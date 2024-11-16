This feature is a follow-up to What Difference Does Benghazi Make?

After Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown, Benghazi became a safe haven for Al Qaeda training camps. It also became the focal point for the funding and supplying of jihadists that we were fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. Libya went into chaos, and the newly formed government was controlled by Al Qaeda elements, like Abdelhakim Belhadj.

Removing Gaddafi didn’t bring peace and freedom to the Libyan people, like Obama, Hillary and McCain had promised. It was the opposite.

Why?

Because Gaddafi was not a dictator who was killing his own people, as he was being described by our government. He was actually fighting Al Qaeda in his own country, and when his government was toppled, Al Qaeda had free rein in Libya.

It was the perfect place for Hillary and Obama to facilitate very lucrative weapons deals in order to arm their new proxy terrorist group in Syria, named ISIS.

Ambassador Stevens was the liaison between weapons dealers and Al Qaeda in Libya. He was also helping to coordinate weapons transfers from Libya to Syria in order to arm ISIS, who were trying to overthrow Bashar Al-Assad.

This was a secret operation by the State Department under Hillary Clinton and the CIA under David Petraeus. All with President Obama’s full approval.

They are responsible for ISIS.

Obama protected and nurtured ISIS in Syria and Iraq. He purposely allowed their expansion as they enriched themselves by arming them with heavy weapons like surface-to-air missiles.

A portion of Q drop 2640, from Dec 21, 2018:

Why did HUSSEIN attempt to destroy our military (weaken)? What was the 16-year plan to destroy America? Why did HUSSEIN install traitors at the highest levels of our Gov't? Think DOJ. Think FBI. Think C_A. Think NAT SEC. Why did HUSSEIN bring people into the WH who HATE AMERICA and what we stand for? What years did HRC serve as Sec of State? What years did ISIS expand? Why did HUSSEIN put restrictions on US MIL COMMAND re: ABILITY TO ATTACK TARGETS AT WILL > WH DIRECT APPROVAL REQ FOR EACH ACTION? FACTS NOT FICTION. BLIND SHEEP FOLLOW. EYES ON TARGET. Q

Obama was installed as president by Prince Alwaleed, who groomed him to become president. There’s a reason that Obama installed traitors at the highest levels of government and also filled the White House full of America HATERS. Obama was just a puppet. I’ll dive into why he was installed as president in a coming article.

Don’t miss those two questions that Q asked, which are connected:

What years did HRC serve as Sec of State? What years did ISIS expand?

The reason ISIS expanded while Hillary was Secretary of State was because she was supplying them with weapons.

As Secretary of State, she was in charge of authorizing all private U.S. weapons sales around the world, and she took advantage of that power, by funneling weapons to our enemies, along with money into the Clinton Foundation.

Obama did his part to keep the lucrative weapons supply stream flowing to ISIS by requiring the military to request permission from the White House for every military action on the battlefield. They micromanaged the wars in order to protect the weapons sales and money laundering while allowing ISIS to expand.

How did Trump destroy ISIS so quickly?

From Q drop 1887, Aug 15, 2018:

Trump immediately removed the White House from the Chain of Command on the battlefield. With the handcuffs removed, the military was unleashed and destroyed ISIS in less than a year.

Who is UBL?

(UBL-Usama/Osama Bin Laden)

Don’t miss this: Q is connecting “stand down orders” that had protected Osama Bin Laden with Obama placing the White House in charge of approving all military operations. That was essentially a “stand down order” protecting ISIS and Al Qaeda.

There were ‘stand down orders’ protecting Osama Bin Laden and ISIS.

Why?

Osama Bin Laden had been working with the CIA since the time he was fighting in Afghanistan against the Soviets in the 1980’s. He was then made the face of the never-ending war on terror after the 9/11 attack. He was the most wanted man in the world, but for some reason, it took a decade to hunt him down and kill him.

Why would it take so long to hunt him down?

The truth is, they always knew where he was.

He was a CIA asset at that time, and he was untouchable. There were people within our own government, who were sharing intel with people in contact with Bin Laden in order to protect him. That is how he avoided being captured or killed for so many years.

But that wasn’t the only way he was protected.

Do you remember Sandy Berger?

He was Bill Clinton’s National Security adviser, and he got caught doing something really embarrassing after 9/11.

Do you remember this important story?

According to the Washington Post:

On the evening of Oct. 2, 2003, former White House national security adviser Samuel R. "Sandy" Berger stashed highly classified documents he had taken from the National Archives beneath a construction trailer at the corner of Ninth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW so he could surreptitiously retrieve them later and take them to his office, according to a newly disclosed government investigation. The documents he took detailed how the Clinton administration had responded to the threat of terrorist attacks at the end of 1999. Berger removed a total of five copies of the same document without authorization and later used scissors to destroy three before placing them in his office trash, the National Archives inspector general concluded in a Nov. 4, 2005, report. After archives officials accused him of taking the documents, Berger told investigators, he "tried to find the trash collector but had no luck." But instead of admitting he had removed them deliberately -- by stuffing them in his suit pockets on multiple occasions -- Berger initially said he had removed them by mistake.

Clinton’s National Security Adviser literally stole classified documents from the archives by stuffing them in his jacket and socks. And he got caught.

It sure seems like a panicked move.

Why would he do this?

Congress had set up a commission to look into the government failures on 9/11, and Clinton was really worried about what they would find.

What was president Clinton desperately trying to hide?

According to the Daily Mail:

Former CIA agents have said they were prevented from killing Osama Bin Laden in the build-up to 9/11 because of a bill signed by President Bill Clinton. New documentary The Longest War details how the agency could have assassinated the head of Al Qaeda before September 11 when they had him cornered. But their hands were tied because of the Memorandum of Notification enacted by President Clinton in August 1998 that meant deadly action was forbidden. ‘The CIA had a so-called "lethal finding" [bill] that had been signed by President Clinton that said that we could engage in "lethal activity" against bin Laden, but the purpose of our attack against bin Laden couldn't be to kill him,' then-CIA station chief in Islamabad, Pakistan, Bob Grenier explains in the documentary that aired Sunday on Showtime.

President Clinton had signed a memorandum preventing the killing of Osama Bin Laden, who was already responsible for the bombing of an American embassy in East Africa and had declared a holy war against the U.S.

President Clinton was preventing anybody in our military or the CIA from killing Osama Bin Laden. They had several opportunities, but Clinton had essentially given them a ‘stand down order.’ He didn’t want that memorandum to be revealed by the 9/11 commission because he was afraid he would get the blame for the 9/11 attacks that had killed thousands of Americans.

This is how the shadow government protects the terrorists that we are supplying and funding. It’s all about never-ending wars, taxpayer theft and money laundering.

Osama Bin Laden was an untouchable asset UNTIL it looked like Obama might lose his re-election bid. That’s how unpopular Obama had become in his first term.

With Obama’s internal poll numbers looking bad, especially with ISIS expanding and both wars in Iraq and Afghanistan not going well, Bin Laden became expendable. He was a CIA asset that was sacrificed to save Obama’s re-election.

Obama removed Bin Laden’s protection for political expediency, but he was still protecting ISIS. Their weapons deals were just too lucrative, and they were going to do all they could, to prevent any interference.

Now let’s remember something from that earlier Q drop:

What is JB's background? Muslim by faith? What is Hussein's background? Muslim by faith? What is VJ's background? Muslim by faith?

John Brennan, Barack Obama and Valerie Jarrett all have a Muslim background. Remember that important fact. It will be a main focus in my next article.

John Brennan was playing a larger role in Benghazi than most people know, even though he wasn’t head of the CIA at the time.

What was Brennan’s role back then?

According to Investors Business Daily:

After the bin Laden raid, the president's top counter-terror adviser was all over TV gloating about it. Yet 20 days after the Benghazi attack, he's nowhere to be found. Both the secretaries of state and defense now agree the Benghazi attack was terrorism, yet White House anti-terror czar John Brennan remains silent. Why? Let's hope it's because he's too preoccupied cleaning out his desk. Brennan is Obama's point man for prosecuting his ill-advised "surgical" war on al-Qaida, relying on drone strikes to hit selected targets. In 2010, Brennan announced the administration would use a "scalpel" instead of a "hammer" to go after terrorists.

John Brennan was serving as Obama’s top counter-terrorism advisor during the Benghazi attack, but it’s important to remember that when Obama first took office, he had actually nominated Brennan to be the head of the CIA.

Brennan withdrew his nomination because he was taking heat from Congress for being involved in the CIA rendition and torture programs. But his new position as Obama’s anti-terror czar gave him a lot of power within the Obama administration. He was certainly in the loop on everything happening in Benghazi.

So why was Brennan avoiding the media when it came to Benghazi?

Wouldn’t Obama’s anti-terror czar know if Al Qaeda were responsible for killing Ambassador Stevens?

Of course he would.

But Brennan wasn’t just involved in Benghazi, he was also in charge of running the drone strike program out of the White House. Brennan was the guy in the White House who had to give approval for any action on the battlefield. He was at the top of the Chain of Command that hampered the military and allowed ISIS to expand.

That is a very important data point.

More from Investors Business Daily:

This Drone Doctrine has clearly failed to eradicate al-Qaida. So has killing Osama bin Laden. While Brennan and Obama were spiking the football, the terror group was retrenching in Libya and the Sinai Peninsula. Using heavy arms seized from the Libyan army that Obama helped topple, al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, or AQIM, hit the American consulate in Benghazi and assassinated the U.S. ambassador and three of his aides. It was the first time in 33 years an American ambassador died in the line of duty. Former CIA officers tried for months to alert the White House that thousands of shoulder-fired missiles were falling into the hands of al-Qaida. But their warnings fell on deaf ears.

This is always important to remember.

There are good people working in these three letter agencies. Not all of them are traitors. There were CIA officers who knew that shoulder-fired missiles left over from the Gaddafi government were falling into the hands of Al Qaeda. But nobody in the White House was concerned at all.

Why?

They were involved in the sale of these same weapons, and were shipping them from Al Qaeda in Libya to ISIS in Syria.

More from Investors Business Daily:

Al-Qaida's terror attack on the U.S. consulate in Libya was its worst on U.S. soil since 9/11, and signals a serious defect in the White House's counterterrorism strategy. The president must hold Brennan accountable.

Q told us that Obama’s whole counterterrorism strategy was designed to perpetuate the never-ending war on terror and to facilitate the growth and power of ISIS to overthrow Bashar Al-Assad in Syria. All while enriching themselves through weapons sales and money laundering.

As the anti-terror czar, Brennan was actually facilitating the growth of terrorism in the Middle East. There’s an important reason for this, and it wasn’t only about money.

Benghazi was at the center of it all.

Brennan did something else. He played a key role in the Benghazi coverup.

Do you remember me mentioning in my last article how the CIA was threatening anybody involved in the Benghazi operation in order to prevent them from talking to the media or Congress?

They were forcing them to take repeated lie detector tests as a form of intimidation, but that’s not all they were doing.

According to FOX News:

CIA director John Brennan told a congressional hearing Tuesday that security operators involved in Benghazi rescue efforts were required to re-sign non-disclosure agreements because the documents were being updated. Brennan was pressed by Rep. Devin Nunes, R.-Calif., of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about the 2012 Benghazi attack and why the security operators who were involved in rescue efforts that night were asked to re-sign their non-disclosure agreements.

Brennan became the CIA director only months after the Benghazi attack.

He was being rewarded for the important part he played in the cover-up. Brennan was forcing the CIA operatives involved in Benghazi to sign “new” non-disclosure agreements as another form of intimidation.

Why? What were they afraid of?

According to Politico:

“There is no sensationalism in that: We were told to ‘stand down,’” said former Special Forces Officer Kris Paronto, one of the CIA contractors who fought that night, in an interview with Politico. “Those words were used verbatim — 100 percent. … If the truth of it affects someone’s political career? Well, I’m sorry. It happens.” In an interview this week, Paronto recounted the exact timing of the first call for help, hearing gunfire in the distance, and being told by the base chief to wait as they stood outside their compound villa readying two military vehicles. He recounted the calls for help on the radio from State Department diplomats and “an urgency in their voice that I can’t portray because you only hear those kinds of things [when] guys feel like they’re going to lose their lives.” And when his colleague John “Tig” Tiegen told the base chief the security team was “losing the initiative; we need to go now,” Paronto heard the words “stand down” before the team “bucked” leadership and left on their own accord, he said.

They refused the stand down order and went to the aid of their fellow Americans. Now Brennan was forcing them to sign new NDA’s.

But do you want to know what’s even worse?

Guess when he was forcing them to sign these new NDA’s?

According to The Weekly Standard:

Two former CIA officials who fought in Benghazi on September 11, 2012, were asked to sign additional nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) more than six months after those attacks. The two officials, who will testify Thursday before a subcommittee of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, were presented the nondisclosure agreements during a memorial service in May at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, honoring Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty, two of the CIA-affiliated personnel who died during those attacks.

These CIA officials were forced to sign these new NDA’s at a memorial service for the men who died. These lost lives weren’t as important as covering up this scandal.

Brennan believed in the CIA’s old mantra; ADMIT NOTHING AND DENY EVERYTHING.

Thankfully, these CIA officials testified anyway and helped expose some of the lies being told by the Obama administration.

How big was the scandal in Benghazi?

According to FOX News:

The team – at Aviano Air Base in northeastern Italy – raced to the field and was briefed, as planes were armed and prepared to launch. Hundreds of miles away, fellow Americans were under attack in Benghazi. "There were people everywhere,” said the witness, who was on the ground that night but wished to remain anonymous. “That flight line was full of people, and we were all ready to go” to Benghazi. Only they were waiting for the order. It never came. “The whole night we were told that we are waiting on a call,” he told Fox News.

An attack was in progress in Benghazi, and these military planes were scrambled in order to help. They quickly prepared for take-off, and the orders never came.

More from FOX News:

Namely, he said, that a team was ready to go that night to help protect Americans under fire in Benghazi – an account that runs counter to multiple official reports, including from a House committee, a timeline provided by the military and the controversial State Department Accountability Review Board investigation, which concluded the interagency response to Benghazi was “timely and appropriate.” Despite the claim by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the State Department that nothing more could have been done, a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit recently revealed that Department of Defense Chief of Staff Jeremy Bash immediately offered assistance to the State Department on the night of Sept. 11, saying forces could move to Benghazi and “they are spinning up as we speak.” Mike echoed that: “I know everything was spun up and nothing was done.” He added: "At our level, we were doing everything we were supposed to be doing. At everybody else's level above us, it was political."

Despite Hillary’s claim that nothing more could have been done to save Ambassador Stevens, there were actually military units ready to respond. They just never got the call.

Why?

According to The Hill:

“If you guys don’t get out here, we’re all going to f—-ing die.” These first words of truth, spoken frantically by a Diplomatic Security Agent in Benghazi while under attack, are quoted for all to read as the first sentence of the House Select Committee’s comprehensive report Part I, “Terrorist Attack on U.S. Facilities in Benghazi.” The theme that hits home throughout the report is the litany of excuses from the Obama administration as they struggle to explain away their failure to act. Not surprisingly, the same “talking point rationale” is used repeatedly – “tyranny of time and distance” After a thorough investigation, delayed and repeatedly obstructed by House Democrats and the Obama Administration, Chairman Trey Gowdy and his Republican committee members managed to piece together and document volumes of facts. These facts recount actions and in-actions before, during and after the attacks.

A frantic cry for help went out from Benghazi at the start of a terrorist attack on the consulate. There was no doubt what was happening when that distress call went out. They knew their lives were in imminent danger, and this wasn’t a “protest.”

The Obama administration failed to act. They sent no help whatsoever.

Why?

More from The Hill:

Their report starkly contrasts the heroism of GRS personnel, Diplomatic Security Agents and Team Tripoli fighting to protect America lives in Benghazi, with the total incompetence and dereliction of duty of so-called “leaders” in D.C. who chose to talk and spin while actually doing nothing. Apparently those who chose that night to debate videos and uniforms, and who have never smelled the smoke of battle, think Americans are stupid enough to buy their after-the-fact excuses for why they did not even attempt to rescue over thirty Americans facing multiple assaults.

Was it a “dereliction of duty,” or just incompetence?

How do we know it wasn’t incompetence?

They made a deliberate choice.

They chose not to even attempt to rescue the 37 Americans under attack by Al Qaeda in Benghazi.

They hung them out to dry.

No help came.

It was a Libyan militia, made up of ex-Gaddafi soldiers, who rescued the Americans trapped at the CIA annex.

The Obama administration sent no help, and actually watched the attack on a live feed from drones.

The timeline tells the story.

The timeline proves that they made a deliberate choice, and it was a ‘dereliction of duty.’

More from The Hill:

The Select Committee report reveals that three-minutes after the first wave of assault began at the Special Mission Compound in Benghazi (roughly 3:42pm in D.C.), senior diplomats in the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli learned of the attack. (Hicks April 2013 Transcript at 18) AFRICOM learned of the attack just 30-minutes after it began. (Leidig 2014 Transcript at 20)

Senior diplomats at the U.S. embassy in Tripoli, Libya knew the consulate was under attack within three minutes.

Remember this important fact.

Christopher Stevens was now the Ambassador to Libya. The U.S. embassy was in Tripoli.

Why was he in Benghazi that night, instead of at the embassy in Tripoli, which had more security?

What was he doing there?

The U.S. African Command learned about the attack 30 minutes after it began. Plenty of time to respond, considering the attack lasted longer than seven hours. Still, no help came.

But guess who knew about the attack IMMEDIATELY?

More from The Hill:

However, the Diplomatic Command Center at the State Department in Washington, D.C. received word of the attack immediately and, as remarked in the Select Committee’s report, that notice took about one hour to get to the Pentagon.

Hillary’s State Department learned of the attack IMMEDIATELY, but then failed to notify the Pentagon until an hour later.

Why?

Why would it take an hour for the State Department to notify the Pentagon? Especially after the State Department received this message from the consulate.

“If you guys don’t get out here, we’re all going to f—-ing die.”

Do you want to know the truth?

Hillary delayed telling the Pentagon because she didn’t want them to respond. She left Christopher Stevens as a sitting duck.

More from The Hill:

By 5pm, the President, Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and National Security Advisor were convened in the White House. The outcome of that meeting was straight forward, as stated in the Select Committee’s report, “The President made clear that we ought to use all of the resources at our disposal to try to make sure we did everything possible to save lives there.” (Panetta Transcript at 24) Panetta testified that at 6pm, he had identified “three distinct capabilities” to deploy to Benghazi, and by 7pm he “issued the order to deploy the identified assets.” (Panetta Transcript at 25-26)

Within an hour and fifteen minutes of the attack, Obama, the Secretary of Defense (Leon Panetta), the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the National Security Advisor were meeting at the White House. President Obama was on record at that meeting giving the order to use all available resources to save lives in Benghazi.

An hour later, Panetta supposedly gave the order for the military to deploy assets in order to rescue the Americans in Benghazi.

So why didn’t they deploy?

If the Commander in Chief gave the order and so did the Secretary of Defense, why wasn’t the order carried out?

That is the definition of a “dereliction of duty.”

Who is responsible for disobeying the order?

And more importantly, why wasn’t anybody punished for refusing a direct order by the Commander in Chief?

More from The Hill:

Despite the rhetoric of Democrats and their efforts to derail the truth, the Select Committee’s report does in fact connect-the-dots to a “smoking gun” – in fact, a direct order of the Commander in Chief was obstructed by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

It was the Trey Gowdy committee that discovered this “smoking gun,” just like he had discovered Hillary’s illegal server that the Obama administration was using in secret.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, had “obstructed” the direct order of the Commander in Chief to rescue Americans under attack by Al Qaeda. She was purposely obstructing that direct order to save an American ambassador that she was responsible for.

Let that sink in.

Doesn’t that raise a huge question?

Why didn’t Obama fire Hillary?

Why did she face no consequences for defying the Commander in Chief’s direct order?

The answer to that question is eye opening.

Let’s go back to the timeline of events.

More from The Hill:

As described in great detail in the Benghazi report, a “Deputies Meeting” was convened by the White House at 7:30 pm shortly after State learned that the Pentagon was “spinning up as we speak.” Participating in this meeting would be Hillary Clinton and deputies from State, the Pentagon and the White House, while both the President and Secretary of Defense were absent.

Right after Obama and Panetta had supposedly given the order to deploy assets, a deputies meeting was convened that was led by Hillary. The president and Secretary of Defense were both absent at this meeting.

Why?

Did they not care that an American ambassador’s life was at risk?

It’s important to note, that the Pentagon was already “spinning up” assets to deploy. They were scrambling forces to go to the rescue. The African Command already knew about the attack and were preparing to respond. But they were never given the order.

More from The Hill:

One American was dead, our Ambassador was missing, and dozens more were under attack and in grave danger of being massacred. However, as the senior official participating in the meeting, Hillary’s apparent first concern was the diplomatic impact a rescue mission might have with the Libyan government, and her “State department emphasized any deployment of U.S. Forces into Libya needed approval from the Government of Libya.”

In this meeting, Hillary was more concerned with how the Libyan government felt about a rescue mission than saving American lives. She purposely held back any rescue effort unless they had the approval of the Libyan government.

Do you really think they couldn’t get immediate approval from the Libyan government?

This is the same Libyan government that Hillary, Obama and McCain had installed in Libya after they overthrew Gaddafi. This is the same government that was filled with Al Qaeda terrorists that the Obama administration had funded and supplied with weapons. Christopher Stevens himself was the liaison between weapons dealers and this new Al Qaeda government connected to Abdelhakim Belhadj.

Why wouldn’t the Libyan government be eager to help?

You see, what nobody will tell you, is that the government and the terrorists who killed the four Americans in Benghazi were both affiliated with Al Qaeda.

And Hillary knew that. So did Obama and John McCain.

This meeting led by Hillary was all part of the cover-up that was already underway BEFORE the attack was even over.

They weren’t really concerned with what the Libyan government thought at all. They were in bed with the government of Libya ,and were selling them weapons. Some of those weapons were shoulder-fired missiles, and were transferred to ISIS in Syria. Al Qaeda was controlling the government and had a working relationship with Christopher Stevens. Why not ask them to help rescue Stevens, rather than PRETEND to worry about diplomatic relations?

And more importantly, why would Al Qaeda want to kill the guy that was providing them with weapons and funding?

The truth is, Hillary didn’t want Stevens rescued, and neither did Obama. It was Al Qaeda that attacked the consulate and killed Stevens along with three other Americans. Obama and Hillary already knew that.

That’s why Obama’s direct order was ignored and nobody faced any consequences. Obama and Panetta giving the order and then disappearing from the scene was a classic “cover your ass” political play so they would get none of the blame.

How do we know that’s the case?

Obama defended Hillary, and they coordinated their narrative for what happened during and after the attack. If Hillary had really prevented Obama’s direct order, she would have faced some kind of consequence. Don’t forget that they were both puppets of Prince Alwaleed.

The brutal truth is that Ambassador Christopher Stevens was sacrificed and purposely placed in a consulate that had no security, for a reason. He was hung out to dry, and help was never going to come.

But why?

Christopher Stevens was working with Hillary, Obama and McCain to sell weapons to Al Qaeda and ISIS. He was an insider.

Why would they suddenly want him killed?

Once again, a timeline of events will tell the story.

In my last article, I talked about a huge story that didn’t get a lot of attention in American media, but did catch the attention of Congress.

It was the Libyan ship that was caught shipping 400 tons of weapons to ISIS via Turkey. Many of those weapons were the deadly shoulder-fired missiles that can take out aircraft. It wasn’t the only ship, either.

According to The Times:

IN A series of smuggling missions worthy of a spy thriller, ships carrying surface-to-air missiles from Libya have been anchoring off the Lebanese coast while the weapons are ferried ashore under cover of darkness and passed to Syrian rebel fighters, according to an arms dealer involved. “Libya has too many weapons and the international community wants to stabilise it. [Libyan leader Mustafa] Abdul Jalil wants to weaken the Libyan militias so there is an agreement to send these weapons to Syria,” claimed the dealer, known as Abu Ahmad.

The Libyan leader, Abdul Jalil, who made an agreement to send weapons to Syria, is the same guy that Hillary and Christopher Stevens were providing weapons to, in order to help them overthrow Gaddafi.

So when was the first Libyan ship full of weapons for ISIS discovered?

More from The Times:

In April, Lebanese authorities intercepted a container ship, the Lutfallah II, carrying Libyan weapons, mainly rocketpropelled grenades and heavy-calibre ammunition, to the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli, a bastion of support for Syria’s rebels. Since then, at least seven other ships carrying weapons from Libya have been unloaded in northern Lebanon, some of them containing shoulder-launched, heat-seeking, surface-to-air missiles (Sams) that can shoot down the warplanes and attack helicopters increasingly being deployed by President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in its struggle to retain power.

This timeline is very important. These events are what led to Christopher Stevens’ death.

The first Libyan ship full of weapons was discovered in April 2012. Seven other ships had been intercepted since then. It was a constant flow of shoulder fired missiles being shipped from Libya to ISIS in Syria.

More from The Times:

The ships originate in Benghazi and then dock in Alexandria, Egypt, where the ship’s manifest is changed before it heads on to Lebanon or Turkey, Abu Ahmad said. Under the Gadaffi regime, the Libyan armed forces acquired sophisticated Russianmade Grinch SA-24 missiles, which can be shoulder-launched to down a warplane at an altitude of up to 11,000ft. A reporter for The Sunday Times saw piles of Sams in a secret store in Tripoli, Lebanon. A western official involved in trying to secure weapons in Libya after the fall of Gadaffi and now working on Syria, admitted a large number of Sams had gone astray in Libya. “Out of an estimated Sam stock of 25,000 in pre-revolution Libya, less than 5,000 units have been accounted for,” he said. “Access is easy.” Human Rights Watch has reported the widespread looting of thousands of SA-24 and SA-7 Sams from Libya, raising concerns among western intelligence agencies that they could find their way to Al-Qaeda or its affiliates.

These ships full of shoulder-fired missiles were stopping in Egypt before heading to Lebanon or Turkey. That’s an important thing to remember.

Only 5,000 of the 25,000 shoulder fired missiles in Libya were accounted for. That was purposeful. Hillary, Obama and McCain were smuggling them out of Libya to arm ISIS, so they could then overthrow Bashar Al Assad.

But don’t miss that last part of this quote.

Human rights groups and western intelligence agencies were worried that these missiles would fall into Al Qaeda’s hands.

This is the lie that is always pushed throughout the media narrative.

The truth is that the new Libyan government was filled with and controlled by Al Qaeda. Obama, Hillary and McCain knew it when they installed the government, and they also knew this new Al Qaeda government would have control of these shoulder-fired missiles. They were using Stevens to facilitate these weapons sales to ISIS.

These weapons shipments were being discovered during the spring and summer of 2012, and started catching the attention of Congress.

Then what happened?

According to World Socialist Web Site:

CIA agents have been deployed to Turkey to organize the arming of the so-called rebels in Syria, seeking the overthrow of the government of President Bashar al-Assad, the New York Times reported Thursday. The report, citing information provided by senior US officials as well as Arab intelligence officers, states that the CIA operatives are directing a massive smuggling operation through which “automatic rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, ammunition and some antitank weapons, are being funneled mostly across the Turkish border by way of a shadowy network of intermediaries, including the Syrian Muslim Brotherhood, and paid for by Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.”

The media was now reporting in June of 2012 that the CIA was exposed as being the ones responsible for smuggling the weapons coming from Libya through Turkey and into Syria in order to supply ISIS. This was a huge story.

Why was this exposure a big deal?

More from World Socialist Web Site:

The day before the publication of the Times piece, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland reiterated the Obama administration’s public line. “We have repeatedly said that we are not in the business of arming in Syria.”

The entire Obama administration was fearful of the exposure of their weapons sales and smuggling operations from Al Qaeda in Libya to ISIS in Syria. This story added fuel to the fire of Congressional investigations and media exposure.

Then an even bigger story hit the airwaves.

Do you remember this huge story?

According to the New York Post:

The Obama administration isn’t only giving the Taliban back its commanders — it’s giving them weapons. Military records and sources reveal that on July 25, 2012, Taliban fighters in Kunar province successfully targeted a US Army CH-47 helicopter with a new generation Stinger missile. They thought they had a surefire kill. But instead of bursting into flames, the Chinook just disappeared into the darkness as the American pilot recovered control of the aircraft and brought it to the ground in a hard landing. The next day, an explosive ordnance disposal team arrived to pick through the wreckage and found unexploded pieces of a missile casing that could only belong to a Stinger missile. Lodged in the right nacelle, they found one fragment that contained an entire serial number. The Stinger tracked back to a lot that had been signed out by the CIA recently, not during the anti-Soviet ­jihad.

This is treason.

Our own government was supplying our enemies in Afghanistan with Stinger missiles that were killing our troops. We got lucky that this missile didn’t explode, and we were able to recover the serial number that tracked it back to the CIA.

Do you remember who was in charge of approving weapons sales around the world?

More from the New York Post:

My sources in the US Special Operations community believe the Stinger fired against the Chinook was part of the same lot the CIA turned over to the ­Qataris in early 2011, weapons Hillary Rodham Clinton’s State Department intended for anti-Gaddafi forces in Libya. They believe the Qataris delivered between 50 and 60 of those same Stingers to the Taliban in early 2012, and an additional 200 SA-24 Igla-S surface-to-air missiles. Qatar now is expected to hold five Taliban commanders released from Guantanamo for a year before allowing them to go to Afghanistan. But if we can’t trust the Qataris not to give our weapons to the Taliban, how can we trust them with this?

Treason.

We were literally arming our enemies in Libya, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and they were using those weapons to kill our troops. All for money. Keeping the wars going is very profitable for both the puppet masters and their puppets.

And guess who was in the middle of all of this?

Guess who was the liaison for these weapons sales to all of these groups?

Guess who knew too much about this entire treasonous operation?

Christopher Stevens was a major player involved in all of this, who thought he was part of the protected class. He thought he was an untouchable. But he found out on September 11, 2012 that he was now expendable. It was time to shut down the operation before Congress learned the whole truth.

Was Stevens set up?

Guess who he was meeting with that night at the unprotected consulate?

According to FOX News:

A mysterious Libyan ship -- reportedly carrying weapons and bound for Syrian rebels -- may have some link to the Sept. 11 terror attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Fox News has learned. Through shipping records, Fox News has confirmed that the Libyan-flagged vessel Al Entisar, which means "The Victory," was received in the Turkish port of Iskenderun -- 35 miles from the Syrian border -- on Sept. 6, just five days before Ambassador Chris Stevens, information management officer Sean Smith and former Navy Seals Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty were killed during an extended assault by more than 100 Islamist militants. On the night of Sept. 11, in what would become his last known public meeting, Stevens met with the Turkish Consul General Ali Sait Akin, and escorted him out of the consulate front gate one hour before the assault began at approximately 9:35 p.m. local time.

Just a coincidence that the Turkish Consul General met with Stevens at the consulate instead of at the embassy in Tripoli?

Just another coincidence that the attack started an hour after meeting with the diplomat from Turkey?

Turkey was helping the Obama administration smuggle weapons to our enemies. Libya, Qatar and Saudi Arabia were also involved.

With the discoveries of ships full of weapons, CIA smuggling operations and American missiles being used to kill our troops on the battlefield, it was time to end the operation. So Stevens was sacrificed.

Obama and Hillary knew that the death of an American ambassador, and the lack of security would dominate the headlines.

They also created another “red herring” argument by focusing for weeks on a violent protest over an online video.

While everyone raged over that lame excuse for the attack, nobody really connected the dots on the massive weapons deals arming our enemies and enriching our government officials.

It all got swept under the rug.

But, did you catch who the CIA was working with in Turkey to smuggle weapons to ISIS?

The Muslim Brotherhood.

So , why did Obama fill his administration with people that HATE America?

I’ll get to that in my next article …

More From Joe Lange

