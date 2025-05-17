To understand the magnitude of the trap that Trump set, you have to realize what the enemy’s plans were.

The enemy thought they had regained control of Trump’s DOJ when Sessions had recused himself from the Russia investigation. That FBI investigation had started during the Obama presidency. It was an elaborate conspiracy that involved everyone at the top of the Obama administration.

Including:

The Intelligence Community, led by John Brennan and James Clapper.

The Department of Justice, led by Loretta Lynch and Sally Yates.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, led by James Comey and Andy McCabe.

There were lots of underlings involved, too.

SPYGATE:

It started out as a massive spy operation by the Obama administration to influence the 2016 election and insure Hillary Clinton’s victory. It was the biggest SCANDAL in American history.

FISAGATE:

After Hillary lost the election, it turned into a massive conspiracy to frame and remove a duly elected president of the United States by the previous administration. It became the biggest COVER-UP in American history.

But Trump turned it into the biggest BOOMERANG in American history.

Q drop 4012 — Apr 30, 2020 4:14:12 PM EDT:

Media Keywords: graphic meme distressed flag us american coup d'etat barack obama loretta lynch james COMEY hillary clinton john podesta huma abidin susan rice aaron zebley valerie jarrett ben rhodes sally yates john brennam james clapper debbie wasserman schultz evelyn farkas susan powers andrew weismann mary jacoby rod rosenstein dirty robert mueller andrew mccabe peter strzok lisa page bruce ohr nellie ohr jeannie rhee james baker Media Keywords Contributor(s): AstuteActual45 When this is finished a much bigger graphic will be needed. MUCH BIGGER! BIGGEST POLITICAL SCANDAL IN AMERICAN HISTORY. Q

How did Trump turn the BIGGEST POLITICAL SCANDAL into the BIGGEST BOOMERANG in history?

First, he FIRED James Comey.

James Comey was the weak link in the chain.

Why?

Comey was at the center of everything, and he was still head of the FBI as an Obama holdover. He was the one who initiated the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation that was designed to trap Trump.

By FIRING Comey, the enemy lost control of the FBI, which allowed Trump to clean house and forced the enemy to immediately secure a Special Counsel investigation to try and cover up their treason. They needed to do that before Trump could appoint another FBI director.

Comey’s FBI had entrapped General Michael Flynn, altered documents to get a FISA warrant and hid exonerating evidence from the FISA court judges in order to get a FISA warrant on Carter Page. That FISA warrant allowed the FBI to spy on the Trump campaign in order to frame him.

What’s important to understand is that FISAGATE was a COVERUP for the Obama spy operation, which was ALREADY happening long before the FBI ever applied for a FISA warrant on Carter Page. The Obama administration was using our allies intelligence agencies in the U.K. and Australia, through FVEY, to spy on the Trump campaign and a whole lot of other people.

(FVEY - Intelligence sharing network between the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand)

Comey was the leader of this cover-up operation to hide Obama’s illegal spying. He was coordinating everything.

He even bragged about it after he got fired by Trump, while on his book tour.

Comey admitted it:

“Something I wouldn’t have gotten away with.”

Comey was really confident in this interview because at that time, everything seemed to be working according to plan.

But trust me, he hasn’t gotten away with anything.

That “process” that Comey said existed in the two previous administrations also existed in the Trump administration. Comey just ignored the process. He couldn’t inform Attorney General Jeff Sessions ahead of time, because Sessions would ask a lot of questions about why he was sending FBI agents to interview Flynn. Comey also didn’t ask permission from the White House counsel, even though he knew that was the proper procedure. On top of that, he didn’t tell Flynn the reason FBI agents wanted to talk to him. He purposely deceived Flynn.

Comey reports to Sessions, and they both report to Trump as part of the Executive Branch. But clearly Comey didn’t see it that way. He was working for Obama and was playing a key role as the spearhead of the conspiracy. Comey “knowingly” committed treason by trying to frame General Flynn in order to kickstart the Russia collusion investigation against Trump.

The enemy’s plan was to get a quick conviction of Flynn for a charge they could then relate to Russia collusion. That would set the media narrative that the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election from Hillary. Taking down Flynn as Trump’s top National Security Advisor was their first priority because it would set the media narrative.

Flynn took a plea deal for “lying” to the FBI. They got his guilty plea, but never got a conviction and Flynn was never sentenced.

Why?

His sentencing hearing kept getting delayed because he was “cooperating” with the Mueller investigation.

Remember who was now controlling Mueller.

As I mentioned in my last article, Mueller had cut a deal to avoid prosecution on Uranium One. He had flipped. That is important to remember.

The judge in the Flynn case was Emmett Sullivan, and he delayed sentencing so that Flynn could continue to cooperate with the Mueller investigation.

The enemy were hoping to put enough pressure on Flynn to get him to turn on Trump so they could impeach and remove him from the White House. But that never happened. Flynn was actually cooperating with multiple investigations, not just Mueller. I wrote about that in my article titled: Moves And Countermoves.

Don’t forget this important portion of Q drop 2548 — Dec 04, 2018 11:42:55 PM EST:

"NBC News: There appears, although the redacted documents do not make it completely clear, that there is a [[[+++separate criminal investigation going on outside of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's purview+++]]] for which FLYNN has been providing significant assistance." Markers are important. [Dec 4, 2017] > [Dec 4, 2018]

While the media was completely focused on the Mueller investigation to convict and remove Trump, it was all a distraction from the real investigations happening behind the scenes. All part of the plan.

And Flynn was never in any real danger of conviction.

Why?

Did Trump know ahead of time that the enemy was going to try to prosecute Flynn?

Did Flynn know it, too?

This Q drop, was from December 5, 2017. In the previous drop, Q said this:

Markers are important. [Dec 4, 2017] > [Dec 4, 2018]

Flynn had been giving “classified evidence” for a year to several investigations happening behind the scenes. That’s why NBC News said the information was redacted.

BOOMERANG! 🪃

After the FBI interview that Comey had set up, General Flynn was forced to resign his position as top National Security adviser for Trump, because he had lied to the FBI. That happened on February 13, 2017. He then accepted a plea deal for lying to the FBI on December 1, 2017 and four days later, Q told us that Flynn was “safe” because we protect our patriots.

Why would Q make such a bold statement?

All war is based on deception.

As I pointed out in my last article, the public narrative only tells half the story. There is an “invisible hand” that is constantly working in the background and forcing players into submission, entrapping the enemy and fighting an irregular war against an enemy insurgency embedded within our government, especially within the Department of Justice.

That “invisible hand” is Military Intelligence.

And Trump was also using one of his most powerful weapons as president against the enemy.

How did Q know that Flynn was safe?

Trump had the power to DECLASSIFY everything.

According to the Boston Herald:

Remember Michael Flynn? The man who holds the record for shortest tenure as national security adviser is back in the news. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition in late 2016 and early 2017. Then, in January of this year, he vacated that plea. Now the Justice Department has released documents that, says his new defense counsel, show that Flynn was set up by the FBI. The new revelations are interesting. An email exchange between former FBI lawyer Lisa Page and former agent Peter Strzok show a discussion about how agents interviewing Flynn should remind him that it is a crime to lie to the FBI. Eventually Page recommends that Strzok “slip it in” at some point in the conversation. Other documents show the agents were unsure of the purpose of the interview, whether to catch the retired general in a lie or get him to admit to violating the 221-year-old Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from conducting foreign policy on behalf of the U.S. and has never resulted in a conviction. They show agents mulling whether the objective of the interview was to catch Flynn in a lie and possibly create the conditions under which he would be fired.

This is a major reveal.

These EMAILS are evidence of a “conspiracy to commit” by Comey’s FBI.

The reason Comey set up the interview with Flynn was to catch him in a lie so that he would be fired. This conspiracy to entrap General Flynn was being set up in advance by Comey. That was proven when these “emails” were DECLASSIFIED between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, then given to Flynn’s “new” defense lawyer (Sidney Powell) by Attorney General Bill Barr.

These EMAILS didn’t just show that Comey had trapped Flynn, they also revealed something huge, and opened the door to a much bigger conspiracy.

Comey trapped Flynn for lying about his conversations with the Russian Ambassador. But the only way Comey would know Flynn was lying is if the Obama administration was ALREADY spying on Flynn. Comey ALREADY had the transcripts from Flynn’s call BEFORE he was interviewed by the FBI.

Comey set the trap, but instead, it ended up exposing the Obama SPYGATE scandal.

Q drop 4231 — May 13, 2020 5:03:21 PM EDT:

Dates are important. FISA unmask request(s) [PRIOR TO] Amb. KISLYAK phone call? WHO ASKED AMB. KISLYAK TO CALL FLYNN [SET UP _FBI entrap + FISA [late] justify]? Q

There was plenty of evidence that Flynn was being spied on long before he received the call from the Russian Ambassador and before there was a FISA application to spy on Carter Page.

The FISA application was the COVERUP for the illegal Obama spying operation that was ALREADY happening. But Trump turned the tables.

How did Trump turn the enemy’s trap into the BIGGEST BOOMERANG IN HISTORY?

As president, Trump had the power to DECLASSIFY everything. And guess what?

He did.

Q told us the chain of command for the DECLASSIFIED documents.

Q drop 3784 — Jan 23, 2020 1:57:08 AM EST:

DECLAS Chain Of Command POTUS > Barr Barr > Durham [[Foreign] classified intel provided [FVEY - Non FVEY] as needed] Does Durham want to hold [freeze] 'public' declas due to criminal nature of the probe(s)? Think Grand Jury material. When did the investigation begin? When did the investigation really begin? Nothing can stop what is coming. Nothing. Slow drip > Flood Q

Trump gave AG Barr control over declassified materials that were being used in multiple investigations, not just John Durham’s investigation. That is why Q said, “probe(s).”

This caused an absolute panic from the enemy.

As we know, Trump and Barr weren’t weaponizing classified information against their political enemies. They were exposing the criminal conspiracy to spy on the Trump campaign and then frame him for Russia collusion.

According to FOX News:

President Trump on Thursday night issued a memo giving Attorney General William Barr the authority to declassify any documents related to surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016. Trump also ordered the intelligence community to cooperate with Barr. The memo read: "The heads of elements of the intelligence community... and the heads of each department or agency that includes an element of the intelligence community shall promptly provide such assistance and information as the Attorney General may request in connection with that review." "Today, at the request and recommendation of the Attorney General of the United States, President Donald J. Trump directed the intelligence community to quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 Presidential election," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

For those who keep bashing AG Barr, you are way off the mark.

Barr is the one who launched the investigation into the spy campaign by the Obama administration, and was coordinating the DECLAS for multiple RICO investigations.

Do you really think Trump would give that declas authority to someone he didn’t trust?

Trump gave Barr this authority for a reason.

Trump was distancing himself from the investigations to blunt the media narrative that the investigations were politically biased. That is also why Trump would say negative things in the media about Barr, just like he had done previously with Jeff Sessions. It was all a distraction.

Deception is required in war.

When the time was right, AG Barr released these declassified “EMAILS” that proved Comey’s FBI had planned all along to trap Flynn into lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials, in order to get him fired.

These “EMAILS” were the basis used by AG Barr, to drop the criminal case against Flynn. They demonstrated a supreme bias by the FBI and clear evidence of entrapment. Barr was exposing the illegal spying campaign by the Obama administration and the treason by Comey and his team at the FBI.

Comey thought he had executed the perfect plan to trap Flynn, but instead, Barr was using DECLASS to expose the whole conspiracy. Barr was also handing over declassified documents to select members of Congress, who were now investigating the conspiracy against Trump, and making it public.

Q drop 1282 — Apr 27, 2018 2:45:40 PM EDT:

Expand. Who interviewed Flynn? What redacted texts were released yesterday? Coincidence? Why did Flynn take the bullet? RUBBER BULLET? Lawmakers make public? Lawmakers learned gmail draft comms yesterday? Lawmakers go hunting? What is the purpose of a laser pointer? You have more than you know. Comms understood? Q

Did you catch who got the scoop and wrote the story about the declassified text messages?

It was Sarah Carter, one of the three select journalists who kept getting fed information to help change the narrative.

Slow drip > Flood.

Peter Strzok was one of the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn in order to trap him. He was also friends with the judge in the Flynn case.

Conflict of interest?

Declassified TEXT messages put Strzok on center stage. Nobody had ever heard of him before. The TEXTS between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were explosive when they hit the media. It changed the narrative from Trump collusion with Russia to a bias within the FBI to entrap Trump.

But the TEXTS between Strzok and Page weren’t the real bombshells. They were just used in the narrative war to introduce the American people to Strzok and Page, while also revealing the bias in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

What were the real bombshells?

The EMAILS between Strzok and Page that Barr had released and used to exonerate Flynn. Those were the real bombshells. The EMAILS proved that Comey’s secret plan was to entrap Flynn in order to remove Trump’s top National Security Adviser.

The declassified EMAILS between Strzok and Page then led to something much bigger.

Lawmakers learned gmail draft comms yesterday? Lawmakers go hunting?

Congress was now looking into the Obama administration’s use of Gmail “drafts” as secret communications in order to avoid the Freedom of Information Act and to hide their treason. They were using secret servers, private email accounts and Gmail “drafts” to hide their crimes.

Do you remember when the public first learned about Gmail “drafts?”

It was a story from way back in 2012.

According to Politico:

Former CIA director David Petraeus and his biographer, Paula Broadwell, discussed their extramarital dalliances using an email technique favored by Al Qaeda, according to a report. Rather than sending emails back and forth to each other, Petraeus and Broadwell shared an email account where both would write messages and leave them in the “draft” folder, according to The Associated Press. The other person would then log in to the account, read the draft email, delete it and then compose a response, also to be left as a draft note. The method avoids creating a traceable email trail. In 2005, PBS’s “Frontline” reported the tactic was often used by Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

Do you think it’s just a coincidence that the CIA director would know how to use the same secret Gmail communications that Al Qaeda used to communicate? The CIA most likely taught that technique to Al Qaeda.

Guess who was also using Gmail “ drafts ?”

Q drop 1504 — Jun 15, 2018 6:43:38 PM EDT:

Jun 15, 2018 6:33:28 PM EDT Anonymous Access Kills GMAIL DRAFTS???? What came out in Inspector General report? James Comey GMAIL. They all had them. Re_read drops re: private emails re: convicting HRC (Hillary Rodham Clinton) = convicting themselves. Why did the entire Hussein admin use private emails? ES (Eric Schmidt/CEO of Google) is KEY. What a wonderful day. Q

James Comey’s Gmail account was revealed in the Inspector General’s report, looking into the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. He was using a private email account, just like most of the major players in the Obama administration.

They all had them. Why did the entire Hussein administration use private emails?”

They all knew they were committing treason, which is why they were using private emails and secret servers to avoid the Freedom of Information Act. They were also using Gmail “drafts” to communicate and coordinate their conspiracy.

There’s a reason that they all feared DECLAS.

Obama had given the order(s) to spy on the Trump campaign. There was a paper trail. Comey was directing the domestic part of the operation in order to attempt to cover it all up.

There was a paper trail that went straight to Obama. That was a huge mistake.

Why did they leave a paper trail?

They never thought Hillary would lose.

Obama had given the order for Brennan’s CIA to use FVEY intelligence agencies to spy on the Trump campaign and had also given the order to Comey at the FBI to launch a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign for Russian collusion. They thought they could keep it all hidden as classified because it was a counterintelligence investigation, not a criminal investigation.

How involved was Obama?

There were White House visitor logs from the FISA court judge who helped the FBI get FISA warrants on Carter Page based on phony evidence and doctored emails. Obama designated ALL of this evidence as “classified” in order to try and hide it, and then took it with him to his presidential library. That was the routine way in which past presidents would hide their crimes. I wrote about that in my article titled: Nothing Is As It Appears.

Do you think Obama got away with it?

We have it all.

Trump ordered a raid on the office for the Obama Presidential Library very early in his administration. The only place we’ve heard that is from Q.

“Shockingly quiet. No leaks?”

Do you want to know why Obama and the media have been “shockingly quiet” about the raid on Obama’s presidential library for classified documents?

Trump was actually hoping they would make a huge deal out of this raid.

Why?

Do you remember Obama’s Executive Order from 2009?

Q mentioned the relevant parts:

Did you catch that first part?

Information cannot be classified in order to conceal “violations of the law.”

Obama has actually been caught violating his own Executive Order.

BOOMERANG! 🪃

We have all the declassified email communications, and Barr was using them in a timely manner to expose the conspiracy and fight the narrative war. But we also have the Gmail “drafts.” That is why the enemy is really panicked.

[Nothing is ever TRULY DELETED].

This is important to remember:

Trey Gowdy had discovered back in 2015 that Hillary was using a private server to avoid the Freedom of Information Act as Secretary of State. She ended up deleting around 33,000 emails in an attempt to cover up her crimes. The media helped her play it off as “no big deal.”

The State Department didn’t have Hillary’s emails. They were all on her own private server that she fully controlled.

Q responded to this Hillary post on Twitter.

Q drop 4845 — Oct 09, 2020 7:03:33 PM EDT:

https://twitter.com/HillaryClinton/status/573340998287413248 Roger that, Madam Secretary. [C] = classified [State] https://www.businessinsider.com/hillary-clinton-fbi-report-classified-markings-2016-9 Clinton Foundation [+Soros, journalist(s) dir, Africa, Saudi Arabia, Special Access Programs, China, Russia, Uranium One, Hussein dir, Benghazi, Muslim Brotherhood, CIA assets, crimes against humanity, ......] [route _Huma cc > Weiner backup]? Nothing is ever TRULY DELETED. Threats, blackmail, and bribes. Q

All of Hillary’s crimes were in those emails on her private server.

“Threats, blackmail and bribes.”

Nothing is ever TRULY DELETED.

Hillary’s EMAIL scandal actually opened the door to the entire Obama administration’s conspiracy, because they were all using private emails, private servers and Gmail “drafts.”

Hillary’s server scandal quickly dominated the headlines because she has always been a polarizing political figure. Trump did his best to make sure that everyone knew about it during the 2016 election.

Comey was FORCED to open up a criminal investigation into Hillary’s emails as she was running for president because Congress and the Inspector General were calling for her to be investigated.

But Hillary was never in any danger of being prosecuted by Comey.

Why?

For two reasons:

Comey couldn’t prosecute Hillary without exposing that Obama and many officials in his administration were using the same secret server. Hillary owned Comey.

Comey has a long history with the Clintons, just like Bob Mueller and Rod Rosenstein. That’s why he was installed as FBI director.

Would it surprise anybody that Comey and Andrew McCabe both have a conflict of interest when it comes to investigating the Clintons? So did Mueller and Rosenstein, but none of them recused themselves.

Remember what Q said in drop 2513 — Nov 30, 2018:

Why do the CLINTON'S remain in CONTROL of many still in POWER? >>>BLACKMAIL The Clinton family is working overtime. PANIC IN DC. Nothing can stop what is coming. Nothing. Q

Q said to follow the families for a reason. A lot of the “pay to play” spiderweb involves family members of these major players.

Q connected James Comey’s brother, Peter Comey to the Clinton Foundation.

How?

According to Big League Politics:

Peter Comey works at the Washington law firm DLA Piper, serving as “Senior Director of Real Estate Operations for the Americas.” Shortly before the election, my source called up DLA Piper’s offices in Chinatown and confirmed that the law firm immediately patches callers through to Peter Comey’s direct line there. DLA Piper is one of Hillary Clinton’s top ten all-time career campaign donors. DLA Piper also does the Clinton Foundation’s taxes. That’s right. In fact, when the Clinton Foundation scandal broke, it was DLA Piper that performed the 2015 audit on the Foundation, which was supposed to be an independent audit for the appearance of propriety.

James Comey’s brother is the person who conducted the audit of the Clinton Foundation after allegations of corruption and tax evasion. Peter Comey oversaw the audit and gave the thumbs up to the public—that everything was legal and proper.

Nobody believed it.

But it gets worse.

More from Big League Politics:

Property records show that James Comey owns the mortgage on his brother Peter Comey’s house in Virginia. Therefore, James Comey had a direct financial relationship with a DLA Piper executive at the time he was investigating Clinton.

So while James Comey was investigating Hillary’s secret email server, his brother had been the one that helped the Clinton Foundation hide their tax evasion and money laundering.

A portion of Q drop 4782 — Sep 28, 2020 4:05:59 PM EDT:

Simple process. 1. Family of 'supporter' hired Clinton Foundation engaged law firm(s) 2. Clinton Foundation 'donated' funds [primary influx _foreign][under 'legal' payment(s)] to engaged law firm [DLA PIPER] 3. DLA PIPER payment (salary, bonus & other) to family member of supporter 4. Family member transfer to supporter _campaign _foundation _gift _asset (home) _other

The “supporter” of the Clintons in this Q drop is James Comey.

It is a convoluted web of money laundering in order to hide the pay to play schemes.

Are Peter Comey and DL Piper the only connections that James Comey has to the Clintons?

Of course not.

According to Breitbart:

A review of FBI Director James Comey’s professional history and relationships shows that the Obama cabinet leader — now under fire for his handling of the investigation of Hillary Clinton — is deeply entrenched in the big-money cronyism culture of Washington, D.C. His personal and professional relationships — all undisclosed as he announced the Bureau would not prosecute Clinton — reinforce bipartisan concerns that he may have politicized the criminal probe. These concerns focus on millions of dollars that Comey accepted from a Clinton Foundation defense contractor, Comey’s former membership on a Clinton Foundation corporate partner’s board, and his surprising financial relationship with his brother Peter Comey, who works at the law firm that does the Clinton Foundation’s taxes.

It wasn’t just connections to his brother, who was in charge of doing the Clinton Foundation’s taxes… James Comey also had some very lucrative deals himself with the Clinton Foundation.

More from Breitbart:

Lockheed Martin When President Obama nominated Comey to become FBI director in 2013, Comey promised the United States Senate that he would recuse himself on all cases involving former employers. But Comey earned $6 million in one year alone from Lockheed Martin. Lockheed Martin became a Clinton Foundation donor that very year. Comey served as deputy attorney general under John Ashcroft for two years of the Bush administration. When he left the Bush administration, he went directly to Lockheed Martin and became vice president, acting as a general counsel. How much money did James Comey make from Lockheed Martin in his last year with the company, which he left in 2010? More than $6 million in compensation.

Comey had left the DOJ to go work in the private sector for Lockheed Martin, and in his last year with them, he made $6 million in compensation. That was the same year that Lockheed Martin began donating money to the Clinton Foundation.

Guess who was Secretary of State at that time?

More from Breitbart:

Lockheed Martin is a Clinton Foundation donor. The company admitted to becoming a Clinton Global Initiative member in 2010. According to records, Lockheed Martin is also a member of the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt, which paid Bill Clinton $250,000 to deliver a speech in 2010. In 2010, Lockheed Martin won 17 approvals for private contracts from the Hillary Clinton State Department.

Did you catch that?

Hillary’s State Department approved 17 contracts for Lockheed Martin after they joined the Clinton Global Initiative and paid James Comey $6 million.

“Pay to play.”

So why didn’t Comey “recuse” himself from the Hillary server investigation? He certainly had a big conflict of interest.

But wait, there’s more.

More from Breitbart:

Can you see the full picture?

Hillary was never supposed to lose the election.

She had been grooming these players in the DOJ and FBI, to not only shield her from facing justice, but to also go after her political enemies, just as Obama’s DOJ had done. They all had a “conflict of interest” because they were all part of the Clinton “pay to play” spiderweb of corruption, and were installed at the highest levels of the DOJ in order to preserve the two tier justice system of protection.

Comey would never have launched the investigation into Hillary’s private server on his own. He was FORCED to “open” the investigation when Hillary’s private server was discovered by Trey Gowdy.

Hillary’s emails were under subpoena from Congress and at first, she refused to hand them over. Then Hillary had her aides and lawyers sort through them before she handed over about half of them. She claimed the other half were all personal emails, mostly about her daughter Chelsea’s wedding. As we’ve recently learned, Chelsea’s wedding was also a huge taxpayer money laundering operation. Hillary had about 33,000 emails deleted that were still under Congressional subpoena.

That’s when Hillary committed the crime of “obstruction of justice” by destroying evidence.

Do you think it was just a coincidence that the Special Counsel investigation by Mueller into Russian collusion was also looking into “obstruction of justice” charges against Trump for firing Comey?

Do you think it was Mueller pushing for “obstruction of justice” charges?

More on that in my next article.

The enemy always accuses others of doing what they have been caught doing themselves.

Hillary refused to turn over and then deleted over 33,000 emails using a new technology called Bleach Bit. At the same time, she smashed and destroyed her Blackberry phones.

Why was Hillary using Blackberry phones?

The unique feature of a Blackberry phone at the time was its VPN (Virtual Private Network) technology built into the phone. It was probably the most secure phone at the time if you wanted to keep secrets.

To hide her crimes, Hillary deleted emails and smashed her phones.

Remember these two “obstruction of justice” charges that Hillary had “admitted” to committing, because they are going to be an important part of the coming story.

The FBI was FORCED to investigate Hillary over this private server because it had “classified information” on it. A lot of classified information. Far more than James Comey would admit to. Hillary wasn’t just using it to hide the Benghazi scandal, she was also using it to hide the truth about the Uranium One deal and the spy operation on the Trump campaign that was launched by the Obama administration.

So what did Comey do about Hillary deleting emails and destroying evidence by smashing her phones?

Nothing.

Comey focused the entire investigation on whether or not there were classified emails on her private server and how she handled them. The mainstream media helped Comey to keep that narrative as the focus, while completely ignoring the possible “obstruction of justice” charges.

Innocent people don’t delete 33,000 emails and smash multiple phones to pieces before they turn them over. The American people aren’t stupid. This tainted Hillary and there was no possible way to hide that fact. The only way Hillary could possibly recover from the heavy damage inflicted on her campaign was for Trump to be tainted too.

Do you think it was just a coincidence that Comey would launch the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into the Trump campaign AFTER he was FORCED to open the criminal investigation into Hillary’s server?

This has always been part of the enemy playbook. If they can’t defeat the allegations, they will then throw as much dirt on their political opponent as possible in order to muddy the water and lessen the effect of the truth. It’s a purposeful strategy to create “confusion” as a “distraction.”

Remember that word: CONFUSION.

It’s going to BOOMERANG back on them in my next article.

Comey wasn’t just at the center of the cover-up in both the Obamagate spying operation and Hillary email scandals; he was also directing the investigation to frame Trump for Russian collusion.

Comey was a main target of the massive RICO investigations happening in the background. Trump knew how important Comey was in this conspiracy, which is why he forced Rosenstein to write a memo, giving all the reasons why he deserved to be fired as FBI director. Rosenstein’s memo focused on Comey’s mishandling of the Clinton server investigation.

Comey was compromised, and was doing everything he could to exonerate Hillary.

Guess who broke this story?

The same journalist that keeps getting fed pertinent information with impeccable timing.

John Solomon.

Coincidence?

According to The Hill:

Republicans on key congressional committees say they have uncovered new irregularities and contradictions inside the FBI’s probe of Hillary Clinton’s email server. For the first time, investigators say they have secured written evidence that the FBI believed there was evidence that some laws were broken when the former secretary of State and her top aides transmitted classified information through her insecure private email server, lawmakers and investigators told The Hill. That evidence includes passages in FBI documents stating the “sheer volume” of classified information that flowed through Clinton’s insecure emails was proof of criminality as well as an admission of false statements by one key witness in the case, the investigators said.

There were members of the FBI who did believe Hillary had committed crimes and should be prosecuted. Those FBI documents found their way into the hands of select members of Congress and John Solomon.

Just a coincidence?

DECLAS.

The “sheer volume” of “classified” information that went through Hillary’s insecure emails was PROOF of criminality to several members of the FBI.

Don’t miss that last part.

A “key witness” in the investigation gave several “false statements” to the FBI during this investigation.

Why wasn’t this “key witness” charged and prosecuted like General Flynn was, when he supposedly gave a false statement to the FBI?

Who was this “key witness?”

More from The Hill:

The name of the witness is redacted from the FBI documents, but lawmakers said he was an employee of a computer firm that helped maintain her personal server after she left office as America’s top diplomat and who belatedly admitted he had permanently erased an archive of her messages in 2015 after they had been subpoenaed by Congress. The investigators also confirmed that the FBI began drafting a statement exonerating Clinton of any crimes while evidence responsive to subpoenas was still outstanding and before agents had interviewed more than a dozen key witnesses. Those witnesses included Clinton and the computer firm employee who permanently erased her email archives just days after the emails were subpoenaed by Congress, the investigators said.

The “key witness” in the investigation worked for a computer firm, and was in charge of maintaining Hillary’s private server. He had lied about deleting a whole archive of Hillary’s emails AFTER they had been subpoenaed by Congress.

Do you think he just decided to delete them on his own?

Hillary made him delete them, and that is also an “obstruction of justice” charge.

I believe this “key witness” has flipped and is cooperating with the RICO investigation.

Congress also confirmed with evidence that Comey’s FBI was ALREADY drafting the letter to exonerate Hillary of any crimes BEFORE the investigation had interviewed key witnesses, including Hillary.

The investigation was a complete sham. Comey was never going to prosecute Hillary for anything.

Those weren’t the only signs of corruption when it came to this investigation.

More from The Hill:

Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee who attended a Dec. 21 closed-door briefing by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe say the bureau official confirmed that the investigation and charging decisions were controlled by a small group in Washington headquarters rather the normal process of allowing field offices to investigate possible criminality in their localities. The Clinton email server in question was based in New York. In normal FBI cases, field offices where crimes are believed to have been committed investigate the evidence and then recommend to bureau hierarchy whether to pursue charges with prosecutors. In this case, the bureau hierarchy controlled both the investigation and the charging decision from Washington, a scenario known in FBI parlance as a “special,” the lawmakers said.

The Clintons lived in New York, and that’s where her private server was located. FBI protocol would assume that FBI investigators in New York would be running this investigation, but that wasn’t the case at all.

Andrew McCabe was the number two guy at the FBI under Comey, and he had revealed to Congress that this investigation was taken out of the local FBI field office and was being fully controlled in Washington DC by Comey himself.

This is exactly why Trump’s new FBI director, Kash Patel, is decentralizing the power in the DC headquarters and forcing FBI employees to go back to work in field offices around the country. This helps take the politics out of the FBI so that they can do their job of investigating crimes to protect the American people, rather than protecting the favored political class.

I’ll have more on Andrew McCabe in my next article.

But let’s wrap up this BOOMERANG on James Comey first.

There was another “key witness” that flipped and is giving evidence of this huge conspiracy to exonerate Hillary and coverup the Obama spy operation.

Who is it?

When James Comey became FBI Director during Obama’s administration, he had a boss. She was in control of the DOJ, and Comey reported to her. She has since, completely disappeared and fallen off the radar.

Does anybody remember Loretta Lynch?

Do you remember when there were some members of the media asking this question?

Why is Comey stepping on Loretta Lynch’s toes by exonerating Hillary publicly?

How do you trap a very dangerous animal?

Military intelligence controls the digital communications battlefield.

AG Lynch distanced herself from Hillary’s exoneration because something huge had been discovered during the investigation.

Do you remember the tarmac meeting between Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton that nobody was supposed to ever know about?

An important portion of Q drop 36 — Nov 02, 2017 12:54:52 AM EDT:

What was negotiated on the TARMAC between Bill Clinton and Lynch? Remember it was expected HRC was going to win during this time period. What if the wizards and warlocks tipped off a local reporter as to the supposed unscheduled stop? What if the NSA under the personal direction from Adm Rogers had this meeting miscatalogued and logged under a false identity to prevent bad actors from locating while also verifying to said players all was clear _ no logs. What really happened when the wizards and warlocks revealed what they had? Was Comey forced into the spotlight shortly thereafter not by choice? Right before the election no doubt which would cast suspicion? These are crumbs and you cannot imagine the full and complete picture.

Everyone at the time expected Hillary to be the next president. The Inspector General report proved that this meeting between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch was planned ahead of time. The Wizards and Warlocks (‘Guardians' of intelligence), tipped off a local reporter, who turned this into a national news story.

What was Bill Clinton offering Lynch?

Trump knew.

Trump knew that the Clintons were offering Lynch a seat on the Supreme Court if she dropped the investigation into Hillary.

From Q drop 1147 — Apr 15, 2018 7:51:07 PM EDT:

Coincidence? Supreme Court/Loretta Lynch deal drop. POTUS Tweet. Tarmac. Coming soon to a theater near you. Q

We have it all.

This story about the meeting on the tarmac broke in June of 2016, and that FORCED Comey into the spotlight in order to exonerate Hillary, which he did in July of 2016.

This is important.

Comey was FORCED into the spotlight over Hillary’s EMAILS, while Loretta Lynch was allowed to escape most of the scrutiny.

Why?

Loretta Lynch flipped.

Q drop 3364 — Jul 08, 2019 7:09:44 PM EDT:

Anonymous

What happens when Loretta Lynch can no longer provide legal cover for the Clinton's? TARMAC meetings_END Q

Loretta Lynch was leveraged because of this tarmac meeting, and decided to take a deal rather than go down as a traitor with Hillary. Very similar to what Huma Abedin did. I’m sure Lynch has been offering a lot of evidence to grand jury’s in the background.

But Trump wasn’t done with Comey yet.

AFTER Comey had publicly exonerated Hillary in July 2016, FBI investigators ‘suddenly’ discovered more of Hillary’s EMAILS on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. What great timing.

BOOMERANG! 🪃 🪃

Do you think that was just a coincidence?

Huma Abedin was Hillary’s handler for Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal. I wrote about that in my article titled: America For Sale — Part 1. That’s why she had all of Hillary’s emails.

Huma was involved in everything, and Q suggested she was given a choice; to choose Hillary or her child. She flipped. I mentioned that in my last article.

Those Hillary emails that everyone thought had been deleted, were discovered on Weiner’s laptop in October 2016. The police involved in the Weiner investigation threatened to go public if the FBI didn’t “reopen” a “criminal” investigation into Hillary.

That FORCED Comey to “reopen” the investigation into Hillary’s EMAILS on October 26, 2016. Comey was once again back in the spotlight. His FORCED “reopening”of the criminal investigation into Hillary right before the election, was the biggest October Surprise in history, and it cost her the election.

Trump used Hillary’s own puppet against her and she has never forgiven Comey for causing her to lose the election.

BIGGEST BOOMERANG IN HISTORY! 🪃 🪃 🪃

As I said in my last article. I believe James Comey will be the first big unsealed indictment.

Q said: FISA = START.

I’m not done with this BOOMERANG narrative yet.

In my next article, I will reveal another major player who has had a hand in the two tier justice system for many years. This person was finally trapped, and is now awaiting the unsealing of his own indictment.

