their assets, putting them at great risk for when the rug is pulled out from underneath them?

I don’t mean to disregard the impact bringing in illegals had on swing state voting, which could be an article all by itself. But the focus here is on how the Deep State financially benefitted from opening up the borders.

What happens when the government stops providing funding to the illegals? Do they voluntarily go home, or do crime rates go up even higher?

Will we get more Kayfabe (fake tension) between Jerome Powell and Donald Trump, with Trump asking for rates to be cut to stimulate the economy and Powell insisting they must remain high to keep inflation from reigniting?

The next few years will be very interesting, to say the least. The “too big to fail” banks in 2008, and the monolithic asset collectors may do just that … fail. They will likely beg for their survival, kind of like the demons that Jesus removed from Legion, who begged to be allowed to infest the nearby group of swine.

If things are as I’m proposing they are, and things play out as I’m suggesting they might, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving group of people.

When this does all occur as I’ve mapped out, please remember where you heard it first.

The Deep State is totally screwed. But expect them to continue to fight back as though their existence depends on it, as it does.

The war isn’t over, it’s just beginning.

And my money is on the good guys to win.

