This is an article about the worlds most powerful propaganda apparatus. It could be seen as a companion or continuation of ‘Two Wings, One Ugly Bird.’

In an era where information shapes perceptions and drives political outcomes, a sprawling network of organizations—rooted in U.S. government agencies like the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)—has emerged as a formidable force in the modern global information war.

Far from the shadowy espionage of Cold War lore, this modern machine operates in plain sight, leveraging quasi-independent entities like NewsGuard and Internews to influence narratives, destabilize governments, and promote American interests worldwide.

This article explores how this apparatus functions, its key players, and concrete examples of its impact.

The Foundation: CIA, NED, and USAID

The CIA’s history of covert propaganda is well-documented. In the post-World War II era, it funded media outlets, planted stories, and manipulated public opinion to counter Soviet influence. By the 1970s, however, public exposure of these activities—through investigations like the Church Committee—damaged its credibility.

Enter the National Endowment for Democracy, established in 1983 as a bipartisan, congressionally funded nonprofit. NED’s founder, Allen Weinstein, famously admitted in a 1991 Washington Post interview, “A lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA,” and that statement beautifully expresses what NED really is; a CIA grant-making cut-out that provides the funding and cover for various intelligence operations.

Add Mockingbird and Frank Wizner’s Mighty Wurlitzer to the mix, and you got yourself a powerful stew going—the information warfare equivalent to weapons of mass destruction.

USAID—an organization that has recently been subject to tremendous scrutiny thanks to both the work of Mike Benz and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency—is an important piece to the puzzle, as it funds this global propaganda machine (among many other “democracy spreading” endeavors), creating what Benz has affectionately referred to as the “USAID Truman Show.”

It’s a fitting analogy, as this system has for years set the international narrative and convinced the masses not to trust their lying eyes.

While USAID does occasionally deliver genuine assistance to those in need, it’s primary function is to serve as a conduit for political influence, channeling funds to organizations that align with U.S. foreign policy goals. Together, these entities form a triad: the CIA provides strategic direction, NED offers overt funding and ideological cover, and USAID bridges the gap with resources and legitimacy.

So, at the risk of repeating things from previous articles, it is important to understand that this CIA/NED/USAID nexus is the foundation on which the information imperium was built.

The Mission: Full Spectrum Dominance of the Information Space

To amplify their reach, this network relies on media-focused partners like NewsGuard and Internews.

NewsGuard

NewsGuard is a web browser extension that fancies itself the “global leader in information reliability,” which is quite the boast in an age of rampant mistrust towards government and establishment institutions.

The extension rates the trustworthiness of online news sites based on nine criteria, providing a trust score between 0 and 100. NewsGuard has rated more than 6,000 websites and is used by over 700 libraries in the United States and Europe.

As per Influencewatch:

NewsGuard gives approved websites a green check and denotes untrustworthy websites with a red exclamation point. When users install the browser extension, the appropriate symbol appears on any article they access from one of NewsGuard’s 6,000 reviewed websites. NewsGuard uses nine weighted criteria to evaluate whether or not to rank a news organization as trustworthy, sorting the criteria under “credibility” and “transparency” labels... 9 … Of the ten largest newspapers in the United States, USA Today, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, the Tampa Bay Times, the Chicago Tribune, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and the Wall Street Journal all received a perfect 100 score from NewsGuard. 10 Newsday received a 92.5 score after being marked down for not disclosing its financing. 11 The New York Post received a score of 75 after failing all four transparency categories. 12

As the story goes, it was first cooked up by co-founders Steven Brill and Gordon Crovitz, who are pedigreed up to their eyeballs with deep ties to corporate media, the State Department, the Pentagon, and are generally defenders of the old-guard power structure.

Both men have traveled the traditional paths to power: Brill’s a Yale Law grad who’s spent decades cozying up to the elite, while Crovitz ran the Wall Street Journal’s publisher arm; these are the guys deciding what’s “credible” for you plebs.

Add to that an advisory board stacked with ex-spooks like Michael Hayden (member of CFR, LIGNET, Atlantic Council), Obama’s Education Secretary, the “safe schools czar” Arne Duncan, and former DHS honcho Tom Ridge, and you’ve got a recipe for a surveillance-state wet dream masquerading as a public service.

NewsGuard also features on its advisory board a man named Richard Stengel (CFR, WEF, Atlantic Council… see a pattern?)

Stengel is a former senior official in Obama’s State Department who once described his role as being that of “chief propagandist.”

NewsGuard’s gig is simple but sinister: they slap those little green checkmarks or red warning labels on news sites, supposedly to protect us from “misinformation.” But take a small peek behind the curtain, and it starts to look like a control racket.

The green shield of approval awarded to publications whose content never deviates from the Washington consensus

So, what have they gotten wrong?

Well, for starters, and quite unsurprisingly, they blemished their credibility by prematurely dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop as “a hoax.”

Back in 2020, when the New York Post dropped its bombshell story about Hunter Biden’s laptop, NewsGuard was quick to cast doubt. Co-CEO Steven Brill even called it a “hoax” in interviews, aligning with the establishment chorus dismissing it as Russian disinformation.

Fast forward to 2022, when outlets like The New York Times confirmed the laptop’s authenticity—oops.

NewsGuard had to eat crow, but here’s the kicker: while they eventually downgraded The Daily Beast (from 87.5/100 to 57/100) for its own flubs on the story, big players like Axios, BuzzFeed News, USA Today, and The Washington Post kept their perfect 100/100 scores despite peddling the same skepticism.

Early on, NewsGuard leaned hard into the "debunked conspiracy" narrative around the COVID-19 lab leak theory.

In 2020, when the idea first surfaced, NewsGuard’s coverage aligned with mainstream outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post, which immediately dismissed it as fringe at a time when nothing was conclusive and there was a considerable amount of information suggesting the possibility of a lab leak.

They didn’t independently rate the theory itself but gave high marks (often 100/100) to sources that called it a hoax or Russian disinformation.

See the pattern?

Something consequential and potentially damaging to the established political order surfaces, NewsGuard is informed by a cadre of trained liars and narrative wizards from the intelligence community what interpretations on the given subject are acceptable, then all dissent from the prefered narrative is labeled either as a “conspiracy theory” or “Russian misinformation.”

This strategy—which can be applied to countless other stories—serves the dual purpose of shielding the preferred narrative and bolstering anti-Russian sentiment.

By mid-2021, the lab leak theory gained traction—Fauci softened his stance, the WHO called for more investigation, and even Facebook reversed its ban on lab leak posts. NewsGuard, however, didn’t systematically revisit ratings for outlets that had confidently ruled it out. BuzzFeed News, for instance, kept its perfect 100/100 score despite early articles mocking the theory as conspiratorial.

This stance makes sense once you realize that, in addition to receiving funding from the Department of Defense, NewsGuard has received considerable funding from Big Pharma as well.

They shield legacy media from accountability while quick to slap "unreliable" labels on smaller, dissenting voices like ZeroHedge (49.5/100) that entertained the lab leak early.

The flub here? Failing to call out the flip-floppers, which looks a lot like selective credibility enforcement.

Sites like RT or The Federalist get hammered with red flags, while legacy outlets like CNN or The New York Times—you know, the ones that cheered the Iraq WMD fiasco or Russiagate fever dreams—get a free pass with green shields.

It’s not about truth; it’s about who’s in the club.

The organization came up during the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearings in 2023, when Rep. Matt Gaetz asked journalist Michael Shellenberger “Who is NewsGuard?”—to which Shellenberger explained:

“Both the Global Disinformation Index and NewsGuard are U.S. government-funded entities who are working to drive advertisers’ revenue away from disfavored publications and towards the ones they favor.”

Internews

For decades, we’ve been sold a fairy tale: that Internews, a plucky nonprofit born in 1982, is out there fighting the good fight—training journalists, battling disinformation, and propping up “independent” media in every dusty corner from Kyiv to Kabul.

In their own words:

Internews is a media support nonprofit working in 100+ countries. We train journalists, advance internet freedom, and help media outlets become financially sustainable – so that everyone has trustworthy information to make informed decisions and hold power to account. — INTERNEWS

I’m sure this audience can read between the lines here.

Internews likes to spin a humble origin story. It’s 1982, the Cold War’s still crackling, and a guy named David Hoffman starts a project to link American and Soviet citizens via satellite TV.

The idea? Bridge the Iron Curtain with dialogue.

By 1986, it’s a full-blown nonprofit, preaching “access to information” as a human right.

Fast-forward to today, and Internews is a global player—offices in 30+ countries, partnerships with thousands of media outlets, and funding by a litany of the usual suspects from the CIA cut-out NGO blob (Ford Foundation, Open Society, Rockefeller Foundation etc).

Internews “trains journalists” and “supports media outlets to ensure diverse, trustworthy information flows freely”—this bill of goods is the perfect cover for planting U.S.-friendly narratives in countries whose national narratives don’t align with the West’s.

With over 9,000 journalists trained in 2023 alone and ties to 4,291 media outlets globally (producing thousands of hours of broadcasts reaching hundreds of millions), a skeptic might argue Internews is less about "independence" and more about amplifying voices that align with American interests.

Internews doesn’t run on bake sales or Patreon. Its lifeblood is a flood of cash from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)—$472.6 million over the decades.

That’s right: USAID once again—that same outfit flagged by the Church Committee in the ‘70s as a CIA front for Vietnam-era spycraft—is bankrolling this media empire. And here’s the kicker: USAID doesn’t fly solo. It’s been cozy with the NED since the ‘80s, co-funding “democracy promotion” schemes that look less like charity and more like soft-power chess.

Let’s connect the dots. The NED’s a taxpayer-funded puppet show—$300 million a year by 2019, per their own crowing, though Elon Musk’s DOGE axe took a swing at it in 2025, slashing funds and forcing NDI and IRI to furlough staff.

Its mission? “Advance democracy” by bankrolling four core grantees: NDI, IRI, the Solidarity Center (unions), and the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE, for the suits).

But the NED doesn’t stop there—it sprinkles grants to a web of NGOs, and Internews is a star player.

Dig into Internews’ partnerships, and the NED family pops up like a bad sitcom rerun.

In Ukraine, Internews was knee-deep in the media game by 2001, training 1,900 journalists and propping up 203 TV stations and 126 radio outlets, reaching 50 million viewers and 18 million listeners, per X chatter—but these specific numbers are hard to verify.

This wasn’t random—it synced with the NED’s push to flip Ukraine Westward, culminating in the 2004 Orange Revolution, where NDI and IRI coached the “spontaneous” uprising. Internews didn’t just report the news—it helped craft the script, amplifying pro-U.S. voices while the CIA smiled from the shadows.

It’s the same story elsewhere.

In the former Soviet states, Internews built media networks post-USSR, training scribes and pushing “free speech”—except it was speech that cheered NATO expansion. In Africa, Asia, and Latin America, Internews’ “disinformation fighting” projects—often tied to NED grants—look less like truth-seeking and more like narrative control, silencing locals who don’t toe the Washington line.

NATO is also a big part of this sprawling monstrosity, and the Soros-NATO connection is huge, with some claiming that there is little daylight between the two, but that's an article for another day.

The ties aren’t just circumstantial. Internews’ board has historically featured players with NED-adjacent pedigrees—think ex-State Department types and media vets who’ve danced with USAID and NED before.

Current prez Jeanne Bourgault, a veteran of global media ops, took the helm in 2011, steering Internews deeper into the “information integrity” game—a buzzword that’s basically censorship with extra steps. No smoking gun ties her to Langley, but the pattern’s clear: Internews thrives in the NED’s orbit, funded by the same old USAID spigot.

At Home and Abroad

Here’s where it gets fun. Internews’ global gigs aren’t just about foreigners—they’re a dry run for the homeland. Take its “tackling disinformation” crusade. Overseas, Internews partners with local outlets to “verify facts” and “counter misinformation”—code for deciding what’s true and what gets spiked.

Now pivot stateside. The U.S. media landscape’s a mess—partisan hacks, corporate overlords, and a government itching to “protect” us from wrongthink.

Internews doesn’t operate domestically (it’s barred by NED rules), but its playbook’s already here.

The tactics honed abroad—training “trusted” voices, flagging “disinfo,” steering the signal—mirror what’s crept into American newsrooms and platforms. Think fact-checkers with agendas or tech company battles over content moderation. Internews’ alumni and partners, cycling back to D.C. consultancies or think tanks, bring that expertise home, whispering in the ears of regulators and CEOs.

The NED’s other arms already do this dance. NDI and IRI groomed party operatives—Obama’s 2008 machine, the Tea Party’s 2012 neutering—while the Solidarity Center keeps unions docile as CIPE rigs the market for the uniparty.

Internews completes the set: a media cut-out ensuring the bird’s song stays on key, even if the lyrics shift red or blue. It’s not about rigging elections—it’s about rigging the airwaves, so the options you hear never stray too far from the script.

Enter Trump and Musk, the DOGE duo—apparent outsiders swinging a sledgehammer at this monstrosity.

In February 2025, Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency slashed NED funding, blocking Treasury disbursements and gutting NDI and IRI staff by two-thirds.

Internews felt the pinch too—USAID’s $472 million lifeline isn’t NED cash, but the ripple hit hard, hinting at furloughs and scaled-back projects. Musk called NED “rife with corruption” and pushed to dissolve it.

But the beast doesn’t die easy.

Here we are: Internews works abroad and NewsGuard sheilds us from inconvenient truths at home. These are but two institutions of many that share NED’s DNA, tied to the same USAID-NED-CIA hydra that’s kept the uniparty narrative strong for decades.

It’s not about headlines—it’s about headspace, shaping what you hear, think, and vote for. The NDI and IRI herd the parties, the Solidarity Center corrals the workers, CIPE greases the suits, and Internews?

It’s the voice whispering in your ear, telling you it’s all for freedom, baby.

And it’s not exclusive to the mainstream and leftist media spaces either, chances are that somebody you follow is tied to this thing in ways that have not yet been revealed.

So next time you flip on the news or scroll X, ask: who’s holding the mic? And who’s paying them to sing?

The bird’s still flapping, and Internews is making damn sure you like the tune.

