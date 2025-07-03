The situation in the Middle East is dominating the news cycles and is at the forefront of the public mind; by the time this post sees publication, there will undoubtedly be new developments. Rather than try to offer an up-to-the-minute analysis of what’s happening in the conflict itself, I’d like to offer some of what I’ve gleaned regarding what I believe is the true genesis of this crisis.

The politically activated Twittersphere, and indeed the world at large, has been singularly focused on this conflict ever since it broke out. I admit that this is not exactly my wheelhouse; as Douglas Murray would undoubtedly point out, I have “never been to Israel,” and aside from the U.S. regime operations in the 50s and the overthrow of the CIA’s Shah in the 70s, I knew even less about Iran.

So I’ve spent several days digging into the deep and murky history of the region and how it relates to the things that I do know about: NATO, the Atlantic Council, the Western “deep state,” and the swarm of NGOs and GONGOs that facilitate its will. What I’ve found offers a compelling alternative explanation and a way to view both Israel and Iran in a more nuanced light rather than the standard “good guy/bad guy” model, often employed by politicians and representatives of the military-industrial complex.

This moment is potentially dangerous for multiple reasons. Not only is there a possibility that this could lead to the loss of life on both sides (at the time of this writing, Israel reports 28 to 30 deaths and over 3,400 to 3,490 injuries; Iran's figures are higher, with Iranian authorities reporting 610 to 974 deaths and 2,500 to 5,332 injuries), but it could also serve to irrevocably fracture the big-tent coalition that saw Trump to victory in November.

This piece digs down into the muck that exists beneath the ‘diplomaspeak’ that we’re being fed by our friends in government and at loathsome institutions like Fox News. It will dial in on why Trump, whether reluctantly or not, is working closely with the Netanyahu government; and, perhaps most importantly, we’ll get into coalition dynamics, not just the coalition dynamics in the Middle East, but in the MAGA base as well.

If you want to hear from somebody who I believe has a solid grasp on the situation, I’d defer to the great Ghost of Based Patrick Henry.

Nevertheless, I’ll offer my own analysis.

Author’s Note: I realize that there are various schools of thought in the audience about Trump’s relationship with China, whether or not the China-hawk mentality is just kayfabe, and that there’s some secret alliance with Xi Jinping. I believe that could be a distinct possibility in the vast ocean of possibilities, but for the purposes of this article, I am only going to opine on what is demonstrable RE China’s relationship with Iran, most of which could still fit nicely into the various alternative theories on China.

The Positions

There’s a wide spectrum of opinion on this conflict, ranging in the extremes from Israel maximalists who believe all Iranians are demonic and must be cleansed from the earth to people who think that a Jewish cabal is pulling the strings to incite World War III.

In the middle, there are countless positions, with politicians and commentators falling into various camps based on their outlooks.

Beyond the potential threat of this conflict intensifying to the point where we’re engaged in an actual shooting war (unlike the strangely telegraphed tit-for-tat we’ve been witnessing), there’s the very real and consequential threat of the voter base fracturing.

I’ve observed a range of factions on this issue: You have the anti-war, anti-establishment types (Glenn Greenwald, Lee Fang, Max Blumenthal,) the anti-war conservatives (Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson;) you have the fanatical Israel-First, pro-war crowd (Mark Levin, Lindsay Graham, Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee, etc.) , you have Con Inc.(Daily Wire, Crowder), those who’re being derogatorily referred to by Israel-maximalists as the “woke-right” (Dave Smith); you have anti-Israel fame clowns (Ian Carroll, Candace Owens), you have the Q-informed Alt-MAGA deep conspiracy/speculation faction; and then there are the rare few who are operating from a “wait and see” standpoint, less concerned about taking a hard stance than they are keeping the whole team together (Mike Benz, Matt Taibbi).

I’ve witnessed many of these camps viciously attacking one another over this conflict, none of them fully realizing that this fracturing has the potential to kill their greater movement, and we could potentially see consequences as soon as the midterms, but this could all be rectified by then as well.

It’s worth noting that Trump’s disapproval rating—which in the first few months of term 2 was lower than it had been at any point in the first term—is now at its all-time highest.

Besides these factions, there are the positions of the nations themselves that must also be considered.

The oft-alleged pretext for this conflict was the threat that Iran was on the verge of having a nuclear weapon. Many, including the likes of Professor John Mearsheimer, have said that there is absolutely no evidence that Iran was pursuing nuclear weapons; this position has been supported by the IAEA. Now, there might be intelligence that says otherwise, but if so, it’s not open source, and there’s no way for the press or the general public to test the veracity of such a claim.

From the perspective of Israel, the fact that Iran is technically not far from being in a position where they could build a bomb is likely a source of great anxiety, but of opportunity as well.

By all accounts, the Iranians have the capability to enrich uranium to 60%; once they are able to enrich to 90%, you are at a point where you’re producing weapons-grade uranium.

This means that Iran qualifies as a “threshold state”—they are not yet a nuclear-capable state, and it’s yet unclear whether they were even pursuing nuclear weapons—but they’ve basically made it to the five-yard line, to use football parlance. As a member of the NPT (Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons), they have the right to do what they are doing according to international law.

The Israelis ’see Iran being a threshold state as an existential crisis. Currently, Israel is the nation that carries the “big stick” in the neighborhood, and they often leverage this fact, throwing their weight around, and, according to some, acting as the “bully” of the region. However, if Iran were to either achieve or be supplied nuclear weapons, the outcome would certainly take Israel down a few pegs and would absolutely be seen as an existential threat.

There are two diverging schools of thought on whether or not more nukes make the world a safer place: there are those who believe that the fewer countries there are with nuclear weapons, the better, and there are those who believe that nuclear weapons have a generally stabilizing effect on a region.

Since its inception, when it was born into a region surrounded on all sides by Arab states hostile to its creation, Israel has had a deep-seated interest in sabotaging those Arab neighbors—this is evidenced by a range of activity, everything from the Lavon Affair and the USS Liberty Incident that precipitated the Israeli invasion of Egypt and the Six-day War, to Israel's support of non-state actors to destabilize regimes and ceaseless cyber and economic warfare (see: Stuxnet, Predatory Sparrow).

What’s been happening in Syria in the last year and a half is exactly what they would like to see happen in Iran. The MO has always been to fracture their neighbors and destabilize their regimes by funding and supporting opposition (see Hamas’s origin story).

But if Iran were to achieve nuclear weapons—and even just the benefits of a nuclear energy program—it would completely alter the current power dynamics in the Middle East.

From the perspective of Iran and their Arab neighbors, Israel is the existential threat—not just potentially, but actively. This analysis is not meant to be sympathetic toward these Arab nations, but rather to put it into perspective.

There are those who believe that if Iran had nuclear weapons, they would immediately use them to nuke Israel; that is essentially the bill of goods that was being sold behind so much ‘Iran can’t have nuclear weapons’ talk. However, the fact remains that this hypothetical action would mean the immediate suicide of the Iranian regime, who would likely be instantaneously eliminated, but potentially, it could mean the deaths of over 90 million Iranians if Israel and the U.S. decided to go scorched earth—Iranians who are not all allegiant to the current regime, by the way.

We’re expected to believe that, unlike the rest of the world’s elite, Iranian leadership is so unhinged, evil and psychotic that they are completely unconcerned with self-preservation and would use a nuke despite the certain doom that it would elicit, but this possibility is just not reflected by the Iranian regime’s behavior in recent conflicts thus far.

The True Impetus

It’s not about nukes, at least, it’s not just about nukes

A few years ago, after a fresh round of assurances that ‘Iran’s only weeks away from a nuclear bomb,’ I witnessed a surge of quotes and video clips circulating the internet showing people like former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and various other individuals expressing those exact same concerns. The strange thing was that these instances were many years apart—some going all the way back to the early 90s.

Here’s a compilation of Netanyahu’s greatest hits:

Interestingly enough, whenever Netanyahu wanted the U.S. to go to war with one of its neighbors, the threat of nuclear weapons was always invoked. Here he is in 2002 selling Congress on the idea that Saddam Hussein was in possession of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

Here’s Colin Powell in 2003, echoing the same:

Here is the former British Prime Minister and multimillionaire, Tony Blair, lying in the British Houses of Parliament.

Author’s Note: Since we’re on the topic, here are a few additional nuggets of information on Tony Blair: He’s a Fabian Socialist who sits on the board of the World Economic Forum and became “an advisor” to both Zurich Financial Services (now known as Zurich Insurance Group) and JP Morgan Chase, receiving £500,000 and £2.5 million per year, respectively, for his services. His work with JP Morgan was particularly controversial and relevant to the topic at hand, as the bank was set to profit tremendously from the war Blair had started in Iraq.

We heeded these assurances, and the people supported a war that saw nearly 5 thousand service members killed, almost as many contractors killed, 15 DoD civilians killed, over 30,000 injured, and hundreds of thousands of dead Iraqis, yet no WMDs were ever found. The people who lied us into that conflict briefly expressed their remorse and carried on in positions of power without consequence.

Fast-forward to today, and the same voices are telling us that Iran is just weeks away from obtaining a nuclear weapon, but apparently now the threat is so dire that the United States is getting sucked into a kinetic phase of something that has the potential to balloon into a global conflict.

So, if it’s not about nukes—or at least, not JUST about the nukes—then what is it about?

The short answer:

In my opinion, the primary impetus for this conflict was the 2012 Iran Nuclear Deal, otherwise known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA); in other words, it’s about energy, economy and radically shifting the dynamics in the region.

The long answer:

We often talk about the supranational nature of deep politics in the 21st century, how an international deep political milieu has long since usurped the United States government from the people and has spread its slimy tendrils all throughout the world.

This system is often referred to as the Liberal World Order, or the “International Rules-Based Order.” It’s the amalgam of “open societies” (countries that have opened themselves to USAID and the swarm of “democracy-promoting” NGOs) all working in concert, typically more to the benefit of corporations, bankers and international billionaires rather than the citizens of each respective nation.

It’s essentially a monolithic transnational kleptocratic system, despite all of the whitewash and disarming window dressing.

There are many subsystems within the one great system, and the one that is relevant to the topic at hand is what many refer to as the foreign policy establishment: a network of individuals and institutions that shape and influence foreign policy decisions in a way that benefits the international order and its beneficiaries.

To be more specific, the institutions that comprise the “brains” of the foreign policy establishment are the Council on Foreign Relations, Chatham House, the Atlantic Council, the Brookings Institute, and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to name a few. I know it seems like I’m rehashing and meandering, but naming these institutions and drawing attention to the foreign policy establishment is critical to explaining my point.

This foreign policy arm of the international order has left its fingerprints on every major conflict since the end of World War 2, and is very much involved in regime change and influence operations abroad. NATO is undoubtedly the military alliance of this international order.

It is important to note that not all the factions and nations involved in this international order are eager to collaborate, and often, they do so with great reluctance. Despite the appearance of homogeneity, there is little love lost between the various factions, which brings us to Israel.

Ever since Israel’s inception, its government has pretty much walked in lockstep with NATO and the foreign policy establishment, though it has been a love/hate relationship. Israel obviously has its own beliefs about its purpose and place in the world, but it was seen at first as a liability, requiring significant attention and support from the international community after its inception in 1948 to survive, particularly in its early years, due to immediate existential threats, economic challenges, and geopolitical isolation.

The true utility of Israel to the West didn’t become apparent until 1973, when it was credited with successfully breaking the oil embargo and crisis through its victory in the Yom Kippur War. This was the moment that Israel’s ability to advance U.S. and EU interests was solidified.

You often hear platitudes and vague assurances about Israel being our ‘greatest ally,’ but rarely does anyone actually unpack what that means, i.e., what strategic benefits our endless funding and supplying of this foreign country bring. The reason we rarely discuss the specific reasons that make Israel our ‘greatest ally’ is due to the fact that most of these reasons, such as regional scheming, blackmail, and cyber espionage, are best kept out of the global discourse.

In the 1970s, the oil embargo, imposed by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) in response to Western support for Israel during the Yom Kippur War, had profound effects on the Liberal World Order and significantly impacted everyday people. Scenes of cars lined up for miles to get gas were common as an economic crisis began to emerge in the U.S.—but Israel’s military success was credited as effectively stabilizing the oil situation in the Middle East.

Not only did this mark the advent of Israel’s usefulness to the foreign policy establishment, but it also marked the acceleration of U.S. efforts to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia. And so, Israel and Saudi Arabia were the two apples in Uncle Sam’s eye for more than 50 years.

But in 2015, it all changed.

The era of there being no daylight between Israel and the international foreign policy establishment ended July 14th, 2015, with the signing of the Iran Deal.

Some believe that this, more than anything else, paved the way for Donald Trump to emerge and gain a competitive advantage. Global power dynamics were in flux, and certain powerful elements of the donor class were no longer aligned with the Liberal World Order.

Both Israel and Saudi Arabia fought very hard to stop that deal. As it happened, both of these nations would become instrumental to Trump’s foreign policy in both terms.

What is the Iran Deal really about?

The JCPOA is very much the pet project of the Obama-era political machine and the greater international foreign policy establishment.

From the horses mouth, the Council on Foreign Relations:

The Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is a landmark accord reached between Iran and several world powers, including the United States, in July 2015. Under its terms, Iran agreed to dismantle much of its nuclear program and open its facilities to more extensive international inspections in exchange for billions of dollars’ worth of sanctions relief.

Despite the CFR’s framing, this had almost nothing to do with the nuclear program; it was an energy deal using sanctions relief as a bargaining token. Iran had been under heavy sanctions since the revolution in ‘79, and the lifting of said sanctions would allow Iran’s economy to skyrocket.

Iran sits on nearly 20% of the world’s natural gas supply and has the third-largest oil reserves. In addition to that, it sits in a geostrategic goldmine, centered nicely in the oil-rich Persian Gulf, serving as a potential bridge between Europe and Asia, bypassing Russia. For Asia, it’s the gateway to Europe and Africa, and vice versa.

Iran’s utility and strategic benefit cannot be overstated, but for almost 50 years, it remained the forbidden “cookie jar” of the Middle East, brimming with treasure, but unable to be touched.

In 2015, the foreign policy establishment decided it was time to open the cookie jar. This created two major flashpoints.

Israel was naturally apoplectic over the affair, as an economically booming Iran was an existential threat to their military dominance in the region. They were capable of taking on Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis under the current paradigm with a relatively weak Iranian economy, but if those proxies were to start receiving, say, a hundredfold increase in funds, arms, missiles, drones, mercenaries, etc., then suddenly, Israel would be at a severe disadvantage militarily.

Israeli leadership went bananas over this, directing their ire at Obama and NATO.

Saudi Arabia also actively fought against this deal.

The reason Saudi Arabia has flourished is because it is the dominant gas and oil power of the Middle East; this is also true for Qatar. With sanctions lifted from Iran, this dynamic would also shift.

And so, you have Israel feeling threatened militarily, and Saudi Arabia feeling threatened economically. These conditions pushed two nations—who’ve historically not been on friendly terms—into becoming reluctant bedfellows. Such circumstances created the fertile ground in which the Abraham Accords were planted.

It’s worth noting that at this time, the Obama State Department was working towards a soft-power regime change in Israeli leadership, i.e., removing Netanyahu from government; however, regime change is a game that Israel is quite adept at, and so Israel was working to regime change U.S. leadership at the same time.

Enter: Donald Trump.

To reemphasize, the existing coalition between the Obama/NATO foreign policy establishment, Saudi Arabia, and Israel completely fractured over the Iran Deal. It wasn't about Iran possessing a hypothetical bomb; rather, it was about the potential impact of an Iran economy comparable to Saudi Arabia. This became the primary motivating factor for the coalition of support and funding that saw Donald Trump to victory against Hillary Clinton.

To be as blunt as possible: no Iran Deal, no Trump.

The attempted plundering of the Iranian pot of gold created a conflict that would reverberate throughout the world for the next ten years, culminating in what’s happening today—not only in Iran, but in Ukraine, Russia, Pakistan, and China as well.

More on that in the follow-up SubStack.

The Question of Regime Change?

There’s been a lot of talk about regime change since this conflict broke out, with Trump himself Truthing about the term.

As somebody who has extensively covered U.S. regime change operations, I admit that the term has a stark negative connotation in my mind.

Generally, when our friends at the CIA, the Pentagon, the National Endowment for Democracy, the Global Engagement Center, USAID etc. attempt to effect regime change in a country or region, it is not being done on behalf of the people of that country or region, but rather to benefit the foreign policy wizards at the Council on Foreign Relations, the Atlantic Council, the Carnegie Endowment, etc., whose members often benefit in additional ways.

However, the more I thought about it, I began to realize that there have been examples of regime change that are seen as having lasting positive consequences.

For example, the defeat of the Nazi’s in World War II can technically be considered a regime change; hell, the very founding of America was the result of a regime change.

Looking at it from a surface perspective, one might assume that the possibility of regime change in Iran is just business as usual for the U.S. foreign policy establishment, but I don’t think that is the case this time around.

As mentioned previously, the capacity-built network that typically handles these things—and the civil society aspect that steers them—are the same institutions and individuals that Trump-world has been warring with since 2016. Additionally, they were already dipping into the Iranian cookie jar via the Iran Deal in 2015, so they don’t necessarily require a regime change, but probably wouldn’t mind it if it meant they could cut a better deal.

Even though the Trump administration has seemingly been trying to work with Iran, I imagine a fanatic Iranian regime screaming “death to America,” whose people live as though they have a boot on their throat are not seen as ideal bedfellows. However, if there is to be regime change, the Iranian people need to be the ones who decide what takes the old regime’s place.

Also, there’s no guarantee that a hard regime change would be a success.

As Flynn recently pointed out in a an X post, we actually have a pretty dismal ratio of attempted regime changes to successes.

As I am typing these words, the 12-Day War is more or less being declared over, though there is no guarantee that tensions will not flare up again in the near future. Whichever way that this uneasy peace goes, it’s fair to say that this saga is far from over.

In the follow-up to this SubStack, we’ll dial in on the major players involved in orchestrating the Iran deal (Jake Sullivan, William Burns, Tom Donilon, etc.) the agencies, think tanks and interests they worked on behalf of (Black Rock, Chevron, Shell, Carnegie Endowment, CIA) and the international players most affected (Russia, China, Pakistan, Ukraine.)

We will also discuss why Donald Trump is indebted to Benjamin Netanyahu, for better or worse; and how Obama/Biden-era Democrats sold out there country to China. These topics deserve at least an entire SubStack post to fully flesh out, as this is where the real meat and potatoes of our story comes into view.

I feel compelled to reiterate that I am far from an authority on these matters. I’m relying on historical record, a backlog of information on the think tanks and NGOs that I’ve tracked, a constellation of analyses from various individuals, and limited open-source intelligence. When it comes to the nuts and bolts of what’s occurring between Iran and Israel, I defer to General Michael Flynn’s “SITREPs” on X, though I tend to form my own opinions on the “why” instead of taking on all of Flynn’s opinions as my own.

Personally, I don’t believe anyone commenting has the full picture, and if they do, I tend to doubt that they’re telling the full truth publicly; this audience knows that that is not how 5th Gen warfare works. Available information is a stew of opinion, propaganda, speculation, and psychological manipulation.

As we navigate this complex web of geopolitics, history, and conflicting narratives, it’s clear that the Iran-Israel conflict is far more than a simple clash of nations—it’s a reflection of deeper power struggles and shifting alliances. While this article has explored the roots and dynamics at play, the story is far from complete.

Stay tuned for the follow-up SubStack, where we’ll delve deeper into the key players, their motives, and the broader implications for the global stage.

Until then, keep questioning, keep seeking, and let’s strive to see through the noise together.

Also, follow me on X.

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

If you enjoyed this contribution to Badlands Media, please consider checking out more of Ryan’s work for free at the Post-Liberal.

More from Ryan DeLarme

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.