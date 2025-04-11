As Donald Trump’s second term unfolds, his renewed threats to abandon the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the pause on funding to Ukraine have sent shockwaves through Europe’s elite circles, prompting a flurry of bellicose proclamations from various EU figureheads.

Trump’s outward stance—most recently exemplified by his March 2025 remarks questioning whether the U.S. would defend NATO allies who “don’t pay”—has reignited fears of a transatlantic rupture, pushing European policymakers into a defensive posture.

In the wake of these threats of withdrawal, whether sincere or not, the alliance and its European Union counterparts have scrambled to fill the hypothetical void, their rhetoric increasingly hawkish as they push for rapid rearmament. But with the threat of being stripped of America’s military might, is the once-formidable coalition now baring only gums where teeth once gleamed?

As European leaders clamor for war to assert relevance, the absence of American muscle exposes a hollow shell, propped up by ideological zeal and shadowy influence rather than genuine strength.

This is the story of a NATO in crisis, and an EU in a frenzy.

European Deep Politics

Trump’s skepticism toward NATO isn’t new. During his first term, he famously called the alliance “obsolete” and pressured member states to increase defense spending, a stance he’s doubled down on with calls for a 5% GDP commitment—far beyond the current 2% target.

His latest provocations, including a suggestion that the U.S. might not honor Article 5’s collective defense clause, have EU leaders scrambling.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have closed ranks, pledging to bolster NATO while exploring a “NATO-minus” framework that could exclude an unreliable U.S. This flurry of activity—coupled with plans for €150 billion in EU loans for rearmament—signals a continent bracing for a post-American era.

In the wake of the now infamous spat between Trump and Zelensky at the White House, the European elite went into a maniacal collective freak-out. This has manifested in all kinds of ways, from policy proposals to unhinged rhetoric and behavior.

Here from Reuters, the headline says it all; “Germany's Merz wants European nuclear weapons to boost US shield:”

“Sharing nuclear weapons is an issue that we need to talk about ... we have to become stronger together in nuclear deterrence," he said in an interview on Deutschlandfunk radio, a day after agreeing to the cornerstones of a coalition deal between his conservative party and the Social Democratic SPD party. "We should talk with both countries (France and Britain), always also from the perspective of supplementing the American nuclear shield, which we of course want to see maintained."

This was followed by an article in the New York Times titled, “Alarmed by Trump, Poland Must Look at Nuclear Options, Premier Says,” where the Polish Premier Donald Tusk also talked about the need for Poland to acquire nuclear capabilities.

There are many such articles.

And just to show you how nutty these unelected Brussels bureaucrat warmongers have become, here’s a clip of the former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas at the notorious Hudson Institute—one of a college of think tanks comprising the international deep political milieu—explaining the reasons why Europe must continue to confront Russia via Ukraine, even if the United States decides it’s not going to.

I hear the statements from America saying that, you know, you can’t possibly beat Russia. I mean Russia is so much bigger and, you know, you need to give in to Russia because it’s not, um, beatable, which is not true, by the way.



But then, you’re trying to signal to your Asian counterparts that uh, that if China is attacking them, then you are there. But China is so much bigger economy than Russia is with so much bigger military than Russia is. So if you are saying that we collectively are not able to really pressure Russia so much that it would have an effect, then how do you say that you are able to take on China?

In case you haven’t figured it out yet, the international elite thrive on endless war. They want war with Russia, seem to be anticipating a war with China, and the powers that be within the EU, NATO, and the U.S.’s CIA/Pentagon/State Department nexus have been paving the way towards these conflicts for a long time.

Here she is again, this time speaking at the European Defense Agency’s annual conference:

The idea that Ukraine could win this war—which has previously been defined as “expelling Russian troops from its borders”—is bordering on lunacy at this point, but Kallas doesn’t care about the figurative Ukrainian charnel house bursting with corpses, why would she? It’ll be the working class of Italy, Spain, France, etc. who are affected adversely by the policies she’s advocating for, not the members of the ruling class like her, who only stand to gain.

It’s also worth noting that Kallas is a member of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

Not to be confused with the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the UK/Council on Foreign Relations or the Committee on Foreign Relations, the ECFR is a spiritual successor to the Institute of Statecraft, yet another “pro democracy” think tank in a long line of think tanks steering world events in a direction that benefits the whims of that hideous supranational amalgam of the military-industrial complex, Big-Pharma, international high-finance, spook world and organized crime.

Before continuing on Kallas and the ECFR, I think it’s worth taking the time to explain the relevance of the Institute of Statecraft.

The Institute was formed in ‘06, received UK charitable status in ‘09 and has since received millions of pounds from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (UK/FCDO) despite assurances that it was an independent organization. It sired the Integrity Initiative, a project that has stirred significant attention and controversy.

The Institute was exposed in November 2018 by the Integrity Initiative leak as a UK deep faction obsessed by permanent war mentality, promoting a new—and profitable—cold war against Russia. It was staffed largely, perhaps even exclusively, by spooks and/or deep state operatives.

The documents suggested activities like shaping media narratives, briefing politicians, and even targeting domestic figures—most notably UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, whom it allegedly sought to discredit as a potential security risk due to his perceived softness on Russia.

These organizations always claim to be independent, all the while being funded by one of the various Governmental mechanisms such as USAID, or in this case, UK/FCDO. The leaks revealed a budget of over £2 million annually from the FCO, detailed plans to influence public opinion, and lists of individuals involved in its clusters. (#)

This ties us back to Kaja Kallas and the ECFR. Because the ECFR has considerable overlap with the Institute for Statecraft, it’s not out of turn to describe it as a spiritual successor.

The deeper you look into Ukraine/Russia proxy war, the more you begin to realize that it’s international deep state cut-outs all the way down; and when one organization falls, several new ones spring up immediately to take it’s place.

The organ might fail, but the mission carries on unimpeded.

Kaja Kallas and her family are very much entwined with the European elite, she’s lived in that world her whole life. Her father, Siim Kallas, also served as Prime Minister of Estonia, as well as European Commissioner. Of course, this was only after a career in Communist Russia and a stint as a central banker.

Government officials with intelligence ties make great bankers, don’t you know?

Having advanced her career by Russophobic comments, she was suggested as a potential Secretary-General of NATO; instead, she was chosen in 2024—after her Bilderberg attendance—to be Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Given all of the above information, hearing this woman chatter on about defeating Russia is unsurprising.

Ursula von der Leyen, the current President of the European Commission, is yet another important member of this European deep political milieu. Here she is back in March, heralding the “era of rearmament.”

Hailing from the Albrecht family line, Von der Leyen served as Minister of Defense in the German Government from 2013 to 2019; where she was cited as running a department characterized by “nepotism” and “incompetence”, and notably awarding a large cushy contract to consultants from McKinsey & Company, the monolithic global management consultancy that has had its dirty hands in many deep events (Enron, COVID, the opioid epidemic, etc.)

Von der Leyen has advocated for the formation of an EU Army and continuously advocates for a more aggressive foreign policy for the European Union. She promoted the failed EU vaccine passport initiative and has been a regular fixture at the Bilderberg meetings, the Munich Security Council, and Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum.

Both Kallas and von der Leyen are quintessential examples of the term “European elite;” they both come from families historically involved with European affairs, and they are both among the most vocal supporters of the war in Ukraine.

Trump seems to have completely scrambled this decrepit, almost centuries-old system, often referred to as the “liberal world order” or the “international rules-based order,” and the floundering attempts by people like Kallas and Von der Leyen to keep the war machine humming are evidence that, without the U.S., their system doesn’t work.

Impotent Warmongering?

Over the last dozen or so weeks, European leaders have been putting on a cringe-inducing tough guy act, acting as though they are living in the modern equivalent of World War II while posturing as Churchillian warriors.

We have German leaders talking about sending tanks eastward towards Russia for the third time in the last 100 years—something that has historically been a bit of a bad omen.

However, the problem a lot of these EU hawks are running into is the cold hard reality that Europe is a complete joke militarily.

France and the UK do maintain nuclear arsenals, but compared to the US and Russia, they are paltry. There’s a manpower issue as well. France’s Operational Reserve as of 2022 was around 25k personnel, with a mobilization potential of roughly 375,000 active and reserve. In the UK, estimates of active personnel is roughly 184,000, with 900,000 in reserve, suggesting a total military personnel figure of around 1,108,860. (#,#,#)

The United States Army alone was at 461,657 active members in 2022. In a hypothetical war time scenario, the U.S. has a cumulative manpower potential of nearly 20 million across all branches. (#)

Russia has approximately 1.15 million active personnel as of late 2024. Earlier estimates pegged it at 1,013,628 (2022), showing a significant ramp-up. The Ground Forces alone number around 360,000–400,000. (#)

Including reserves, Russia’s total military personnel is estimated at 2,039,000 (2022 data), with an additional 1.5 million reservists called up during the 2022 Ukraine mobilization. Recent decrees aim for a total force of 2.389 million (1.15 million active plus 1.24 million support/reserves). Theoretical mobilization could tap into 25–30 million eligible citizens (fit for service out of a 144 million population), though only about 1–2 million are realistically combat-ready reservists. (#)

In short, it’s not looking good for the EU in terms of manpower; and It’s not looking any better when it comes to air and navy either.

The lack of manpower in European navies was most recently highlighted during the Walz/Hegseth Signal scandal, where—after J.D. Vance questioned why the U.S. should get involved bombing Houthis over a canal that sees only 3% of U.S. trade passing through it—Mike Walz proclaimed:

“Whether we pull the plug or not, today European navies do not have the capability to defend against the types of sophisticated, antiship, cruise missiles, and drones the Houthis are now using.”

If Europe can’t fight off the Houthis, how are they supposed to defeat Russia?

In the weeks since the flurry of anti-Russia, pro-war sentiments mentioned above, Europe has had to confront the unfortunate reality that they are Europe, and that despite their tough talk, their martial impotence is now on full-display for Russia, China, and the rest of the world to see.

Even the New York Times, after first boosting the EU’s rearmament plan’s signal, has now had to report on the fallout.

From the March 26th article “Europe Talks Tough on Military Spending, but Unity Is Fracturing:”

“European leaders are struggling to find the money and the political will to replace the bulk of U.S. contribution to Ukraine and to their own defense… The Dutch and others are not fans of raising collective debt for defense. Keeping Hungary on board is even more difficult. And when the president of the European Comission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced a plan for billions more for the military, called “ReArm Europe,” two of the bloc’s largest countries, Italy and Spain, thought that was all a bit aggressive. So now the plan has been rebranded as “Readiness 2030.” Kaja Kallas, the former Prime Minister of Estonia who is now the chief foreign and security official for the European Union, has been a forceful advocate for supporting Ukraine as first line of European defense against an aggressive, militarized Russia. But it has been a rocky start for Mrs. Kallas. Her effort to get the EU to provide up to 40 billion euros (more than $43 billion) to Ukraine through a small, fixed percentage levy on each country’s national income has gone nowhere. Her back up proposal, for an added 5 billion euros as a first step toward providing Ukraine two million artillery shells this year, was also rejected by Italy, Slovakia, and even France, an EU official said, speaking anonymously in accordance with diplomatic practice. The countries insisted that contributions to Ukraine remain voluntary, bilateral and not required by Brussels.

This is obviously still developing, but the rearmament campaign appears poised to fall flat.

As you might have surmised while reading that excerpt, the EU is not quite as cohesive as they were in previous decades. The war between populism and globalism is manifesting intensely across Europe presently, and has been ever since the UK voted to leave the EU.

These people, the Kaja Kallases and Ursula von der Leyens of the world, are not well liked by the populations of Europe, even less so than leaders like Macron and Starmer.

There’s massive anti-establishment sentiment throughout all of West Europe and even central Europe, as evidenced by the surge in popularity of populist figures like Giorgia Meloni and Victor Orban, neither of whom support this hawkish stance on Russia held by the globalist faction. This rise in populist sentiment is also evidenced by the popularity of the leader of France’s National Rally Marine LePen, who was recently the target of a lawfare operation to keep her from running for the next five years despite being the frontrunner for the 2027 French presidential election.

In summary, it will be interesting to watch what unfolds across Europe in the coming years, and whether or not the EU, in its current globalist configuration, will weather the populist storm.

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

If you enjoyed this contribution to Badlands Media, please consider checking out more of Ryan’s work for free at the Post-Liberal.

More from Ryan DeLarme

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.