At long last we return to the Werewolf Series, wherein we trace the origins of the modern day cabal back many thousands of years, and, in the process, discover the true significance Ukrainian/Western Russian region of the world to both the Cabal and the White hats.

This time last year, I had no idea that I’d end up writing a massive, 11+ part series connecting Werewolf symbolism to the modern-day battle between Trump and Q vs the dark occultists who run the Deep State. The whole thing hit me by surprise, but the more I continued writing and researching, the more connections between werewolfism and the modern 5G battle became undeniable—this proved to be one of the richest veins of research I’ve ever come across. It just keeps giving and giving.

Today, we’re going to connect werewolf symbolism to clown symbolism. After all, do we not live in Clown World? Do we not refer to the CIA as Clowns in America? Clown world is indeed a circus—speaking of which, do the words “circus” and “church” have a similar origin? I don’t know for sure yet, but, either way, all these questions have much to bear on present day events.

For newcomers to this series, don’t fret that we’re at the 11th episode, for I’ve written these articles to be able to stand alone. There’s no harm in starting—or stopping—here, and there’s no need to read these articles in any particular order, though I recommend reading them all to get the big picture.

I daresay that it’s impossible to comprehend our modern world unless one has at least some accurate knowledge of occult symbolism (which, in turn, necessitates one leave the paradigm of materialism in the dustbin of failed philosophies where it belongs).

In addition to all the above, one must take into account real ancient history, as far as we can discern it, as a prerequisite for understanding the present.

“Their Need for Symbolism Will Be Their Downfall” — Q

Throughout the course of researching and studying for this series, we’ve uncovered certain facts of our history that almost no one in the English-speaking world has ever heard before. Entire history departments need to be overhauled, in the light of what has been discovered about our languages, our past, and the true meaning of many symbols taken for granted by the average person.

Q told us that “their need for symbolism will be their downfall”, and this means that, if you want to do something to directly hinder or thwart the cabal in their campaign of destruction, decoding their symbols is one of the best things you could do. The main purpose of this series is to assist the decode process—mankind must wake up to the existence of occult symbolism, and the true significance thereof.

As I’ve said before: the conflicts unfolding all around the world today are of an ancient origin. We need to expand our thinking in order to grasp what’s going on. We will win this war using a combination of deep prayer and deep knowledge. (Actually, we’ve already won, but you get what I mean?…)

Quick Recap of Where We’ve Been

I’m going to list the various facts demonstrated to likely be true throughout this series—please understand that it’s not feasible to argue every point here in the present article. I’m providing this list here for newcomers—those familiar with the series can skip ahead to the next section if they’d like.

Here are a few highlights from what we’ve covered thus far:

1) There was once a cult of people, known as the Koryos, who hail from the region of the world known today as Ukraine/Western Russia, and extending somewhat outwards from there.

2) This cult pioneered horseback warfare and the use of chariots and wagons to expand their territory.

3) This cult held certain beliefs that are almost identical to those held by modern day dark occultists (the ones who really run the Deep State). Child sacrifice and child grooming were central components of their “practices”.

4) They believed that you could be a man or a woman depending on how you “see yourself” (sound familiar?)

5) They thematically combined the themes of sex and death in their rituals.

6) They engaged in a variety of so-called “ancestor worship” in which they allow themselves to be possessed by “ancestor spirits” (demons, actually… this particular point will be very important later).

7) They have been described by many cultures as giant, red haired albinos (though anyone of any race could get inducted into their cult through various grooming practices and rituals… which, of course, was very equitable and inclusive of them!)

8) In ancient times they would “go berserk” under the full moon and massacre entire villages whilst clad in wolf pelts and other animals skins and parts (hence why we call them the werewolf cult)

9) The “culture revolution” of the 60s saw the rise of their practices to the mainstream—magical “new age” beliefs, heavy drug use and promiscuity (particularly amongst those of the same sex) were a way of life for the cult.

10) Rather than farm their food, they simply stole from nearby villages. They preferred a life of piracy rather than produce their own sustenance. Much like your garden-variety communist agitators of today.

11) The werewolf cult are best thought of as literal agents of hell. I don’t mean this metaphorically—in Part 3 of this series we posited that a genuine portal to Hell may be located in or near the Black Sea, right in the heart of the homelands of the ancient Koryos. Since publishing that article, my hunch has been corroborated, but that will be a story for another time.

12) The ancient homeland of the Koryos has been identified with Khazaria and Tartaria, both of which are frequently discussed by “conspiracy theorists”. Interestingly, many people identify this region of the world as the focal point for the dark occult whilst many others identify it as the hub of an ancient civilization characterized by benevolence, and technological advancement. One should always note when you see such contradictions in regards to the same topic or place, as this generally indicates SOMETHING important is going on there…

13) Evidence of the Koryos’ presence can be found all over the world. This includes in such faraway places as South America and New Zealand—which, of course, suggests that trans-oceanic travel has been going on for many centuries longer than mainstream history admits.

14) In support of the notion of ancient trans-oceanic contact, it appears that the entire world once spoke the same language, most closely preserved in what we today call Ancient German.

15) The likely breakdown of werewolf symbolism goes as follows:

a. Vampires = the elite cabal b. Werewolves = cabal mercenaries c. Zombies = the sleeping masses, aka “useless eaters” or “consumers”

16) It’s likely the case that the Trump and Kennedy families have been fighting this cult going back many generations.

17) When the cabal call Trump and “agent of Russia”, it could very well be a comm that refers to an ancient, benevolent society of some kind—possibly the very same people who built the famous World Fair buildings that many conspiracy researchers (including yours truly) posit may have been inherited from said benevolent society.

With all the above said, the time has come now for us to discuss other things, namely: clowns.

A Surprising Connection

As we pointed out before, the symbolism of werewolves, vampires and zombies all appears to be closely related, and all point back to the Koryos. Anonymous author Rogue Hypnotist (RH) is the one who really put the Koryos on the map, making the rest of us aware of their existence—he deserves to be seen as one of the great researchers of our time. You can check out his series on the subject HERE if you like.

Important for today’s article is the following fact: RH reported that the early Koryos werewolf cult were described as giant red haired albinos. It occurred to me in the past couple months that, perhaps, the typical clown outfit may somehow be inspired by this cult—or is connected to it meaningfully… somehow…

As we’ve pointed out before: there is some evidence to suggest Genghis Khan was a red haired albino, as was Montezuma, and the Maori of New Zealand speak of a race of red haired albino giants who ate children (See the Lost Secret of Ancient German by Frederick Dodson). Perhaps they did so to get high on adrenochrome? That would be my guess.

Now, according to (some accounts of) history, the standard clown with which we’re familiar today—being powder-white with red hair—are relatively new in origin. They can be traced back to a famous performer from the late 1700s to early 1800s named Joseph Grimaldi. At least, that’s what some people say.

One small issue with this take is that Joseph Grimaldi was dressed as a clown and put on stage for the first time at age two or three. I don’t know about you, but I highly doubt that a toddler would have the wherewithal to invent an entire new style of entertainment based on an original character (the harlequin type of clown can be traced back much earlier than Grimaldi anyways). As tends to be the case with these things, one merely need take a closer look to discover that there were secret societies operating behind Grimaldi.

According to Paul Stobbs, author of The Nephilim Looked Like Clowns, Grimaldi was made to dress like a clown by a Freemason named Charles Dibden. I wonder where he got the idea?

Ancestor Worship, Clowns, Werewolves and Demons

Let’s explore a hypothetical for a moment…

Let’s just say that one can “channel” a demon by dressing up like it. A good question might be: why bother doing so in the first place? Why give your mind, body and soul over to another entity?

A reasonable guess would be that the goal is to acquire something that the demon has to give. Or claims to be able to give. (Gambles with the dark never pay off forever. The bill always comes due eventually). The Koryos cult would “channel” their “ancestors” because it would give them superhuman strength, or so the story goes—in return, these ancestor/demons got something they wanted: access to a physical body.

In support of this idea, there are many who believe that demons MUST act through us, because they don’t have physical bodies of their own with which to enact their will within the physical realm. Groundbreaking research into schizophrenia strongly corroborates this idea as well, but we will return to that point soon.

Over the course of studying this material, it’s become clear that “ancestor worship” has a surprising twist to it… You see, “ancestors” are those who made the werewolf cult. In other words, we’re not talking about grandparents or great grandparents. We’re strictly talking about the first creators of the werewolf bloodline. Who may or may not be purely “physical” in the sense of the cultists themselves (we’ll explain this further in just a moment).

I’m speculating here, but, from where I’m standing, it appears to me that the Koryos cult are a “physicalized” version of ancient clown-demons. The proliferation of clown aesthetics in popular culture has served the purpose of increasing the influence of these beings upon mankind. “Society is the devil’s masquerade” and all that.

Regarding the “spiritual” aspect to all this…

The Cultural Revolution of the 60s

It’s worth noting that many people report seeing “jester-like” beings when they take hard psychedelics—a trend that exploded in popularity during the 60’s, thanks to the grooming efforts of famous CIA-backed “hippies” such as Timothy Leary.

If one person sees a demon-clown on DMT one time, then perhaps we could write it off as a hallucination. But what happens when people have consistently reported encounters with the same types of beings across the continents, for many decades? Anyone who possesses a shred of intellectual honesty would agree that the “hallucination” hypothesis might need revisiting. How can we be so sure that there’s “nothing” to it?

Terrence McKenna famously discussed the “machine elves” he encountered on DMT, and perhaps millions of people since then have sought to make contact with those same beings since hearing those stories. Machine elves and “trickster jesters” are among the most reported encounters people have on these mind-altering substances.

I too partook of psychedelic substances in search of “enlightenment” at one point in my earlier years. I never met any machine elves, but I can personally attest that these substances impart a carnival-esque “flavor” to reality itself. The circus, if you will, is a neighboring dimension full of beings who want to make contact with you. And popular culture thinks this is cool… Spirit possession is so much fun! (According to who, exactly?)

Music festivals—where psychedelic drug use tends to be rampant—often take on the “carnival” aesthetic. For most of my life I assumed this aesthetic was the product of the human imagination, but nowadays I believe it’s indicative of some kind of “astral influence” (for lack of a better term) intruding its way into our realm.

In any event, the pale faced, red haired jesters of the “astral” realm appear to have a correlate in the physical realm with the Koryos. They resemble each other like two branches of the same family. Perhaps they are one and the same thing. Either way, these beings are decidedly anti human. They delight in fixing our attention on certain things, confusing us, and pretending it’s all a game—it’s interesting to note, in lieu of all this, that the belief that all of life is a game has long been considered an indicator of sociopathy.

What we’re discovering here lines up to a certain degree with recent discoveries about schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia—for Fun and Entertainment?

In Part 3 of this series ,we introduced the work of Dr. Jerry Marzinsky, who spent decades working with schizophrenic patients in maximum security prisons, and published a book on his findings called An Amazing Journey into the Psychotic Mind.

To make a very long story short: the voices that schizophrenics hear in their head aren’t hallucinations—they are the voices of hostile, non-physical entities. Aka, demons. (Marzinsky discovered that one can very effectively fight back against these demons by reciting Psalms 23, in case anyone might be feeling a bit paranoid after reading about all this).

One of Marzinsky’s incredible discoveries is that these voices HATE it when you call them out for being the parasites that they are. This upsets them greatly. Call them evil, diabolical, or psychopathic, and they won’t care—but call them a parasite, and suddenly they get mighty agitated. Why? Because the first step in solving any problem is being able to accurately describe it.

When the medical system tells the public that the voices schizophrenics hear come from the schizophrenics themselves, this is roughly the equivalent to claiming that “hallucinations” are produced by the brain of the hallucinator. As long as these assertions remain unchallenged, then this gives the demons almost perfect cover—it’s no different from claiming that a tick latched onto your body is somehow a legitimate part of your body.

Many people describe the entities they meet on psychedelics as an emanation from their own psyche. Perhaps that’s true, but there’s no reason whatsoever to privilege that interpretation over the much simpler one: some kind of “astral realm” exists and can be accessed by altered states of consciousness.

In any given parasitic relationship, it is most advantageous to the parasite if the host sees it as a legitimate part of itself. It’s not difficult to see why a parasite would get upset when the host finally realizes the truth of the matter. Ideally, the parasite would prefer its host see it as indispensable—even as a source of guidance and/or entertainment.

What is the Astral Realm?

Since we’re talking about “spiritual” realms, what is the “astral plane,” anyways? Plenty of people like to travel in it, or so we hear. Again, my own experiences with psychedelics have left me convinced that it’s a real thing—and that it’s a rather colorful, exotic place. But strange and demented at the same time. Author of Levels of Heaven and Hell, Fred Dodson, says that the dominant “hue” of the astral plane is the color red; and this checks out perfectly with my experiences as well.

Red just so happens to be a sacred color to the Koryos. Arguably, it’s one of the most prominent colors associated with the circus. It’s also the color of the “permanent revolution”—aka the communist plot to spill blood wherever they go.

Again, I can’t do much more than speculate, but I’d hazard a guess that the astral realm is akin to a holding tank for certain types of entities. Parasitic entities, to be precise. The true originators of Clown World!

Now, back to the topic of secret societies…

PT Barnum and the Three Ring Circus

I admit, I have yet to read the entirety of the Nephilim Looked Like Clowns—though I have listened to several hours worth of the authors videos from his Understanding Conspiracy channel. What I have learned from him can be summed thusly: clown costumes are themselves a form of demon worship—or ancestor worship, as the Koryos would call it.

One of the most famous names associated with the circus is that of PT Barnum, originator of “the greatest show on Earth”. It was he who came up with the idea of the “3 ring circus”.

Where did he come up with the idea? Why not two rings? Or four? There are several potential explanations.

As a general rule, dark occultists invert that which is good, beautiful and true—ergo, the “3 ring circus” could very well point to the idea of an inverted trinity of some kind. This much is certain: the three rings are a symbol of the Oddfellows Society, of which PT Barnum was a prominent member (alongside others such as Burl Ives, King George, Charlie Chaplin, etc).

Here is one example of the Oddfellows Society logo:

This is the key at the top of the Oddfellows Society Wikipedia page:

Now, an interesting thing to note about the Oddfellows Society (OFS) is that skeletons are frequently discovered at their lodges and in places where they’ve gathered. Even relatively mainstream sources will tell you as much. The cover story used by the OFS is that they’re a “fraternal and charitable” organization—they exist to help their members financially, professionally, and so on. There are dozens of secret societies that make the same claim about themselves—“charity” is the magic word used to justify the existence of secret societies and NGOs alike.

Another group connected to clowns are the Shriners. Much like the OFS, they’re here to help! Or so we’re told. For some inexplicable reason, the Shriners like to dress up as clowns. Again, they do it for “charity”.

Many people lump the Shriners and OFS together with the Freemasons—and I’m sure there’s a lot to discover there—but it’s worth mentioning that these different groups are often compartmentalized to such a degree that it would be unfair to accuse every last “brother” of possessing full awareness of what’s going on. I’ve known several Freemasons throughout the years, and many of them are extremely inarticulate when it comes to matters of deep occultism—suggesting genuine, rather than feigned, nescience.

Regardless, what are these secret societies doing getting involved in this clown stuff anyways? Based on all the evidence gathered thus far, it would appear that they’re introducing demon worship to the masses as a form of “entertainment”, and have been doing so for centuries.

Putting the Picture Together

Folks, we live in clown world. World events—and opinions thereof—are driven by the Clowns in America (CIA). We live in a giant circus. A giant circus that conspicuously resembles the exact kind of world the Koryos werewolf cult would have us live in. Alas, this article is getting quite long, so I will save further information for the next piece in this series.

We began the Werewolf series by discussing the concept of psychopathy. Make no mistake about it, Clown World is a psychopath’s playground. All psychopaths wish to be perpetually entertained—they are unconcerned with deeper matters, such as the idea that life may have a purpose beyond the mere pursuits of entertainment and pleasure. Isn’t it fascinating how the secular leftist worldview, steeped in nihilism as it is, complements the psychopathic bent of modern-day Clown World so well?

What I’ve given you is just the tip of the iceberg. I have much more to say about all of this. Our next installment of the Werewolf Game will explore these connections between the Koryos and clowns even further.

To summarize everything I’ve learned on the matter, I will say this much: secret societies have spent, by all accounts, many centuries looking to infuse popular culture with various types of negative spells and demon worship. One could very well describe this process as a grooming process—desensitization to negative influences by reframing said influences as “fun” and “friendly”.

Please understand that I’m NOT saying that everyone who dresses like a clown is “in on it”. There are many entertainers who sincerely want to make people smile and laugh, and who have never heard of ANY of the information I’ve shared with you. Such folks don’t deserve to be lumped in with psychopathic secret societies and the demons they worship.

Alas, within the Q drops, we see “clowns” have been referenced many times as a way to describe CIA agents and the like. Clown world is the world that these intelligence agencies and their secret society brethren wish to create on Earth—who knew the idea could be taken so literally?

Remember folks, though we’ve taken many so-called “detours” on this journey, it all leads back to the present 5G war taking place between Clown World and it’s agents vs Q, Trump and the Anons. THAT is the real battle going on right now—everything else is just details. To think of these “detours” as detours is, in and of itself, misleading, for every stop we make along the way provides us with valuable clues regarding the true nature of what’s going on, and even of who we really are.

We have a bit further to go in this series. Coming up soon, we will further reinforce the idea that these werewolves and clowns literally come from Hell, and that, by contrast, the Q and Trump team are literally doing Heaven’s bidding by fighting these monsters. Again, we’re not talking “metaphors” here—we’re talking about real monsters whom the Deep State serve. And who they may in fact be descended from.

In the end, we will come to understand Good and Evil on clearer terms than ever before, and become better Digital Soldiers because of it.

With all that said, I’m off to continue writing…

Until next time…

