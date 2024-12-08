The Badlands ‘Q for Dummies’ series attempts to ‘dumb down’ one of the most significant open-source intelligence drops of all time, which is partly responsible for triggering the period many refer to as ‘The Great Awakening.’ The series is intended for both newcomers and those looking for a fun review. Start with Chapter 1.

My frens! My goodness, it has been ages! My apologies for such a delay in between chapters! Suffice to say that the run-up to the election had me fairly busy. Speaking of, my my, so much has happened since the last time we convened for Chapter 20.

The most significant habbening of course … is the election, and the results of said election.

Donald Trump is the President Elect of the United States. Let me say that again (because it feels damn good to say): Donald Trump is the President Elect of the United States. As of the release of this chapter, we are 44 days away from the inauguration of President Trump for what will be his second term in office (or is it?).

Not only did he win, but the GOP also controls the House, and the Senate. This to go along with a 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court, a GOP Speaker, and the majority of states having GOP governors while also possessing a GOP majority in their respective governments. In addition, nearly the entire country saw a very large swing to the right.

Oh, did I mention that Donald Trump became the first Republican to win the Popular Vote since Pappy Bush in 1988. And the best part? Trump isn’t even in office yet, and we already see world leaders capitulating and bending the knee.

The majority of his Cabinet picks are in, and I have to say: I like what I see. From RFK Jr to Gabbard, to Homan and Hegseth, as well as Bondi. Trump has, to this point, assembled a deep state wrecking crew that he will be going into this term alongside.

And that is without even mentioning John Ratcliffe at the CIA, which will swing back around in this chapter. And then we have DOGE, headed up by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy with a stated goal of being finished with their project by July 4th, 2026, which is of course America's 250th Birthday; I do not believe that is a coincidence, by the way.

Speaking of the election, I personally feel like things have been a bit “too quiet” since then. Now, y’all know by this point that I definitely align with the belief that patriots are in full control, so while the period of “quiet” doesn’t necessarily concern me, it does make me keep my eyes peeled in an attempt to figure out what may lie ahead in terms of operations which may result in a large swath of the population being snapped awake.

I’ve spoken before about society needing a “kick” — an event so massive on it’s face that it forces people, especially those on the fence, to really wake up and see beyond the veil.

Before I posit my guess on what this event may be, I am going to backtrack a little and give some context to my “kick” theory, and what exactly that analogy means.

If you’ve seen the movie Inception, you know exactly what I am talking about. If you haven’t seen it, never fear! I am going to give you a very brief synopsis of what I am referring to.

In the following clip, Cobb is explaining the dream world to Ariadne. Think of the dream world he is describing as the narratives we are force fed. Think of the construct of the dream as the world we are presented with. And then think of the waking up process as the same exact thing she experiences within the dream.

So then, how do they escape the dream world? The facade? Or, in real world terms: How do you get people to wake up en masse from the fantasy world they have been living in?

You give them a kick.

What is a kick?

That’s a kick. Something so traumatizing in a dream that it forces you to wake up.

So what could that be for us .. for society?

On Eye Of The Storm, we have been tracking some very interesting “missile comms”, as we call them. They have only escalated in frequency, and while we aren’t sure exactly what they seem to be pointing towards, I have a thought on what it may be.

We have seen the nuclear and ICBM talk ramp up pretty heavily in recent weeks. Mostly concerning Russia/Ukraine. We have also heard Trump say on a few different occasions that he will “end WWIII before he takes office”.

My thoughts? I don’t know much else that would wake people up more effectively than a nuke being launched, WWIII about to kick off, and Trump stopping it before even taking office.

At that point, anyone still against him would most certainly have to be considered part of the 4-6% Q spoke of that would never awaken.

Before I begin with our drops for this chapter, I’m going to be trying a new format of laying the drops out in this chapter, so please let me know if you find it a bit easier to read and get through. While I enjoyed the look of the drops on the chalkboard, quite a few of you found them pretty difficult to read while reading from a phone, or even an iPad, so my hope is that simplifying it a bit will make them easier to read and understand!

Let’s get on with it, shall we?

Drop #128 — November 9, 2017:

To begin this drop, Q shares the graphic which Anons had pieced together at the request of Q. The graphic is far too large to share here, but if you’d like to view it, you can do so here.

Q then tells us that a tripcode was added. Essentially, a tripcode proves the authenticity of the poster, as only that poster will have that unique ID. You can see on the graphic that Q even highlighted the different trip codes with differing colors.

Moving on, Q then mentions that there is a coordinated effort to cause misdirection and that this effort is coming from bad actors. Q then reminds us that the guide to reading the crumbs will become necessary as a method of discerning between accurate and false information. Q then confirms that the attached graphic is correct, while also pointing out that a couple links he provided to previous graphics were pointing out graphics that were incorrect.

Within those first five lines, Q places three different letters inside of brackets. Those letters are: CIA. And from that, you can make a fairly educated guess that Q was pointing towards the CIA as the cause of the coordinated attacks against Q, and the boards.

Q then asks us to review the graphic every day after big news breaks, as looking back can provide answers to what we are seeing (future proves past). Q then tells us to “learn to distinguish between relevant/non-relevant news” — Essentially urging us to look past the headlines and learn to decipher what is signal versus what is noise. Or, as General Flynn has said many times: Don’t chase shiny objects.

Q then says “disinformation is real, disinformation is necessary”. This is Q telling us that even some of the things that Q team posts will be disinformation. That is, of course by design, and needed in order to maintain OpSec (Operational Security) as well as to keep the bad actors on their toes and guessing.

Q then provides an example: US ML NG (1) False. This is Q telling us that one of the posts he made regarding the United States Military and the National Guard was disinfo. My guess is it was the post positing that the National Guard had been called up. That drop came days before the Saudi Purge.

That’s relevant because …

Q then says “SA. True”. Meaning everything dropped about the Saudi Purge was the truth and not disinformation. So, while the National Guard was not called up over here, I’m willing to bet, had you asked Saudi National Guard members if they had been called up on Oct 30, 2017, the answer would probably be yes.

So, why does Q do this? Because it kept the deep state from realizing that their biggest honey hole (Saudi Arabia) was about to be taken away from them. It is important to note, however, that Q does tell us later in the drops that the same thing that happened in Saudi Arabia will happen here.

In the back half of this drop, Q continues to focus on teaching us how to acquire a 40k ft view. A map becomes a guide when that map is painting the picture of corruption and evil running rampant in our government.

Q then asks us “what is a keystone” — A keystone is the stone that holds it all together so to speak.

Without a keystone, the arch—and the bridge it supports—would fall.

There have been many theories as to what the keystone is, but my guess is that it is more than likely a person that can bring it all down. To this point, there has been no solid consensus on what “the keystone” is.

Q then tells us again that the future will prove the past, and within that, we will begin to get the full picture. At that point, a 40k ft view will begin to emerge.

This next part is perhaps one of the most important sections in all of the drops:

Q starts by asking us to “think full picture”. So, in essence, he is immediately asking us to adopt a 40k ft view on what is about to be said.

“Who controls the narrative” — Patriots.

Now, I know that is hard to accept, but hopefully it will make sense in a few moments. Who controls the narrative is important because that is who controls the dissemination of information, which brings me to my first point: If black hats were in control of the narrative at this point, Q never would have been able to continue posting. Period. So with that in mind, you have to assume that the bad actors were not in control of the narrative at this point—which, by the way - Is why Trump did not repeal the Smith Mundt Act, because white hats also have to utilize propaganda.

“What is a spell” - A spell is obviously something which derives from stories of witches and wizard - an act of magic which then causes the subject to be controlled - but they can also be very real in the sense that [they] cast a spell on society for decades through the Mockingbird Media.

Well, what did Q literally just tell us earlier in this drop?

“Think mirror”

So, in order to undo the brainwashing which was foisted upon society, white hats would need to use the media to begin waking people up by putting forth stories and narratives that are so absurd that people would begin to take notice. The process of undoing their “spells” was never going to be fast, or easy. Nor has it taken an expected route. That said, if you can honestly look at some of the stories and headlines from the past 7 years and still believe it was black hats that chose to expose themselves, then I’m not sure what I can say at this point to change your mind.

I mean, do you seriously think their side put out a story (no matter how false it was) about their VP Candidate drinking horse semen? Yeah .. that’s what I thought.

Q then asks “who is asleep”. Society is asleep, and that is exactly why the Q Operation began in lockstep with white hats seizing the narrative, so that information could then be distributed and disseminated. Like I said, if black hats were in full control, Trump never would have won in 2016, and Q never would have been a thing.

To wrap this section up, Q tells us that there is an active war on our minds, and that attention is needed on deck. Meaning, now is the time to rise up and fight.

We then see four more letters placed in brackets:

“PRAY.”

Q is asking us to pray, while also letting us know that operators are active.

Drop #129 — November 9, 2017:

In this drop, Q is essentially telling us that the CIA needs to be, or is being dismantled. Or, as JFK said, “Splintered into 1,000 pieces and scattered into the wind”.

Q tells us that clean-up of the CIA as it stands is impossible.

Do you guys remember the first place President Trump spoke after being inaugurated? Let’s take a trip down memory lane …

That’s right, his first appearance as POTUS was at the CIA HQ in Langley to give a speech about the crooked media and “removing columns” — as in the 5th Column, or the deep state apparatus within our intel community.

Balls. Of. Steel.

First day on the job and the dude fires a howitzer across the bow of the deep state. This move was absolutely unprecedented.

Q ends this drop by seeming to suggest that the NSA had taken over operations of the CIA, and if you’ve followed along to this point, Q seems to suggest that the NSA are on our side in this war.

Reminder: Admiral Rogers was the 17th Director of the NSA.

Drop #130 — November 9, 2017:

In this drop, Q shares yet another photo from aboard Air Force One while President Trump was traveling across South Asia. This along with the image from Drop #125 serve as a Q-Proof, as there is simply no way a “kid in his parent’s basement” would be able to provide firsthand pictures from aboard AF1 like this.

Drop #131 — November 10, 2017:

In this drop, Q tells us that there is to be a National Security briefing at 3:02am.

While we didn’t find out the specific purpose of this meeting (as it was probably classified) — there have been no shortage of “3:02” mentions since this drop, so let’s take a look at a few of those.

In an interview regarding the 2020 Election, President Trump is quoted as having said “What happened at 3:02 in the morning? What happened”.

This is, of course, around the same time frame that the infamous ballot dumps occured in which Trump’s seemingly insurmountable lead had vanished.

General Flynn has also hit the 3:02 comms. In this one, he is retweeting a Donald Trump cease & desist letter pertaining to the 2024 Presidential Election:

In this Truth, the clock outside Trump Tower is showing 3:02:

Another video clip posted just a few weeks ago at 3:02 by President Trump:

In this clip, Trump says that Hillary called him at “3:02 in the morning” to congratulate him in 2016:

And in this one he is again discussing how his lead vanished in 2020 while also making mention of “3:02”:

And last, but certainly not least:

Yet another mention of 3:02 in Q Drop #2491.

What an oddly specific time to mention.

Why not just say, “As of 3:00pm?” Curious, indeed.

I do not know what happened in that National Security meeting. But I do know that the comms pertaining to 3:02 have never really stopped and it is my sense that whatever did occur during that meeting was probably far bigger than any of us realize. I am also fairly certain it will become a “future proves past” at some point in this next Trump administration.

And that, my frens, shall bring us to the close of another chapter of Q For Dummies! I am excited to announce that I will be launching a Q For Dummies podcast on my own Rumble Channel, so keep your eyes out for an announcement on that!

With today being the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, I’m gonna leave y’all with a video I put together commemorating the events of the day that lives in infamy. Until next time, remember that patriots are in control and God wins! God bless, frens!

