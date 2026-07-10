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Tessa Dunn's avatar
Tessa Dunn
1h

@GBPH - thank you for articulating what many of us believe to be true re: israel. The Lee Harvey Oswald 2.0 CK saga is imo the biggest "tell" going on right now. Saga #2: The on-again, off-again iran war saga has become so exhausting that many of us (who seemingly know what's coming) types aren't even paying attention anymore bc no matter what appears to be happening, two days later, a new narrative is seeded. Many of us just roll our eyes and figure: oh well! I can only hope that this narrative battle fatigue is going to climax by the midterms, bc most MAGA and conservatives I engage with have become so annoyed & disenchanted by these insane, never ending, never justice fulfilled events that ignoring all news is what keeps us sane. It's beyond exhausting at this point. NCSWIC is now a seemingly butt of a joke ~ as my fav Badlands contributor: thank you for your being brave enough to tell us what we're all thinking. I pray we start to see something truly substantive by summer's end. (Unsealed indictments, arrests, raids, israel & ukraine fully exposed, NATO destroyed, why trump isn't interested in the Butler assassination anymore, who really is behind CK's assassination, etc)

God bless America 🇺🇸

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
1h

Great piece. This is my theory. The British had significant ownership in the middle east for over a century(Suez Canal, Iranian oil, etc.) which they still monetize today as they manufacture nothing except debt on others. Globalists. Bank of England(City of London) Carney, Blackrock(Merz), Macron(Rothchilds)... Debtors versus economic growth.

I have little doubt they are steering Iran.

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