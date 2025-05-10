I just got back from a 10-day trip to Japan and South Korea, a bit of a bucket list trip, having never been to this area of the world before.

My family flew Air Canada to Vancouver, British Columbia, from Vancouver, British Columbia to Tokyo, stayed in Tokyo for four days, then flew to Busan, South Korea for a day, then boarded a train from Busan to Seoul, South Korea, where we stayed for five days.

Let me first say that after watching the ridiculously pretentious Air Canada safety video twice on the plane, I’m cool with Canada not becoming America’s 51st state. If you want a good laugh, at the risk of having your eyes permanently rolling into the back of your head, YouTube the Air Canada safety video.

People can say what they want about Americans, a lot of it is true, but as a whole, we rank pretty low on the pretentious scale in comparison to other people of the Western World. The ironic thing is that many pretentious Westerners from places like Europe, Canada and Australia think the natives appreciate them and are appalled by Americans, when more often than not, the natives find these pretentious people more annoying and prefer the crass, naive Americans who aren’t trying to impress anyone, but who are just stuffing their faces, pointing at things and asking dumb questions.

I strongly doubt there are any of these aforementioned snobs reading this, but in case there is, no one wants to hear about the month you backpacked through Vietnam. No one is impressed when you light a candle at a Buddhist Temple when you aren’t even a practicing Buddhist. And certainly, no one wants to see you do yoga in your LuluLemon outfit in front of any Buddhist Temples.

As we all understand, many people in America live in an echo chamber, on either side of the aisle. We inundate ourselves with conservative or liberal news sources while following people with extremely similar beliefs on social media. Many liberals live in blue states, while conservatives live in red states, which can give them a distorted view of the world. Being a conservative in a blue state or vice versa can at least help in understanding that not everyone thinks like you. Traveling overseas can give you even more perspective, as, surprisingly, you may find their values are more in line with your values than many of your neighbors back home.

I believe America is the greatest country in the world, but this doesn’t mean I don’t think that many other areas of the world do some things much better than America … in some cases, a lot of things.

The American medical system is a joke, people actually travel to places like South Korea to have medical procedures done because it’s less expensive to fly there and stay at a posh hotel while recovering than it is to have the procedures done at home in the US, even with medical insurance. Medical insurance in the US is such a scam. If you don’t work for a very generous company, you pay $10k a year for the insurance, and have a $10k deductible. Quite the Ponzi Scheme.

Ever have a medical insurance company give you back your premiums because you never use it?

The subways, trains and buses in Tokyo and Seoul are clean, safe and inexpensive. The airport in Seoul is like a high-end mall. The cities are clean, especially Tokyo. They are safe and full of life, young and old alike, especially Seoul. Tokyo and Seoul are both in the top 20 most expensive cities in the world, yet I saw two homeless people in Tokyo, both of whom seemed to have mental issues, and one homeless person in Seoul. During five days spent walking around Seoul, averaging about 25k steps a day, plus taking subways, taxis and buses, I saw a grand total of one homeless person—and please understand that the metropolitan population of Tokyo is 41 million, while Seoul’s is 26 million. For reference, I went to Austin, Texas a few months ago for a business trip. I left the hotel, and within one block, I saw ten homeless people.

Tokyo and Seoul are incredibly clean, yet there are very few garbage cans on their city sidewalks. The people are basically responsible for taking their garbage home with them. When you walk down the streets, you don’t smell the stench of garbage or urine like you would in New York City, nor do you see homeless people going through garbage cans, emptying them out onto the sidewalks. Why? Because there are no garbage cans, and there are virtually no homeless people.

One of my most memorable experiences in New York City was seeing a homeless man defecate on a busy city sidewalk in downtown Manhattan. This depravity is commonplace in NYC—people just walked around him like it was a person who accidently dropped their coffee or broke a heel.

How did American society get to a place where this kind of human depravity is ho-hum? It’s truly sad. It really comes down to how much a society will tolerate, plain and simple.

One of the biggest culture shocks for me on this trip to East Asia was seeing what appeared to be a six-year-old boy in a school uniform in Tokyo getting on and off a subway car in the afternoon by himself, with no one to see him onto the train or greeting him as he got off. It seemed dangerous to me, because at the time, I couldn’t accept how truly safe it is in Tokyo. And speaking of school uniforms, all the students in Japan and Korea wear school uniforms. There is a certain amount of respect that is given to school, and school isn’t a fashion show between the haves and the have nots. No one is wearing jeans belted below their butt either. In fact, everyone seems to wear a uniform. Businessmen and women wear suits and dresses to work. Construction workers wear uniforms. Taxi drivers wear suits. It’s like the people are showing respect to their jobs and those with whom they interact. At home, I see people literally wearing pajamas to work and school.

It’s interesting to see the differences in the Japanese, Koreans and Americans. The Koreans are kind of in between the Japanese and the Americans. The Japanese seem to be extremely disciplined and stoic, while Americans tend to be undisciplined and more expressive. Again, the Koreans are somewhere in between.

1% of Japanese identify as Christian, while 31% of Koreans and 67% of Americans do. 1% of Japanese are obese, while 37% of Koreans and 40% of Americans are. The big difference between the Koreans and Americans when it comes to obesity is that 10% of Americans are morbidly obese, and you don’t see many morbidly obese Koreans, just chubby ones. And for anyone who thinks obesity is genetic, the Japanese and Koreans are very similar in their genetics, yet the Koreans line up more with the Americans when it comes to obesity.

In my opinion, the reason you don’t see obese people in Japan has nothing to do with genetics, and it’s not completely about diet, it’s because it just isn’t accepted. One is shunned for being too fat, unless you are a Sumo wrestler, of course. (I think the Japanese live vicariously through the Sumo Wrestlers.)

In Japan, most people walk down the street staring at their phones; when they get on the subway, they continue to stare at their phones. It’s as though having a human interaction with someone in public is considered rude, therefore they never look away from their phone, as they don’t want to be rude. Korea is more like America; there are some people who are on their phones as they walk down the street, but many choose to take in what is around them, looking at people and making eye contact with them. Some will even look you up and down in a curious, or sometimes unapproving manner.

Unlike America, both Japan and South Korea are very homogenous. 98% of the Japanese population is of Japanese descent, with the remaining 2% being mostly other Asians, with less than one percent being Westerners. The same numbers apply for South Korea. 60% of America is non-Hispanic White. Not only is 40% of America Hispanic or non-White, but there are many religions and cultures represented in the US.

One might ask why it is ok for Japan and South Korea to maintain such homogenous populations, but it is considered racist for Trump and America to want to minimize illegal immigration. Why is it ok for some countries to maintain cultural uniformity, but it’s not ok for the US and other Western countries to want to maintain their cultures?

It seems it’s just not okay if the culture one is looking to maintain is predominantly white.

Why did George Soros flood Western countries with immigrants, but not Asian countries?

Again, it seems the plan is to eliminate white cultures from the world.

Why is whiteness and Christianity so offensive to the Deep State Cabal? Why are they making such an effort to rid the world of white, Christian cultures?

Here’s something I’m sure most reading this don’t know: in both North and South Korea, every August, they celebrate the US dropping the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan. While in America, many Americans are conditioned to be ashamed of this act, the Koreans celebrate it, on both sides of the 38th Parallel. Why?

Japan occupied Korea from 1910-1945. The bombs meant the immediate end of Japan’s 35-year occupation of Korea.

How long did the Nazis occupy France? That’s right, four years.

The South Koreans are very appreciative of what the US has done for them, from freeing them of Japanese occupation in 1945 to pushing the communists back to the 38th parallel in the early 1950s during the Korean War, to rebuilding their country and protecting the border today.

Most Americans have had a much easier time getting over Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor and WWII than the Koreans and Chinese have had in getting over their occupation and the atrocities done to them by the Japanese. Most Americans don’t understand how horrific the Japanese were the first half of the 20th century, and see the Nazi’s as being the ultimate evil. While the Nazis did some pretty evil things, they couldn’t hold a candle to the Japanese.

Why do we view the Nazis as being worse than the Japanese during and before the war? It comes from the movies that have been produced since the war, and what we’ve been taught in school, and it doesn’t hurt that the Nazis were white … really white.

Who controls Hollywood?

Did you know that in the early years of the State of Israel, Holocaust survivors were actually shunned?

Many people of Israel assumed the Holocaust survivors had to have done horrible things to survive. They believed the survivors must have collaborated with the Nazis to stay alive. It wasn’t until 1994, when Schindler’s List was released that the world adopted its current view of the Holocaust.

No, I’m not an antisemite, as stating these facts does not make me a Holocaust denier, nor do I condone the atrocities done to the Jewish people by the Nazis.

Why don’t we learn in school or see movies depicting the atrocities done by the Japanese during the first half of the 20th century?

During their occupation of China and Korea, Japanese doctors, scientists and their military did experiments on the people they occupied. In the Manchurian region of China, the Japanese military used Chinese civilians for target practice. Imagine going down to your local gun range and using humans rather than paper cutouts of a human. They shot them with different sized ammunition to see how effective each were in killing people. Truly inhumane.

The Japanese raped and impregnated Chinese women to use their babies in experiments. They cut people’s arms off and reattached them on the other side to work on war-time surgical techniques, and they didn’t bother using anesthesia. They infected civilians with diseases and other biological weapons to use later in the war. In fact, Japan was planning to unleash biological weapons on America soon after the bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Who knows how many Koreans, Chinese, Filipinos and Americans were saved by the bombs being dropped when they were. The American bombs beat the Japanese to the punch, and didn’t allow them to unleash the biological weapons on US civilians back in the states.

So, in keeping with the title of this feature, how is Trump right about everything?

He’s right in understanding that if a country doesn’t control its borders and its immigration, that country will begin to suffer. The resources that would have gone to citizens in need now go to the immigrants that are entering the country illegally. Trump understands that America should bring in people from other countries that can better the US. They should have skills that the American economy and society needs. American tax dollars should go towards helping Americans in need.

Trump understands that flooding a country with people from other cultures who have no desire to assimilate is a recipe for disaster.

People who immigrate to America must want to be American, to adopt American values and the American culture.

When one travels to Japan and South Korea, one see’s firsthand how advantageous a homogenous society can be—not homogenous by race, but rather culture, values and expectations. When one sees a country without mass illegal immigration, one sees how destructive mass illegal immigration is and understands why some countries have rightly rejected it.

When you see how clean and safe and how easy it is to get around Tokyo and Seoul, how homeless people are few and far between, you understand this stems from everyone being on the same page. The Japanese and Korean cultures are kept intact; the countries aren’t full of non-assimilating groups of people. They aren’t allowing MS13 gang members into their countries. They aren’t putting immigrant families on their welfare system. They aren’t guilt-ridden over the treatment of people 160 years ago. They literally arrest and imprison corrupt politicians and judges. They don’t care what the WEF or Greta Thunberg thinks of them, they do what is best for their countries.

Sound a little like Donald Trump?

One would be surprised to find that the Japanese and Korean cultures are more like conservative America than liberal America is like conservative America.

While Tokyo and Seoul are very high tech, they also hold on to tradition and traditional values. There are 41 and 26 million people in these cities, yet I saw one gay couple holding hands walking down the street. (I’m not condemning gay people; this is just an observation.)

I saw a few creepy old Japanese men dressed a little too much like Japanese baby dolls. As well, I saw one obvious transgender man in Japan. But like homeless people or garbage on the sidewalks, this was very few and far between. What I would see in one city block of an American blue city, I saw in 10 days of walking 10 miles a day in Tokyo and Seoul.

Quite the contrast.

In fact, until you see how cities can be, you don’t understand how bad things really are in American cities. It doesn’t need to be this way. It is this way because Americans have allowed it. It really is this simple.

While I can appreciate Japan and Korea, and think America could learn a lot from them, Trump is right in saying the US is being taken advantage of by its trading partners.

Some may believe that Canada, or Mexico, or England or Israel are America’s greatest allies, but I would argue that Japan and South Korea are better allies, yet even they take advantage of the US.

In America, 50% of the cars on the road are foreign cars. 40% of those foreign cars are Japanese, and 9% are from South Korea. In fact, Toyota sells the most cars in America, foreign or domestic, not Ford or GM or Tesla. But if you go to Japan, you see that 97% of the cars on the road there are Japanese. Of the 3% remaining, most of those cars come from Germany, with a fraction of 1% coming from the US. The same thing applies in South Korea, where 97% of the cars are from South Korea, with the same amount from Germany and the US.

How is this possible?

It’s possible because no American president until Trump has said that this isn’t right, that this isn’t fair. The world has taken advantage of America because America has allowed the world to take advantage of it. Why would we expect any country to voluntarily work towards leveling the playing field, when that leveling isn’t in their best interest?

Don’t get me wrong here … I think Japan and South Korea are two of America’s greatest allies, but how can they justify the lopsided trade deals, especially when the US protects them with its military? This is part of the reason these countries have been able to build up their countries into utopian nations, as they don’t have to spend much on their defense.

Japan has a 700% tariff on American rice. This is essentially a trade embargo. America’s neighbor Canada has a 250% tariff on US dairy. What is the justification of this? There is none.

Japan is giving its rice producers an unfair advantage, while Canada is doing the same for its dairy farmers.

What would happen to the Japanese economy if America put a 700% tariff on all Japanese cars? Wouldn’t that be fair?

The truth is, Japan would collapse.

Trump threatening tariffs on countries who practice unfair trade policies with America is akin to a man standing up for his family. A man refusing to allow other countries to take advantage of America any longer. Yet, within his own country, some polling shows that 55% of liberals believe it would be justified to murder President Trump because of his actions, his refusal to allow America to be taken advantage of any longer, his refusal of allowing America to continue to spiral, and his refusal to allow the US government to steal from its citizens.

I realize polls are often fake, but they make liberals look pretty bad, which, in my opinion, gives them more credence.

It’s hard to be angry at foreigners who take advantage of America, when it appears there are so many Americans wanting to destroy the country from within.

What does one even do with the fact that possibly 55% of liberals think it’s justifiable to murder President Trump. What kind of brainwashing leads to this belief?

Speaking of brainwashing, we took a bus tour to the DMZ to look at North Korea. The whole way there, the tour guide was telling us how brainwashed the North Koreans are. While hearing how brainwashed the North Koreans are, I had to endure a loud Australian and other Westerners talk about how Trump’s assassination attempt was completely fake, and that the blood was ketchup.

I ask you, who is really brainwashed?

At the DMZ, the South Koreans blast K-pop over the river to the North, while the North blast sirens to block out the sound. The tour guide said that the South sends over Korean Soap Operas and K-pop music to the North, and the North fly balloons to the South full of human waste and garbage, which I think is pretty funny. The tour guide said that a group of North Korean middle school children were shot with anti-aircraft guns after being caught with South Korean Soap operas. Not only do I not accept this as fact and think it is likely propaganda, but I thought, ‘so they were killed for the soap operas you sent over. Do you at least feel responsible?’

But again, who is brainwashing whom?

We saw a video of the horrible living conditions in North Korea, and I’m not saying it isn’t true, but I’ve never been there and am forced to take their word for it. At the DMZ, a woman who escaped from North Korea and is now living in South Korea told us of her story. She said she left her children and husband to escape North Korea because she was tired of always feeling hungry. The people from the tour applauded her bravery, while I whispered to my family, ‘I would never leave you, no matter how bad things were.’

Again, who is brainwashed?

I asked her if she felt safe in South Korea, to which she said, “yes”. Someone asked if her family was safe back in North Korea and again, she said, “yes”.

I was thinking, ‘she’s not really doing a very good job of selling how bad it is in North Korea.’

Someone asked her if there was a middle class in North Korea. I assumed the answer was going to be ‘no.’ She said about 20% live in luxury, 30% are middle class, and 50% are poor.

I wondered how this was any different from other countries. I understand one’s definition of poor can vary greatly, but if half the country is upper class and the other half middle class, it’s not really what they’ve been selling to us.

Looking over the river to North Korea, you can see people working in the fields on Sunday. On the South Korean side, they built a children’s amusement park to kind of rub it in. Again, I absolutely love South Korea, but why do they feel the need to rub it in when only 35k North Koreans have escaped and are now living in South Korea?

This would come out to 0.01% of the North Korean population. It’s like they are advertising to the world’s smallest niche market.

When you drive by the barbed wire and guard posts, it’s hard to not ask how much of a threat North Korea really is. Defectors are safe, and it seems their family members are safe back in North Korea. In 70 years, North Korea has never invaded South Korea. The DMZ is basically a tourist destination, including an amusement park with gondola rides that take you right up to the North’s half of the DMZ.

I know the Q drops alluded to the CIA controlling North Korea, and that those strings were cut during Trump’s first presidency.

A couple of years ago, a US soldier defected to North Korea. North Korea promptly sent him back. They didn’t shoot him with anti-aircraft weapons. Occasionally, North Korea shoots missiles towards Japan.

Why Japan?

They still hate Japan for their 35-year occupation, but really, you have to shoot them some direction when you are testing your missiles. They obviously aren’t going to shoot them towards China.

Are these missiles a threat, or just tests? They don’t seem to be killing anyone.

At the airport in Seoul, waiting to get on the plane to return to America, I was reminded of what I was coming home to. I saw a 70-year-old Canadian woman with purple hair, and I thought, ‘wonderful, I haven’t had to endure that for about 10 days.’ In fact, I don’t think I’d rolled my eyes in 10 days until returning to the Air Canada waiting area; maybe I did at the old Japanese man dressed as a baby doll, but that might have been more of a laugh being held in. In the Air Canada waiting area, my eyes were rolling back at half the people I saw.

Returning to Vancouver, BC for a short layover, I stared a hole into a scrawny, weaselly young Canadian man walking towards me wearing a T-shirt that said in bold letters on his chest, “Satan”. I stopped scowling when I saw his knees buckle, wondering if he went too far in trying to offend people and was about to get punched in the mouth.

I was glad to be going home, but who would have thought that traveling halfway across the world, one would find people who look nothing like you, from a completely different culture, who are actually more like you than your neighbors.

Conservative, traditional values, whether Christian or not. Respect for others. A well-oiled machine that works because the vast majority of the people are all on the same page. The idea that, if you stand out too much and are too disruptive, and are trying too hard to offend people, you will feel the whack-a-mole hammer coming down on your head. A tug of war where 98% of the people are pulling from the same side, not 55% on one side and 45% on the other side, like it is in America.

“Make America Great Again” really comes down to “Make America America Again”.

If you want to live in America, but don’t want to embrace America, and if you don’t want to assimilate into the American culture and uphold American values, to you, I say good riddance.

America needs to stop caring what the rest of the world thinks of it, and do what it knows is right. Take care of America first. This isn’t an impossible task. It’s not a cruel path forward. It’s a matter of saying enough is enough, and doing something about it. It’s like the 1970s movie Network …

“I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore.”

America’s biggest threat is truly from within, and we still have a long way to go.

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

If you enjoyed this contribution to Badlands Media, please consider checking out more of Erik’s work for free at Erik’s Substack.

More From Erik Carlson

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.