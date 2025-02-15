Greetings Friends and Patriots,

Welcome once again to the White Pill Emporium series.

The purpose of this series is to demonstrate:

1) That God’s existence can be proven logically

2) That the Q team is on the side of God

3) That regular people can serve the cause of freeing mankind from the cabal

These are massive points to make—and potentially controversial to many, depending on their theology. Nonetheless, I’m confident that these facts are 100% true, and I invite others to decide for themselves whether or not they agree.

Nothing can stop what’s coming; this is true. If you don’t pick up the baton, someone else will—we will have our victory either way. The question is: how much would you like to participate in said victory?

Rest assured, dear Frens, that every single time you seek the truth earnestly and share the fruits of your study with others, you’re doing your part. The 5G war happens largely on a volunteer basis.

If I’m right in my belief that Trump and Q are doing God’s work, then it follows logically that one powerful way we can serve God would be to learn how to read the geopolitical landscape with the aid of Q drops/proofs, and then tell others about it. The name of the game is to get the masses speaking the truth! We’ve come a long way… but we have some distance to go …

Cutting Edge Reality Theory and God

Few things are as important for the Great Awakening as proving the existence of God, and logically demonstrating mankind’s place within Gods design.

Why is this?

Because accurate knowledge of God is tantamount to accurate knowledge of reality proper, and this knowledge confers a critical advantage to those who legitimately possess it. The requirement to comprehend reality for what it really is cannot be done away with.

As many know, mainstream academia is steeped in atheism and materialism—the greatest “heresy” in the secular-academic world is to dare suggest that any kind of transcendent intelligence ought to be credited with creating the universe (or anything in it). “Science” and “Religion” are, stupidly, considered to be “antithetical” to each other. This false dichotomy is at the heart of a galaxy of various psyops used to mislead people.

In reality, the existence of God has been demonstrated beyond a shadow of a doubt (as readers of previous installments have heard me say many times at this point) by one of the world’s most well-hidden reality theorists, a man with a 195 point IQ named Chris Langan.

Langan has published several papers on his theory, called The Cognitive-Theoretic Model of the Universe (CTMU), and widespread recognition of his work would completely upend the atheistic bias of mainstream academia. Langan has been subject to severe cancellation, going back several decades before the term “cancelled” was well known, for the simple reason that his theory utterly demolishes the secular materialists. (You can read the foundational paper for the CMTU HERE.)

In so many words, Langan was able to prove that the Universe had to be created by its own “global mind” which, in a sense, doubles as a living language that is necessarily woven through everything (“In the beginning was the Word…”).

In the CTMU, each and every one of us a “secondary image” of this living language, and it is by virtue of our embeddedness within the universe, it is factually true that we both receive and transmit “signals” to and from the universe itself. (The fact that Chris Langan’s name resembles Christ Language is very fitting.)

Due to the programming inflicted on many people in the west, you CAN’T help them find God using scripture. One must beat the secularists from within their own paradigm, and that’s exactly what the CTMU accomplishes. The battle was won decades ago, but hardly anyone knows about it.

The important point of all of this is very simple: if your mind is “plugged in” to the universe as a whole (and indeed it is) then, among other things, this explains things such as the double-slit experiment (if you don’t know what that is, don’t worry about it, keep reading), the true power of prayer, and the “law of attraction” (which itself is a massive psyop that nonetheless contains an undeniable kernel of truth).

The Q team isn’t just here to help anons put the geopolitical pieces in order (though that’s an extremely important function of Q, but rather to utterly change the consciousness of mankind in such a way that helps us collectively defeat an ancient evil.

It’s not necessary for Q to be liked or accepted by the majority of people—to get the effect sought, it is only necessary that a critical threshold of pioneering souls get the message. This alone seeds new possible futures into our timeline (to use a convenient metaphor).

A combined understanding of the Q drops and the CTMU paints one of the most hopeful pictures of the future available to mankind.

Coded Communication and the Aims of Tyrants

To control the masses via indoctrination and hypnosis requires the cabal perform a difficult balancing act. The tyrants must pull the wool over everyone’s eyes, but there’s a tricky factor at play: the human subconscious mind is capable of directly perceiving the truth without the aid of the physical senses.

THIS is why it’s important to learn about this CTMU (or, at least, to know of its existence,) because it gives us the logical framework to assert beyond a shadow of a doubt that this faculty of the subconscious mind is supported by irrefutable logic. We need not doubt any longer that non-local information transfer from one part of the universe to any given human mind is possible.

We call this capacity “intuition”, and it’s very real—the human mind is layered, and thus what we pick up intuitively at the subconscious level must be translated into a form that is readable by the conscious mind, hence why a certain degree of intellectual rigor and mental stillness is necessary to unlock the treasures buried in the subconscious.

It would be a mistake to think that one is always reading the signals accurately; but, nonetheless, said signals are being received either way.

Ask yourself: have you ever had a really bad feeling about someone, but told yourself “it’s nothing,” only for your hunch to be proven correct? Has your mind ever drifted off to thinking about someone you haven’t seen in years, and then heard from them that same day or the next?

I’ve been asking people these questions for more than a decade, and, without fail, everyone says they’ve had experiences such as these. I repeat: human intuition is REAL.

But there’s a trick to it all… If you manage to fill a given mind full of false beliefs, as the cabal has done to mankind, you can effectively “switch off” peoples’ access to their own intuition. Note that I didn’t say you could switch intuition itself off, but rather that you can thwart access to it. The subconscious mind doesn’t come with an “off” button, you see...

Cabal propaganda is not only designed to install a “shield” in the human mind that causes it to effectively become estranged from its intuitive capacities, but their propaganda is also designed to spur people on to install that same shield in others. I call this process “zombification”, because when one propagandized person propagandizes another, the metaphor of “eating brains” applies. (Another word for zombie is: NPC!)

The freer from self-deception one becomes, the more able one can access their intuition and receive specific, timely and actionable info therefrom. Keeping all this in mind, take a moment to reflect on the long chain of events that brought you here…

Perhaps you, like Neo, had a “splinter in your mind” that told you that there was something dreadfully wrong with the world—perhaps you felt this way looooong before you had inkling as to why you felt this way. Not only did something feel “off”, but you already knew, on some deep level, that everything was fake and staged. Perhaps it was this feeling that got you to start looking for the truth…

Make no mistake about it: the intuitively gifted have ALWAYS posed the greatest threat against the cabal, because they’re the ones who stand the highest chance of accurately discovering the truth despite the firewall of propaganda erected by the cabal.

The cabal’s system of obfuscation through coded language needs to be as robust as possible, mostly due to this small minority of gifted individuals. Simple trickery won’t suffice for them—at least, not indefinitely. If too many of these intuitively gifted people wake up to the truth, then the 100th monkey effect starts to kick in, and their awareness of the truth starts to “seep through” to everyone else.

If the cabal hopes to overcome this problem, then they need to set aside special programs not merely for deceiving the masses about themselves—they must also discredit intuition itself and intuitive people broadly.

(Much of the “new age” movement is designed to do this. Case in point, when I say “intuitively gifted”, what comes to your mind? Some ridiculous charlatan who sells Tarot or “spiritual coaching” courses online? If so, then you’ve been programmed!... Don’t worry, it happens to the best of us…)

Comms in Movies

Simple misdirection will suffice for most people—but for the intuitively gifted? You need to discredit them… Enter Hollywood.

Many people believe that the cabal put the truth in movies because “if you show the people your plans and they do nothing, then that means they consent to your plans”, but I think something completely different is going on here; it makes zero sense to argue that a movie intended to be viewed as fiction could also serve as some kind of valid notice. From where I’m standing, that idea itself looks like yet another psyop designed to make conspiracy researchers look insane (and I say that as someone who once believed it myself many years ago).

I think the point of “spilling the beans” in movies is, at minimum, two-fold:

1) it is done to facilitate communication between “elites”, and

2) it is done to make conspiracy researchers seem, to the average person, to be incapable of discerning fact from fiction.

If you take real cabal plots and turn them into movies, then anyone who talks about them starts to look like a crazy person who can’t tell the difference between fiction and reality. The average person simply can’t tell the difference—if, for example, you tell them that programs exist whereby people can be drugged and tortured into responding to specific cues embedded within pop culture, then they may come back with, “that sounds like Zoolander”, at which point they will cease taking you seriously…

Indeed, as a conspiracy researcher myself, many of the detractions I’ve gotten from normies can be summed up by the phrase “you watch too many movies” (which is funny, because I almost never watch any movies or TV in my spare time… I’m at least 15 years behind on most popular culture). Far from being used as a medium to let people know about what’s going on, movies blind people to the truth by virtue of resembling it too strongly, thus making fact and fiction indistinguishable.

If you want to discredit conspiracy researchers in the eyes of normies, you must portray said researchers as simply crazy people with too much imagination, and whose theories result from their alleged inability to tell the difference between entertainment and reality.

This strategy that the cabal uses works brilliantly… until it stops working. And how do you get it to stop working exactly?

Enter Q and the Q proofs…

Q and the Glorious Autists

It’s one thing to “intuitively sense” that the world we inhabit is largely staged and fake. What if a gov’t insider decided to provide self-selected researchers irrefutable proof that this is the case? Now the intuitively gifted can move beyond their hunches and into the realm of logical and mathematical proof. (Technically, this was always possible, but the Q operation streamlined the process to make it fast enough to thwart the NWO’s endgame).

THIS is what the Q proofs provide us: they make the scripted and staged nature of current events plain to see for anyone who desires to look.

My article Q is Real Because Math Says So spells it out beyond any reasonable shadow of a doubt: the odds of Q being a “larp” (aka fake) are virtually zero, as it’s simply impossible that every Q proof out there would have happened by “accident”. Clearly, we’re being given the keys to not only “sense,” but to KNOW that the world is but a stage.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the most important thing one can realize in the midst of this 5G war is that we are watching a movie that is designed to move the minds of the masses in a certain way. It’s impossible to understand world events without this foundation.

Q told us that some disinfo would be littered throughout the drops because this simultaneously throws the Deep State off, but it also acts as a “shield” of sorts against shallow thinkers as well. Anons are expected to learn how to sift through it all themselves.

In the end… what anons and autist figure out becomes, in and of itself, another thought-form that can influence the minds of the masses with hardly anyone noticing… that is, until a critical threshold is passed whereby almost everyone starts to notice…

It was never necessary to make the drops “digestible” for the masses, for the masses were never the intended audience. Instead, what’s necessary is to assist the small minority of people who can see past all the propaganda to work together under the same umbrella, aided by an insider who gave us all the evidence one would ever need to verify his genuine insider status.

Putting it All Together

The fight for mankind’s future isn’t merely playing out in the physical realm. First and foremost, the battle is taking place in our minds and souls.

Broadly speaking, you have Clown World and its agents attempting to steer mankind in one direction (dark occultism is all about the manipulation of reality by manipulating human minds), and you have the Q team acting in direct opposition by mimetically seeding certain ideas into the collective, using us autists as a kind of “signal repeater”.

To assess the success of this operation, ask yourself the following questions:

1) Has awareness of the existence of the Deep State increased or decreased in the last decade?

2) Has awareness of elite child trafficking increased or decreased in the last decade?

3) Has trust in mainstream news increased or decreased in the last decade?

4) Has awareness of the contrived nature of current events increased or decreased in the last decade?

Just think about how much censorship we’ve faced—furthermore, think about all the media resources deployed to discredit Q (including many media assets who pretend to be Q followers, but are hired to make us look like idiots).

TRUE followers of Q have had almost nothing but the truth itself on their side, as they’ve been lied about, canceled, mocked, and in many cases made to lose everything. Meanwhile, Clown World has had the privilege of operating with a shadow budget consisting of untold trillions of dollars.

And yet… who’s ultimately winning the narrative war? (Trumps landslide victory in 2024 tells you the answer to this question…).

From where I’m standing, it’s beyond obvious that Q and Trump have defeated the “memeplex” that is Clown World (aka, the set of ideas, narratives, and beliefs that the masses must believe in order for Clown world to remain viable).

Not everyone recognizes the hand that Q has played in this shift, and that’s fine. Most people don’t have what it takes to recognize what Q really is doing, but autists picked up the puzzle and collectively formulated a counter memeplex of astounding power, and culture is shifting because of it.

The Great Awakening is a collaborative effort between Trump, Q, God, and YOU!

Pat yourself on the back if you were one of those who heeded the call and did what you could to learn and spread the truth—nothing can stop what’s coming, and you are partly to thank for that.

Godspeed and Godbless.

American Hypnotist, signing off, for now …

