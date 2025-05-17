Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Lougee's avatar
Wayne Lougee
11h

Joe, as you know, I was present when the Obama administration introduced the plan to the intelligence community to turn the intelligence technology against the American people. I was there as a observer and invited observer to what was to take place. I was the only one in the room who questioned the legality of such a plan. before that meeting had completed, my management was told that I was never invited back again. From that simple question, I found that my intelligence community responsibilities would be taken away from me, leaving me with little to nothing to do. I then changed the focus of my career from analysis to one in which I was helping develop new Technology, especially in the area of information sharing. Regardless of how successful my work was, I found that every time I had a small amount of success my program would lose money and I had to stop I finally. I finally retired and left government. Extremely frustrated.

But the big message I need to explain is that in 2016 I attempted to contact the house and Senate intelligence committee to tell them that something was going wrong. I was ignored. Later when I tried to contact with the whistleblower organization and the IG organization I was referred to the organization that deals with helping employees with mental illness. No one has ever approached me with what I know took place during those early years. I possibly have information in my head that John Durham has not found out because no one asked me. It is very frustrating to understand what is going on and never been taken serious for what I know. Thank you, Joe for what you are doing. I am very glad that you have a large audience that is at least paying attention. No one ever paid attention to what I know. But you are getting the job done

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Chris Robinson's avatar
Chris Robinson
11h

Joe, another great opus 👏👏👏👏 You do such awesome work and write with so much clarity. I learned some gems that I hadn’t considered before, despite reading ALL the Q drops a number of over. Thank you so much for connecting these dots!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
104 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture