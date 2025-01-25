After 15 months of unfettered carnage and a seemingly endless go-ahead from the United States government, Donald Trump finally accomplished in Gaza what Joe Biden couldn’t—or wouldn’t—before he was even sworn into office.

I’m referring to the ceasefire deal that Trump’s Mideast envoy secured in his very first interaction with the Israeli government since becoming the President elect.

From Hareetz:

Sixteen days after an agreement is signed, negotiations over the release of remaining hostages in a second phase will begin. According to the deal, the IDF is not expected to withdraw from Gaza until all hostages are returned, but will allow the movement of residents from southern Gaza to the north of the Strip. Sixteen days after the agreement is signed, discussions on the second phase are set to begin, ultimately leading to the release of the remaining hostages. A senior Hamas source told the Qatari channel Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that a meeting to discuss a draft hostage deal agreement is planned for Monday evening. "If there is no harm to the critical points important to our people, our response will be positive," the Hamas source said. — (Haaretz. January 13, 2025.)

Donald Trump has long been insisting that this conflict come to an end—as well as any fighting in Syria and Lebanon—before he assumes the presidency so that he can focus on the lives of American citizens and not the interests of foreign nations.

But just how stable is this pending peace?

Many in the Netanyahu government have argued that this agreement is bad for Israel because it compels them to stop bombing Gaza without accomplishing their objectives of annexing the northern part of the territory, stopping humanitarian aid, and permanently expelling all Arabs and Palestinians from the region. Many in Israel do not want to see the hostilities end.

Additionally, Hamas was not destroyed, though that was the stated objective and purpose for the ceaseless bombing of Palestinian civilians over the course of the last 15 months. Not only has Hamas not been defeated, but they are also regrouping and successfully recruiting a significant number of newly radicalized young individuals, likely due to a growing segment of Palestinian men who are deeply disgusted and enraged by Israel's actions.

This is actually a boon for the hawks in Israel, as you can’t have military conquest without an enemy or threat. Remember, Hamas as it is today wouldn’t even exist in the first place were it not for the Israeli government.

There’s been a long and interesting—albeit rather obscured—relationship between the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) and the western intelligence community (CIA, MI6, and Mossad; even the Nazi party had plans for the MB) that deserves its own deep dive. If you are curious to learn more, I’d highly recommend the book, A Mosque in Munich.

The peace seems far from stable, but for the first time in months, civilians in Gaza can sleep without fear of U.S. bombs flattening their homes, and by the looks of it, it was all thanks to the efforts of Donald Trump.

The U.S. government had the power to halt this conflict whenever it desired. We had complete control over the situation. The absence of U.S. funds, arms, and diplomatic protection effectively neutralizes Israel. Joe Biden had the power to leverage this, but he didn’t.

The corporate media and Democrat officials mocked the idea that Biden had that kind of power, saying that “there’s no special button in the Oval Office that could magically end the hostilities in Gaza,” but actually, that metaphor, as we’ll show, is quite apt.

Whoever was orchestrating team Biden’s PR was savvy enough to know that much of the voter base was outraged by the scenes coming out of Gaza, and so—despite Biden and the majority of the permanent political class in Washington, DC, being completely and utterly beholden to Israel—they tried to make it seem like Biden was being tough on Netanyahu through a series of vague statements and hollow gestures.

They postured as if they were reining in Netanyahu by purporting to draw all of these “red lines,” which, in presidential speak, is meant to indicate actions that, if taken, will result in retaliatory actions.

For instance, he ordered Israel not to invade and attack the refugee camp of Rafah, which is where the Israelis directed the displaced Palestinian population to go. (#)

Benjamin Netanyahu immediately laughed off the threat, said they would do it anyway, and proceeded to not only go into Rafah, but they level, killing thousands of people in the process. And what did Biden do in response? Absolutely nothing. The spigot of arms and funding continued to flow, unimpeded, and Israel continued doing whatever it wanted.

There were attempts at peace deals, the exchanging of a few hostages here or there, but we never came remotely close to an actual lasting, comprehensive deal that even pretended to guide the two parties toward a permanent cessation of hostilities.

That is, until Donald Trump was elected president.

Trump had been outspoken about his desire to have these foreign conflicts wrapped up as soon as possible so that he could focus primarily on domestic issues, keeping his promises and making life better (and more affordable) for the increasingly palpable populist base who put him into office.

He’s indicated that he wants to forge deals involving Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Emirates and Israel in a sort of reinvigoration of the Abraham Accords. Obviously, that’s going to be difficult to make happen while Israel is still bombing Palestinians, and so, Trump has been adamant about ending this conflict ASAP.

It’s uncertain at the time of this writing exactly what Trump has promised Netanyahu; making a deal with the Saudis will help Israel’s position in the Middle East, where they’ve basically alienated themselves from their neighbors over the last 15 months. I’ve speculated that Trump might have put the annexation of the West Bank on the table, which I don’t love, but even if you are generally against that, it’s important to remember that if it can bring an end to the horrific carnage Israel has unleashed on Palestine, then it is likely worth it.

Trump Sends Envoy to Israel

What action did Donald Trump take to move this deal forward, given that Biden and Kamala had failed? It wasn’t some elaborate or complicated stratagem. It was simple, and the previous administration could have done it anytime, if it had wanted to.

Trump dispatched a very aggressive envoy to the Middle East, a long-time friend, the billionaire New York City real estate tycoon Steve Witkoff. Now, Witkoff is a Zionist, but he’s also a very aggressive businessman; he knows what Trump wants and, despite a general allegiance to Israel, is working on behalf of Trump to end the hostilities.(#)

Typically, one from a bucket of generic American establishment foreign policy diplomats would be selected and sent out, where they’d essentially see that the wishes of the international think tank class were honored. Trump is instead sending somebody he’s known for decades—a shrewd businessman, no less, which to me implies he doesn’t trust the standard operating procedure to yield results.

From the Wall Street Journal on January 15th:

The first stage of the deal would pause the fighting in Gaza and allow for the release of some Palestinian prisoners held in Israel in exchange for the release of 33 hostages being held in Gaza. The hostages to be released would include women, children, people with severe injuries and those above the age of 50, according to a draft seen by the The Wall Street Journal. Hamas would also hand over dead bodies. The real test for the cease-fire could come after the first 16 days , when the parties will begin debating whether to extend the pause into a permanent end to the fighting over over the second and third stages of the deal. These stages would also include the release of all the hostages and eventually a plan to rebuild Gaza. Far-right members of Netanyahu’s government have publicly denounced the deal, which they say will end Israel’s war in Gaza without uprooting Hamas. But in recent days Netanyahu has made headway towards shoring up support for the deal within his own government, even without far-right votes, according to people familiar with the matter… The terms of the agreement aren’t substantially different from those that were available months ago when more Israeli hostages remained alive and before thousands more Palestinians lost their lives. But several factors have pushed the parties closer recently… Both sides have been galvanized by President-elect Donald Trump’s eminent return to office. The incoming president said a week ago that “all hell will break out in the Middle East” if the hostages aren’t released by the time he is inaugurated on Jan. 20, repeating a threat he had made earlier. He hasn’t explained what he means, but said last week it wouldn’t be good for Hamas or “frankly, for anyone.”

In case you’re wondering what Donald Trump had to say about it, he said exactly what you’d expect: that yes, he did the deal, it’s a great deal, there’s never been a deal as good as this, that nobody’s ever seen anything like this before, etcetera.

Steve Witkoff is described as a hard-knuckled negotiator in the world of Manhattan real estate. He has a history with Trump, and he’s a comfortable choice for the Israelis because he’s a longtime supporter of Israel. You might assume that because Witkoff is Jewish himself and a long-time supporter of Israel, he would capitulate to the Netanyahu government; this doesn’t seem to be the case.

Here’s another selection from Haaretz that will give you a taste for how aggressive Trump’s envoy was.

The article is titled,Trump's Mideast Envoy Forced Netanyahu to Accept a Gaza Plan He Repeatedly Rejected:

Last Friday evening, Steven Witkoff, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, called from Qatar to tell Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aides that he would be coming to Israel the following afternoon. The aides politely explained that was in the middle of the Sabbath but that the prime minister would gladly meet him Saturday night. Witkoff’s blunt reaction took them by surprise. He explained to them in salty English that Shabbat was of no interest to him. His message was loud and clear. Thus, in an unusual departure from official practice, the prime minister showed up at his office for an official meeting with Witkoff, who then returned to Qatar to seal the deal.

Can you imagine a representative from the Biden administration or a Blinken State Department diplomat ever demanding that a religious Jew meet on Shabbat?

It’s inconceivable, really, yet that is exactly what Whitkoff, a Jew himself, did in order to establish the tone going forward. He made it clear that he meant business.

Barak Ravid is an individual who could be described as Israel’s spokesperson in the U.S. media; he served in the IDF and hails from the elusive Israeli intelligence outfit Unit 8200, and is now an analyst at CNN, as well as a reporter for Axios, where he’s engaged in bringing Israel’s message to the world in a way that is palatable for Western audiences.

He recently went on CNN, where even he had to admit the important role Trump played in getting this deal done.

Even the State Department’s spokesperson Matthew Miller, who spent the last 15 months lying to the public from that podium about the situation in Gaza, was forced to admit that Trump’s role was “critical,” before trying to play up Joe Biden’s role in securing the deal:

He is asserting that the Biden administration deserves equal credit for achieving this deal. The question, then is: if this was truly something that the Biden administration actually wanted and was pushing for, then why couldn’t they get it done? Why did the involvement of Donald Trump make a significant difference?

The answer to that question, at least from my personal perspective, is that the administration never really tried. They cursorily advocated for a ceasefire without any real backup to incentivize Israel to respect Biden’s outward wishes. There were no threats, no leveraging and not even a single penalty placed on Israel for so blatantly disregarding Biden’s “red lines.”

We can only surmise that Biden, along with the political establishment that seamlessly embraced his presidency, wished for this conflict to persist.

But don’t take my word for it; there are plenty of more credentialed people and publications—including a litany of former members of Joe Biden's administration—who are saying the exact same thing.

We have an article from the Independent, which is basically the New York Times of Great Britain, not only crediting Trump, but criticizing Biden.

The headline reads, ‘Trump credited for ceasefire breakthrough as US officials who resigned over Gaza war slam Biden’s inaction:’

“This is a deal that, in its basic form, has been on the table for many months, and it is an absolute travesty that the Biden administration never used any of the massive leverage it had to push it over the finish line,” Josh Paul, who resigned from the State Department’s in opposition to America’s policy of providing lethal arms to Israel for use in Gaza, said. The agreement “demonstrates clearly that Biden could have achieved a ceasefire all along if his people were really serious about it,” Annelle Sheline, who resigned from the State Department in February 2024, told The Independent. “It’s not as if suddenly the terms have shifted significantly, it’s just that now you had an incoming US president that was willing to actually use some pressure,” Sheline, who resigned from the Biden administration over the president’s refusal to lean on the Israeli government to prevent more bloodshed in Gaza, said. Tariq Habash, the first administration appointee to resign in protest over the war, also pointed the finger at Biden, calling it “a failure of the Biden administration that it took so long for us to get to this point.” “I don’t think that the Biden administration was prioritizing reaching a deal expediently,” Habash, a Palestinian-American political appointee at the Department of Education, said. “I think that if they wanted to, they would have leveraged some real influence, particularly with [Israeli prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Israeli government, and I think that Biden and his advisors made a decision that that was not something that they’re willing to do that allowed for the continuation of the violence against Palestinian civilians for over 15 months,” Habash added.

We have here three separate individuals who previously worked for Biden before resigning in protest, all saying exactly what I laid out.

Despite it all, Biden—after flying out to Qatar with Kamala Harris and Anthony Blinken—attempted to take credit for the deal at a press conference.

Before the press conference in question, his office issued a written statement:

Consider the audacity it takes to put it out after literally overseeing and facilitating this war entirely from start to finish. Despite your decrees being utterly ignored and even ridiculed, and despite never achieving a peace deal in all that time, you continue to attempt to claim credit.

You cannot chalk this delusional statement up to cognitive decline, because obviously, Biden didn’t even write it.

Here’s Biden at the end of the aforementioned presser, responding to a very reasonable question:

The rest of the world, those who view corporate Western fact-checking with suspicion, aren’t falling for the idea that Biden should also be celebrated as a factor in achieving this temporary peace; they’re actually quite furious with Biden and the US Democrats.

Despite a few holdouts who were unwilling to give credit where it was due, even the Western corporate media was forced to admit that the incoming administration was the factor that got this deal pushed forward.

Here we have Qatar’s Prime Minister admitting that momentum towards a deal picked up once Trump secured the White House:

There's global speculation that this deal will be sabotaged or ignored, as usual.

There are those, both in Israel and in the United States, who are dissatisfied with the deal. There are the extremists in the Israeli government, but there are also the pro-Israel fanatics in the United States government, including members of Trump’s own party, who do not like this deal.

As per Jewish Insider:

Despite President-elect Donald Trump’s push for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza before his inauguration, some Republicans are raising concerns that the terms of the agreement currently being negotiated could hurt Israel’s ability to defend itself and eliminate future terrorist threats… Behind the scenes, congressional Republicans have begun fretting that Trump could force them to back a deal that involves terms they’ve opposed for over a year. Some lawmakers and senior staffers have privately discussed the issue among themselves, though none of them have taken additional steps beyond engaging with Trump’s transition team about their concerns… The few GOP lawmakers willing to voice their skepticism publicly pointed to specific details that worried them. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said that he was “really in the skeptical column for anything related to Hamas.” Tillis expressed concern that the terror organization was included in negotiations at all.

If you flatly refuse to meet with both parties, how can you possibly broker a deal?

This has been the standard practice of the security state when it wants a prolonged conflict or a forever war: to never engage with the enemy, never allow their side of the story to be heard, and to shape public perception in a way that’s conducive to maintaining public support for that conflict. If you refuse to compromise, a peaceful resolution is impossible.

It’s standard neocon behavior; you saw the exact same idea at play with Vladimir Putin when Tucker Carlson was crucified by the media for even speaking with him.

Tillis continued:

“I feel like they’re the wrong people to be brokering the deal because, in some respects, that means you’re a part of the future of Gaza. That’s a bad thing,” Tillis told JI.

Tillis was joined by a chorus of Republicans, many of whom hated this deal when it was first proposed, but effectively vestigial during the Biden administration.

Now that Trump has secured essentially the same deal, many Republicans find themselves in a difficult position; they cannot criticize Trump without also endorsing a deal they publicly denounced when it was still associated with Joe Biden.

A significant portion of the Israeli right is furious with Trump.

Here’s Erel Segal, he’s a close ally of Benjamin Netanyahu’s who hates this deal, and blames Trump for it:

We also had Itamar Ben-Gvir, one of the most extremist members of Netanyahu’s government, clearly bitter about Trump’s deal.

It’s obviously a very complicated situation. There’s fear that another October 7th will occur, and there’s no guarantee that it won’t.

Consider how the United States' killing of innocents in Iraq and Afghanistan suddenly sparked a new generation of jihadis eager to join, fight, and die for Al-Qaeda. The cycle of killing perpetuates itself into eternity if we don’t come to some kind of lasting peace, which may very well prove to be impossible.

If anyone has the ability to negotiate a resolution to the most intricate, multifaceted, and long-lasting conflict in human history, Donald Trump stands as our most promising candidate.

If he truly secures peace in the Middle East, he will have done what the whole world thought of as impossible, and it will not only cement his legacy worldwide, but will have a lasting effect on the foreign policy of future generations.

