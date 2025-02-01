With the return of President Trump to the White House, it is extremely important that the opportunity to cut off the British imperial hold on America not be missed.

Starting in 2019, it became increasingly clear that the foreign intelligence hand behind America’s deep state had a very British Pedigree.

In January 2019, internal memos were leaked from the British-run Integrity Initiative featuring a startling account of the techniques deployed by the anti-Russian British operation to infiltrate American intelligence institutions, think tanks and media.

The documents reveal high level meetings that Integrity Initiative Director Chris Donnelly had with former Trump Advisor Sebastian Gorka, McCain Foundation director Kurt Volker, Pentagon PR guru John Rendon, among many others.

By the summer of 2019, a cache of explosive email leaks from UK Ambassador Kim Darroch revealed that the British Foreign Office had been conspiring the ‘flood the zone’ around Trump in order to influence his presidency, and nudge it towards a war footing with Russia, Iran and other Middle Eastern nations.

It was also becoming clear that the Steele Dossier itself, which was used to sabotage Trump’s presidency while justifying Russia-gate witch hunt was also a fully directed British intelligence operation, as outlined in my 2020 article The Brookings Hand Behind Russiagate Points Back to Rhodes Trust Coup on America.

Through the activity of British Intelligence asset Sebastian Gorka, soon-to-be Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism in 2025, or Soros-connected financier Scott Bessant as Trump’s new Treasury Secretary, or the powerful influence of Pilgrim-Society member Tucker Carlson holds among Trump and his supporters, evidence of continued British intelligence influence abounds.

Due to this under-appreciated danger and due to the tendency towards short term amnesia among many of today’s American citizenry, the following article will serve as a reminder of the opportunity that must not be missed going into 2025.

The Fallacious History of US-British “Friendship”

For much of the 19th century, Americans generally had a better understanding of their anti-colonial origins than many do today. Even though the last official war fought between Britain and America was in 1812-15, the British failure to destroy America militarily caused British foreign policy to re-focus its efforts on undermining America from within… generally through the dual infestation of British-sponsored ideologies contaminating the American school system on the one hand and British banking practices of Wall Street’s ruling class on the other.

This attack from within required more patience, but was more successful and led to the near collapse of America in 1860, when Lord Palmerston threatened to recognize the Southern slave power’s independence from the Union.

As the war raged, none other than Lord Robert Cecil (three time Prime Minister) told the British Parliament:

“The Northern States of America never can be our sure friends because we are rivals, rivals politically, rivals commercially…With the Southern States, the case is entirely reversed. The population are an agricultural people. They furnish the raw material of our industry, and they consume the products which we manufacture from it. With them, every interest must lead us to cultivate friendly relations, and when the war began they at once recurred to England as their natural ally.”

Britain’s covert military support for the Confederate cause was exposed by the end of that war and led to Britain’s payment of $15 million settlement to America as part of the Alabama Claims in 1872.

British vs. US Visions clash after WW1

With the help of an anglophile, racist president in America (Woodrow Wilson), leading figures organizing these think-tanks first advanced a program to create a "League of Nations" as the solution to the "nationalist problem" which humanity was told "caused" World War One.

Nationalist forces in America rejected the idea that the constitution should be rendered obsolete, and the plan for global governance failed. However that did not stop the Round Table Movement from trying again.

Leading Round Table controller Lord Lothian (British Ambassador to the USA) complained of the "American problem" in 1918:

"There is a fundamentally different concept in regard to this question between Great Britain and the United States as to the necessity of civilized control over politically backward peoples.... The inhabitants of Africa and parts of Asia have proved unable to govern themselves.... Yet America not only has no conception of this aspect of the problem but has been led to believe that the assumption of this kind of responsibility is iniquitous imperialism. They take an attitude towards the problem of world government exactly analogous to the one they [earlier] took toward the problem of the world war. If they are slow in learning we shall be condemned to a period of strained relations between the various parts of the English-speaking world. [We must] get into the heads of Canadians and Americans that a share in the burden of world government is just as great and glorious a responsibility as participation in the war." — [Lothian to Lionel Curtis, Oct. 15, 1918, in Butler, Lord Lothian, pp. 68-70]

As the informative 2010 Lpac documentary “The Special Relationship is for Traitors” showcased, during the early 20th century leading American military figures like Brig. General Billy Mitchell understood Britain’s role in supporting the Confederacy and Britain’s manipulation of global wars.

General Mitchell fought against the “special relationship” tooth and nail, and led the military to create “War Plan Red and War Plan Orange” to defeat Britain under the context of an eventual war between the English-speaking powers. These plans were made US military doctrine in 1930, and were only taken off the books when America decided it was more important to put down London’s Fascist Frankenstein threat than fight Britain head on in WWII.

Many historians use ‘War Plan Red’ as a piece of evidence to prove that the United States has had aggressive imperial ambitions to take over Canada for nearly a century; the fact is that War Plan Red was actually drafted as a RESPONSE to the already-existant Defense Scheme 1 plan, drafted by the British Empire in 1921 to invade the USA from Canada in the context of any future US vs British war.

Although typically treated as a simply Canada vs US war plan, the fact was that the British crafted Defence Scheme 1 as part of a much larger program involving Japanese attacks on the US West Coast and British directed incursions into the USA via Mexico from the south.

Although British plans to support the Nazi Frankenstein monster faced a set back with the decision to oust pro-Nazi King George VIII, followed by pro-Nazi Prime Minster Neville Chamberlaine, the plan to invade the USA as outlined in Defense Scheme 1 was modified slightly, with the Nazis and Japanese colluding to invade the USA via plans one-six, as outlined in a March 2, 1942 edition of Life Magazine. (plans 2, 4 and 6 are featured below):

The Rhodes Scholars Take Over

Before the “Churchill gang” (that Stalin accused of poisoning FDR) could take control of America, Franklin Roosevelt described his understanding of the British influence over the US State Department when he told his son:

“You know, any number of times the men in the State Department have tried to conceal messages to me, delay them, hold them up somehow, just because some of those career diplomats over there aren’t in accord with what they know I think. They should be working for Winston. As a matter of fact, a lot of the time, they are [working for Churchill]. Stop to think of ’em: any number of ’em are convinced that the way for America to conduct its foreign policy is to find out what the British are doing and then copy that!I was told… six years ago, to clean out that State Department. It’s like the British Foreign Office….”

With FDR’s untimely death, these British operatives took over American foreign policy …

1) initiated the Anglo-American ‘Special Relationship’,

2) turned the USA into an imperial beast,

3) wiped out the remaining pro-American forces in the State Department,

4) disbanded the OSS,

5) took control of the UN’s constitution (whose founding conference occured two weeks after FDR died), and

6) reconstituted America’s intelligence services as the MI6-modelled CIA in 1947.

The completely unnecessary dropping of nuclear bombs onto a defeated Japan served not only to undermine America’s moral foundations, but also sent a message to the Russians that any hopes for a US-Russia-China led post-war world founded upon mutual development was over.

In 1951, the Chicago Tribune published a incredible series of exposes by journalist William Fulton documenting the cancerous penetration of hundreds of Oxford Trained Rhodes Scholars who had taken over American foreign policy, and were directing America into a third world war.

On July 14, 1951 Fulton wrote,

“Key positions in the United States department of state are held by a network of American Rhodes scholars. Rhodes scholars are men who obtained supplemental education and indoctrination at Oxford University in England with the bills paid by the estate of Cecil John Rhodes, British empire builder. Rhodes wrote about his ambition to cause “the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of the British empire.” The late diamond and gold mining tycoon aimed at a world federation dominated by Anglo-Saxons.”

It is no exaggeration to state that many important events that happened during the dark bipolar years of the Cold War intimately involved the top-down role of Rhodes Scholars. Occupying critical positions within the State Department in both the USA and Canada, UN bureaucracy and Foundations, Rhodes Scholars operated with a level of discipline, enthusiasm and coherence unseen in any modern imperial civil service.

From Escott Reid’s designs for NATO two full years before the anti-Russian organization was brought online to George McGhee’s advance of the Truman Doctrine, to Dean Rusk’s guiding hand behind the Korean War, US support of the French in Vietnam and later US involvement in Vietnam, to Senator J. William Fulbright’s promotion of globalism and a European Union, everywhere you see a bad idea being born during the post-WWII years, there is almost invariably a Rhodes Scholar or “Rhodie” to be found behind it.

Sir Kissinger Opens the Floodgates

A star pupil of William Yandall Elliot (a leading Rhodes Scholar based out of Harvard) was a young misanthropic German named Henry Kissinger.

A decade before becoming a Knight of the British Empire, Kissinger gave a remarkable speech at a May 1981 event on British-American relations at London’s Royal Institute for International Affairs.

At this event, Kissinger described the opposing world views of Churchill vs. Roosevelt, gushing that he much preferred the post-war view of Churchill. He then described his time working for the British Foreign Office as Secretary of State, saying:

“The British were so matter-of-factly helpful that they became a participant in internal American deliberations, to a degree probably never practiced between sovereign nations… In my White House incarnation then, I kept the British Foreign Office better informed and more closely engaged than I did the American State Department… It was symptomatic”.

As Kissinger spoke these words, another anglophile traitor was being installed as Vice-President of America.

George Bush Sr. was not only the son of a Nazi-funding Wall Street tool and former director of the CIA, but was also made a Knight of the Grand Cross and Order of Bath by Queen Elizabeth in 1993. The most disasterous foreign policies enacted under Reagan’s leadership during the 1980s can be traced directly back to these two figures.

The Potential Revival of the ‘Real’ America

Think what you may of Donald Trump. The fact is that he resisted launching new wars for the first time in decades. He halted the bloody regime change program active since 9/11, and he fought to put America into a cooperative position with Russia. He undid decades of WTO/City of London free trade policies and revived a pro-tariff policy in the USA, which he has called for amplifying in his 2nd term.

He has called for rebuilding productive industries, and scrapping Green New Deal/Paris Accord programs that are only designed to destroy the industrial powers of production of all nations.

I am not saying to ignore the dangers of a Transhumanist Silicon Valley billionaire cult infiltration of MAGA, or the danger of a perversion of Trump’s Agenda 47 with a dystopic revival of Technocracy Inc (once led by Elon Musk’s grandfather Joshua Haldemann).

I am simply saying that it is vital to enhance our appreciation for the historic battle lines shaping genuine US republican traditions vs. the traitorous Anglophile deep state traditions that have worked to destroy the USA from within since the earliest days of the republic’s birth.

If you’ve made it this far, you shouldn’t be surprised that the collapse of the special relationship would be a very good thing, since America now has a real opportunity to rediscover its true anti-imperial nature by working with Russia, China, India and other nations under the new cooperative framework of space exploration and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media.

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

If you enjoyed this contribution to Badlands Media, please consider checking out more of Matthew's work for free on Substack.

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.