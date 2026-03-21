Badlands Blitz Episode 11

Badlanders!

Welcome to the ELEVENTH episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and GhostofBasedPatrickHenry use the spiraling narrative of the Iran War to map the strategic pincer that appears to be in the offing by the Sovereign Alliance against the true Invisible Enemy.

We also discuss Donald Trump, and the dangers of playing white hat-black hat games with the characters that orbit him on the fifth-generation game board.

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!