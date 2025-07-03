Badlands Media

3h

Agree with much of what you say, though to address the points individually would require twice the length of the essay, and IMHO would be disrespectful as this is *your* substack, not mine. But there are 4 base line points in my BS meter any time these sorts of discussions arise:

1) The mentality and beliefs of the region have not moved that far from their times of raiding Europe for slaves and plunder, Israel is just the new kid on the block wanting to do the same.

2) DC is a brothel. Clinton, and especially Obama, are traitors to my country.

3) The liberal world order and its various chambers are the modern day version of the merchant princes of Venice, engaging in Machiavellian manipulations beneath a veneer of saintly motivations. They deserve nothing but pitchforks and torches.

4) Iran could have all the nuclear energy they could want, if they'd use thorium molten salt reactors (MSRs) instead of plutonium. You can't make weapons out of thorium, but you can build nuclear reactors. So while I agree with much of what you said about the variables presented, that fact alone tells you what you need to know about Iran's true intent, especially given point 1 above.

1h

This is excellent analysis and apparently I am one of the rare ones, ‘…there are the rare few who are operating from a “wait and see” standpoint…’. That’s my position, as well. Talking with family this morning, I reiterated that due to the type of war we are fighting, the more I learn, the more I realize I cannot take a firm, final position. I notice you’ve not mentioned the intelligence agencies’ roles in all of the regime changes.

To get to the peace and justice phase, I expect we will have to come to the brink with major players, mainly Russia or China (or both).

Until then, I put my trust in God and am not fearful of the future! Thank you Ryan!!

