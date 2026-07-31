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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
10h

Two random (maybe) thoughts to end the week.

We were told by Jesus that a house divided against itself cannot stand. Some think that He was suggesting that the adversary understood that and was therefore insisting on a unified force of killing, stealing and destroying. But that was not the lesson.

We know because He also told us that the house He was building (which is founded on the reality that He is not only the Messiah/Christ but also the Son of the Living God and which is for the gathering of all of the citizens of His kingdom - those born of water and Spirit) will defeat the gates of Hades and all that hide behind them.

The adversary, the deceiver and liar and murder from the beginning, has no qualms about division - it is one of its greatest weapons. Killing and stealing from and destroying his own adherents is of no consequence to him...primarily because he knows how this ends and is only interested in taking down as many people with himself as he can!

I pray for all those here that we would continue to discern the real battle - it is truly a life or death struggle worth engaging in!

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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
10h

Thanks for the laugh, BB :

“I know I said some bad words in this take, but Donald Trump swore a bunch this week, I’ve been pretty good on shows of late, and it’s a take about John Cleese. So like. Honestly. Come on.”

I believe it was Senator Moreno in the Fauci hearing who, with deliberate emphasis, also used the F word this week.

Sometimes it’s the best intensifier word…Although we appreciate your discipline 😉

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