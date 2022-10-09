Welcome to the Badlands …

Badlands Media was launched by Jon Herold, and seeks to present a collection of independent researchers, citizen journalists, Anons and free thinkers as varied in their approaches and perspectives as they are unified in common purpose—that being the hunt for truth in all aspects of the shifting sands in the ongoing information war between the forces of Sovereignty and Globalism the world over.

Badlands Media content will always be free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter.

Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM.

We are the news now.

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.