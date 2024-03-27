This feature is a continuation of The Werewolf Game series, which explores some of the core tenets at the heart of the Deep State’s mass mind control strategy. Start the series here.

Welcome to the second edition of The Werewolf Game. This article, though thematically connected to my previous article on the Werewolf Game, can stand on its own. I had intended to write only two articles on this subject; alas, there is just TOO MUCH information here that needs to be discussed for that to be feasible—a third article will follow this one.

Whether it sounds plausible or not, the fact of the matter is that werewolf, vampire and zombie symbolism holds many keys to understanding the mindset of the Deep State death cult.

This cult is indeed a predator class that goes to great lengths to visit untold violence and torture upon innocent people. Pardon my candor, but if you want to be more than mere food for anything that eats you, then the onus is on you to become aware of predators in your midst. And there are many.

One of my central theses in these Werewolf Game articles is that the Russian-Ukraine war may, in fact, have its roots in an ancient battle between a werewolf-themed death cult and another positive, but “lost”, civilization. I believe the Trump and Kennedy families may be royal descendants of this positive civilization; and I furthermore believe that the phrase “Russian agent” may, in fact, be a veiled reference to said positive civilization.

Crazy as all that sounds, the moment I began pursuing this thesis, an avalanche of data fell into my lap—like finding that one thread that unravels the sweater (or, at least, large chunks of it).

Now, let’s be very mindful here that any given comm could mean a number of different things. When I say that “Russian agent” could be a reference to a positive civilization, for example, I don’t necessarily mean to imply that modern day Russia is the “savior” of humanity—currently, I believe the comm is more about geography than anything else. Fret not, for this will all make sense very soon.

In the last article, we delved into the subjects of information warfare, key truths about psychopathy, and introduced the Werewolf Game—a game that was invented by a Russian sociology student (or so we’re told) that happens to be an excellent teaching tool regarding the nature of information warfare. This piece will take things in a very surprising direction from there.

Fairy Tales as a Form of Disclosure

There once was a time when “fairy tales” were used as a teaching tool to warn people about psychopathic personality types and the cults that such types create. Nowadays, many stories are told to accomplish the very opposite effect.

The “misunderstood psychopath” has become a trope in mainstream entertainment. Alas, stories are the vehicles upon which morals, values, and real-life lessons are spread.

Everyone has heard of the concept of a “wolf in sheep’s clothing”—most people think this is a “metaphor”, but ongoing research into ancient cults has caused me to reconsider how “metaphorical” this concept truly is.

You see, going all the way back to 2,000-1,000 BC, there existed a cult that had its home base right where Ukraine stands today, and which used the “wolf” as its main “theme”. They were known as the Koryos.

It appears they share certain pieces of language in common with many other nations, such as the Etruscans and the Scythians, although traces of their influence can be found all over the world—including places as remote as the so-called “undiscovered” American continent.

From ancient times up until the year 1,000 AD, the Koryos would ride into Asia and Europe, marauding their more peaceful, agrarian neighbors—like many psychopathic types, they didn’t produce anything themselves, instead preferring to do drugs for half the year, in between raids. They’d go into a “berserk” trance under the full moon, and wore wolf pelts on their heads as they pillaged everything and everyone around them.

It would be a mistake to think that this cult disappeared centuries ago.

Among other places, the symbolism of this cult can be seen in the coat of arms for the Fabian Society, a prominent British socialist organization that officially formed in 1900, and that had a hand in the formation of the League of Nations (1919). Their membership included Walter Lippman, whose 1927 book Public Opinion goes into detail regarding the elites plans to use “democracy” as a smokescreen to mentally control the masses whilst convincing the masses that they are free.

With that in mind, lets’ look at the Fabian Society’s coat of arms:

Rather blatant, isn’t it?

As we discussed in the previous article, psychopaths are “two faced”—That is to say, they wear a mask to blend in with normal society—indeed, most of us would become very skilled actors if we practiced the art of manipulation all day, every day, like psychopaths do. The symbolism here is important, because when we’re dealing with the dark occult practicing elites, we are indeed dealing with people who keep their “inner monster” hidden, and who also engage in ritualistic, cult violence.

Is it not feasible that fairy tales such as Little Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs were invented to warn the indigenous Europeans of this cult? Indeed, how many ancient stories are there in which the devouring or opposing force is portrayed as a wolf?

The Wolf Cult and Khazaria

The genesis of this wolf cult appears to be smack dab in the area where Ukraine and Russia are currently fighting, as well as much of Eastern Europe—the Carpathian mountains were said to be a key base of theirs, at one point. The ancient kingdom of Khazaria was also said to hail from this area, and there’s a tremendous amount of evidence that Khazaria and the werewolf cult are deeply connected. Khazaria was said to have pioneered horseback warfare, traveling in nomadic tribes, marauding nearby villages…

Looking at the word Tartaria and Khazaria, we can see that the phoneme “Ares” resembles the suffixes of these names—as in TartARIA and KhazARIA. Today, you have BulgARIA in the same general area. Did the “Are-an” wolf cult force their language on nearby peoples?

If indeed the wolf cult and Khazaria are closely related, then this might explain why Roman leaders were called Ceasar, which is looks rather like Kaiser, and Khazar. Fact of the matter is, the mythical founder of Rome (Romulus) was said to have been suckled by a she-wolf, alongside his twin Remus, who he killed.

Publications such as Veterans Today and Ben Fulford have put a spotlight on the “Khazarian mafia” since at least 2015. For the record, I don’t personally trust either of those publications per se; however, the point remains that they appear to have introduced the phrase “Khazarian mafia” into common “conspiracy” parlance. I recall learning that term a long time ago thanks to those publications… It’s almost as if a great deal of “conspiracy” literature has been disseminated to guide the public’s awakening about the significance of this part of the world. (Let it never be forgotten that all professional-grade disinfo contains some truth).

I recommend reading the book Wicked Teeth: the Secret History of Werewolves to get a detailed history on this subject. The Horse, the Wheel and Language is also another fantastic resource on the influence of the wolf cult. For our purposes in this article, the above introduction to this cult will suffice.

Remember that lost, positive civilization I mentioned earlier? Let’s talk about that now.

The Plot Thickens: enter Tartaria

Recently, a deluge of information regarding a lost civilization known as “Tartaria” has flooded the internet, and many researchers tell us that the heart of Tartaria was the same general region of the world from whence the werewolf cult emerged.

As with any subject, there are many different schools of thought regarding what Tartaria may or may not have been—I’m not here to endorse nor debunk any particular “version” of popular Tartarian lore. What I do find noteworthy is how HUGE of a topic it became in recent years. The sudden explosion of popularity in a given subject often indicates social engineering of some kind or another. As always, the question is… why?

You see, I’ve seen well established YouTubers work years to generate six figure view counts on their videos. Many of these folks have their content suppressed… Meanwhile, channels that discuss things like flat Earth and Tartaria regularly pull six figure view counts, even if they were established recently. Is it not fascinating that you can talk about flat Earth and Tartaria, but not Q?...

There are certain aspects of Tartarian lore that I suspect are true: For example, it does indeed appear to me that there was a global civilization that got erased from the history books, and it seems very likely to me that the architecture for which they were famous really did exist, and really was destroyed in order to blind us all to the past.

The best evidence for the existence of a lost, positive civilization, are the old “World Fairs” of the 1800s, which boasted extraordinary architecture the likes of which the world has barely seen since. It’s immanently reasonable to hypothesize that these World Fairs may have been ancient “Taratarian” cities (for ease of comprehension, the terms lost, positive civilization and Tartaria mean the same thing in the context of this article).

It is to the World’s Fairs we now turn …

A Catalogue of Lost Architecture

According to mainstream history, the most photographed event of the 1800s was the 1893 Chicago World Fair. We are told that this Fair was constructed in a couple short years, given that 1891 was the year that Congress passed an act to hold the Big Fair in Chicago, leaving only a couple short years for the whole thing to be constructed. The “fairground” was 690 acres wide, featuring dozens of enormous, ornate buildings that have to be seen to be believed.

Take note of two things in the pictures immediately below:

1. The size of the people in the photographs compared to the buildings, and

2. The general style of this architecture

According to mainstream history, all 690 acres of such buildings were made from “temporary building material”. I personally don’t buy that cover story, but even if that were the case, what would it take to build all of it, considering that they didn’t have cranes or cars or any other form of modern construction equipment (allegedly)?

Something very fishy is going on, indeed. Almost all of these buildings were demolished.

There were many other fairs as well, such as in Buffalo NY in 1901, San Francisco in 1915 (smack dab in the middle of WWI), and a great many others. Every single one of these fairs comes with the same cover story—that they were built quickly and then demolished quickly.

In some cases, a few buildings were left standing, such as the Palace of Fine Arts from the San Francisco fair—and these buildings clearly were NOT made of temporary material.

For the most part, these Fairs boasted the same style of architecture, traces of which can be found all over the world.

If one simply does a search for “Tartarian Architecture,” then one will see such architecture has existed in almost every major city, much of which has been bulldozed, demolished, etc. Related styles of architecture would tend to include gilded age mansions, beaux-arts, and, to a lesser degree, art deco. Almost every major city once had these majestic buildings, and almost all of them have been destroyed. You can simply search “Tartarian architecture” + the name of any city, and you will see what I’m talking about.

To thicken the plot even further, it is reported that Tesla provided the electricity that powered the Chicago World’s Fair. Here’s a picture of the Chicago Fair of 1893 (which, remember, spanned a whopping 690 acres), fully illuminated at nighttime.

Now here’s where things start to get very interesting:

Tesla’s family hails from the very same part of the world where the wolf cult and Tartaria were said to be located. Tesla’s grandfather on his mother’s side was a priest of the Eastern Orthodox church right at the time when that general region of the world was called “Tartaria”. Melania Trump’s family, interestingly enough, also comes from this general area.

The Tartaria-Tesla-Trump Connection

(Major credit goes to the X account TartariaLives for inspiring what follows in this section)

Before continuing, let’s recap what we’ve learned thus far:

There are examples of “Tartarian” architecture all over the world. The heart of Tartaria was present day Russia/Ukraine/Eastern Europe. The same general region of the world is also where the werewolf death cult originates. Tesla’s family—and Melania Trump’s family—also hails from this general region.

Tesla’s father reportedly had a massive library, and Nikolai Tesla spent much of his childhood reading his father’s books. If Tartaria was the advanced civilization many believe it was, then it would follow logically that Tesla would have acquired knowledge of said Tartarian technology. And if that’s the case, then much of that knowledge probably ended up in the hands of Donald Trump’s uncle, John Trump (who, as an aside, looks like a spitting image of Julian Assange).

Considering the above, is it not interesting that the Trump family seem to have an affinity for similar styles of architecture as reportedly existed in Tartaria?

To really drive the point home, Trump owns a hotel and casino in Atlantic City he named “Trump World’s Fair.”

The Ancient Origin of Modern War

In light of everything you’ve read, I have a mind-blowing question to ask: when the MSM calls Trump a “Russian agent”, does the very word “Russia” mean what we think it means?

Everyone assumes—and naturally so—that the MSM has been talking about the literal country known as Russia. To be sure, I’d assume that most of their employees also believe this; but, in any event, it doesn’t matter what the “functionaries” at any given MSM company think. What matters are the people in charge of writing the narratives in the first place. What do THEY mean when they call Trump a “Russian” agent?

Hear me out, folks: what if “Russia” and “Ukraine” are comms that refer to Tartaria and the Wolf Cult? If that were the case, then the concept of Trump being a “Russian agent” suddenly takes on a whole new meaning. Perhaps, all this time, the truth is that Trump really IS an “agent”, so to speak, of ancient Tartaria (or whatever it is that people popularly call “Tartaria”).

Is it possible that the present day Russia/Ukraine war has its origin in an ancient conflict between the dark occultists/werewolf cult vs. Tartaria?

Would that not explain why all of this “Tartaria” stuff blew up on the internet when Trump took office? The fact that Tartaria and “flat Earth” are so closely associated to each other in the alternative media strongly suggests that SOMEONE wants Tartarian info to be discredited.

Indeed, to discredit important information by associating it with “ridiculous” information is one of the oldest disinfo tricks in the book! (For the record, I do not believe the Earth is flat, though there are several researchers who do hold that opinion, and whose work I nonetheless admire greatly… but that’s all beside the point.)

“Russian Agents”, Revisited

Remember, it was a Russian man who gave us the Werewolf Game, which made it significantly easier to demonstrate to average people how information warfare actually works—he could have chosen any name he wanted, but he went with werewolf.

Trump, a so-called “Russian agent” has likewise played a major role in helping the masses come to wake up to the existence of the Deep State.

You know who else is revealing much to the world about the Deep State, and the ancient cult behind it? That would be Vladimir Putin—another “Russian agent”, if you will—who recently told the world that,

“For centuries, [the cult] got used to stuffing their stomachs with human flesh and their pockets with money. But they must realize that this ‘ball of vampires’ is coming to an end.”

When Putin calls them “vampires”, I’m certain he’s talking about one and the same cult that I’ve been talking about, which is likely the same cult that is variously called the Illuminati, the NWO, Satanists, Luciferians, the Babylonian Brotherhood, etc. by popular culture.

Parting Words

There is SO much more to say about all of this, but, unfortunately, if I were to put the entire thing together in one article, then it would be so long that almost no one would read it. Though what I’ve discovered is by no means a “theory of everything” about history, Trump, Q, the Great Awakening, and so on, the fact of the matter is that we must start to look into the “strange” and the “ancient” factors at play in the current information war.

The ancient werewolf cult indeed holds certain “occult” and “supernatural” beliefs that need to be researched and understood. Rest assured that much more will be said about them in the very near future.

As Sun Tzu once said, “you must know yourself and your enemy as well.”

Unfortunately, as it stands, we the people have been deeply studied by the cult while, at the same time, the masses have no clue at all about the cult. This is a HUGE problem—and perhaps always has been.

Things are going to get SCARY in the next article. But have no fear, because we really DO have what it takes to extricate our world from evil. MSM propaganda wouldn’t be necessary if there was no hope.

To those who are willing to contemplate the extraordinary—and do so in a sober minded way, for the purpose of serving others—I salute you.

Stay tuned for more…

American Hypnotist, signing off…

