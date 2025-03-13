Greetings Frens and Patriots,

It has been said by many that we must expose the Deep State completely before any kind of Great Awakening can occur. Most importantly, we must expose their crimes against children—mankind MUST learn the truth about these things so that we can eradicate the very possibility of such widespread criminality against children from happening again.

Granted, I don’t believe it’s possible to prevent 100% of potential crimes against children from happening in the future (though I’d be very happy to be proven wrong about that). But what I do think we can do is eradicate the possibility of it happening at industrial scale.

A fundamental civilizational change is required, however, to make it happen. As it stands, mankind is steeped in ugliness, pettiness, and self-defeat; and these are qualities we’ll have to root out of ourselves for the sake of unborn generations.

Gandalf (from Lord of the Rings) famously said that it is not the occasional, exceptionally ferocious and brave hero who keeps evil at bay, but rather that evil is thwarted by small acts of kindness undertaken by normal people every day. This is, at best, partially true, but there’s a catch.

In reality, the industrial scale abuse of children is greatly aided by banal pettiness and the unwillingness to learn on the part of the masses. Make no mistake, the masses need to be SHOCKED out of their slumber. (So we’re clear, this statement applies significantly more to leftists than to any other group, although the right has problems in this department as well).

In other words, mankind must be brought to the precipice—I know of no other realistic pathway to achieving the kind of transformation in mind, body, and spirit that is required of us. Short of a global “catalyzing event” (the Storm…), I don’t believe it’s realistic whatsoever for mankind to find the will to change.

Anyways… this article was inspired by a discovery I made whilst looking into legislation aimed at fighting traffickers—a discovery that directly implicates Q.

On Oct 28, 2000, United States congress passed a law entitled the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA). This act expanded the ability for law enforcement to investigate instances of trafficking where no legal basis for doing so had previously existed.

Long-time Q followers might notice that Oct 28, 2000 is EXACTLY 17 years to the day of Q’s first post. Could that be a coincidence? I highly doubt it…

No, this is almost certainly another comm—a comm that bears some extensive commentary.

To begin, let us quote the law itself:

The TVPA Established a Much Needed Framework for Bringing Traffickers to Justice

The following comes from the first section of the TVPA on Congressional findings:

(14) Existing legislation and law enforcement in the United States and other countries are inadequate to deter trafficking and bring traffickers to justice, failing to reflect the gravity of the offenses involved. No comprehensive law exists in the United States that penalizes the range of offenses involved in the trafficking scheme. Instead, even the most brutal instances of trafficking in the sex industry are often punished under laws that also apply to lesser offenses, so that traffickers typically escape deserve punishment. (15) In the United States, the seriousness of this crime and its components is not reflected in current sentencing guidelines, resulting in weak penalties for convicted traffickers. … (17) Existing laws often fail to protect victims of trafficking, and because victims are often illegal immigrants in the destination country, they are repeatedly punished more harshly than the traffickers themselves. … (19) Victims of severe forms of trafficking should not be inappropriately incarcerated, fined, or otherwise penalized solely for unlawful acts committed as a direct result of being trafficked, such as using false documents, entering the country without documentation, or working without documentation. (20) Because victims of trafficking are frequently unfamiliar with the laws, cultures and languages of the countries into which they have been trafficked, because they are often subjected to coercion and intimidation including physical detention and debt bondage, and because they often fear retribution and forcible removal to countries in which they will face retribution or other hardship, these victims often find it difficult or impossible to report the crimes committed against them or to assist in the investigation and prosecution of such crimes. …(24) Trafficking in persons is a transnational crime with national implications. To deter international trafficking and bring its perpetrators to justice, nations including the United States must recognize that trafficking is a serious offense…

Did you catch all that?

To summarize: this part of the TVPA declares that, up until this point, legislation for dealing with human trafficking has been insufficient. It affirms the fact that trafficking victims are left helpless in the face of laws that prosecute them for acts they were forced to commit.

Later on, the TVPA defines trafficking very thoroughly—physical coercion is but one of many methods of coercion recognized under the TVPA. It also recognizes the use of verbal, emotional and mental manipulation and fraud as well. This is crucial, because, without a legal framework for identifying and prosecuting non-physical forms of coercion, it’s all too easy for traffickers and cartels to get away with their crimes.

It cannot be overstated how important it is for us to have a broad legal framework for fighting traffickers that accounts for contingent issues faced by trafficking victims. Without sufficient protection, it’s simply not safe for many victims to come forward, and it’s clear that the TVPA was designed to address this specific problem. (As an aside, Q did tell us that there are good guys on the inside, hence why I’m not completely cynical about the idea that laws are sometimes passed for legitimate reasons).

What’s even more interesting about this legislation is that Section 105 establishes a set of expectations for foreign countries to assist in bringing traffickers to justice.

Now, this section is rather peppercorn in scope—countries that don’t help out are penalized by having a tiny portion of their funding revoked. Nonetheless, the important thing is that, at least, some kind of framework for international cooperation over this issue is established in this Act. It’s a start.

Since the passing of the TVPA, numerous subsequent acts have been passed that further refine or add to it. I haven’t yet perused these later acts yet, but it’s worth pointing out that a new TVPA was proposed in 2017 by Chuck Grassley (remember when Q told us to “trust Grassley”?), which was subsequently renamed as the Frederick Douglas Trafficking Prevention Act in 2018 (I have no idea why they changed its name to that).

For more about the TVPA and subsequent, related acts, go HERE.

Some Anecdotes that Demonstrate Why the TVPA (Or Something Like It) Was Always Needed

You can read the TVPA HERE. There’s more there to read for anyone who’s interested. From here on out, I’d like to discuss some of the real-world implications of this law.

Many years ago, I watched a show about airport security with my buddies. I can’t recall what the name of the show was, but that’s neither here nor there—it wasn’t much different from any generic cop show. More often than not, when they’d catch a “bad guy”, it had something to do with drugs. As far as shows go, it was quite boring.

One episode, however, burned itself into my memory—one of the “bad guys” they caught was a rail thin woman smuggling drugs in her own body. The instant they caught her, they arrested her, and gloated over her unfortunate fate (one of the security guards appeared to be near-orgasmic over the prospect of putting this woman away). What struck me about this episode was that it was clear that this woman was in SERIOUS need of medical attention and could NEVER be any kind of drug kingpin on her own.

At no point were the questions asked, “is this woman in control over her own choices? Or is she being trafficked as a drug mule for someone else?”

She appeared completely dissociated, mute, and could barely make sense of anything going on at any point of the episode—from the first second she was on screen, you could tell that she had seen some kind of hell. Though I don’t know the details of her case, I’d bet serious money that she was forced against her will into this situation.

Why did no one even so much as consider that this woman was acting under some form of duress or coercion? What kind of sociopathic monster let’s a malnourished, 80 pound woman take the fall for a cartel? It made an impression on me that no one in this show (nor anyone watching it) had any inkling whatsoever to look beneath the surface.

I share this story to illustrate a point: many trafficking victims end up committing crimes on behalf of their captors and then taking the fall for it. It would appear that, prior to the TVPA, no comprehensive legal framework for addressing the complexities of situations like this existed (this is what the law itself tells us). While laws against involuntary servitude already existed, there wasn’t much protection for trafficking victims who were made into accessories to crimes.

The Trafficking Scourge is International

Along similar lines to the aforementioned airport security debacle, the police in the UK have a history of arresting underage girls for “public drunkenness” after they were kidnapped and forced to consume large amounts of alcohol by groomers and rapists. Do the rapists ever get in trouble? For the most part, no.

In fact, the children themselves and their families are the ones that face punitive measures for so much as vocally opposing what is happening to their communities and families. See the book Easy Meat for more info on this despicable state of affairs.

In many cases, western societies often punish people MORE for being trafficked in the first place than for being a trafficker. Those of us who are aware of the trafficking operations of the elites shouldn’t find this fact surprising at all. Clown World is a trafficker’s paradise—and this will remain the case until people finally wake up to the truth.

Over the years, traffickers have become far more sophisticated than in previous eras. Groomers and traffickers frequently use psychological methods of manipulation to place people in compromising situations, leading to all manner of enslavement, prostitution and exploitation—these techniques often leave no bruises, and many “normies” remain none the wiser. In fact, many of them outright blame the victims of abuse.

These tactics can broadly be termed the Loverboy Method of grooming/pimping/trafficking/etc. Traffickers deliberately target vulnerable young girls by first appearing to be the friend/family/lover they never had. This causes the girls to “bond” with the pimp, which gives the pimp further access to the girls. Eventually, they are manipulated into situations from which they cannot escape.

I won’t name names here, but there’s a VERY famous “right wing” influencer who used to teach courses on how to use this method to pimp young girls. (If you go to my substack linked below, it will be very clear who I’m talking about).

Complicating things further, grooming victims are often manipulated so deeply that they lose the ability to recognize that what’s happening to them is exploitative. This creates significant complications for all parties (law enforcement or otherwise) endeavoring to put an end to the sex trade and hold traffickers and pimps to account. Oftentimes, since the women have ZERO chance of escape, their subconscious mind will “reframe” what’s happening to them as “acceptable” or even “good” in order to survive.

In any event, whilst the populace remains, more or less, oblivious to the finer details of this disgusting state of affairs, the TVPA makes it quite clear that trafficking can occur in many different situations that might otherwise be overlooked. Section 103 gives us a decently robust definition of coercion which covers many acts beyond that of kidnapping and physical coercion.

“SEC 103 DEFINITIONS: …(2) COERCION.—The term ‘‘coercion’’ means— (A) threats of serious harm to or physical restraint against any person; (B) any scheme, plan, or pattern intended to cause a person to believe that failure to perform an act would result in serious harm to or physical restraint against any person …(5) INVOLUNTARY SERVITUDE.—The term ‘‘involuntary servitude’’ includes a condition of servitude induced by means of— (A) any scheme, plan, or pattern intended to cause a person to believe that, if the person did not enter into or continue in such condition, that person or another person would suffer serious harm or physical restraint…”

The fact that the TVPA demands the international community to get involved in fighting traffickers AND broadens the definition of coercion (which is necessary to prosecute traffickers) means that these standards will become the de facto international standard the moment America starts to seriously enforce it. Cabal infiltration into western governments is the main roadblock preventing said enforcement, but this state of affairs won’t last.

When the international community goes after traffickers with the force and rigor that is required, I estimate that the vast majority of the UK government will get vaporized into oblivion (metaphorically!) because the situation there, and elsewhere, could only come about with massive collusion between government officials and traffickers. There is simply no other way to explain what’s going on.

And speaking of the UK…

OnlyFans, Lily Phillips, Bonnie Blue, and Humiliation Rituals

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that, just as the world began waking up to the reality of the rape gangs in the UK, two OnlyFans (OF) models from England became famous for sleeping with a hundred to a thousand men at a time.

These two OF models are Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue, and BOTH of them are “supported by their families” in what they do. That’s the cover story, at least—I think something terribly sinister is going on here, which connects very deeply with everything we’ve discussed thus far.

Firstly, I STRONGLY suspect that both of these women are abuse and grooming victims themselves.

In Bonnie Blue’s case, for example, her own mother “books” men to have sex sessions with her—one must ask, what kind of mother schedules her own daughters sex life like that? What kind of mother would even have the capacity to receive emails from strange men requesting to have sex with her daughter, only to nonchalantly open up her Google Calender app to check for availability? I’ll tell you what kind of mother would do such things: the kind of mother who would pimp out her own daughter. Little more need be said.

The Lily Phillips situation appears to be the same thing. Her family financially benefits from Lily’s “sex work”. In other words, her family wants her to get used by as many men as possible, because that means… more money! And, no doubt, other “benefits” as well.

These girls were raised by pimps.

What do you think the odds are that they aren’t in control of their own lives and decisions? Not only that, but what do you think the odds are that being raised by pimps might leave psychological scars of such immense proportions to leave a person legitimately unable to manage their own life or make rational choices? (Just because they may appear to be happy on the outside doesn’t mean they truly are).

I’m of the opinion that, all appearances to the contrary, neither Lily nor Bonnie are even able to make adult decisions in the first place—as in, they’re not psychologically capable of it (the same could be said for enormous portions of the adult population in the West). In Lily’s case in particular, there are numerous tell-tale signs of dissociation, arrested development, and abuse. She has even reported that she has to watch her own videos to remember who she’s slept with, because she dissociates completely whilst making content for her OF account. If that’s not a profound symptom of deep trauma, I don’t know what is.

When it comes to sex work in general, it appears that many of the women involved “enjoy” what they’re doing, but how can we be so sure that it’s not just an act? Lily, Bonnie, and plenty of OF models (aka, online prostitutes) make a point to flaunt all the riches they’ve received from prostituting themselves, so how could it be the case that they’re not happy or well?

Alas, money will never replace missing parts of the soul…

(As an aside, whenever you see women flaunting the riches they’ve earned through OnlyFans to young girls online, this is an example of grooming, which is an entire topic unto itself that merits its own article).

One former trafficking victim who runs a youtube channel called “Seizure Girl” has stated that her “customers” never even knew that there was a pimp in the background managing the girls they were purchasing. Great lengths are taken to make it appear that the women who do “sex work”, who appear in porn, etc, actually “like” what’s happening (and, as we’ve said before, the abuse can sometimes get so bad that the girls take on such a belief in order to survive). I don’t think I need to beat a dead horse any longer, do I? The entire “sex industry” needs to be criminally investigated. The whole damn thing.

Anyways…

To come full circle to the UK rape gangs… It’s important to note that Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue were made very famous at a time when the UK grooming gangs were starting to receive international exposure. The timing cannot be a coincidence, for it’s one of the main lines of defense used by groomer apologists (of both the witting and unwitting varieties) that ‘these girls consent to what they’re doing ,and they like it’—the media and popular culture alike has been saying this for decades about UK grooming and rape victims.

Yes, there is little doubt in my mind that Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue were made famous in order to reinforce the stereotype that UK girls are sexually loose in general, thus muddying the waters and making it that much more difficult for justice to be obtained for hundreds of thousands of victims. If I’m right in my speculation here, then it’s entirely possible that Lily’s and Bonnie’s families are connected to the cabal in some way or another. (Who isn’t these days??)

Putting it All Together

Given how the TVPA defines coercion (see above), we have an interesting confluence of events here.

If fraud and intimidation are recognized aspects of trafficking, then what about an entire media complex who intentionally gaslights the public in order to run cover for traffickers? How does that play into things? Would that not pass the muster for them to be legally considered an accomplice to fraud with the intention to traffic?

I’d argue—and would even argue this before a judge if I were given the opportunity—that when the media has engaged in certain patterns of reporting that reliably discredit trafficking victims, that this gives us more than enough plausible cause to investigate said media companies to determine if they are active co-conspirators with traffickers. If indeed the purpose of the law, as set forth in the TVPA, is to vigorously pursue traffickers, then we have no choice but extend our efforts in this direction. The framework proposed under the TVPA more or less requires that we look into this angle.

If the media consistently mocks and/or silences trafficking victims and their advocates while promoting certain narratives that unjustly exonerate the traffickers, then it’s reasonable to assume that this is intentional (this goes for all media, whether left, right or otherwise).

The TVPA, put into law exactly 17 years prior to Q’s first post, gives us a decent framework for pursing justice not only against traffickers, but also against their accomplices.

To the best of my knowledge, much of the TVPA lies “dormant”, waiting and ready to be used to go after these networks (which probably can’t happen until enough internal house cleaning takes place).

I’m presently unaware of any large-scale official campaign ever being undertaken under its banner, with the sole exception potentially being that of the Trump administration (who are themselves largely blocked and prohibited from pursuing justice by cabal agents… a tired old story if there ever was one).

Conclusion, for Now

I will have more to say about all of the above in the near future—we’re going to wrap things up here since this article is getting to be very long at this point. In particular, we will need to discuss how common beliefs and attitudes (oftentimes media-induced) in both the left and the right end up playing directly into the hands of traffickers.

An iron law of cabal-style social engineering is that it is designed to get otherwise normal people to support (and sometimes participate in) heinous crimes against the innocent. Think about that for a bit…

When it comes to fighting traffickers and groomers, there is a legal aspect and there is a social aspect. The legal aspect appears to be well covered by the TVPA—which I believe Q wanted us anons to discover. But the social aspect? I reckon that’s what the Great Awakening is for. You must show the people, and then they will change.

It’s hard to overestimate the number of lives that could be saved if people really understood how grooming and trafficking works. Sadly, both the left and the right have been tricked into becoming, at times, vehement supporters of pimps, traffickers and groomers—they don’t teach us in school how information-based (and hypnosis-based) war really works, but the Great Awakening is going to change all that.

With that, I’m signing off to get back to writing the next piece…

Godbless and Godspeed Patriots.

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

If you enjoyed this contribution to Badlands Media, please consider checking out more of this author’s work for free at American Hypnotist.

More from American Hypnotist

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.