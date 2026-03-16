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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
2h

So...I broke away from my morning routines to read today's Brief: not in the least disappointed!

"Principles are greater than politics. Equal justice under the law is nonnegotiable."

I believe that quote would sound equally as sincere from any of the Badlands contributors as it did from @Ashe.

Everyone possesses a morality - a personal set of values. Using a Venn diagram we might find the overlap to be more extensive than it feels at times. Ashe's quote likely stands near the center of that overlap.

We are designed for choice (or said another way); our Creator made us in His Image and Likeness. Choosing has consequences...but "not choosing" is seldom without consequences as well. Choose wisely!!

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Captain Mike FDNY's avatar
Captain Mike FDNY
2h

Great brief today guys. Lots of fog of war about, and especially a time when we really need true heroes.

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