As always, first allow me to thank you guys and gals for checking out this chapter of Q For Dummies, as well as your support and kinds words! I hope that all of you have been able to find a little peace and calm during a pretty tumultuous past few weeks since the last chapter.

We’ve seen Trump convicted on bogus charges in a bogus court during a bogus case presided over by a bogus judge and prosecuted by a bogus D.A. By now, I am certain most of you are aware of which the many ways that this conviction has benefitted Trump. Not only that, but the conviction really has served as a huge wake up call for many who were lagging behind. If you’d like to catch up on some of the comms surrounding the conviction - StormyPatriotJoe and myself did a special livestream that evening which can be viewed here.

In addition, we also saw the start of Hunter Biden’s trial. Which, upon first glance, certainly appears weighted in Hunter’s favor. Personally? I fully expect him to walk. It would only serve to further spotlight the hypocrisy surrounding President Trump’s conviction. Myself and StormyPatriotJoe have highlighted a couple pretty interesting “coincidences” as it pertains to Hunter’s trial on Eye Of The Storm, those can be viewed here, and here.

And lastly, just today as I finish this article, Steve Bannon has been ordered to surrender himself for incarceration on July 1st for a four month sentence. His crime? Ignoring a Congressional Subpoena. The very same thing Hunter Biden has done.

It is my belief this is all orchestrated, as the net result has been a massive exposure of a very corrupt and very weaponized justice system. This is all going to boomerang, and when it does, it will be absolutely earth shattering. We even had former A.G William Barr telling everyone that this conviction against President Trump will not stick.

Today, we will only be covering two drops, 96 & 97. Why, may you ask? Because 97 is a whopper, and it will pair perfectly with the aforementioned cases of lawfare and two tiered justice as that drop focuses almost exclusively on General Michael Flynn, whom for the unaware, was really the first person in Trump’s circle to fall victim to lawfare, and the enemy using the Department Of Justice as a sledgehammer against a political enemy. As a result, we are going to spend a significant amount of time on Drop #97 in this chapter.

What do y’all say we go ahead and get to it?

Drop #96 - November 5, 2017

The first thing we see in this drop is Q sharing an anon’s reply. This anon was replying to Q’s request for us to dig on potential methods of payback to those in the Middle East who were certain HRC was going to win the 2016 election. So much so, that they donated hundreds of millions of dollars to her campaign and the Clinton Foundation. They did so under the belief that they would be able to wield influence through the White House and Hillary. When she lost, however - they were left with their dongs in the wind, and she (as well as her cronies) was left with a very large debt to be repaid.

Which brings us to …

Barack Obama sent $221mm to the Palestinian Authorities right before transitioning power to President Trump, despite objections from members of Congress. It was not the only time he did so, either.

Sauce: http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/23/report-obama-gave-221-million-palestinians-last-hours/

Moving forward with this drop, we see Q provide a little snark, and a pretty blunt explanation of what we were witnessing with these drops:

Here, Q is making reference to what happened after he asked us to begin digging on how, exactly, Obama and others would go about paying back those who financially supported their corrupt regime. Once we began digging, we discovered many different payments which were delivered to various entities in the Middle East which certainly harbored no intentions of being friends or allies to the United States. In essence, when Hillary lost, Barack’s administration began floating cash to the Middle East to repay their debt. This money has no doubt been used to bolster many terrorist organizations, including Hamas, whom certainly appear to be quite relevant at the moment. We are then told that asking questions and finding answers is the very purpose of the Q Operation.

To my mind, we are seeing this play out right now. “It will all make sense” - like a puzzle coming together. If you follow Eye Of The Storm, then you are well aware of exactly how crystal clear certain things are snapping into place. Which is exactly what Q told us would happen. We are also witnessing the second part of this graphic in real time, and that is: Citizen Journalists and Content Creators are literally replacing the mainstream media, and in doing so have been far more effective at getting the truth out while cutting throught the noise than perhaps many envisioned would be possible.

And that is why we cannot quit. We have to keep moving forward, and we have to stand strong in our truth and conviction. I mean, look at how much we have exposed and how many we have woken up in the past 7 years. I truly is a great awakening.

As we have seen from the beginning with President Trump, and we continue to see to this day - Transparency is the only way forward. We even saw President Trump make reference to declassifying 9/11, JFK, Epstein and other files this past week:

https://www.foxnews.com/media/trump-slams-conviction-ny-scam-trial-my-revenge-success

Isn’t it amazing how relevant drops from 6-7 years ago continue to be? I find it very hard to believe that a LARP would be able to do all of this. At this point, I believe it is obvious that such a belief holds no more weight than does a pillowcase full of feathers.

Before moving on, I found something interesting in this drop that I had personally never noticed. Have a look:

Q says “and distribute in a graphic that is in order with the crumb ‘dumbs’. Dumbs was supposed to have been ‘dumps’. The thing is, Q tells us that misspellings matter, and also made it clear in quite a few drops when a legitimate typo had occurred that did require any further digging. He did not do that here, as a matter of fact, just a few lines down, he says “Everything stated is for a reason”.

Was this “typo” a nod towards “Deep UnderGround Military Bases”? I don’t know. But I don’t dismiss the notion that it could have been.

(The next drop is jam packed, so I will be going through it in sections.)

Drop #97 - November 5th, 2017

To start, Q asks us to define “Game Theory”, so let’s go ahead and do that.

In the simplest terms: Game Theory is a set of mathematics which can be used to dictate the outcome of a given situation. For example: By presenting your opponent with a set number of actions they may take against you, you know which outcomes to prepare for. When they act, your reaction becomes second nature. If you repeat this process enough times, you can begin to mold your enemy to walk down the path for them that you desire.

This is relevant because we cannot resort to all out warfare against the deep state. Quite frankly, we would lose. We have to resort to other means, primarily our knowledge and ability to play on their ego. This of course, allows them to walk into trap after trap while fully believing they have the upper hand.

Remember, President Trump, General Flynn - all of these folks, they are all big proponents of Sun Tzu and The Art Of War. One of the more famous quotes from that book is “Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move - fall like a thunderbolt”. This, of course, in addition to the most popular quote from that very same book: “Appear weak when strong”.

Even the 4th Psyop, and the Ghost Army from WWII - these are also methods of Game Theory. Merely ways to create more moves against your opponent which forces them into a constant status of making countermoves. Anyone who has ever played sports knows that when you get defensive and begin coming off of your back foot, that means you are off balance, and eventually play not to lose will most certainly cost you the victory.

And that, my frens, is why Game Theory is relevant.

Next we see Q begin touch upon the topic of the Vegas shooting. He asks us about the shooter, and his family. After which, he says “Force, Narrative, Race, Background” and then asks why that information is relevant. It is relevant because in almost every single mass shooter scenario, we see a lone gunman. Someone who was a complete loner, with no apparent motive that can somehow pull off insane acts of marksmanship while also not possessing a past history which would indicate any such proficiency with a firearm. These shooters are almost always white males, and their backgrounds almost always seem to be the same: Independently wealthy, “conspiracy nut”, and white.

It’s because it is never a lone gunman, and the official narrative is never true. And this is wny Q is giving us a crash course on searching out the details. Now think of what happens any time they try to pull of a false flag - within hours, we have usually destroyed their narrative.

Next, Q brings up General Flynn by first asking what his background was. This is simple. General Flynn’s background lies within the intelligence sector of the Army. He was a Lieutenant General, or a 3 Star General. One of his most prominent commands was held over the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade based out of Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

Interesting that Flynn held command over an Intel Unit just south of Maricopa County, which so just happens to be the only county in the country that Q mentions by name.

That bit at the bottom there, about General Flynn sharing classified Intel? Well, if you’ve seen The Flynn Movie, then you know that this particular incident was General Flynn sharing intel with his brother, also a General, in an effort to go around the absolute clusterf**k in DC in order to try and actually accomplish something in the Middle East.

In order to hold these positions, General Flynn would have to hold the highest levels of Security Clearance, and that, my frens - is incredibly relevant.

Up next Q speaks of a set up and then asks us who wins, and who becomes exposed.

This is in reference to the FBI framing General Flynn which led to his departure from the Trump administration. The thing is, this is exactly what Game Theory is. General Flynn purposely took the meeting with the FBI knowing he was being setup. He did this in order to fully expose them, and the depths of their corruption. And it wasn’t just the CIA exposed in this process, it was the entire damn Obama administration writ large.

Who knows where the bodies are buried? General Flynn.

Who has access (to previously hidden intel)? General Flynn.

What is MI? Military Intelligence.

Who was part of MI during Obama term? General Flynn.

Who was fired during Obama term (MI)? General Flynn.

Why is this relevant? Because General Flynn is pissed and he has enough dirt on the deep state to fill the Grand Canyon. He is an existential threat to them and they know it. And this is the biggest reason I believe General Flynn is President Trump’s choice for Vice President.

At the bottom, Q tells us “disinformation” is necessary. This is very true, and it is important to remember, as not everything Q says is directed at us, and not everything Q says is true. Sometimes you have to throw out some red herrings to keep the enemy off track.

Here we see Q mention “10 Days”. With double meanings being a thing and all, there could be multiple avenues for this one. For one, there were a few times Q went silent for 10 days. There have also been a couple of government shutdowns that lasted for 10 days. So, at this point - I am not confident enough in what “10 Days” means to give an opinion on it one way or another.

Below that, we see the word “Darnkess”. Again, this is an uncorrected typo, which led many to dig into this particular word. The closest hit I have seen, and dug on myself, is a book titled “3 Days To Darnkess” in which a man is out to save a young girl during a period of hell on Earth:

Another interesting take is this series of vampire books put out by “Darnkess & Light Publishing”. When you add this to the above plot of “3 Days Of Darnkess” - perhaps the message here is the prelude to what was to come about adrenochrome and pedophiles further along in the drops?

Moving along, Q tells us that we have the roadmap. That a big picture is being painted. We are then told to review the posts. This coming on the heels of again being reminded that a graphic containing all drops was needed.

Q also mentions that the crumbs are not only for the boards and us anons. We are then told that both friends, and enemies are monitoring these drops. Q then appears to answer himself from only a couple lines above when he says the drops are “not only for /pol/” by mentioning “instructions”. This, to me, comes off as Q also using these drops to send communications to operators.

And there we have it, frens! Chapter 13 in the bag! I hope you guys and gals enjoyed and were able to gain a little more knowledge on this portion of the drops. As always, I want to remind you all to keep your hope and faith intact and to remember the God wins and God is always with you. No matter what these next few months bring, know that He is in control, and there is no greater master of ceremonies than God.

Until next time, blessings to you and yours!

WWG1WGA

