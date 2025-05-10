Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joann Pappas's avatar
Joann Pappas
2h

This article is BRILLIANT, I will re-read it many times.

Thank you Eric 🙌🔥🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
2h

Well written. Thanks for a perspective few of us will ever have.

"How did American society get to a place where this kind of human depravity is ho-hum?"

Ask any Democrat; the rules don't apply to them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture