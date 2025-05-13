Badlands Media

Joe Kronner
9h

Thanks for all your work putting this article together.

I believe the DS Rat Bastard CIA infiltration of academia is a huge part of their strategy to control the narrative and keep us enslaved.

There is also a deeper issue with our education system which is top to bottom FUBAR. Back in the 1920/30s when Rockefeller bought control of the education system because he didn't want workers who could critically think but only wanted worker to comply the education system was transformed into the broken mess we have today.

Awakening has to mean that we remove the rot from all our systems and institutions and we do NOT go back the the way it was.

The Golden Age will be like nothing we have experienced in our lifetimes.

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

Wild Bill
11h

"can universities return to their roots as bastions of open inquiry, or will they remain enmeshed in the deep state's web?"

Judging from Harvard's response to Trump's 'ultimatum,' probably not:

"Harvard will not surrender its core, legally-protected principles out of fear of unfounded retaliation by the federal government," (Harvard President) Garber wrote." This was in response to Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon's letter to the University.

https://www.wcvb.com/article/harvard-president-responds-trump-administration-ultimatum/64745759

Of course, we shall see how this all plays out -- Trump has most of the cards, and would not have initiated this interaction if that were not the case. But clearly Harvard is not without some resources to fight back. How this goes will give us valuable insight into the future of the relationship of the Universities and the US Government.

