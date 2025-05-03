Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claire's avatar
Claire
2h

Understanding this is the key to our liberation. Thank you. I will pass it on. I’m beyond excited for the shift.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
croydon kemp's avatar
croydon kemp
3h

I came as an observer and will leave as a sovereign. Who new?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture