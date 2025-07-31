Who has the POWER?

Who has the CONTROL?

The moment that Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller to be Special Counsel, the enemy celebrated.

Rachel Maddow was cheering the new Mueller team that was being handpicked by Andrew Weissmann, and the enemy began a full court press to control the narrative.

They thought everything was working according to plan.

But was it?

Q drop 18 — Nov 01, 2017 12:09:55 AM EDT

Anonymous Why did Mueller meet POTUS 1-day prior to FBI announcement if Mueller COULD NOT be offered director due to previous term limits rule? Why is PELOSI begging for a new special counsel?

GAME THEORY.

✅Trump knew the democrats would call for a Special Counsel.

✅Trump knew it would be Robert Mueller.

Pelosi got what she wanted.

Why was she practically begging for a Special Counsel?

The enemy plan was to use the Mueller investigation as the springboard to launch impeachment proceedings in the House in order to remove Trump from office. Then they would prosecute Trump for obstruction of justice.

Q gave us the enemy’s entire playbook, and told us what the Mueller Special Counsel was designed to do.

The Mueller investigation was supposed to be a BLOCKADE.

Q gave us a lot of important information in Q drop 2381.

Let’s break it down.

A portion of Q drop 2381 — Oct 09, 2018 9:42:13 PM EDT

How do you navigate around installed BLOCKADE? [MUELLER] designed to take-in evidence needed to ‘expose’ DS [DOJ block re: Mueller ‘evidence’ ongoing investigation]. [MUELLER] designed to limit POTUS’ ability to maneuver. [MUELLER] designed to ‘stall-for-time’ until MIDTERM ELECTIONS to TERMINATE all HOUSE / SENATE ongoing investigations. [MUELLER] designed to ‘safeguard’ DEMOCRAT_PARTY_BASE false narrative re: RUSSIA COLLUSION [POTUS CHEATED – EVIL – SKY FALLING] in effort to DIVIDE and MOBILIZE for future protests, riots, threats, violence, False Flags, etc. [MUELLER] designed to provide FAKE NEWS w/ ammunition to sway public opinion, obstruct foreign + domestic agenda, fuel impeachment/removal, fuel anti-POTUS [DIVISION] [prevent UNITY], etc.. [MUELLER] designed to demonstrate to foreign players that OLD GUARD still pulls strings. [MUELLER] designed to mobilize DEMOCRAT_PARTY for MIDTERM VOTE WIN. [MUELLER] designed to push DEMOCRAT_PARTY backers to DONATE [GOFUNDME – DEMOCRAT_PARTY]. [MUELLER] designed as PUBLIC OUTCRY EXCUSE should criminal charges be brought against them [‘we are being ‘politically’ attacked because MUELLER…]

Can you see why Q described the Mueller investigation as a BLOCKADE?

Everything was now centered around the Mueller investigation.

Mueller was going to gather evidence and shield it from the American people. But Mueller wasn’t hiding evidence against Trump.

If there was any evidence implicating Trump in anything, it would have been immediately leaked to help convince the American people that Trump was illegitimate, and had colluded with Russia to steal the election from Hillary. Mueller was actually hiding the evidence of Obama’s illegal spying campaign that he had launched through John Brennan’s CIA and James Comey’s FBI.

Mueller was also going to keep the Trump administration on the defensive and trapped in a box, while stalling for time.

The Special Counsel investigation was supposed to lead right up to the midterm elections, in the hopes that the democrats could take back both houses of Congress. That would end the Congressional investigations into the Obama spy operation.

The democrats did take back the House in the 2018 midterms, but were “prevented” from taking back the Senate, which continued the investigations in the Judiciary Committee under Chuck Grassley.

Controlling the Senate after those midterms was a very important part of the PLAN.

DECLAS helped override any BLOCKADES from the House.

But keeping control of the SENATE insured that Trump would get his cabinet nominees approved, and more importantly, all his judicial nominees, including Supreme Court justices. That helped Trump flip the courts, which has now changed everything.

The investigations into FISAGATE and OBAMAGATE just switched from the House to the SENATE.

And there was one more important reason why maintaining control of the SENATE was key.

It prevented Trump from being removed by impeachment.

We were told Trump was safe from impeachment in the very beginning.

GAME THEORY.

✅Trump knew the democrats would impeach him.

✅Trump knew the Senate wouldn’t remove him.

Trump was impeached twice and acquitted both times by the SENATE.

But one of the main objectives of the Mueller investigation was to control the narrative battlefield.

Prosecutors like Andrew Weissmann, would constantly leak information to the media, in order to give the American people the “impression” that crimes were being uncovered, and that Trump was guilty.

The narrative battlefield to control the minds of the people was the most important fight, and the enemy knew it.

But don’t miss these two important reasons why the democrats were begging for a Special Counsel:

The Mueller investigation was supposed to show the world that the cabal and their deep state puppets (OLD GUARD) were still in control of things. If Trump tried to arrest some of these players, they were prepared to use the media to paint the arrests as a “political” attack, based on Trump’s own fear of prosecution by Mueller.

The Mueller investigation was supposed to isolate Trump. The enemy wanted another Watergate, but much bigger.

I don’t think they were ever going to let Trump just walk away, like president Richard Nixon. They wanted to throw Trump in prison, along with his children, so that no outsider would ever attempt to run for president again.

The enemy thought they had covered all their bases.

Trump would constantly be on the defensive in the media against allegations of crimes committed. The Obama administration would have their crimes hidden, and it would also “prevent” Trump from arresting anybody involved in the conspiracy.

It was the “perfect” BLOCKADE.

But Trump knew all about their plans ahead of time.

Q drop 3596 — Nov 15, 2019 1:38:28 PM EST

What advantages might exist when you know the other sides PLAYBOOK?

Enjoy the show! Q

Was the Mueller investigation a TRAP for Trump or a TRAP for the enemy?

How do you REMOVE an installed BLOCKADE?

Q gave us the answer. Here’s more from Q drop 2381

How do you REMOVE installed BLOCKADE? DECLAS—DECLAS—DECLAS

GAME THEORY.

✅Trump knew the best way to remove the BLOCKADE.

Q drop 1200 — Apr 20, 2018 1:47:29 PM EDT

> Anonymous Bait. Apr 20, 2018 1:45:09 PM EDT >Anonymous Amazing. They are literally opening the door for you to drop all the information as evidence in a court of law. WWG1WGA >>They fall for it every single time. How do you ‘legally’ …….(introduce evidence) Q

Q drop 1201

Apr 20, 2018 1:48:56 PM EDT

Anonymous >Trap card played…nice work Q TRUMP card coming. Q

I cannot emphasize enough how important it was for the framers of the Constitution to give the president ultimate authority over classified material.

Our corrupt government officials, including many presidents, have been “purposely” hiding their crimes from the American people by classifying the evidence as “top secret.” The enemy’s biggest nightmare was for an “outsider” to become president and have the power to expose it all.

I would argue that DECLAS may be the most powerful Trump Card in this war.

Presidential Declassification Power.

(Brave Search Engine summary:)

The presidential power to declassify information is of significant importance within the U.S. government, particularly in matters concerning national security. As the commander-in-chief, the president holds ultimate authority over the classification and declassification of national security information, a power rooted in Article II of the Constitution. This authority allows the president to control access to sensitive information, ensuring that it is used appropriately to protect national interests. The importance of this power is further highlighted by historical precedents and legal interpretations, such as the Supreme Court's decision in Department of the Navy v. Egan (1988), which affirmed the president's constitutional authority over classified information. This authority is critical in enabling the president to fulfill their role in safeguarding national security while also balancing the need for transparency and accountability in government operations.

“Transparency and accountability in government operations.”

As Q said, “Transparency and Prosecution, there is simply no other way.”

The Founding Fathers in many ways were brilliant in designing the Constitution and Trump has done his homework. He understands the power that was handed to him in order to protect the people and the Republic.

DECLAS was the one power the enemy feared and Trump was now using it to EXPOSE the truth about the Russian collusion HOAX. And there was nothing the enemy could do to stop him, because he had the sole constitutional authority to DECLAS anything.

Panic in DC.

Speaking of causing PANIC.

Here’s a portion of Q drop 2165 — Sep 12, 2018 4:26:54 PM EDT

With PANIC comes MISTAKES. With PANIC comes BETRAYAL. With PANIC comes TESTIMONY. With PANIC comes …………. These people are STUPID. FISA GOES BOTH WAYS. + HOOAH! Q

DECLAS was causing PANIC, and forcing the enemy to make mistakes.

And now Trump was turning one of the enemy’s weapons against them.

“FISA GOES BOTH WAYS.”

The Trump DOJ turned around and obtained FISA warrants against the enemy players. Now the enemy players were being ‘legally’ spied on as part of a massive investigation into a conspiracy to bring down a duly elected president. This is why the enemy is having a hard time communicating, and why they have lost their power. They are under 24/7 surveillance.

That is why James Comey put out a desperate communication using seashells on a beach.

They all know what’s coming.

What is the “fill in the blank” in that Q drop?

“With PANIC comes CONVICTIONS.”

In my last few articles, I have shared evidence of several enemy players who have flipped and are giving “testimony” to grand juries.

Do you know how easy it is to flip the lower players, when they know they are trapped and have committed TREASON?

HOOAH!

It wasn’t just military intelligence gathering up more and more evidence of a conspiracy of TREASON, the Huber/Horowitz and Durham investigations were ALSO using FISA warrants to capture more evidence too.

BOOMERANG!

Here’s the rest of Q drop 2165.

It gives us the PLAN when it comes to DECLAS.

How do you inflict MAX PAIN / DAMAGE? Drop [daily] carpet bombs [RATS RUNNING] >>> drop/release MOAB?

Trump and the military had a choice.

Do they drop DECLAS [daily] like carpet bombs?

Or do they drop/release all the DECLAS at once publicly, like a MOAB?

They chose to drop [daily] carpet bombs (DECLAS) in order to “inflict maximum pain and damage” on the enemy.

Drip, drip, flood …

By dripping out the DECLAS [daily] as needed, for both the public narrative and for the investigations happening behind the scenes, it caused the enemy to TURN ON EACH OTHER. [RATS RUNNING]

Many of the players involved have flipped, which creates even more pain and panic on the enemy, which forces MISTAKES.

DECLAS was removing the Mueller BLOCKADE.

But Mueller wasn’t the only BLOCKADE that Trump faced.

There was also a BLOCKADE inside Trump’s DOJ/FBI.

The enemy thought they had neutralized Attorney General Jeff Sessions when he recused himself. But as I pointed out in previous articles, Sessions had ALREADY launched the John Huber/Michael Horowitz (OIG) investigation near the beginning of Trump’s first term, and nobody had known about it for many months. Sessions had also launched criminal investigations into the media leaks within the DOJ.

He was helping to battle against the enemy’s narrative strategy.

The enemy knew that Sessions was still a threat even though he had recused himself in the Russian investigation. They were still trying to remove him from the chessboard completely.

How do we know?

There’s another really important reveal in this Q drop.

More from Q drop 2381

How do you navigate around installed corrupt [FBI] [DOJ]? USE A STEALTH BOMBER Who must authorize firing of FBI/DOJ officials? Why did McCabe try to take SESSIONS out?

The enemy still feared Sessions.

Why?

Even though Sessions was “recused” from the Russian investigations, he still had the AUTHORITY to “fire” corrupt FBI/DOJ officials. He was doing just that, and so was Christopher Wray, who Trump had appointed as FBI Director after he fired James Comey.

But don’t miss the last part of that drop.

Why did McCabe try to take SESSIONS out?

Did you know that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe tried to take out Sessions?

According to Business Insider:

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe oversaw a criminal inquiry into Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his testimony to Congress about his contacts with Russian officials, ABC News reported Wednesday. People familiar with the matter told the outlet that the investigation into Sessions was predicated on whether he "lacked candor" when testifying before Congress during his confirmation hearing about his conversations with Russian officials. During his confirmation hearing in January 2017, Sessions told lawmakers that he did not communicate with any Russian officials about the 2016 US election. Later, The Washington Post reported that Sessions met twice with Sergei Kislyak, then Russia's ambassador to the US, during the campaign and transition period. Following the revelation, Sessions admitted that he had met with Kislyak twice in 2016, but that none of their conversations were related to the election.

Andrew McCabe was tasked with taking down Sessions, but Trump knew about their plans because military intelligence captures ALL electronic communications.

Timing is very important.

The enemy’s “plan” was to take out Sessions because of Russian collusion. That’s why they leaked the story to the media that Sessions had talked twice to the Russian ambassador before Trump was sworn in.

The media was pushing a narrative that Sessions was trying to hide his conversations with the Russian ambassador. But Sessions had already admitted he had talked to the Russian ambassador at his confirmation hearing, when he said that he never talked to him about the 2016 election.

It wasn’t illegal for anybody in the newly elected Trump administration to talk to Russian officials. All the investigations were focused on Russian collusion in the election, and Sessions never discussed the election with any Russians.

If he had, I guarantee you that it would have been leaked, and he would have become a target of the Mueller investigation too.

So why would Sessions recuse himself?

By “recusing” himself, Sessions was trying to remove the target off of his back. Trump started attacking Sessions “publicly” for his recusal, which created distance between them and gave Sessions even more “cover.”

Sessions used that “cover” so he could launch secret investigations in the background.

GAME THEORY.

✅Trump knew the democrats would call for Sessions to recuse himself.

But don’t miss this point:

McCabe was investigating Sessions for a “lack of candor,” while testifying before Congress at his confirmation hearing.

More from Business Insider:

McCabe authorized the criminal investigation after Democratic Senators Patrick Leahy and Al Franken asked the FBI to investigate any contacts between Sessions and Russian operatives, and whether any laws had been broken during the course of those interactions or "in any subsequent discussion of whether they occurred." McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are said to have informed lawmakers of the investigation during a classified briefing last year.

It wasn’t just McCabe.

McCabe AND Rosenstein were “secretly” keeping democrats informed on the progress of the investigation into Sessions. McCabe AND Rosenstein were criminally investigating their own “boss.”

There was no doubt which side of the Russian collusion hoax they were both on.

Why were they doing it “secretly,” in a classified setting?

More from Business Insider:

One source told the outlet that Sessions was not aware of the investigation into his conduct when he fired McCabe as FBI deputy director last Friday. But Sessions' attorney declined to confirm that, ABC reported.

Sessions had no idea that McCabe AND Rosenstein had opened a criminal investigation into his testimony at his confirmation.

The enemy were trying to prevent Sessions confirmation, and when that failed, they were hoping to remove him from office.

Sessions “recusal” gave the enemy the impression that he had been neutered. But McCabe had launched the criminal investigation in order to remove Sessions from the chess board completely.

It failed.

Instead, it completely backfired and Sessions would get his revenge on McCabe.

Do you remember why Sessions fired McCabe as Deputy Director of the FBI?

More from Business Insider:

McCabe was forced out of the FBI last week amid an internal investigation by the Office of the Inspector General. The inquiry looked into his approval of unauthorized disclosures to the media in October 2016 related to the bureau's Hillary Clinton email probe. The inspector general, Michael Horowitz, concluded in a report that McCabe was not forthcoming during the OIG review. Sessions said in a statement Friday that "both the OIG and FBI OPR reports concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor — including under oath — on multiple occasions."

Sessions was investigating the illegal leaks to the media, and had trapped McCabe.

Sessions ended up firing McCabe for the very same reason that he had opened a criminal investigation against Sessions.

“Lack of candor.”

Boomerang!!

What exactly is a “lack of candor” and why was McCabe fired for it?

A lack of candor is when a federal employee, fails to provide complete and accurate information in response to a lawful inquiry. It does not necessarily involve outright lying but centers around withholding relevant information or providing incomplete details ‘knowingly.’

McCabe was caught leaking to the media, and even if he didn’t outright lie to investigators, he “knowingly” withheld relevant information to hide his crimes.

“Knowingly” and “lack of candor” are legal terms used against criminals, especially criminals involved in a CONSPIRACY.

Panic in DC.

McCabe knew how much legal trouble he was in, so he quickly wrote an OP-Ed in the Washington Post defending himself.

According to CNN:

In an op-ed for the Washington Post, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said that he denies any "lack of candor," and that he did not knowingly mislead investigators.

McCabe was pushing back hard against accusations of a “lack of candor,” and also the word “knowingly.”

Do you want to know why?

To “knowingly” do what McCabe did isn’t just a crime, it’s something much bigger.

A portion of Q drop 3638 — Dec 02, 2019 12:50:31 PM EST

18 U.S. Code § 2385. Advocating overthrow of Government. Whoever KNOWINGLY or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government;

KNOWINGLY “overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States.”

This is just a portion of the law that McCabe was worried about. He knows that he is in danger of conviction for “knowingly” participating in TREASON.

And speaking of Andrew McCabe, Hillary owned him too. She controlled the top two leaders of the FBI when Trump took office. They were another BLOCKADE that Trump had to overcome.

A portion from Q drop 4777 — Sep 28, 2020 2:24:32 PM EDT

Conflict of interest? Follow the family. Think McCabe's wife. She wasn’t supposed to lose.

McCabe was a Clinton puppet who was promoted to be Deputy Attorney General because he was part of the Clinton “protection racket.” He and his wife had taken close to $700,000 for her failed run for Congress, from political groups controlled by the Clintons best friend Terry McCauliffe.

McCabe was also being accused of ending the investigation into the Clinton Foundation by other members of the FBI. That’s what the OIG office was investigating, when McCabe “knowingly lacked candor” under oath.

McCabe wasn’t the only one who feared facing charges of TREASON for “knowingly” participating in a conspiracy to take down a president.

The entire Obama administration, along with Hillary and her puppets, also fear the word “knowingly.”

Why?

Trump already knows that the only way the government will regain the trust of the people is to “provide TRUTH, TRANSPARENCY and PROSECUTION of ALL those who KNOWINGLY took part in this attempted coup” to take down a duly elected president.

The Obama administration “knowingly” spied on the Trump campaign, and the evidence will prove that. But there was one top Obama official who was actually a HERO, and deserves to be recognized for the major role he played in this war.

According to Red State:

DiGenova spoke about an Obama administration official who actually had integrity, a man who noticed that something was amiss and acted. He discovered that American citizens were being spied upon. In fact, it was this man who traveled to Trump Tower on November 17, 2016 to brief then President-elect Donald Trump that communications from the building were being tapped. He did not notify his superior, then Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, beforehand. DiGenova said, There’s a hero. His name is Admiral Mike Rogers. He was the head of the National Security Agency (NSA).”

This was a huge story at the time, and it introduced a “new narrative” into the information war.

Admiral Rogers went and warned Trump that he was being spied on by the Obama administration at his headquarters in Trump Tower before he was inaugurated.

Q talked a few times about this specific meeting at Trump Tower between Rogers and Trump.

Was it part of the PLAN from the beginning?

Trump ALREADY knew that Obama was spying on him, that’s why Q said “We’ve had the ball the ENTIRE time.”

GAME THEORY.

✅Trump knew he was being spied on by the Obama administration.

Since Trump was inaugurated in 2017, we have been on OFFENSE.

Even when it looks like Trump is under attack and defensive, we later learn that it’s a sting operation, and it boomerangs back on the enemy. It happens every single time.

“Look weak when you are strong.” Sun Tzu.

Q said the WORLD is WATCHING.

Why?

Because this EVENT was part of the PLAN.

This “introduced” the Obama illegal spying operation into the public narrative. It created competing narratives, and opened the door for DECLAS evidence to reveal the truth.

Thank you for playing.

But warning Trump about being spied upon was only half the story.

Rogers did something before that, which had also trapped the enemy.

“1 + 1 = 2”

• (1) Rogers cut off the illegal access to the NSA database and reported the illegal spying to the FISA court.

Plus(+)…..

• (1) Rogers met with Trump to tell him he was being spied on so that SPYGATE would enter the public narrative.

Equals…..(2)TRAP.

How did Admiral Rogers TRAP the Obama administration?

He created “paper trails.”

More from Red State:

But Rogers’ role went beyond informing Trump about the surveillance being conducted at Trump Tower. Below, DiGenova refers to the Obama administration’s use of “Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act” to essentially weaponize the NSA’s ability to collect data and surveil private U.S. citizens. DiGenova said: “He [Rogers] discovered the illegal spying. He went personally to the FISA Court and briefed the Chief Judge and worked with her for months to uncover the people who did it. The FISA Court has already told the Justice department who lied to that court and that has been given to [Attorney General] Bill Barr already.” “For more than four years before the election of Donald Trump, there was an illegal spying operation going on by FBI [private] contractors — four of them — to steal personal information, electronic information about Americans and to use it against the Republican Party.”

The Obama administration had ALREADY been caught illegally accessing the NSA database to spy on people without a warrant. That’s why they desperately needed the FISA warrant on Carter Page, and were willing to use an unverified dossier as the basis to obtain one.

It was a “cover-up” of the illegal spying operation that the Obama administration had been doing for years.

Panic in DC.

The Obama administration was “knowingly” accessing the NSA database illegally in order to spy on their political enemies.

Then the Obama administration “knowingly” launched a COUP to topple Trump’s presidency in order to cover up their crimes.

“Knowingly” is what’s going to help CONVICT all these traitors.

But so is “ lack of candor .”

“Lack of candor” leads to the heart of the conspiracy to frame and remove president Trump.

According to the Daily Signal:

A judge who is part of a secret court system criticized the Obama administration for “an institutional lack of candor” in seeking warrants to spy on U.S. citizens. This scrutiny came in the form of a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court report, issued last spring in an investigation that began well before most of the public ever heard of opposition research firm Fusion GPS, former British spy Christopher Steele, or Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page. The scrutiny also came long before the so-called Nunes memo raised questions about the Obama administration’s surveillance requests in late 2016 related to the incoming president, Donald Trump, and Russia.

This is very important to understand.

This particular “scrutiny” of the Obama administration by the FISA courts was happening BEFORE the Obama DOJ/FBI tried to obtain a FISA warrant on Carter Page.

The Obama administration had abused the FISA system “two different ways:”

First, they illegally accessed the NSA database to spy on Americans.

Second, they lied to the FISA courts to obtain a warrant in order to spy on the Trump campaign.

But there was a common denominator between the two FISA abuses by the Obama administration.

More from the Daily Signal:

“The common denominator is the agencies were not fully transparent to the FISC [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court]. The comparison ends at that point,” David Shedd, a former acting director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, told The Daily Signal. “The only thing that would describe a pattern is the ‘absence of candor’ with the court,” Shedd said. In the case Shedd recalled, the National Security Agency from 2011 through 2016, a five-year period, conducted illegal surveillance on American citizens, according to a 99-page rebuke by the judge issued April 26, 2017—three months after Trump was sworn in as president. Judge Rosemary M. Collyer of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, a member of the FISA court, signed the reprimand. It said the court learned in October 2016 that analysts at the National Security Agency were conducting prohibited databases searches “with much greater frequency than had previously been disclosed to the court.” The FISA court’s report criticized the NSA’s Office of Inspector General and the NSA’s Office of Compliance for Operations with “an institutional lack of candor” and described the matter as raising “very serious Fourth Amendment issues.” The Fourth Amendment protects Americans from unreasonable search and seizure.

The FISA court learned of the FISA abuse from Admiral Rogers BEFORE the 2016 election.

The Obama administration was part of an “institutional lack of candor” in the FISA courts, and was rebuked by the court in a “99 page report” for their illegal spying on American citizens.

But did you catch the big reveal?

Obama had been illegally spying on Americans for five years.

The Obama administration’s “pattern” was always an “absence of candor” before the FISA court. The Obama spy operation was initially going around the FISA courts altogether.

The Carter Page warrant became a priority because Rogers had cut off their access to the NSA database, and they desperately needed to coverup their crimes.

All of this is now dripping out to the public through DECLAS.

This is why Q said:

FISA = START NOBODY is above the law [not anymore].

Prosecutions for TREASON are coming, and they all know it.

The Mueller investigation did NOTHING to stop what’s coming.

Was that just because of DECLAS?

Or was it something more?

The PLAN was much bigger than people realize. The enemy immediately targeted the two most important Trump appointees.

More from Q drop 2165:

SESSIONS and FLYNN [targeted] for [immediate] removal/recusal? SESSIONS Senate CONFIRMATION vote? [Rod Rosenstein.] Senate CONFIRMATION vote? Reconcile. IF SESSIONS WASN'T A THREAT WHY WAS HE THE PRIMARY TARGET? WHY WAS IT CRITICAL TO MOVE [Rod Rosenstein] INTO DOJ ACTING AG RE: APPOINTMENT OF MUELLER / DIRECT Special Counsel OVERSIGHT [AUTHORITY]? IF YOU KNOW WHAT YOUR ENEMY IS PLANNING HOW DO YOU PREPARE STRATEGICALLY? THINK TODAY. LEFT SUPPORTING SESSIONS? LEFT DEFENDING SESSIONS? STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE?

Why did Q keep comparing the Senate confirmation vote between Sessions and Rosenstein?

IF YOU KNOW WHAT YOUR ENEMY IS PLANNING HOW DO YOU PREPARE STRATEGICALLY?

The enemy’s plan was to completely remove Sessions from the Trump administration, just like they removed General Flynn. They wanted Rod Rosenstein in charge at the DOJ so that he could appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Trump.

GAME THEORY.

✅Trump knew that Rosenstein would be easily confirmed.

That is WHY Sessions “recommended” Rosenstein, and WHY Trump nominated him for DAG.

Trump purposely placed the enemy’s PAWN right where the enemy wanted.

Almost…..

The enemy wanted to completely remove Sessions so that Rosenstein would control the DOJ “completely.” But instead, Sessions recused himself, which allowed him to stay on as AG and launch RICO investigations in the background, while leaking investigations publicly.

Trump had taken the enemy’s PAWN and placed him “only” in charge of the Mueller investigation.

Why?

It’s a huge “strategic advantage” to know what your enemy is planning.

Read this portion of an “early” Q drop from back in 2017.

Q drop 151 — Nov 14, 2017 12:51:10 PM EST

Nothing is as it appears. What show is being put on by AG Sessions since his CONFIRMATION? What show is being put on by POTUS since AG Sessions’ CONFIRMATION? Why was AG Sessions’ CONFIRMATION challenged heavily? Why was Rod Rosenstein’s CONFIRMATION smooth and easy? What was the vote count for Rod Rosenstein? Why did Sessions recuse himself? Why is this relevant? What group has vocally supported Robert Mueller repeatedly? How do you capture a very dangerous animal? Who is best to conduct the attack? What is the one force necessary to retain control? Why does the US Military play such a vital role in this global game of RISK?

Nothing is as it appears.

Sessions and Trump were putting on a “show,” and the democrats were confident now that Rosenstein and Mueller were in place.

But don’t miss these two key points in this Q drop.

The MILITARY is playing a “vital role” in the background.

(Leverage)

How do you capture a very dangerous animal? Who is best to conduct the attack?

Do you want to know why Trump placed the enemy’s PAWN (Rosenstein) in charge of the Mueller investigation?

Rosenstein was vulnerable to being “leveraged.”

Trump’s PLAN was to LEVERAGE and then use Rosenstein to attack the enemy.

How?

Do you remember this big story that dropped in September of 2018, which changed the GAME?

It was centered around Rosenstein.

What was it?

According to American Thinker:

The New York Times lobbed a hand grenade yesterday, with its story claiming: “The deputy attorney general, Rod J. Rosenstein, suggested last year that he secretly record President Trump in the White House to expose the chaos consuming the administration, and he discussed recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump from office for being unfit.”

This story hit the narrative battlefield like a hand grenade, and caused chaos around the Mueller investigation.

This is a really good article that brings up twelve great points surrounding this bombshell story.

More from the American Thinker:

1. The New York Times is comfortable exposing deep state resistance to Trump. 2. Memos written by Andrew McCabe and Lisa Page were at least part of the basis for the report. 3. Rod Rosenstein’s denials are lawyerly and self-contradictory. 4. NBC News – of all Trump-hating sources – claimed it was sarcasm, based on an anonymous source. 5. One of the NYT reporters doubled down and says it was not sarcasm: 6. The report probably was a set-up to provoke Rosenstein’s firing, to be used as a basis for impeachment for obstruction of justice. 7. Rosenstein is also the key figure in the process of releasing the unredacted FISA warrant and text messages that President Trump has demanded be given to the public in unredacted form. 8. Trump suddenly reversed himself and urges caution, citing “key allies” and “perceived negative impact on the Russia Probe: 9. McCabe and Page memos leaked to the NYT apparently were withheld from IG Horowitz. 10. Rosenstein considered another Trump-hating person, aside from Mueller, as special counsel. 11. The NYT Report comes on the heels of Dem half of Gang of Eight letter asking Rosenstein to obstruct release of declassified unredacted documents. 12. Trump now trusts IG to report before election and release unredacted documents that DoJ has been stonewalling.

This is a pretty good rundown on the context of what was happening at the time this story hit the narrative battlefield.

I want to focus on a few key data points here.

There were several people within the DOJ who were present at the meetings where this possible setup by Rosenstein to secretly record Trump was discussed. It wasn’t just McCabe saying Rosenstein had suggested entrapping Trump.

There was another key player who said Rosenstein was serious about this plan.

According to the Washington Examiner:

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page was reportedly under the impression that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was being serious when, in the days after FBI Director James Comey was fired last spring, he brought up secretly recording President Trump. The New York Times broke the news about Rosenstein’s idea on Friday, characterizing the taping comments as well as talk of invoking the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to oust the president as being legitimate considerations. However, sources in follow-up reports from the Washington Post and NBC News pushed back, saying the covert recording remark was made sarcastically or jokingly. But one notable person in the room, Page, thought otherwise. Two sources familiar with the situation said Page, who wrote a memo about that meeting, told the Daily Beast she took the secret taping comment seriously.

And why is Lisa Page’s opinion important?

She had flipped, and took a deal to become a “cooperating witness.”

Guess who she turned on first?

It was DECLAS that exposed the texts between the “lovebirds” Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. Page quick took a deal to testify against Strzok, who then also took a deal to testify against other higher players.

They both became cooperating witnesses.

I don’t think that it was a coincidence that Q reminded us that Lisa Page had flipped right before this bombshell on Rosenstein dropped.

Why were Page and Strzok becoming “cooperating witnesses” so important?

They both were part of the Mueller investigation, and were FORCED to resign when their texts became public knowledge.

Here’s what’s important to know about the Rosenstein revelation.

These “memos” from BOTH McCabe and Page documenting Rosenstein’s OFFER to wear a wire to record Trump were HIDDEN from the Inspector General, who was investigating the DOJ.

Why?

Why would Rosenstein HIDE this important and damaging information from the Inspector General’s investigation?

Isn’t this another example of a “lack of candor?”

Had this information come out earlier, Rosenstein would have been FORCED to RECUSE himself from the Mueller investigation and resign. That’s why Rosenstein HID this information, and why nobody knew about it until now.

Who leaked the story?

Nobody had mentioned this huge story about Rosenstein. McCabe had never mentioned it after he was fired by Sessions. He kept quiet because he and Rosenstein were on the same team.

Have you ever heard the term “RED LINE?”

Since Sessions had recused himself, Rosenstein was under the threat of being fired by Trump, even though Trump himself had nominated him for DAG.

Why was Rosenstein under threat of being fired BEFORE this story came out?

Do you remember another story that broke in February of 2018 centered around Rosenstein?

It also involved a declassified “memo.”

Q drop 643 — Jan 29, 2018 11:36:24 PM EST

Narrative shift. ——————————— Nation on alert. Firing Rod Rosenstein = block Mueller. Firing Rod Rosenstein = set up to firing Mueller. Firing Rod Rosenstein = RED LINE. ———————————- What was the Senate confirmation vote re: Rod Rosenstein? Why did Rod Rosenstein [BEG] Ryan to block the FISA MEMO from Congressional review/further advancement? REAL TIME: [7] Congressional members + [3] Senators + [2] former O-senior officials + [4] OUTSIDE CONTRACTORS [NO Classified/TOP/SENS-LEVEL CLEARANCE] @ SCIF [DC-CAP]. TOP SECURITY CLEARANCE IS MANDATORY FOR ADMISSION - HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE? WE SEE YOU. Q

What was the FISA “memo” that Rosenstein was “begging” Paul Ryan not to release?

It revealed that Rosenstein himself had signed off on a renewal of the Carter Page FISA warrant using the Steele dossier as the basis. There were many calling on Trump to fire Rosenstein over that bombshell revelation.

Trump had been calling the Mueller investigation a “witch hunt,” and the democrats were worried that Trump might fire Mueller in order to end the investigation. When the FISA memo was “declassified,” the democrats feared that Trump would fire Rosenstein.

They feared Rosenstein’s removal would lead to either the firing of Mueller or Trump replacing Rosenstein with a loyalist who would sabotage the Mueller investigation.

The democrats and the media were declaring that if Trump fired Rosenstein, it would be crossing a “RED LINE,” and they would bring obstruction charges against Trump.

But Trump didn’t fire Rosenstein over that declassified “memo.”

Why?

Was Trump afraid of crossing the democrats’ “RED LINE?”

No.

Actually, why would Trump want to fire Rosenstein?

Trump had him right where he wanted him. Trump is the one who declassified the “memo” in the first place.

Trump was the one FORCING the new “narrative shift” by the democrats.

Trump FORCED them to draw a “RED LINE” to protect Rosenstein.

And then, about seven months later, another couple of declassified “memos” put Rosenstein back into the spotlight, and once again FORCED the democrats to defend the “RED LINE.”

Like clockwork, Trump got the democrats to DEFEND Rosenstein.

What was Rosenstein’s reaction to the story about him wearing a wire to trap Trump?

When the story broke, Rosenstein said he wasn’t being serious and it was sarcasm. The fact that he never denied the story happened proves that there really were meetings within the top of the DOJ to try and remove Trump, after he fired Comey.

So why didn’t Rosenstein tell Sessions or Trump about these meetings? Why did he hide this information from IG Horowitz?

Because the story was true.

How do we know?

Lisa Page wasn’t the only “cooperating witness,” who had given testimony that Rosenstein was a PAWN of the enemy and wanted to trap Trump.

According to The Hill:

Don’t tell former FBI general counsel James Baker that those now-infamous discussions about secretly recording President Trump and using the tapes to remove him from office were a joke. He apparently doesn’t believe it. And he held quite the vantage point — he was on the inside of the bureau’s leadership in May 2017, when the discussions occurred. Baker told Congress last week that his boss — then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe — was dead serious about the idea of surreptitiously recording the 45th president and using the evidence to make the case that Trump should be removed from office, according to my sources.

General Counsel James Baker was ALSO testifying against Rosenstein.

Trump had the POWER to leverage Rosenstein.

Trump was in CONTROL.

Q had told us the enemy plan.

WHY WAS IT CRITICAL TO MOVE [Rod Rosenstein] INTO DOJ ACTING AG RE: APPOINTMENT OF MUELLER / DIRECT Special Counsel OVERSIGHT [AUTHORITY]? IF YOU KNOW WHAT YOUR ENEMY IS PLANNING HOW DO YOU PREPARE STRATEGICALLY?

Trump knew the enemy’s plan was to give Hillary’s puppet AUTHORITY over the Mueller investigation.

Trump purposely held back these declassified “memos” in order to lay the TRAP.

Rosenstein was put in place to give the enemy AUTHORITY over the Mueller investigation. But Trump put him in place because he could be “leveraged.” along with Mueller, which would give Trump AUTHORITY over the investigation.

Remember this Q drop?

Mueller wasn’t only leveraged because of his involvement in the coverup of Uranium One. Trump had a lot more evidence on him.

Mueller was a puppet, and Trump was now his “Puppet Master.”

Trump had completely flipped the script.

The enemy thought they had placed their TWO PAWNS in place to take down Trump, and instead, Trump was now controlling them both.

Q drop 3473 — Jul 24, 2019 12:40:27 PM EDT

There are Puppets. There are Puppet Masters. Which is [MUELLER]? Attempt to replace [James Comey] as FBI Director FAILED [attempt to regain FBI control]. Plot & Plan [backup] to initiate Special Counsel to safeguard against criminal prosecution re: illegal and criminal actions? [Special Counsel = BLOCKADE] [Special Counsel = loss of FBI command/control safeguard] DOJ depends on what agency for investigating criminal actions? [MUELLER] U1. [MUELLER] [Epstein bury & cover-up]. [MUELLER] [plot to remove duly elected POTUS]. …………….. BIGGEST SCANDAL IN AMERICAN HISTORY. TREASON. 2019 - YEAR OF THE BOOMERANG. Q

Why was 2019 the “YEAR OF THE BOOMERANG?”

The Mueller investigation ENDED on March 22, 2019.

It ended with a whimper.

The enemy had put all their eggs in the Mueller basket, expecting impeachment, removal and obstruction of justice charges against Trump. Instead, they got an exoneration of Trump, without a single person connected to Trump being charged with “Russian collusion.”

GAME THEORY.

✅Trump knew that he would be exonerated.

This was the BIGGEST SCANDAL IN AMERICAN HISTORY, and Trump had turned it into the BIGGEST STING OPERATION IN HISTORY.

I have only told half of the story.

Do you remember this Q drop from a previous article?

Q drop 2323 — Oct 03, 2018 5:32:38 PM EDT

Did James Baker just testify behind closed doors [Rod Rosenstein] & [James Comey] coordinated to appoint Mueller? What a wonderful day. Q

The Three Amigos.

All three were part of Obama and Hillary’s “protection racket,” and were installed to bring down a duly elected president in a conspiracy. They had that in common.

But that wasn’t the only thing they had in common.

What else did James Comey, Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller have in common?

Have you seen this portion of a Q drop?

Q drop 1286 — Apr 27, 2018 7:39:07 PM EDT

Comey to POTUS - not being investigated. Rod Rosenstein to POTUS - not being investigated. Mueller to POTUS - not a criminal target.

Another part of Q drop 1286

Comey release of memos to obtain Special Counsel? Special Counsel attack POTUS WITCH HUNT. Special Counsel/Comey/Rod Rosenstein state POTUS NOT UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Was Trump ever in danger from criminal investigation?

What if Mueller wasn’t investigating Trump?

Who was Mueller really investigating?

Another portion of Q drop 1286.

Confused? Special Counsel targeting who? Special Counsel on team? Special Counsel off team? Questions reveal answers. Time will tell. Q

In my next article, I will reveal how Trump flipped Rosenstein, and I will also reveal a secret about Sessions that I think most people missed, which proves that “We are watching a show.”

GAME THEORY.

✅Trump knew exactly how the Mueller investigation would end.

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

If you enjoyed this contribution to Badlands Media, please consider checking out more of Joe’s work for free at Joe Lange’s Substack.

More From Joe Lange

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.