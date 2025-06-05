Badlands Media

HijoDeSu2
44m

Here is **Genesis 1:26-28** in the **New King James Version (NKJV)**, followed by an expanded explanation of the word "subdue" used in verse 28:

**Genesis 1:26-28 (NKJV)**:

26 Then God said, "Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth."

27 So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.

28 Then God blessed them, and God said to them, "Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth."

### Expanded Meaning of "Subdue" in Genesis 1:28:

The word **"subdue"** (Hebrew: **כָּבַשׁ** *kabas*) in this context means to **bring under control, to conquer, or to subjugate**. It implies a sense of managing or exercising dominion over the earth in an organized, responsible, and thoughtful manner. God is instructing humans to **exercise authority over nature**, not by exploitation or reckless dominance, but through stewardship and careful management.

To "subdue" the earth is often understood as a command to humankind to **cultivate, manage, and preserve** the world around them. This involves the use of resources in a way that benefits both humanity and the environment, ensuring sustainability and balance. It is not about domination in a harmful sense, but about responsible leadership and taking care of the earth as God's stewards.

In summary, **subdue** in Genesis 1:28 calls for mankind to **exercise control** over the earth in a way that aligns with God’s original design, reflecting a purposeful and ethical relationship with creation, focused on caring for it while utilizing its resources wisely.

Joe Kronner
2h

Thanks for all you work Matt, if I ever get into a links and sourses discussion this article will be a good resourse. I have been around long enough to remember the global freezing BS and I have built up an immuity to this DS Rat Bastard jibberish.

Regarding evolution: Which “evolved” first? The eye-ball or the eye-socket?

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

