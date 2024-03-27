Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GRY's avatar
GRY
Mar 28, 2024

As much as this kind of sounds a bit farfetched, the 1998 Wesley Snipes movie Blade gives a fairly accurate and realistic portrayal of how the Cabal/Deep State are organized and how they behave.

Yes they are vampires in the film but they are also a society of psychopaths and in the movie they clearly state that humanity are nothing more than cattle to them because they view themselves as inherently superior to any human.

The movie also depicts fairly accurately how they have cultivated a servant class of humans called familiars which are indoctrinated and dedicated to their masters.

They also detail how they've been controlling the evolution of modern society through their hidden agents and wealth acquired through the centuries.

When I first read about the Khazarian mafia and the Cabal and how it's organized along powerful family clans including the ritualism they observed it immediately reminded me of the movie.

I also think the original vampire novel, Dracula by Bram Stoker, may have quite a bit of truth in it's description how the Cabal worked in the 19th century and it's predatory behavior, long before it was understood what kind of power these people held in society.

Why was the setting in Eastern Europe?, especially near Transylvania in the Carpathian mountains, near where ancient Khazaria existed?

After all why make Dracula a blood drinker?

Why make Dracula an aristocratic member of the elite class?

Why are classical vampire characters always associated with the image of dark wealth and occult practices?

Why was the intended victim a "pure" virginal figure?

It's a wonder why Bram Stoker wasn't killed for leaking out a lot of information in his 1897 novel about the Cabal. My own suspicion is the author was writing of things he had heard of or learned of in his dealings with the elite Victorian-era class as a theatre manager and knew that ordinary people wouldn't believe it except as fiction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
Mar 27, 2024

“ To those who are willing to contemplate the extraordinary—and do so in a sober minded way”…I’m in!! Intriguing and a fascinating read.

Why does “the extraordinary” of your articles resonate?

I will borrow a line from Abraham Lincoln which I earlier today stumbled upon:

“Mystic chords of memory…”

Those chords lend a strange familiarity to the very distant past you are highlighting.

We often hear that this is a spiritual war. Forgotten in the mists of Time, are many many “spiritual wars,” perhaps being revisited by a consciousness grown (collectively) that carries a frequency (hat tip to Tesla) of Awakening on a scale never achieved before.

[They] - call them the Werewolves - cast an ancient web of deception but we have evolving new stories that expose them, infused with an energetic frequency that is more powerful…Time to break free of [their] net…such a future will be amazing!

Thank you for this deep dive! I love it ❤️🙏🕊🇺🇸🕊🌎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
117 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture