Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manaz James Kennedy's avatar
Manaz James Kennedy
5h

Real Patriots don’t use “Mustache Man Bad” to condescend their readers into Good Goy compliance. Judaism is a disgusting religion and circumcision should be illegal, whether or not Khazaria plays a role.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James's avatar
James
6h

more rubbish and conjecture. Yes the Muslims and Jews were "great people" and the bad Catholics were there to muck up the works. What a joke, a historian? No, you are a propagandist for the Jews. But being a Canadian explains it all, you are a joke along with your country. Can't wait till Canada becomes our 51st state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture