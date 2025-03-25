Greetings Frens and Patriots,

Some time ago I wrote a piece entitled Q is Real Because Math Says So, in which I demonstrated why we can be mathematically certain that Q is a legitimate insider connected to the Trump administration.

To make a long story short, there is simply no chance that all the Q proofs we’ve seen could have happened by accident or coincidence—and, for this reason, we are logically forced to conclude that much of what we’re seeing in geopolitics and current events amounts to a scripted movie.

But… you see… just because we know Q is a real insider… does that alone mean we can trust Q?

Indeed, just because someone poses as your friend doesn’t mean that that’s what they really are (much of my writings are intended to help people spot fake news AND identify fake friends). As Digital Soldiers, we have our work cut out for us when it comes to profiling enemies vs friends with reasonable accuracy.

Whilst it was a relatively simple matter to verify Q’s insider status, to prove that Q is on our side is a much harder task, because that question isn’t amenable to the type of mathematical analysis that we used in Q is Real Because Math Says So. Nonetheless, I’ve kept my analysis here as simple as was humanly possible.

The difficulty we face in determining Q’s true allegiances is furthermore compounded by the fact that the drops were deliberately intended to confuse and enlighten at the same time. Consequently, there are few figures who are as simultaneously influential, beloved, hated, misunderstood and, in a lot of ways, obscure as Q. (By “obscure” I don’t mean to imply that Q isn’t famous, but rather that the vast majority of what people think about “Q” has little-to-nothing to do with the real Q).

In any event, there are many who see him (for expediency’s sake I’m going to refer to Q from here on out as “he”) as a savior… despite him asking us not to look at him that way. And then there are many who think he’s an agent of the NWO who’s come to put the final nail in the coffin of humanity. Or, at least, they consider his drops to be a meaningless nuisance that distracts people, diverting their precious temporal and mental resources away from more pressing matters.

What many people miss is that one cannot assess Q—or anything at all about current events—until one first possesses certain requisite knowledge about the cabal. Only when we have the Big Picture can we start to make real sense out of anything; luckily, said Big Picture can be ascertained with enough time spent observing and matching patterns. Q gave us the cipher to de-cipher an otherwise impenetrable information war.

Certain White hat moves that appear counterproductive, incorrect, or even malicious (like, for example, when Elon Musk told people to “go f**k your own face” for disagreeing with him about H1-B visas…) may take on a completely different meaning if/when we uncover the necessary context in which they were taken. The ongoing search for the necessary context is what being a Digital Soldier is all about.

What follows will be nothing more than but one of dozens of ways one could verify that Q is on our side—if you have more to add, please feel free to add your part in the comment section. We’re in this together, Frens.

Now on to the main event…

The Global Parasite

When you get down to it, the cabal are parasites. Their entire system is designed to siphon energy, resources, etc from the population back to themselves, which they then use to further enslave and torture the masses (and make no mistake about it, the propaganda to which the masses are subjected to amounts to a form of psychological torture). This fact about them is critical to understand.

When we’re dealing with the cabal—or any group, for that matter—the first thing we need to do is learn how to accurately profile them.

Long time readers of mine have heard me discuss psychopathy and parasitism at length, and the reason for this is because those two concepts are sufficient to tell you almost everything you need to know about the cabal. With this understanding in hand, it becomes possible to accurately infer a litany of finer details about their plans, designs, etc. Evil is very real, and it exhibits certain common symptoms, one might say.

Their brand of dark occultism is just an elaborate way to consume other people’s energy, and their banking systems are built for a similar purpose. Their media is designed to hypnotize people into allowing themselves to be parasitically exploited. They poison us to make us easier to exploit… without exception, everything the cabal does is done in service to their bottomless, parasitic appetites.

Indeed, psychopathy is essentially a terminally-advanced form of parasitism—the clinical research doesn’t put it in such blunt terms, but in my opinion, that’s exactly what it is.

According to the groundbreaking work of Dr. Karen Mitchell, there is very strong evidence to suggest that sociopaths, narcissists, sadists, and other predator types are all merely variations of the same basic “disorder”—Mitchell has coined the term “Persistent Predatory Personality” to refer to these monsters, and I happen to agree with her assessment. As I’ve observed it, the essence of parasitism doesn’t really change from one parasite to the next—they all have their unique traits, but the essence is the same.

At the archetypal level, a parasite is simply a being that sustains itself by feeding off of other beings.

To a certain extent, we’re all a bit “parasitic” by virtue of the fact that we kill to eat—but the difference between healthy human beings vs psychopaths is that the latter’s entire existence is characterized by endless hunger. They don’t experience satiation of said appetites except during those moments when they’re actively harming people (and/or animals). If it appears that a psychopath is “happy” just hanging out with others, it’s because they enjoy deceiving people.

Anthony Napoleon, an accomplished clinical psychologist and plastic surgeon, wrote in his book about the cabal called Shadow Men that they indeed see themselves as “gods” above the rest of us. His book is well worth reading because, as a plastic surgeon, he’s served many cabal elites as clientele. According to him, some of these cabal types won’t even consume food unless the food was subjected to torture (such as the meat of a tortured animal).

Ironically, whereas atheists deny the existence of God or “gods” altogether, the cabal take a different approach: they readily acknowledge the Divine Creator of all existence… but they HATE Him! Because they want to take His place, you see…

Alas, what could possibly more parasitic than wanting to dethrone God so you can become the ruler of all existence instead? Believe it or not, ALL psychopath share this ambition in common. They think they’re the most highly evolved life form in the universe, and view the morality of non-psychopaths with complete contempt. They are creatures without conscience or moral restraint—but the smarter ones do have enough self-control to carry out long-term campaigns of deception and destruction.

They say that the greatest trick the Devil ever played on mankind was to convince the world that he doesn’t exist—fittingly enough, it seems most folks in our modern, secularized world have a gaping blind spot when it comes to psychopaths. I’m sure that’s just a coincidence.

Anyways, if you want to do more in depth research about this topic, I highly recommend reading the book Psychopath Proof and/or reading Dr. Karen Mitchell’s Ph.D thesis about predatory personalities.

Moving along…

“Infiltration, not Invasion” — Q

All psychopaths know from a young age that they’re “different” from the rest of us, and thus they spend their entire lives learning how to superficially fit in. In other words, they are BORN infiltrators. (If you think about it, you’d be pretty good at manipulating people too, if you spent your entire life honing your craft).

They are capable of banding together when their interests align, but it would be a mistake to think that they “enjoy” each other’s company. Rather, they’re united in their aims to consume, debase, and destroy.

You know that warm happy feeling you feel when you’re on your way to meet your friends? Psychopaths don’t experience that (though sometimes they have the wherewithal to pretend when necessary). Their motivations for socializing amongst each other are almost wholly alien to the rest of us normal folks.

Another reason why they work together sometimes is that they ensnare each other through blackmail. “Promises” aren’t a very stable currency in psycho-land, hence, they need collateral on each other to keep each other in line. Their world runs on threats, deceit, torture, and nothing else.

When you have a band of predators coming together to hijack a given society, all of whom are deeply self-taught in the art of manipulation, and all of whom are prepared to fight to the death to keep their feeding frenzy going, then you have a serious problem—one that can be likened to a deadly parasitic infection. What makes it deadly is the fact that it’s hard to detect while it effortlessly spreads itself throughout its host environment, eventually monopolizing the resources of said environment. And this is exactly what the cabal has done to society.

To refine our metaphor even further, the cabal’s mode of operation can be specifically likened to that of the Strongoloides stercoralis parasite (which we’ll call “Ss” for short), which can avoid detection by the immune system for decades. One can be infected with Ss without presenting ANY symptoms at all as the Ss thoroughly colonizes the body, which can in turn lead to deadly complications the moment one’s immune system finally recognizes the threat and begins to mount a response.

I hope the parallels to our current predicament with the cabal are obvious?

Like the Ss parasite, the cabal has managed to evade detection whilst infiltrating almost all the “organs” of society. Consequently, they’re capable of mounting a system-wide response any time a local branch of their criminal network is threatened (at the end of the day, what is a “criminal” if not just another lowly variety of parasite?).

The situation faced by the White hats is that they must extract the parasite (the cabal) without killing the patient (civilization itself). In order to do this, they must orchestrate an “immune response” amongst the masses.

This is precisely where Q enters the picture…

Analyzing the Pandemic in Light of the Above

Let’s refine our Ss parasite metaphor even further.

Whereas we can liken the cabals infiltration of society to an Ss infection, we can think of “truthers”, Patriots, independent citizen journalists, and similar characters as core components of society’s “immune system” (alongside the good apples within Military and Law Enforcement). Donald Trumps 2016 electoral victory over Hillary Clinton represented the precise moment that the efforts of said folks had coalesced into a credible threat against the cabal—for, if nothing else, Trumps victory signaled the beginning of the end of the mainstream’s reign of influence, and “conspiracy theorists” had a role to play in that.

The Covid pandemic was the “system-wide” pathogenic cabal response (in more ways than one) to this threat presented by Trump, truthers and the White hats—the original plan was to use the pandemic for their endgame of total and final enslavement of the masses, but they had to repurpose it for a counterstrike against the looming threat of Trump and the awakening public.

Not many people realize it yet—anons and conspiracy theorists notwithstanding—but the Covid pandemic exposed the cabal on a level that had never before been seen in history. Even the most recalcitrant conspiracy denier can no longer pretend that the worlds many governments aren’t beholden to a centralized control apparatus, operating in the background. The entire world watched as supposedly “independent” governments across the globe acted in lockstep, shutting down their economies, manifestly (and needlessly) laying waste to the livelihoods of millions of people… all before forcibly injecting them with experimental mRNA technology.

I suspect that the cabal has at least one more system-wide attack up its sleeve, and that the fabled Storm shall happen either in response to it, or to goad them into it. But we’ll just set that aside as speculation for now.

Putting things Together

Let us to summarize what we’ve covered thus far:

1) Psychopaths are, essentially, an advanced form of parasite in “human” form (I personally don’t regard psychopaths as human at all, but that’s just me.)

2) Psychopaths are born infiltrators—they know how to manipulate regular people while evading detection (with varying degrees of success.)

3) The more intelligent psychopaths are capable of banding together to form psychopathic enterprises, which then proceed to infiltrate society (form criminal networks, blackmail networks, etc.)

4) These enterprises turn into shadow networks that can enact system-wide responses to local attacks/interference.

5) The covid pandemic demonstrated beyond any reasonable shadow of a doubt that such a network exists today, and is capable of coordinating the activity of dozens of so-called “independent” nations.

Remember Frens, the point of this is to help us figure out if Q is truly on the side of us Patriots, or if we’re being taken for another ride.

In light of the above, we can reformulate the question in the following way: is Q helping us mount the “societal immune response” that the present moment demands? And, if so, then how can we be sure?

As you’re about to see, the evidence that he is on our side is about as conclusive as it gets.

Beating Back the Parasite

Returning to our parasite metaphor, it’s rather obvious that one’s immune system cannot fight a pathogen that it cannot identify. (Much like how we can’t do anything about the psychopaths in our midst before we learn how to spot them).

To identify anything—whether you’re a white blood cell looking to fight pathogens, or a forager looking for berries—requires that one has the capacity to sort things into categories. A white blood cell needs to be able to read the internal environment of the body and make determinations about how to categorize what it finds. And in order to do this, it needs to follow a set of instructions of some kind (this need not be a conscious process); ideally, said instructions provide for how to deal with all relevant pathogens in one’s environment.

But what happens if the instructions aren’t up to snuff? Well, you’d have to update the instructions to include whatever is missing.

The worst-case scenario is when a given pathogen has the capacity to trick the immune system into attacking itself; under such circumstances, the body now has to fight off the pathogen AND rogue elements of its own body. Additionally, when a pathogen demonstrably alters the behavior of its host, this shows us that it has managed to hijack the internal communication systems of the body, at least to some degree. (Which reminds me… how many corporations own 99% of the media again???)

This all amounts to a situation in which the immune system lacks proper instructions, and may be unable to communicate with itself sufficiently to update its instructions to match the threat if faces. The only solution to such a situation would be for one part of the immune system to devise a way to communicate to the other parts without being detected by the pathogen.

One way or another, the proper instructions for dealing with the pathogen must be distributed to as many white blood cells as possible. And if it’s physically impossible to distribute said instructions without interruption by the pathogen or other rogue cells, then it becomes necessary to use CODED COMMUNICATION of some kind to communicate said instructions undetected.

Just like how Q encrypted the answers to many pressing matters in his posts…

Battlefield Considerations

Many people want Q to just “spill the beans” and let us know exactly what the White hats are doing—do such folks ever consider how suicidal such a move would be?

Remember how we said in the beginning of this article that the drops were intentionally designed to confuse and enlighten at the same time? This is because Q needed to figure out how to get the truth out there AND mislead the cabal (and slimy grifters and triggerable normies) at the same time. This is why the drops are simultaneously littered with disinformation on the one hand, and clues (connected to proofs) on the other.

This manner of distributing information guarantees that those who can’t or won’t look beneath the surface of things will never figure out what’s going on. They simply won’t be able to tell which drops (or lines therein) are telling the truth vs which ones aren’t—that is, until events in the real world play out such that anybody could retroactively make such a determination (we have a while to go before that starts happening in large numbers, but I do believe such a time is approaching).

Q never handed anons the answers on a silver platter—instead, he provided us with a jigsaw puzzle and gave us the task of putting the pieces together. The end result of this process is the creation of an entire new class of citizen journalists comprised of those who “passed the test” and saw the drops for what they really were: a semi-cryptic means to de-cipher what’s really happening in the 5G war.

This group of citizen journalists are a different breed entirely, for they are self-selected and are motivated by the truth itself, rather than fame or clout.

Unlike the low-information grifters, trolls, and other wackadoos out there, citizen journalists who took up the task of putting the puzzle together did so for a nobler cause. There was no promise of a quick reward—indeed, many who tried to make a quick buck off of Q got burned for it (and deservedly so) when their shallow, profit-driven analyses came up short (they fell for Q’s trap).

After many years of utterly fake coverage of Q (both in pseudo praise and in pseudo condemnation of him,) it would appear that he’s been “discredited”; but this, in fact, provides an almost perfect smokescreen. Only the highest caliber anons remained for all these years, because they kept watching proof after proof manifest while the rest of the world moved on under the false belief that the whole thing had been “debunked”.

The end result of all of this? The creation of a “counter intelligentsia” (the true anons,) whose activities are, for the most part, indecipherable to outsiders… but whose hard work would one day play a crucial role in helping mankind identify the parasites in their midst and proceed to weather The Storm.

Going back to our parasite analogy, this group of anons ARE the relay mechanism for the updated instructions needed to guide society’s “immune response” to the cabal, and Q’s method of distributing said instructions has brilliantly sidestepped numerous challenges that would otherwise make it impossible to distribute said information.

Rehabilitating Mankind’s Probative Capacities

The very process of putting the jigsaw puzzle together strengthens the mind of whoever attempts it—it rehabilitates the probative faculty of those who go the extra mile to really understand the drops. This fact alone tells you that Q is here to help us free ourselves, rather than further enslave us. (It also tells you that anyone who claims Q is here to give us “easy answers” doesn’t know, even slightly, what they’re talking about).

By employing the Socratic method, and by mixing clues and disinformation together in one giant puzzle, Q has forced us to become the best possible thinkers and analysts we can be. It’s no exaggeration to say that he’s made us all smarter and more aware than we were before he started posting.

Indeed, thanks to researching Q’s material, my ability to predict future events and see through fake propaganda has skyrocketed. (I don’t want to get Badlands embroiled in a lawsuit, and so I won’t name names here, but on my own personal Substack, I will soon be making some predictions regarding certain popular “right wing” influencers that I couldn’t have made were it not for Q. Click HERE is find my Substack, and stay tuned, because such material is forthcoming).

Just as Q once asked us how many coincidences need to happen before it’s mathematically impossible for it all to be a coincidence, we can likewise ask how many times does Q have to encourage us think for ourselves and do our best before we finally admit that maybe Q is on our side after all? How many times does Q have to encourage us to expand our thinking before people put a sock in it and stop accusing him of narrowing our horizons or of pacifying us?

Us anons are the white blood cells of the immune system of society, and it’s impossible at this point to deny that Q has helped us learn how to spot the parasite…

The Most Obvious of All Questions

If all the above doesn’t convince you that Q is on our side, let’s cut to the chase and ask the most obvious of all questions: if Q was here to mislead us, then why has EVERY effort been made to misrepresent him to the masses?

Few topics are as misunderstood (and hated) as Q, and this largely owes to the fact that both mainstream and alternative media have gone out of their way to obfuscate the true content (and significance of) his postings. Some have done this with conscious, deliberate intent; whereas others have done this accidentally, having fallen into the trap of taking Q’s drops at face value rather than doing the hard work of putting the puzzle together.

Don’t get me wrong—much of the Q material, I believe, can be taken at face value. But the point remains that some of it can’t, and Q never told us which parts are the true parts vs the false ones. But I repeat myself…

The point remains: why would the entire media eco-system divert its resources to attacking and obfuscating Q? Why are so many so-called “patriotic” influencers prone to making the most basic mistakes when it comes to reporting on Q—mistakes that could have been avoided with 2-5 seconds worth of due diligence? One mistake is simply one mistake… but when the same “mistake” keeps happening over and over again for years on end? That, my friend, is called a CHOICE.

Last Quip Before I Log Off…

I think I’ve beaten several dead horses quite thoroughly at this point. Like I said in the beginning, it’s very easy to prove that Q is a legitimate insider, because that question is amenable to very basic mathematic analysis. In fact, proving that he’s is an insider is no more impressive than being able to do long division—what’s really astounding is how it appears that almost nobody (other than anons) realizes this.

By contrast, proving that he’s is on our side is a significantly harder task, owing to the fact that appearances can be misleading, and we’re dealing with multiple layers of deception when it comes to both the cabal and with Q.

One argument I haven’t addressed herein is the idea that Trump is a “Zionist puppet”, and thus, by extension, the Q operation may be some Israel-led controlled opposition. This narrative persists despite the fact that he told us “we’re saving Israel for last”—but hey, maybe that specific line amounted to disinfo all along?

This topic merits an extensive discussion, so pardon me for my brevity here, but I’m going to push back against this idea with just one observation: the recently released JFK files did NOT redact sections in it that implicate Israel. They’ve, in fact, laid bare to the world that there’s something rotten going on with Israel, and the ball is now starting to roll…

I could say much more about Trump and Israel, but that topic is so enormous that it necessarily requires its own article—the present article is already long enough as it is. Like with many things, we will have to revisit that topic in detail again at a later time.

I hope the above article has, at the very least, given you a solid basis upon which to trust that Q is on our side. Of course, there are dozens of ways one could make the same point; mine is but one of many.

We need to keep our nerves in check these days as much as we possibly can. We want to become as un-triggerable as humanly possible—being able to trust Q on the basis of rational logic (rather than pure hopium) is key to maintaining poise as the battle rages on.

And with all that said, it is time for me to log off once again and prepare the next articles…

Godbless and Godspeed Frens—I do believe the Storm will arrive very soon.

