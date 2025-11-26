After 30 years in business, one of the biggest lobbying firms in Washington DC suddenly closed its doors and left the staff wondering if they were even going to get paid.

How could this happen?

The Podesta Group was a very powerful lobbying group. John and Tony Podesta had been major players in DC for a long time.

According to the American Enterprise Institute:

In 1988, two enterprising brothers had an idea: Having served as aides for Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates, the brothers would launch their own Washington lobbying firm. Their knowledge of the process and their connections to top Democratic policymakers would be of immense value to their clients, and thus very enriching to the brothers. Podesta Associates opened its doors in 1988, co-founded by John and Tony Podesta. The brothers didn’t merely hang out a shingle and rest on their laurels, though. They worked hard and spent years building the business. Over three decades, the Podesta firm would grow. John would leave and return and leave again. The name would change, from Podesta Associates, to Podesta Mattoon, to the Podesta Group.

This has ALWAYS been the scam.

Politics is all about the money.

The American taxpayers have ALWAYS been seen as nothing more than the world’s “piggy bank.”

Everything is about the money.

The Podesta brothers were going to cash in on their political connections.

More from the American Enterprise Institute:

Over the years, John had beefed up the firm’s clout by spinning through the revolving door a few times: He joined the Clinton White House, rose to its highest levels, and then cashed out again to rejoin the lobbying firm he had co-founded. In those years, John hustled for subsidies for insurers, among other lobbying work. Tony did his part to build up the firm by becoming a major donor and bundler for Democrats. Tony would, over the years, contribute more than $1.2 million to the campaigns of the Democratic politicians his firm was lobbying, according to a Politico analysis. More importantly, Podesta would raise many millions more for Democrats, bringing his rich friends and interested clients to raise buckets and buckets of cash for Democrats.

John Podesta first became a major player during the Clinton administration. He was the first staffer to learn about the Lewinsky affair, and was then put in charge of managing and putting out the fire. That would help him to earn the promotion to Bill Clinton’s Chief of Staff.

The Podesta brothers have a long history with the Clintons.

More from the American Enterprise Institute:

Some of Tony Podesta’s fundraisers for Hillary Clinton in 2016, in order to draw the deep-pocketed Democrats, had a very high-ranking campaign official as the headliner: Campaign Chairman John Podesta. That is to say, John Podesta left the Podesta Group during George W. Bush’s first term, but he never stopped working with Tony at the intersection of politics, policy, and money. We know that Tony lobbied John on client issues while John was a top official in the Obama White House. In one instance, hacked and leaked emails showed Tony pulling strings on behalf of a Puerto Rico client. When John Podesta moved on to run the Center for American Progress, there was repeated and significant overlap between CAP’s agenda and CAP’s donors on one hand, and the Podesta Group’s lobbying clients and lobbying issues on the other.

John Podesta also worked as a counselor to the president in the Obama White House.

The Podesta brothers were connected to the most powerful democrats, and some believe they were using their influence, to enrich themselves as lobbyists in order to steal taxpayers money. Some of that would find its way back into the coffers of the democrat party.

John Podesta had created the Center for American Progress think tank, some believe as another way to launder taxpayers money for the democrats.

But now they were suddenly in the crosshairs of the Mueller Special Counsel investigation.

More from the American Enterprise Institute:

On Monday, in a federal criminal indictment of Republican lobbyist and Trump aide Paul Manafort, special prosecutor Robert Mueller gave the Podesta brothers’ firm a brand new name: “Company B.” Using that pseudonym, the indictment explains that the Podesta Group represented the same Putin-allied and state-funded organization that Manafort did, at the same time. And the Podesta Group, like Manafort, also apparently failed to disclose its lobbying properly. In the aftermath, Tony has stepped down from the firm that he and his brother John spent decades building up. So it’s a bitter irony that an investigation into Donald Trump’s Russia ties is what may bring down the Podesta Group after nearly 30 years.

Do you remember what I shared in my last article from an important Q drop?

Q described what happened with the Mueller investigation, AFTER Mueller and Rosenstein were “leveraged.”

Q drop 1286

Apr 27, 2018 7:39:07 PM EDT

Can the investigation officially/publicly drop POTUS from review & continue? Why did the PODESTA Group close shop?

After 30 years in business and while considered to be the third most powerful lobbying group in DC, the Podesta Group suddenly shut its doors for good.

The panicked closing of the Podesta Group came as Paul Manafort was indicted by Mueller. The Podesta Group had been working with Manafort in Ukraine, and both groups had failed to file the legal paperwork, declaring that they represented the Ukrainian government. That was a FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) violation. Manafort was indicted by Mueller for violating the FARA law. The Podesta Group had violated the same exact law, but were never indicted for anything by Mueller.

Were they being protected? Were they untouchable? Or was it something else entirely?

If the Podestas were being protected, why would they suddenly close their profitable business and quickly disappear from public view?

Do you think it was just because of a FARA violation?

While Manafort was indicted for a FARA violation, the Podesta Group that was working with him in Ukraine were allowed to file their FARA legal paperwork “retrospectively.”

No indictment from Mueller.

Were they getting special treatment by Mueller?

Why would they shut down their business if Mueller was protecting them?

As I also pointed out in my last article; There were criminal investigations happening in the background, apart from the Mueller investigation.

It’s possible the Podestas had been indicted, just not “publicly.”

Q drop 15

Oct 31, 2017 11:00:47 PM EDT

11.3 - Podesta indicted 11.6 - Huma indicted Manafort was placed into Trump’s camp (as well as others). The corruption that will come out is so serious that deals must be cut for people to walk away, otherwise 70% of elected politicians would be in jail (you are seeing it already begin). A deep cleaning is occurring and the prevention and defense of pure evil is occurring on a daily basis. They never thought they were going to lose control of the Presidency (not just D’s,) and thought they had control since making past mistakes (JFK, Reagan). God speed, Patriots. PS, Soros is targeted.

This indictment of the Podestas had nothing to do with a FARA violation. This corruption is “so serious” that deals were cut with lesser players to prevent a collapse of our government.

Manafort had been indicted by Mueller for a FARA violation in Ukraine. But the Podestas were being indicted by other investigators, and it wasn’t for just their involvement in Ukraine.

They were also tied to another country in Eastern Europe called Moldova.

Moldova used to be part of the Soviet Union. It is right in between Ukraine and Romania.

What does Moldova have to do with the Podesta Group?

According to Open Democracy:

In courting the country’s most loathed oligarch, the EU and US will only lose the sympathy of ordinary Moldovans. Plahotniuc and his allies have recently become more visible in the west, with several visits to the US and an op-ed by Moldova’s prime minister Pavel Filip in The Hill. Instability in Moldova is typically explained away by geopolitics, with the country positioned on a rift between the west and Russia. It’s a fear many of the country’s nominally “pro-Western” politicians have readily exploited. Whatever the the fear of “losing Moldova” to Russia, it cannot justify supporting Plahotniuc, an opportunistic oligarch who is pursuing a policy of unchecked state capture. This policy of appeasement may be a short term victory for the EU and US, but in the longer term will only further erode the already-waning pro-western, and pro-European, sentiment in Moldova.

The controlled media often demonized Russian oligarchs, and tried their best to connect them to both Putin and Trump, in order to frame Trump for Russian collusion. But I don’t remember this oligarch from Moldova ever being mentioned in connection with anything, including the Mueller investigation.

What is Plahotniuc’s connection to the Podesta Group?

More from Open Democracy:

In July, a sizeable $600,000 contract was signed between Moldova’s Democratic Party, of which Plahotniuc is vice president, and Podesta, a US lobbying firm. Time will tell if it’s paid off.

This corrupt oligarch, who was a leader in the biggest political party in Moldova had hired the Podesta Group to lobby for him in DC.

Why?

This happened in July of 2016, near the end of the election campaign between Hillary and Trump. That’s not a coincidence.

At the time, the whole world was under the impression that Hillary would become the next president of the United States.

What does Moldova have to do with Hillary?

The timeline of events in Moldova are very important. There was a reason why Plahotniuc was willing to pay the Podesta Group over half a million dollars to lobby for him in DC.

Guess why Plahotniuc desperately needed a powerful lobbyist in DC?

More from Open Democracy:

Whether ordinary Moldovans can afford it is another matter. Financially, Moldova is yet to recover from one of the largest banking heists in history. This event saw $1 billion dollars (15% of the country’s GDP) disappear from the country’s three banks in late 2014. Whatever the fear of “losing Moldova” to Russia, it cannot justify supporting the opportunitistic oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc The heist wasn’t so much the cause of today’s political impasse. Rather, it was a symptom of a much longer crisis, of a system which made such theft possible in the first place. This banking crisis led to the collapse of two pro-European coalition governments. In February 2016, Vlad Plahotniuc formed a ruling coalition led by Moldova’s prime minister Pavel Filip. This government is highly disliked by a majority of the public, who loath the influence of Plahotniuc — Moldova’s wealthiest and most hated oligarch.

Moldova suffered one of the biggest bank heists in history. It was equivalent to 15% of the entire country’s GDP. The coalition government formed by Plahotniuc was hated by the people of Moldova because they blamed him for the bank heists and a lot of corruption within their government.

But how is Hillary connected to Plahotniuc?

Let me ask again.

What does Moldova have to do with Hillary?

Did you catch that little piece of important information from that quote?

The heist wasn’t so much the cause of today’s political impasse. Rather, it was a “symptom” of a much longer crisis, of a system which made such theft possible in the first place.

This “system” of corruption had been going on for years, and that’s why it became possible to “steal” a billion dollars from their three largest banks.

Guess who helped corrupt Moldova?

The timeline of events is very important.

Plahotniuc had made a trip to DC, right before he decided to hire the Podesta Group.

More from Open Democracy:

In May 2016, the oligarch visited the US, where his meeting with assistant secretary of state Victoria Nuland left many Moldovans flabbergasted. The US ambassador to Moldova had to justify the meeting, saying that it was the Moldovans who voted for this government, and that the US has to work with it. Even so, Plahotniuc does not currently hold public office. To top it off, the trip wasn’t official — Plahotniuc travelled on a tourist visa.

Plahotniuc had traveled to DC to meet with Hillary’s assistant in the Secretary of State’s office.

No coincidences.

It was supposed to be a secret visit; that’s why he used a travel visa.

But Hillary’s connections to Moldova, go much deeper than just meeting with Plahotniuc and getting him to pay $600,000 to her friends at the Podesta Group.

Have you ever heard of the Millennium Challenge Corporation?

According to Wikipedia:

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is a bilateral United States foreign aid agency established by the U.S. Congress in 2004. It is an independent agency separate from the State Department and USAID. It provides grants to countries that have been determined to have good economic policies and potential for economic growth. The country qualification process is objective, involving scores provided by third parties in 20 different areas. An eligible country must apply for a grant with a specific project in mind.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation was established by Congress to give “taxpayer grants” to foreign countries, in order to help lift them out of poverty.

It is supposed to be “independent” and “separate” from the State Department and USAID. But there is no such thing as an “independent” agency within our government.

According to the Center for Global Development:

On Friday January 22nd, MCC CEO Daniel Yohannes signed his first Compact – a five-year, $262 million agreement with the Republic of Moldova. With US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Moldovan Prime Minister Vladimir Filat presiding, Yohannes remarked, “I commend Moldova’s commitment to poverty reduction and economic development opportunities. Added to this is an additional layer of improved access to credit and technical assistance.

Hillary was present at this announcement for a reason. She was there to give a large check to Moldovan Prime Minister Vladimir Filat.

Remember that name.

This grant from American taxpayers was supposed to help Moldova build a more productive agricultural system and lift people out of poverty. But don’t miss that “additional layer” of help.

Moldova was also offered “access to credit” along with “technical assistance” as part of the compact agreement.

Do you think anybody was tracking those taxpayer dollars and watching how they were being spent?

Who was the money really going to?

Nobody ever tracked the money. The entire Obama administration was a gigantic money laundering operation.

You’ll never guess who was helping with the “access to credit and technical assistance.”

More from the Center for Global Development:

While prior compacts in Madagascar, Benin, and Morocco included financial access projects, Moldova’s innovative financing facility appears to be a step-up in terms of integrated value-added to the program. It will support related investments by farmers and entrepreneurs in the shift to higher value agriculture production, post-harvest processing, storage, and marketing. This package is co-financed by USAID. We look forward to keeping an eye on this as a model for future compacts. Moldova’s previous $24.7 million Threshold program focused on anti-corruption by strengthening the capacity of the judiciary, increasing the monitoring capacity of civil society and the media, and curbing corruption in the tax, customs and police services.

They created an “innovative financing facility” for this program in Moldova.

I wonder just how “innovative” this financial program in Moldova really was?

Do you think it was all above board?

If Hillary is involved in any way, you can guarantee that it involves corruption and laundering taxpayer money.

The fact that USAID co-financed this “innovative financing facility” proves how corrupt this deal really was.

DOGE has recently exposed a lot of fraud and corruption in USAID, which is why Trump has closed it down.

Moldova had previously been given $24.7 million to battle corruption within the government.

How do you think that worked out?

That money had the opposite effect. Instead, the entire government became corrupted, so that it could be controlled.

Do you want proof?

Did you catch the name of the Prime Minister who attended the ceremony with Hillary?

Guess what happened to Prime Minister Vladimir Filat?

According to Reuters:

Former Moldovan prime minister Vlad Filat was arrested on Thursday after he was implicated in the theft of $1 billion from the banking system that has led thousands to camp out in the capital in protest. Television footage showed him being arrested in parliament by masked officials from Moldova’s anti-corruption bureau. Earlier lawmakers voted to strip him of his immunity from prosecution on the request of the prosecutor.

The Prime Minister of Moldova was arrested in October of 2015 for his involvement in a “billion dollar bank heist.”

This was the same Prime Minister who stood with Hillary just five years earlier, accepting a taxpayer grant for $262 million.

Just a coincidence?

But he wasn’t the only one in legal jeopardy. So was the Moldovan oligarch who had gone to DC to meet with Hillary’s State Department and then hired the Podesta group to protect him.

According to the Open Dialogue Foundation:

The theft of one billion USD from Moldova’s banking system during 2012-2014 was a real shock to the country and its citizens. It still has a dramatic impact on the life of all Moldavans and the functioning of society. The fraud resulted in the theft of an amount equal to 12% of Moldova’s GDP. In just a few months, the national currency has depreciated by 42%, leading to a currency crisis. For years, the Moldovan authorities have been strongly declaring their intention to conduct an independent investigation, punish those responsible and recover the stolen funds. However, as more and more details about the theft of the $1 billion are revealed to the public, it is clear that the former regime was directly involved in the looting of the banking system.

Hillary’s State Department, the Millennium Challenge Corporation and USAID were pouring taxpayers money into Moldova to supposedly battle poverty. But almost four years later, the corrupt government participated in the theft of a billion dollars from their banking system. That theft depreciated the currency by 42%, and created even more poverty.

These taxpayers grants were never designed to relieve poverty. The money was used to foster corruption instead.

This “innovative financing facility,” set the table for a massive money laundering operation and the “theft” of wealth from the Moldovan people.

Don’t miss these two important facts.

The theft of this billion dollars from Moldovan banks happened between 2012-2014, two years AFTER Hillary had given a grant to Moldova and co-financed a “new financial aid system” with USAID .

The government was “directly involved in the looting of the banking system.”

Prime Minister Vlad Filat had been arrested for his participation in the banking theft, and guess who else was worried about being arrested?

More from the Open Dialogue Foundation:

The period from 2013 to 2019 went down in Moldovan history as a “captured state“. During these years, Moldovan oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, leader of the Democratic Party of Moldova (PDM), established de facto control over the legislative and executive powers, as well as the law enforcement and judicial authorities. The bank fraud was the economic peak of the state of capture of Moldova. The stolen billion led to the degradation of democratic standards and aggravated corruption in the country. For surviving and avoiding punishment, the political class needed to resort to persecution, intimidation and abuses. At the same time, Plahotniuc owned about 60% of the Moldovan mass media, which allowed him to skilfully manipulate the information space of the country. Financial assets of the oligarch were estimated at about 30% of Moldova’s GDP. Importantly, Plahotniuc was one of the main beneficiaries of the bank fraud.

Did you catch that?

The oligarch who was connected to Hillary and the Podesta brothers controlled the entire government of Moldova at the time, including the judicial and law enforcement system. He also controlled 60% of the mass media.

Moldova was a “captured” and “controlled state.”

It was the perfect place to launder hundreds of millions of dollars, and the perfect place to steal a billion dollars from the banking system.

While several people went to prison for participating in the theft, Vladimir Plahotniuc had escaped justice by fleeing the country. But here’s why I believe he paid the Podesta Group $600,000 to represent him.

More from the Open Dialogue Foundation:

Vladimir Plahotniuc faces charges of creation of a criminal organization, fraud and money laundering. The Moldovan authorities put him on the international wanted list and are trying to seize his assets abroad, but a request sent to INTERPOL to include the fugitive oligarch on the wanted list was refused.

Plahotniuc was a wanted fugitive because he was at the center of this massive bank heist, and INTERPOL refused to put him on their wanted list.

Why?

Plahotniuc had friends in high places.

His trip to Hillary’s State Department and the $600,000 to the Podesta Group sure seemed to have paid off.

But guess what changed right after Trump was elected for the second time?

According to Radio Moldova:

A week after being placed on the international wanted list, Vladimir Plahotniuc, the former leader of the Democratic Party of the Republic of Moldova, appeared on the official Interpol website, among the internationally wanted persons. We recall that Interpol accepted the request for international arrest of Vladimir Plahotniuc on February 7th. We remind you that Vladimir Plahotniuc fled the Republic of Moldova in the summer of 2019, after the Democratic Party of Moldova lost power. In the same year, the authorities in Chisinau requested his prosecution through Interpol, and an arrest warrant was issued against him for crimes such as creating and leading a criminal organization, fraud and money laundering.

Within weeks of Trump being inaugurated for the second time, INTERPOL suddenly did an about-face and placed Plahotniuc on the most wanted list.

This Moldovan oligarch, connected to Hillary and the Podestas was now a wanted fugitive.

The Podesta Group had ALREADY closed its doors of operations and the Podesta brothers were no longer able to protect Plahotniuc. He was captured in Greece and extradited back to Moldova shortly after being placed on the wanted list.

According to IntelliNews:

Vladimir Plahotniuc, former leader of Moldova’s Democratic Party (PDM), was detained at Athens International Airport on July 22 while attempting to travel to Dubai, Naftemporiki reported. according to reports in the Greek media. Plahotniuc has been under international investigation for his alleged involvement in Moldova’s infamous $1bn bank fraud scandal. He was widely seen as the most influential figure in the country in 2016-2019. Greek police acted on an Interpol red notice issued on February 7 after years of lobbying by Moldovan authorities to place the businessman on the international wanted list. Euronews Greece reported that Plahotniuc had recently been living in a villa in southern Athens.

Do you think Trump doesn’t ALREADY know about Hillary’s involvement in this bank heist?

Hillary’s cronies were now being rounded up for the billion dollar bank heist.

Do you think that might have been one of the reasons that the Podesta Group suddenly went out of business?

But this Moldova story is much bigger than just a billion dollars stolen from the Moldovan people. And Hillary is much more connected to this corruption than anybody knows.

So is Obama, along with the Podestas and John McCain.

How?

According to Forbes:

Since the end of the Soviet Union, Moldova has been a hub for smuggling and contraband. But in 2009, it became a conduit of international money laundering.

Do you think it’s just a coincidence that AFTER Moldova became a “conduit” of international money laundering, Hillary would quickly move to set up an “innovative financing facility” and give them a taxpayers grant of $262 million?

A financing facility co-financed by USAID, using taxpayers money?

Why would Hillary want to set up financial operations, in one of the biggest money laundering countries in the world?

Remember, this billion dollar bank heist in Moldova occurred between 2012-2014.

Does anybody remember the biggest scandal for the Obama administration back in 2012?

Anybody remember Benghazi?

What would Benghazi have to do with Moldova?

More from Forbes:

“Gadafi money was funneled into European banks through Moldova,” says Gofman through a translator. His job was to know such things as the chief investigator at the National Anti-Corruption Center in Moldova, where he worked since 2004, and in forensic accounting for the government since 1997. He was a member of two Pan-European anti-money laundering committees known as Moneyval and the Egmont Group. “The entire system was rigged by Plahotniuc, with Vlad Filat in his corner,” he says of the country’s former Prime Minister. Filat, a former member of Plahotniuc’s party, is serving a 9-year prison term for his involvement in the theft of National Bank reserves. According to Kroll, The central bank money was funneled into three banks majority controlled by Ilan Shor – Sociala, Unibank and Banca de Economii (BEM), then the nation’s largest bank. The reserves went from $2.8 billion to $1.8 billion in less than three years.

The theft of a billion dollars from Moldova coincided with the laundering of Gaddafi money and gold stolen from Libya after the events in Benghazi. The looting of the Libyan treasury was laundered through Moldova because it had become one of the biggest money laundering centers in the world.

Do you think this was all, just a coincidence?

Both countries had their wealth stolen from them.

Obama and Hillary, along with John McCain had installed the new government in Libya after overthrowing Gaddafi.

As I pointed out in a series of articles focused on Benghazi; that new government was led by Al Qaeda. Libya then became the training ground for terrorists, who we were fighting in Afghanistan and Syria.

All by design.

Gaddafi had been leading the most wealthy country in Africa. Libya was earning a lot of money from oil revenues, and Gaddafi was storing up a lot of wealth. But what most people don’t know is that Gaddafi was removed because of his “gold.”

Gaddafi was meeting with other leaders in Africa, and was trying to use Libya’s wealth to help pull the entire continent out of poverty.

How?

A “gold backed Dinar.”

According to The Ecologist:

The brief visit of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Libya in October 2011 was referred to by the media as a “victory lap.” “We came, we saw, he died!” she crowed in a CBS video interview on hearing of the capture and brutal murder of Libyan leader Muammar el-Qaddafi. But the victory lap, write Scott Shane and Jo Becker in the New York Times, was premature. Libya was relegated to the back burner by the State Department, “as the country dissolved into chaos, leading to a civil war that would destabilize the region, fueling the refugee crisis in Europe and allowing the Islamic State to establish a Libyan haven that the United States is now desperately trying to contain.” US-NATO intervention was allegedly undertaken on humanitarian grounds, after reports of mass atrocities; but human rights organizations questioned the claims after finding a lack of evidence.

Hillary was crowing about how the Obama administration had removed an evil dictator, and she was celebrating his brutal death.

They had funded and armed the Al Qaeda rebels who killed Gaddafi and overthrew the government. And now Libya was in complete chaos, and became the breeding ground for worldwide terrorism.

But what was Libya like, BEFORE Gaddafi was removed?

More from the Ecologist:

Before 2011, Libya had achieved economic independence, with its own water, its own food, its own oil, its own money, and its own state-owned bank. It had arisen under Qaddafi from one of the poorest of countries to the richest in Africa. Education and medical treatment were free; having a home was considered a human right; and Libyans participated in an original system of local democracy. The country boasted the world’s largest irrigation system, the Great Man-made River project, which brought water from the desert to the cities and coastal areas; and Qaddafi was embarking on a program to spread this model throughout Africa. But that was before US-NATO forces bombed the irrigation system and wreaked havoc on the country.

Under Gaddafi, Libya was the wealthiest country in Africa, and had “achieved economic independence.”

But did you catch the most important thing that Gaddafi had done?

Libya had its own “state owned bank.” They were no longer trapped in the cabal central banking system. That is why they had achieved “economic independence.”

More from The Ecologist:

Qaddafi had done more than organize an African monetary coup. He had demonstrated that financial independence could be achieved. His greatest infrastructure project, the Great Man-made River, was turning arid regions into a breadbasket for Libya; and the $33 billion project was being funded interest-free without foreign debt, through Libya’s own state-owned bank.

Can you see why Libya was such a threat to the cabal?

Can you see why they had to remove Gaddafi?

Gaddafi had built a massive irrigation system called the “Great Man Made River Project,” which had allowed Libya to grow their own food, and it was something that Gaddafi was willing to help other African countries build too.

But the real reason Gaddafi had to be removed was because he was creating a gold backed currency in Africa. This would help other countries escape the central bank debt trap.

Gaddafi held a lot of gold, and that caught Hillary’s eye. That’s why she celebrated the death of Gaddafi.

More from The Ecologist:

The Secretary of State’s victory lap was indeed premature, if what we’re talking about is the officially stated goal of humanitarian intervention. But her newly-released emails reveal another agenda behind the Libyan war; and this one, it seems, was achieved. Mission accomplished? Of the 3,000 emails released from Hillary Clinton’s private email server in late December 2015, about a third were from her close confidante Sidney Blumenthal, the attorney who defended her husband in the Monica Lewinsky case. One of these emails, dated April 2, 2011, reads in part: “Qaddafi’s government holds 143 tons of gold, and a similar amount in silver ... This gold was accumulated prior to the current rebellion and was intended to be used to establish a pan-African currency based on the Libyan golden Dinar. This plan was designed to provide the Francophone African Countries with an alternative to the French franc (CFA).” In a ‘source comment’, the original declassified email adds: “According to knowledgeable individuals, this quantity of gold and silver is valued at more than $7 billion.

The Obama administration planned the chaos in Libya, and were laundering money, by selling weapons to Al Qaeda and ISIS.

I laid out all the evidence of that operation in my Benghazi articles.

But that wasn’t the only reason that Obama and Hillary removed Gaddafi. They destroyed the Libyan government in order to force Libya back into the central bank debt system, and to prevent the creation of a gold backed currency for the continent of Africa.

Q mentioned that, in a drop that listed all the central banks in the world alphabetically.

Q drop 137

Nov 11, 2017 11:32:20 PM EST

Latvia: Bank of Latvia

Lebanon: Central Bank of Lebanon

Lesotho: Central Bank of Lesotho

LIBYA: Central Bank of LIBYA (Their most recent conquest)

Uruguay: Central Bank of Uruguay

Lithuania: Bank of Lithuania

Luxembourg: Central Bank of Luxembourg

Libya was once again FORCED back into the cabal controlled central bank system. Gold was a threat. It had given Libya “economic independence,” and was now threatening to free the entire continent of Africa, from European and American control.

Hillary and Obama knew how much gold and silver Gaddafi owned. So this news story shouldn’t have come as any surprise.

According to Brave Search Engine:

The World Gold Council, which reported that Libya’s gold reserves dropped from 143.82 tons in 2011 to 116.64 tons by 2014, a loss of 27 tons. Some estimates suggest that up to 20% of Libya’s gold stock—around 28 to 30 tons—was stolen or disappeared during the 2011 revolution.

None of that stolen Libya gold has ever been recovered.

I believe that gold was laundered through Moldova, which Hillary had set up as a “conduit” of corruption with the help of her oligarch friend, who was being represented by the Podesta Group.

The Podesta brothers not only represented Moldova; they also represented Ukraine. That news was exposed by the Mueller investigation. I wrote about that in my last article. That news going public caused the Podesta Group to quickly shut its doors.

But here’s why the Podesta Group lobbying for the Ukraine government was a big deal.

Q drop 3611

Nov 20, 2019 9:03:25 PM EST

THE CLINTON FOUNDATION

[QUID PRO QUO - internal alarm [how to frame/defend]]

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/52561

Read carefully.

[Note: Podesta emails non_public [internal]]

Fact: UKRAINE is the single largest Clinton Foundation donor

Coincidence?

Q

The Ukrainian government was the “single largest Clinton Foundation donor.” That’s why the Podesta Group was lobbying for them.

It was a team operation. The Podesta Group would sign a big deal, and lobby the State Department for their client. Hillary would dole out taxpayer money through the State Department, and then the Podesta Group client would kick money back to the Clinton Foundation.

They weren’t just stealing from Moldova and Libya. They were also stealing from the American people.

But then everything changed.

An important Q drop, “triggered” an important chain of events.

Q drop 15

Oct 31, 2017 11:00:47 PM EDT

11.3 - PODESTA indicted

11.6 - Huma indicted

This Q drop on October 31, 2017 was announcing an indictment was coming against John Podesta on November 3, 2017.

Next, Podesta’s lawyer was notified on November 2, 2017.

Q drop 62

Nov 02, 2017 7:12:48 PM EDT

Anonymous

Highly recommend someone take all my crumbs and put into a massive dump (a single shot). This will be considered the biggest ‘inside’ ‘approved’ dump in American history.

They are beginning to understand as PODESTA‘s attorney was just notified.

All my dumps are being recorded but again it doesn’t matter.

Alice & Wonderland.

WHERE IS Barack Obama TODAY?!?!?

When Podesta’s lawyer was “notified” about the indictment, it caused immediate PANIC.

The Podesta brothers then tried to flee the country right after that.

Q drop 67

Nov 03, 2017 5:33:30 PM EDT

Anonymous Where is John Podesta?

Where is Tony Podesta?

Did one or both escape the country and was let out? PODESTA‘s plane has military escort (i.e. tag) and is being diverted (forced down).

Short delay.

Don’t miss this:

The entire purpose of the Q drop announcing Podesta’s indictment was to create PANIC, and get a “reaction.”

First, the indictment was “announced,” then Podesta’s attorney was “notified,” and finally, the Podesta plane was purposely let out of the country.

Why?

Military Intelligence was tracking which country they would flee to.

But where was their plane forced down and in what country?

Was this an example of “Extraordinary Rendition?”

Have the Podesta brothers been “leveraged?”

Six days later, Tony Podesta quickly ceased operations at the Podesta Group with almost no warning to employees.

Just a coincidence?

The Podesta Group was at the center of everything related to Obama and the Clintons. The Podesta brothers were intimately involved in all the corruption, and knew where all the bodies were buried.

The Podesta Group was THE BRIDGE to exposing everything.

What else was the Podesta Group connected to?

This Q drop connected the Podesta Group to the media and much more.

Q drop 1515

Jun 16, 2018 1:50:56 AM EDT

These reporters and networks have been named in the WikiLeaks to have colluded with the DNC or Hillary campaign during the 2016 election cycle: (long list of media members) THE BRIDGE: PODESTA GROUP

Bridge between media, FBI/DOJ, HRC+

Why did the Podesta Group close?

Public charges?

No?

Why close?

When did Huber start?

November?

John Podesta/Huma NOV.

Sealed.

Do they know?

Why did the PODESTA group close?

Why no leaks?

Who else knows?

HRC deal request?

Why?

Inspector General > Huber

Can Inspector General disclose evidence in pending criminal cases in public disclosures/reports?

Why not?

Grand jury TAINT/BIAS?

Everyone has an opinion.

Clickbait.

Q

Huber had indicted John Podesta and Huma Abedin, but they weren’t made “public” because they were sealed indictments.

They were targeted early in Trump’s first term.

The Podesta Group was a BRIDGE to the $1 billion stolen from Moldova. They were a BRIDGE to the gold that disappeared from Libya. They were a BRIDGE to the Ukrainian money flowing to the Clinton Foundation. They were a BRIDGE to the corrupt propaganda media. They were a BRIDGE to the FBI/DOJ corruption and conspiracy to frame Trump for Russian collusion.

They were the perfect “early target” in the conspiracy investigation because they were at the center of everything, and it instantly caused Panic in DC.

The Podestas knew they had no hope of beating the charges because they were tied to all the corruption. That’s why they tried to escape the country, but failed.

What country were they fleeing to?

Who was their puppet master and protector?

This leads to another huge connection.

Did you catch that Hillary tried to cut a deal?

Guess which day the Clintons tried to cut a deal and why?

Q drop 94

Nov 05, 2017 2:14:12 AM EST

Anonymous

Nov 05, 2017 2:09:14 AM EST

Anonymous

>>

if she’s not, I think they’re gunning for her. How can she repay the money sent to Clinton Foundation for influence? Do they have Huma? >>

Review my other threads.

This is why complete graphics are so important.

Barack Obama paid the debt prior to leaving office.

HRC is not currently in Saudi Arabia.

Bill wants a deal.

Playing the former PRESIDENT CARD.

Watch the cookie quickly crumble.

Where does Soros fit in?

Godfather III

On November 5, 2017, the Clintons were seeking a deal.

Why on that specific day?

Q gave us the hint.

Hillary Rodham Clinton is not currently in Saudi Arabia.

Does anybody remember the event that happened in Saudi Arabia and completely changed the world on November 5, 2017?

I wrote about it in my first article in this series titled: Trump Takes Out The King.

When Crown Prince Mohammed arrested Prince Alwaleed and hundreds of his cronies in Saudi Arabia on November 5, 2017, it caused PANIC worldwide.

Alwaleed was the PUPPET MASTER controlling a lot of government officials.

Q drop 275

Dec 05, 2017 4:26:34 PM EST

+FLY+

Banks control Gov’ts

Gov’ts control people

Saudi Arabia CONTROLS elected people.

SOROS controls organizations of people.

Ready to play?

Q

Trump took down Alwaleed two days after the Podestas tried to flee the country.

What country were the Podestas fleeing to?

They were fleeing to Saudi Arabia.

Alwaleed controlled the Podestas, Obama, the Clintons and a whole lot of corrupt politicians around the world.

What happened as soon as Alwaleed was arrested?

Q drop 93

Nov 05, 2017 2:06:00 AM EST

Anonymous

Nov 05, 2017 2:03:40 AM EST

Anonymous

>>

Is HRC just a puppet and the goal is to take down her minders and the real kingpins? >>

Correction:

HRC was a puppet but her STRINGS were recently cut.

She’s now on her own and fighting for her life.

Q

That Q drop was on the same day Alwaleed was arrested.

Here’s another drop almost a month later.

Q drop 245

Dec 01, 2017 12:46:51 AM EST

HUSSEIN is evil and a real loser.

No special treatment.

Shopping around for a (new) handler/protection is fun to watch on the SATs/ spy comms.

Morons, all of them.

Q

Arresting Alwaleed and hundreds of his puppets in Saudi Arabia completely flipped the chessboard. The enemy’s puppet strings in America were cut, and they were all scrambling for protection.

The Podestas were “targeted” because they were also a BRIDGE to Saudi Arabia and Prince Alwaleed.

Were the Podestas now leveraged?

Do you think it’s just a coincidence that the Podesta brothers have made no public appearances with the Clintons or Obama since they tried to flee the country and Alwaleed was arrested?

But I teased something at the end of my last article.

What does the Podesta Group have to do with 9/11?

The Podesta Group was one of the biggest lobbying firms in DC.

Guess who helped them become so successful?

Q gave us a “hint.”

Q drop 118 (portion)

Nov 06, 2017 4:50:59 PM EST

What other people were arrested in Saudi Arabia?

What are their backgrounds?

Are any connected to the PODESTA GROUP?

Why is this relevant?

What do you need in order to prosecute senior political officials?

How do you avoid public misconception?

How do you justify counter-political attacks to the mass public?

Why is information so vital?

“What do you need in order to prosecute “senior” political officials?”

The Podesta brothers are the BRIDGE between Obama, the Clintons, other “senior” political officials and their FOREIGN PUPPET MASTER.

Prince Alwaleed.

That makes them ENEMY COMBATANTS.

The Podesta Group is at the center of the RICO conspiracy investigations.

John Podesta was a “handler” for the Clintons and Obama. That’s why he and his brother tried to flee to Saudi Arabia. They were Alwaleed puppets.

But did you catch those first few questions?

What other people were arrested in Saudi Arabia?

What are their backgrounds?

Are any connected to the PODESTA GROUP?

John Podesta and the Podesta Group were the BRIDGE between Alwaleed and many prominent members of the media in America. Alwaleed controlled a large share of Rupert Murdoch’s NewsCorp, and they collaborated on several media investments.

Alwaleed had a firm grip on the media narrative before Trump became president.

Did the Podesta Group also have ties to media groups in Saudi Arabia?

Did you know that Saudi Arabia had also hired the Podesta Group to lobby for them in DC?

Nobody knew that until it was exposed in 2017.

According to The Hill:

The Podesta Group has registered as a foreign agent for a U.S.-based Saudi group that has been running advertisements attacking Qatar for its alleged terrorism ties. The Saudi American Public Relation Affairs Committee (SAPRAC), an organization established in Delaware and based in Washington, D.C., has been a large part of the public discourse in the fight between the two Middle Eastern countries. But the association with Podesta Group was unknown until last week, when the Daily Beast first reported it. The registration with the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) popped up on Thursday. The organization is paying the Podesta Group $50,000 per month, in addition to any fees for the production or placement of advertisements and other expenses, for the contract that began near the end of June.

The timing of this story being revealed is very important.

The Mueller investigation had launched in May of 2017, and then suddenly, in August of 2017, the Podesta Group registered as a foreign agent representing Saudi Arabia. Nobody knew at the time that the Podesta Group was in bed with Saudi Arabia officially.

They were getting paid $50,000 a month to push media content that favored Saudi Arabia.

But that wasn’t the only connection the Podesta Group had with Saudi Arabia. There’s another connection, and even more money.

According to The Free Thought Project:

John Podesta’s brother Tony is a registered foreign agent of Saudi Arabia and a powerful lobbyist as his brother chairs Hillary’s campaign — nothing to see here. Tony Podesta — brother of the now-disgraced Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, whose files Wikileaks has been publishing — is not only a powerful Democratic Party lobbyist, but a registered foreign agent receiving a hefty monthly paycheck from the nefarious government of Saudi Arabia. According to the March 2016 filing made in accordance with the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938, Tony Podesta is an active foreign agent of the Saudi government with the “Center for Studies and Media Affairs at the Saudi Royal Court,” and acts as an officer of the Saudi Arabia account. For starters, the Podesta brothers’ lobbying firm receives $140,000 every month from the Saudi government

Did you catch who hired the Podesta Group?

Center for Studies and Media Affairs at the Saudi Royal Court,

They were paying the Podesta Group another $140,000 a month.

Guess who was in charge of the Saudi Royal Court?

Someone connected to Prince Alwaleed.

According to Forbes:

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, the wealthiest person in the Middle East on FORBES list of billionaires, has been arrested, according to various media reports. Others reportedly arrested include the following, according to a list shared with Forbes: Muteib Bin Abdullah (head of the National Guard) Turki Bin Abdullah (mayor of Riyadh) Turki Bin Nasser Alwaleed Al Ibrahim (head of Middle East Broadcasting Corp.) Khaled Al Tuwaijri (head of royal court) Adel Fakeih (former mayor of Jeddah) Amr Al Dabbagh (businessman) Ibrahim Al Assaf (former finance minister) Bin Laden (no first name given) Al Tobaishi (no first name given) Saud Al Dawish (former CEO of Saudi Telecom) Khaled Al Molhem (former head of Saudia airlines)

Khaled Al Tuwaijri was the head of the Saudi Royal Court, and he was arrested on the same day as Prince Alwaleed. He was the one paying the Podestas $140,000 a month as part of the Center for Studies and Media Affairs.

One of the other key figures arrested with Alwaleed for corruption was a Saudi media mogul.

Alwaleed Al Ibrahim (head of Middle East Broadcasting Corp.)

He was the sole owner of MBC until his arrest. He then paid a fortune for his release, and gave up 60% of his company.

The Podesta Group being the BRIDGE to the controlled American media, was also a BRIDGE for Prince Alwaleed with the Saudi Arabian media. Alwaleed controlled the media in the U.S. and throughout the Middle East.

The mass arrests in Saudi Arabia changed everything.

Shortly after Alwaleed’s arrest, the Podesta Group filled out the legal FARA paperwork for Saudi Arabia, and then shuttered its doors for good.

The corruption in Moldova and Ukraine was bad, but it was nothing compared to what the Podesta Group was involved with, in Saudi Arabia.

There was another key arrest during the Saudi purge in 2017.

Did you catch it?

Bin Laden (no first name given)

Who was the Bin Laden family member arrested with Alwaleed?

According to the Los Angeles Times:

Prince Alwaleed, one of the world’s richest men, has major holdings in iconic Western brands such as Twitter, Apple and Citigroup. Shares in his investment firm, Kingdom Holding, tumbled 9.9% Sunday in the wake of the news of his arrest. Others reported to have been swept up in the investigation include Adel Fakeih, minister of economy and planning; Ibrahim Assaf, a former finance minister; Amr Dabbagh, the former head of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority; Bakr Bin Laden, head of the Saudi Bin Laden Group, a major construction conglomerate; and Waleed Ibrahim, who runs the Arabic satellite group MBC.

Alwaleed had a lot more control over Saudi Arabia than most people knew. He was never going to be king, even though he was a member of the royal family. But he had so much control over the kingdom already that it didn’t matter.

Bakr Bin Laden was head of the massive Bin Laden Group construction conglomerate in Saudi Arabia.

Is the picture coming into view?

Do you remember how I ended my last article?

What do the Podestas, Huma Abedin and 9/11 have in common?

Let’s go back to Q drop 118 and look at more from that drop.

Q drop 118

Nov 06, 2017 4:50:59 PM EST

What family was permitted to leave immediately after 9-11?

Who authorized the departure?

Why is this relevant?

Was anyone else permitted to leave? Why was the BIN LADEN family here during 9-11?

Coincidence?

How does Saudi Arabia connect to the BIN LADEN family?

Who in Saudi Arabia is connected specifically to the BIN LADEN family?

What did they deliver?

To who?

Why?

What does money buy?

Why are the events in Saudi Arabia relevant to the above? What other people were arrested in Saudi Arabia?

What are their backgrounds?

Are any connected to the Podesta Group?

Why is this relevant?

Why would Q connect the Podesta Group to 9/11 and the Bin Laden family?

“How does it tie together?”

In my next article, I’ll connect the dots, explain the details of this Q drop, and also give you the answer to this question:

What do the Podestas, Huma Abedin and 9/11 have in common?

