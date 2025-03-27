This feature is a follow-up to the America for Sale series, which you can read HERE.

The Uranium One deal is far bigger than most people realize.

It is a scandal that is connected to so many players. More than most people think.

It is the biggest cover-up in American history.

I’m going to try to connect all these dots and give the big picture for what’s coming.

The Obama administration had approved the sale of Uranium One to the Russians and tried to hide the fact that they allowed uranium from America to transfer to Canada and then on to Europe.

Was Europe the final destination?

Or was the uranium going somewhere else?

Q drop #199 — Nov 22, 2017:

U1 - CA - EU - ASIA - IRAN/NK Where did it end up? What was the purpose? Who was suppose to win the election of 2016? Why was the Iran deal kept from Congress and placed at the highest level of classification? Meaning, a United States Senator could NOT review the deal but other foreign powers could. How much money was hand delivered by plane(s)? Why in cash? Where did the plane(s) actually land? What was the cover? Who paid for BO to attend Harvard? Why would this occur pre-political days? Who was the biggest contributor to the CF? The graphic is the key. Why does the MSM push conspiracy w/o investigation? Who controls the MSM? What does the word 'conspiracy' mean to you? Has the word 'conspiracy' been branded to mean something shameful in today's society? The world cannot handle the truth. This pill cannot be swallowed by most. Risk in painting this picture. THE SUM OF ALL FEARS. Q

The Obama administration had lied to Congress and the American people. They said that no American uranium would ever leave America after the authorized sale of Uranium One to the Russians.

That was a lie.

Where did the uranium go?

Q told us that it went from Canada to Europe and then Asia.

Where specifically in Asia?

Iran and North Korea.

For decades, the American people have been told that both Iran and North Korea were rogue nations threatening the world. President George W. Bush had described these two countries as part of the “Axis of evil” before he invaded Iraq. They were always painted as our enemy.

So why would the Obama administration want to ship American uranium to these two rogue nations and help them build nuclear weapons?

The answer is MONEY.

As I wrote about in my last article, Bill Clinton and his closest aid Doug Band had gone to North Korea for hostage negotiations in 2009. But in reality, they had made a deal to provide uranium to North Korea in order to help them with their nuclear weapons program. But that deal also sent American uranium to Iran.

Why?

It was a precursor to Obama’s coming Iranian nuclear deal, which would launder far more money.

The whole time that Obama was telling the American people that we needed to make a deal with Iran to prevent them from developing nuclear weapons, Obama was actually providing them uranium for those weapons. Iran was never really a threat because they were controlled by the CIA, just like North Korea. They were both rogue nations that our shadow government was helping to build nuclear weapons, in order to create fear in the psyche of the American people.

The Uranium One deal is directly tied to Obama’s Iranian nuclear deal. The Obama administration was trying to hide the details of the Iran deal from Congress by classifying it at the highest level of “state secrets.”

I wrote about the Obama Iran nuclear deal in my article titled: Panic in DC.

Q asked these questions:

“Who paid for Barack Obama to attend Harvard?

Why would this occur pre-political days?

Who was the biggest contributor to the Clinton Foundation?“

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was the one who paid for Obama to attend Harvard and funded his pre political days. Alwaleed was also the biggest contributor to the Clinton Foundation. He had donated so much money to Hillary, who had promised she would win, that he forced Obama to pay him back.

I wrote about all these topics in my article titled: Bad Actors.

The details of both the Uranium One and Iranian Nuclear deal were being hidden from Congress and the American people. The Obama administration was doing their best to prevent investigations from Congress. With the help of their media allies, they were painting anybody who questioned these deals as a “conspiracy theorist.”

According to Newsbusters:

On Wednesday’s Morning Joe, the panel breathed a collective sigh of relief over the news that during yesterday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rebuffed the notion that he would launch a special prosecutor’s investigation against the Clintons for their alleged corrupt conduct related to the Russian acquisition of Uranium One. The liberal pundits proceeded to proclaim that the Uranium One story was a “dumb conspiracy theory” that has “been debunked” “many times” and praised Sessions for his “noble” actions.

Was the Uranium One scandal really debunked?

Trump tried to point out how the media was covering for the Clintons and Obama.

This was a huge scandal, and the media helped sweep it under the rug, especially after Attorney General Jeff Sessions decided AGAINST appointing a Special Counsel to look into the matter.

When that happened, I’m sure the Clintons, Obama and the media breathed a sigh of relief. Sessions started taking a lot more criticism for his inaction and failure to investigate the Uranium One deal.

But did Sessions really do nothing about the Uranium One deal?

That was the public narrative. It was a purposeful distraction from the reality of what Sessions was doing. It was the perfect trap.

Here’s an important part of a Q drop on Sessions.

Q drop #151 — Nov 14, 2017:

How do you capture a very dangerous animal? Do you attack it from the front? Do you walk through the front door? Do you signal ahead of time you will be attacking? How do you distinguish between good and bad? Who do you trust to keep secrets? How do you prevent leaks? Who do you trust to complete the mission? How do you prevent warnings being sent?

We have been in a real war with an embedded insurgency since Trump was first sworn in.

As Sun Tzu says in The Art of War:

All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near.

There’s a really good reason that Sessions didn’t appoint a Special Counsel to look into Uranium One, even though several Republican Congress members were calling for one.

More from Q drop 151:

Nothing is as it appears. What show is being put on by AG SESSIONS since his confirmation? What show is being put on by POTUS since AG SESSIONS’ confirmation? Why was AG SESSIONS’ confirmation challenged heavily? Why was RR’s (Rod Rosenstein) confirmation smooth and easy? What was the vote count for RR? Why did SESSIONS recuse himself? Why is this relevant? What group has vocally supported RM (Robert Mueller) repeatedly? How do you capture a very dangerous animal? Who is best to conduct the attack? What is the one force necessary to retain control? Why does the US Military play such a vital role in this global game of RISK?

“Nothing is as it appears.”

“How do you capture a very dangerous animal?”

Remember these important points: Rod Rosenstein’s confirmation was very easy, and Robert Mueller had huge support from democrats. I’ll come back to them.

At the time, Trump was having a very public fight with Sessions for recusing himself from the Russian collusion investigation.

The timeline of these coordinated events is very important to understand in order to get the full picture.

In March of 2017, AG Sessions, under pressure from Congressional Democrats, recused himself from the ongoing Russian collusion investigation that had begun under Obama.

Trump starts publicly bashing Sessions for looking weak after caving under Democrats pressure. This creates the illusion of division between Trump and Sessions. Trump looks weak, and Sessions looks neutered.

Then in October of 2017, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley writes a letter to Sessions and requests a Special Counsel to look into the Uranium One deal that he has been looking into on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sessions then decides against a Special Counsel, and the media begins to celebrate. The media and democrats then label anybody questioning the Uranium One deal as conspiracy theorists.

In the public narrative, it looks like the Uranium One scandal has been completely swept under the rug.

Cover-up complete.

Or was it?

Nothing is as it appears.

All warfare is based on deception.

Sessions then responds to Grassley’s request.

According to Breitbart:

Sessions sent a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC), and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), informing them that Huber is conducting a full-fledged criminal investigation into all the matters Republicans are calling for a special counsel to investigate. Huber has been investigating these possible crimes for five months, since November 13, 2017.

Sessions informed Grassley and the other two Congressmen looking into Clinton corruption that ALL of these matters were ALREADY under criminal investigation. Sessions revealed that these secret investigations had been going on for five months. Sessions had assigned John Huber, a prosecutor in Utah, to investigate these crimes.

More from Breitbart:

Instead, Turley explained that Sessions has ordered Huber to “team up with the inspector general (IG) within the Justice Department to investigate these matters.” Sessions informed Congress in his letter that all the matters recommended for investigation by Goodlatte, Gowdy, and Grassley are “fully within the scope of [Huber’s] existing mandate.” He also informed the chairmen that Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who is working with Huber, has a staff of 470 investigators, giving Huber access to enormous investigative firepower that far exceeds the staff of any special counsel.

Sessions teamed Huber with the Justice Department’a Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, to conduct ALL of these criminal investigations, and gave them a huge staff of 470 investigators.

This move by Sessions was far more dangerous to the enemy than any Special Counsel would have been.

More from Breitbart:

As a U.S. attorney, Huber has full authority to empanel a grand jury and to file criminal charges. A grand jury can be empaneled anywhere, which means that it could be a group of citizens from deep-red Utah – in the heart of Trump country – instead of the D.C. Swamp that decides whether to hand down indictments for felony prosecution. “The Inspector General’s jurisdiction extends not only to allegations of legal violations, but also to allegations that Department employees violated established practices as well,” Sessions added in his letter, which means that the IG’s report can hold people accountable even for actions that do not violate a specific statute.

Horowitz was investigating everything, and Huber was empaneling grand jury’s all over the country instead of just in DC.

Why is that so important?

DC is completely corrupt and controlled by the enemy. They have set up the DC courts in such a way that it is almost impossible to get a conviction of any protected players. We witnessed that reality when John Durham tried to get convictions on lower level players involved in Hillary’s framing of Trump for Russian collusion. There’s a reason that Durham only prosecuted these low level players on the minimal charges. He’s saving the conspiracy charges for Huber, which will come outside of DC.

This move by Sessions was planned way ahead of time. Remember, Huber’s investigation had been happening under the public radar for five months before it was publicly revealed.

So while the controlled media was continuing to call any wrongdoing in the Uranium One deal a “conspiracy theory,” there were other “select” members of the media who were revealing a completely different narrative. They were being used to reveal the truth to the American people.

For example:

Q drop #2626 — Dec 19, 2018:

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/internet/flynn-hearing-leaves-far-right-s-conspiracy-theorists-wanting-n949626 The clock is ticking. When will the 1st alarm ring? If the Senate was the primary target (majority control)…. 53-47 active when? EO (designated_target(s)) active when? Ongoing investigations….. "There are a lot of sealed indictments" - SC (Sarah Carter) “It's all going to come out, U1, Dossier, CF, etc…." - SH (Sean Hannity) “I have pretty good sources…" - SH There is a reason why SH, SC, and JS are on stage. Q

This is a really important Q drop if you want to see the big picture from a 40,000 ft view.

“There is a reason why Sean Hannity, Sarah Carter and John Solomon are on stage.”

While Trump created the narrative that he was being targeted and his own DOJ wasn’t doing anything to investigate the previous administration, these three select journalists were actually dropping bombshells for anyone who was paying attention. Sessions had ALREADY launched a massive RICO investigation outside of the public narrative.

Sarah Carter: “There are a lot of sealed indictments.”

She was absolutely right. Q had told us to start tracking “sealed” indictments, as the number exploded and hasn’t let up. They are in the hundreds of thousands now, when there used to be only about 1,500 at any given time around the country.

Sean Hannity: “It's all going to come out, U1 , Dossier, CF (Clinton Foundation), etc…." “I have pretty good sources…"

I believe all three of these journalists actually do have pretty good sources. There are a whole lot of “sealed” indictments and it’s all going to come out because “sealed” indictments don’t just go away. Those are people who are ALREADY indicted.

So why haven’t they been unsealed yet?

Two reasons.

Trump needed his people in place at the DOJ and FBI. Beware those infiltrators on social media who continually bash Pam Bondi, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino. The enemy fear all three of them for a reason. It’s a RICO investigation. These aren’t just “individual” criminal investigations of corruption. They are all part of a massive web of corruption that is completely interconnected. A majority of the players are involved in multiple crimes and treason. Treason doesn’t have a statute of limitations, and guess what? The beauty of a RICO investigation is that the five-year statute of limitations clock “restarts” after EVERY connected crime.

Can you see why the COVER-UP is worse than the crime when it comes to a RICO investigation?

The crimes have been piling up for over eight years now.

Let’s go back to that Q drop. Everything has been planned and timed. Trump has been controlling the chessboard this whole time.

The clock is ticking. When will the 1st alarm ring? If the Senate was the primary target (majority control)…. 53-47 active when?

The Republicans controlled the Senate 53-47 back in 2018. Members like Grassley were investigating a lot of crimes and putting evidence into the public narrative.

Guess what the breakdown of the Senate is today?

After the 2024 election, the Senate is once AGAIN 53-47 with Republicans in control. These Senators are in place to once again FEED evidence into the public narrative battlefield.

But don’t miss this important part of that Q drop. I believe it gave us a huge clue as to what’s about to happen.

First Q says this:

The clock is ticking. When will the 1st alarm ring?

The 1st alarm? What is it?

EO (designated_target(s)) active when? Ongoing investigations

Is the 1st alarm an Executive Order?

Trump just recently signed a huge Executive Order. It just went active against several “designated targets.” This EO PROVES that there is an ongoing RICO investigation, and I believe it also reveals that we are getting close to finally seeing some indictments “unsealed” as we enter the prosecution phase.

Did you see this Trump Executive Order ?

MEMORANDUM FOR THE HEADS OF EXECUTIVE DEPARTMENTS AND AGENCIES SUBJECT: Rescinding Security Clearances and Access to Classified Information from Specified Individuals I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information: Antony Blinken, Jacob Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Andrew Weissmann, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s family. Therefore, I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information. I also direct all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals.

Can you understand how important and “unprecedented” this executive order is? It has clearly placed a “target” on all of these individuals in a massive investigation.

Panic in DC just went to the next level.

Let’s look at one last important thing in that previous Q drop.

“It's all going to come out, U1, Dossier, CF, etc…." - SH (Sean Hannity)

The Uranium One investigation is connected to the Dossier investigation that Hillary used to frame Trump, in order to impeach him. The Dossier was the attempted cover-up to prevent prosecutions from the Uranium One scandal. Both of those investigations are completely connected to the Clinton Foundation investigation. It’s a massive RICO investigation that was assigned to Huber, and is going to wrap up a lot more people, not just those whose security clearances were just canceled.

According to Newsweek:

A new Congressional probe of the 2010 sale of U.S. uranium to Russia led by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is examining if the FBI alerted senior Obama administration officials about corruption among the transaction's Russian players. Before the deal was brokered in 2009, the FBI under Robert Mueller—who is now special counsel in the Russia investigation into potential collusion with the Trump campaign—had begun an investigation into corruption and extortion by senior managers of a company owned by the Russian government's nuclear company, Rosatom. According to court filings revealed by The Hill Tuesday, in 2009 the FBI found enough evidence to suggest Vadim Mikerin, who headed the Rosatom subsidiary Tenex, was corrupt and high-level officials at Rosatom knew about his bribery scheme. In 2014, he pled guilty in a U.S. court case to orchestrating more than $2 million in bribe payments through shadowy accounts in Cyprus, Latvia, and Switzerland. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley announced his committee's probe of the deal during a hearing with Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday.

This is important to understand.

Everything is planned and timed.

The Uranium One deal was authorized in March of 2012. But Grassley was now opening an investigation of the deal in October of 2017. Right before Sessions had secretly launched criminal investigations into everything with Huber and Horowitz.

Robert Mueller was head of the FBI when the authorization for the sale of Uranium One was approved. There was an ongoing “undercover” investigation by the FBI into the deal, and they had ALREADY found corruption in the way of large bribes.

So why wasn’t the plug pulled on the Uranium One deal?

More from Newsweek:

The FBI said it had no comment to Newsweek questions about whether Mueller alerted senior Obama administration officials, including Clinton, about the investigation before they brokered the deal. The DOJ did not immediately respond to questions. As secretary of state, Clinton, along with then-Attorney General Eric Holder, presided on the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment that approved the deal.

Mueller refused to comment on whether or not he had alerted the Obama administration on the bribes. Attorney General Eric Holder had to have known about the undercover investigation, and he still signed off on the deal anyway.

NONE of this was supposed to ever be exposed to the public.

What FORCED it into the public narrative?

According to Senator Grassley’s office — 10.19.2017:

Grassley Seeks Information From FBI Informant In Uranium One Probe

Reported Justice Department Gag Orders Prevent Accountability of Controversial Obama-Era Deal with Russian Entities

WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is calling on the Justice Department to lift a reported non-disclosure agreement preventing a former FBI confidential informant from speaking to Congress about the handling of a criminal probe linked to a controversial deal that ceded ownership of U.S. uranium assets to the Russian government. Despite an ongoing criminal investigation into officials working for subsidiaries of Rosatom, the Russian government entity seeking to acquire ownership of U.S. uranium, the Obama Administration approved the deal. The Justice Department has reportedly threatened to prosecute the informant if he discloses details of his involvement in the investigation.

Even though the FBI was investigating Uranium One for bribery, Obama, Hillary, Holder and Mueller all approved the deal anyway.

Why?

Because the bribes were going to all the right people. Then to hide the undercover investigation from Congress, they put a “gag order” on the FBI “informant” to keep him from testifying.

But that didn’t stop Grassley.

More from Senator Grassley:

According to recent news reports, a U.S. businessman-turned-confidential informant documented bribes, extortion and money laundering by Russian entities that were attempting to secure U.S. government approval of a deal to acquire Uranium One, which reportedly owned 20 percent of American uranium assets at the time. According to the news reports, the informant has information regarding payments made by Russian executives to a U.S. entity that supported President Bill Clinton’s foundation. In 2010, despite an ongoing criminal investigation into officials working for Rosatom subsidiaries, the Obama Administration approved the takeover of Uranium One.

This is a key data point.

Senator Grassley learned about the FBI undercover investigation into Uranium One through a MEDIA STORY. That’s how he learned about the “informant” who was working undercover for Mueller’s FBI. That’s also how he learned that this “informant” was put under a “gag order” by the Obama administration and threatened with prosecution.

Guess who broke the STORY on the undercover FBI investigation into Uranium One that they were trying to hide from Congress?

Remember the three select journalists that Q focused on? The ones who were talking about indictments from Uranium One, when the rest of the media was calling it all a conspiracy theory?

John Solomon was the one who broke this huge story, and exposed what the Obama administration was desperately trying to hide.

According to The Hill:

Federal agents used a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry to gather extensive financial records, make secret recordings and intercept emails as early as 2009 that showed Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, FBI and court documents show. They also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill.

This informant had provided financial records, secret recordings and emails as evidence of a massive bribery and money laundering scheme that involved Russians and the Clintons. Part of this bribery and money laundering scheme involved an American trucking company.

Guess which trucking company? It’s the same one that I mentioned in my last article.

More from The Hill:

But FBI, Energy Department and court documents reviewed by The Hill show the FBI in fact had gathered substantial evidence well before the committee’s decision that Vadim Mikerin — the main Russian overseeing Putin’s nuclear expansion inside the United States — was engaged in wrongdoing starting in 2009. The case also exposed a serious national security breach: Mikerin had given a contract to an American trucking firm called Transport Logistics International that held the sensitive job of transporting Russia’s uranium around the United States in return for more than $2 million in kickbacks from some of its executives, court records show.

Going all the way back to 2009, the FBI had gathered a lot of evidence of corruption involving Uranium One.

Vadim Mikerin was bribing people at the trucking firm Transport Logistics International. How do we know that both Obama and Hillary knew about this FBI investigation BEFORE they authorized the Uranium One deal?

They hid the fact that uranium was being exported overseas from Congress by adding Uranium One to Transport Logistics International’s roster of companies that could export uranium, without actually giving Uranium One an export license. They bribed them to keep them quiet.

But did you catch who had all the EVIDENCE?

It wasn’t just the FBI and the courts. It was also the Department of Energy because this involved uranium.

Why is that important?

Here is an important Q drop that specifically talks about the Department of Energy and then talks about the Uranium One deal.

Q drop #48 — Nov 02, 2017:

What is Q CLEARANCE? What hint does that explicitly refer to? DOE? Who would have the goods on U1? Does stating 'Q' refer that person works in DOE? No. Does it refer that someone dropping such information has the highest level of security within all departments? Why is this relevant? (May 2010) BO "Russia should be viewed as a friendly partner under Section 123 the Atomic Energy Act of 1954" after agreeing to a new nuclear weapons reduction deal and helping US w/ Iran. Who is the enemy? What is being continually stated by all D's? Russia is what? What did the Russia reset really provide? Clearance/pathway to complete the U1 deal? Why is the Canadian PM so important? They never thought they were going to lose. The calm before the storm.

What is Q clearance? It is the highest classification at the Department of Energy. The Department of Energy has “all the goods” on the Uranium One deal.

But Q doesn’t work at the Department of Energy. Q has the highest level of security over ALL departments. Q is a military intelligence operation.

We have it all.

How do you think John Solomon got the lead on this secret investigation?

I believe there have been lots of stories written over the years that were timed in order to expose the Obama administration’s corruption. Solomon got this evidence, and his exposé on Uranium One launched several Congressional investigations.

This caused Panic in DC.

Hillary and Obama had used the “Russian Reset” narrative in order to create a clear pathway for the Uranium One deal. It was just a cover story to fool the American people. That is why they desperately tried to hide this undercover FBI investigation from Congress.

How do we know both Obama and Hillary were in on this money laundering operation from the beginning?

More from The Hill:

In 2010, Mikerin was dispatched to the U.S. on a work visa approved by the Obama administration to open Rosatom’s new American arm called Tenam.

The very Russian at the center of the whole investigation was allowed a visa to enter the country by the Obama administration.

Do you think the DOJ and the FBI didn’t know that Obama and Hillary had let Mikerin into the country?

There were many people involved in this deal, and I’m sure they were all getting kickbacks.

More from The Hill:

Then-Attorney General Eric Holder was among the Obama administration officials joining Hillary Clinton on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States at the time the Uranium One deal was approved. The investigation was ultimately supervised by then-U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein, an Obama appointee who now serves as President Trump’s deputy attorney general, and then-Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe, now the deputy FBI director under Trump, Justice Department documents show.

Of course Eric Holder was involved as head of the DOJ, but look who else was involved in this scandal:

Andrew McCabe, who tried to trap and frame Trump with the Dossier and FISA warrants. Rod Rosenstein, who took over the Russian collusion investigation, after Jeff Sessions had recused himself.

And don’t forget these two important players.

More from The Hill:

The connections to the current Russia case are many. The Mikerin probe began in 2009 when Robert Mueller, now the special counsel in charge of the Trump case, was still FBI director. And it ended in late 2015 under the direction of then-FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired earlier this year.

Both Mueller and Comey were also heavily involved in the FBI investigation into Uranium One.

Do you think it’s just a coincidence that all of these players would be involved in the Russian collusion hoax to frame Trump?

There are no coincidences.

The Uranium One scandal involved a lot of corrupt officials, and that’s why those same officials also played a part in trying to frame and remove Trump from office. It was a coordinated effort, and it added more crimes to the RICO investigations happening in the background.

Selling uranium to a “supposed” enemy and laundering lots of money is bad enough. But trying to frame a duly elected president in order to cover up those crimes?

That’s called treason.

The cover-up is far worse than the crime.

Mueller had begun the Uranium One investigation, but had done nothing about it for years. Then Obama appointed James Comey as FBI director, and he closed the investigation.

But how do you close the investigation without exposing the connection to Obama and Hillary?

More from The Hill:

Bringing down a major Russian nuclear corruption scheme that had both compromised a sensitive uranium transportation asset inside the U.S. and facilitated international money laundering would seem a major feather in any law enforcement agency’s cap. But the Justice Department and FBI took little credit in 2014 when Mikerin, the Russian financier and the trucking firm executives were arrested and charged. The only public statement occurred a year later when the Justice Department put out a little-noticed press release in August 2015, just days before Labor Day. The release noted that the various defendants had reached plea deals.

Remember, this FBI investigation started in 2009. Six years later, Comey’s FBI ended the investigation and put out a press release that all the defendants had reached plea deals.

Why wasn’t the FBI celebrating these convictions involving a Russian conspiracy? Why were they instead trying to downplay this whole investigation?

Have you seen the plea deals?

More from The Hill:

By that time, the criminal cases against Mikerin had been narrowed to a single charge of money laundering for a scheme that officials admitted stretched from 2004 to 2014. The final court case also made no mention of any connection to the influence peddling conversations the FBI undercover informant witnessed about the Russian nuclear officials trying to ingratiate themselves with the Clintons, even though agents had gathered documents showing the transmission of millions of dollars from Russia’s nuclear industry to an American entity that had provided assistance to Bill Clinton’s foundation, sources confirmed to The Hill. The lack of fanfare left many key players in Washington with no inkling that a major Russian nuclear corruption scheme with serious national security implications had been uncovered. On Dec. 15, 2015, the Justice Department put out a release stating that Mikerin, “a former Russian official residing in Maryland was sentenced today to 48 months in prison” and ordered to forfeit more than $2.1 million.

Mikerin got a plea deal far below what he deserved. They only charged him with one crime, and there was no mention of the money laundering that went to the Clintons.

It shouldn’t surprise anybody that Obama’s two-tier justice system swept this huge scandal under the rug, as the CIA’s controlled media began describing everyone who questioned this corruption as a crazy conspiracy theorist. All this was happening as Hillary began the launch of her presidential campaign.

Do you think they’ve gotten away with it?

After Grassley read Solomon’s article on this FBI investigation, he sent a letter to AG Sessions requesting that he lift the Obama gag order on the informant so that he could interview him under oath.

That caused immediate panic. How much panic?

So much so, that this informant’s life was in danger, and so was Grassley’s.

Q drop #49 — Nov 02, 2017:

Follow Sen GRASSLEY. What is different effective this week? What do you notice? Why does Sen GRASSLEY (one example) have a higher than normal amount of security detail? Why is GRASSLEY and others held in a secure location? When did this start? What has been different this week? U1 FBI informant. Have secret sessions been underway? How could this be discovered? What must be reported even if filed under 'State Secrets'? It's a name recognized around the world. Alice & Wonderland.

Grassley was having “secret” meetings with the Uranium One informant, and they were both put under a higher level of security. Their lives were now in danger. Obama had placed a lot of his administration’s crimes under the designation of “state secrets” in order to hide them from Congress. But one reporting requirement of using “state secrets” is that Congress must be informed every time it is used.

Grassley knew that this Uranium One deal was a huge cover-up, and he began digging into it.

Why did Q say, “It’s a name recognized around the world.”

The Uranium One deal is connected to someone that nobody ever mentions. This drop is dated Nov 2, 2017, just three days before Prince Alwaleed would be arrested in Saudi Arabia along with hundreds of his allies.

That’s also why Q often mentions “Alice and Wonderland.”

Who is Alice?

What is Wonderland?

This is just one of the many Q drops on the day Alwaleed was arrested.

Q drop #75 — Nov 05, 2017:

By the time POTUS returns from his trip the world will be a different place. Godfather lll Alice & WONDERLAND Alice (Lewis Carroll) = The Bloody WONDERLAND = [Repost] Why did JK (Jared Kushner) travel to SA (Saudi Arabia) recently? What is SA known for? Where do the biggest donations originate from? Why is this relevant? What else is relevant w/ SA? Safe harbor? Port of transfer? Why was there a recent smear campaign against JK (Jared Kushner) and POTUS? Why is the timing important?

The world became a different place the day Alwaleed was arrested.

Lewis Carroll wrote a famous book called “Alice in Wonderland.”

But why did Q say “the Bloody Wonderland?”

There was a new version of the book.

Q mentions this book and then focuses on Saudi Arabia for a reason. Here’s an overview of this book from Amazon:

A new demented modern interpretation of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. With illustrations by Los Angeles based street artist Tweedle Guns. The White Rabbit has killed Alice's Sister and cat. Sending her on a revenge quest down the rabbit hole. Alice finds herself a pawn in a deadly battle for supremacy of Wonderland.

Don’t miss that last part.

“Alice finds herself a pawn in a deadly battle for supremacy of Wonderland.”

Who is Alice?

Here’s another Q drop on the day Alwaleed was arrested.

Q drop #80 — Nov 05, 2017:

We need to get organized. Things need to be solved to understand what is about to happen. Let's start w/ Alice & WONDERLAND. Hillary Clinton in WONDERLAND by Lewis Carroll. Saudi Arabia - the Bloody WONDERLAND. Snow White. Wizards & Warlocks. Q

Did you know that there was another rewrite of Lewis Carroll’s book “Alice in Wonderland?”

Guess what this other version was called?

“Hillary Clinton in Wonderland.”

Here’s an overview of the book from Good Reads:

This is a rewrite of the classic "Alice in Wonderland" with Hillary Clinton as our young heroine.



The story tells of the young Hillary falling through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world filled with a host of unusual creatures. This logical story has been given a modern twist, making it a fun read for children and adults.



Included at the end are some of her most interesting quotes.

Is all of this just a coincidence?

Now do you know who “Alice” is?

Q drop #83 — Nov 05, 2017:

Simplified. Alice & WONDERLAND. Hillary & Saudi Arabia. References: Hillary Clinton in WONDERLAND by Lewis Carroll. Saudi Arabia - the Bloody WONDERLAND. Q

Alice & Wonderland > Hillary & Saudi Arabia.

But don’t miss that last part of the previous Q drop.

Snow White. Wizards & Warlocks.

Q was laying out who we were actually at war with. Hillary was just a pawn. This drop posted the day Alwaleed was arrested. Q had nicknamed Alwaleed “Snow White.”

I wrote why he was referred to as “Snow White” in my article titled: We Are Watching A Movie.

Who are the Wizards & Warlocks?

Q drop #2624 — Dec 12, 2018:

Anonymous Q, please tell us who or what the WIZARDS and Warlocks are. 'Guardians' of intelligence. Q

The Wizards and Warlocks are military intelligence, and they’ve been waging war against this evil cabal of puppet masters for many years.

Who is in control?

Alwaleed was a big puppet master controlling the Obama administration, lots of politicians around the world, big corporations, media and banks. He also controlled the CIA. Removing him from the chessboard threw the enemy into chaos. They’ve been reacting to what’s been happening ever since.

Q asked these questions:

How do you capture a very dangerous animal? How do you distinguish between good and bad?

Q drop #1711 — Jul 26, 2018:

Who does Huber [directly] report to? Is it normal [RR] is side-stepped re: Huber CoC (Chain of Command )? Why is this important? Why did Sessions recuse? Is the LEFT attacking Sessions? What advantage(s) exist based on this setup? POTUS publicly expresses his anger re: his recusal? Do you believe POTUS would allow a complete takeover of his DOJ if nothing was being done behind the scenes to hold people accountable? When POTUS states “the swamp is being drained” do you believe it? When POTUS states “it’s happening” do you believe it? Do you believe POTUS would allow Sessions & [RR] to run HIS DOJ if something wasn’t being done to his liking? LOGICAL THINKING. Clickbait derails logical thought. Think for yourself. Trust yourself. Mueller investigating POTUS’ Tweets for obstruction? You have a front row seat. Enjoy the show. Q

Sessions was part of the sting operation. Rosenstein is in targeted brackets. That’s a clear distinction.

The plan was always to trap the enemy and use Trump as the bait.

Sessions recused himself from the Russian collusion investigation, but not from the Huber investigation. Huber reported directly to Sessions, not Rosenstein. That’s important. The enemy launched a very public investigation into Trump and Russian collusion in order to create a public narrative to remove Trump from office.

While that was happening, Trump and Sessions had launched a massive criminal investigation in the background, which was empaneling grand jury’s, gathering evidence and filing sealed indictments.

Do you believe POTUS would allow a complete takeover of his DOJ if nothing was being done behind the scenes to hold people accountable?

Trump wasn’t exaggerating when he said that he “caught them all.”

Do you believe Trump when he says that he’s draining the swamp? Do you believe him when he says “it’s happening?”

We have a front row seat, and we have been told to enjoy the show.

Transparency and prosecution.

That is a promise.

In my next article, I will prove that Trump trapped them, and that he was never in danger from being removed from office. He has been directing a play, and I believe we are approaching the FINAL ACT.

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

If you enjoyed this contribution to Badlands Media, please consider checking out more of Joe’s work for free at Joe Lange’s Substack.

More From Joe Lange

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.