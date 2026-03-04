The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

The Fog of War is Thick in Iran

The United States, under President Donald Trump has launched military strikes on Iran in coordination with Israel, escalating into an ongoing war now in its fifth day. A major attack over the weekend killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, though no official photo of his body has been released, and Iranian state media confirmed his death. The conflict has caused regional damage from missile exchanges and shrapnel, affecting nearly every Middle Eastern country, with several U.S. service members killed (including in a drone strike in Kuwait and friendly fire incidents). Misinformation has proliferated online, including AI-generated or recycled images falsely claiming to show Khamenei’s body under rubble, U.S. ships or aircraft destroyed, downed jets, soldier casualties, and Iranian missile impacts—many of which have been debunked as old footage, video game clips, or fabrications. The strikes followed warnings of Iran’s advancing nuclear and missile capabilities, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating the U.S. preempted attacks on American forces due to known Israeli plans and Iran’s bad-faith negotiations. Vice President JD Vance, previously anti-interventionist, now defends the operation as limited and necessary to prevent nuclear development, with Trump estimating it lasting four to five weeks (though not ruling out ground forces) and officials insisting it won’t become an endless war or aim for regime change. Politically, Democrats have largely unified in opposition, condemning the strikes, pushing for war powers restraints, and highlighting risks like rising gas prices ahead of the 2026 midterms. However, some moderate Democrats have broken ranks. The Gaza war’s aftermath has intensified scrutiny of Democrats’ ties to Israel in key primaries (e.g., Illinois, Michigan, Texas), where pro-Israel stances or AIPAC links are weaponized by opponents amid shifting party sympathy toward Palestinians. This foreign policy crisis tests Democratic unity and exposes divisions within Trump’s MAGA base over Israel ties and intervention.

Burning Bright: As the fog of the Iranian theater continues to thicken into the precise kind of narrative haze the Collective Mind has grown accustomed to, one singular truth emerges sharper and more undeniable than any missile strike or retaliatory barrage: Donald Trump has not merely stepped into the chaos.

He has deliberately placed the entire mindscape into it.

Mere days into the story, the pivot is already accelerating at full throttle, and the crucible is burning white hot.

This is not the beginning of another Forever War in the conventional sense. It is something far more strategically disruptive: a new Forever War Narrative that Trump is daring the entire machine to sustain even as he leans completely into the chaos, signaling in both word and deed that he can do this all day, with timelines stretching precisely where the adversary needs them to contract.

Even legacy outlets now admit the stories coming out of Tehran are confusing at best, and outright fabricated—or digitally manufactured—at worst.

And yet, they cannot bring themselves to call the war fake, for to do so would shatter the foundational premise they have cultivated for years: that any American action in the region must devolve into quagmire to be considered legitimate, and that the breathless reporting ABOUT any engineered chaos is anything but manufactured.

The hall of mirrors is fracturing, and the distorted reflections are turning to stare back with increasing discomfort.

Observe, then how the various players are forced to scramble in real time:

The institutional Left and broader Opposition—fresh from years of deliberately cultivating rabid anti-Zionism within their base—now find themselves caught in a self-made narrative pincer.

Supporting the strikes risks alienating the street-level rage they weaponized after Gaza. Condemning them as warmongering forces them to defend the Iranian regime their own activists have long branded as existential evil.

Thus, unable to ground their response in pure First Principles and clear optics, they fall back into raw tribal screaming.

The Democrats’ fragile post-election unity is already showing cracks in key primaries, where any lingering ties to Israel have become political poison for a base they radicalized past the point of easy control.

On the other side of the false divide, the NeoCon Establishment—eternal champions of managed conflict—received the cinematic opening act they ordered. Yet, their tone has already begun shifting from celebration to concern-trolling.

Because this does not seem to be trending in the direction of the total regime change opera they desired.

No endless boots on the ground. No new occupation.

Just the slow, methodical dismantling of their cherished narrative of permanent entanglement.

Even the America First contingent—the Vance-aligned voices who rose on the foundation of anti-interventionist principle—has fallen into a telling silence.

Because judging this operation can no longer be reduced to simple 'Orange Man Bad' or 'Good' binaries.

The Israel question introduces a variable that resists easy pro- or anti-Zionist framing, demanding instead that one evaluate any and all moves strictly against First Principles.

Trump Says He May Have Forced Israel’s Hand in Iran … ?

President Donald Trump said that he may have “forced Israel’s hand” into war with Iran’s “lunatics,” claiming during an Oval Office press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that Tehran was preparing to attack first and that deadlocked nuclear talks left no alternative. Denying that Israel dragged the U.S. into the conflict now in its fourth day, Trump noted he spoke 15 times with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the preceding two months and gave a green light once negotiations collapsed. He reported Iran’s navy, air force, air defenses, radar and most military capabilities “knocked out,” confirmed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in an Israeli strike, and said most potential future Iranian leaders are already dead. Trump predicted oil prices would spike temporarily before falling below pre-war levels and urged Iranian dissidents not to protest during the ongoing U.S.-Israeli campaign.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

Well, that’s a hell of a plot twist.

I wonder now if we will see a situation where Netanyahu ends up submitting because he bit off more than he can chew?

This would explain a pattern of Trump adopting NeoCon positions on certain issues. It could be that he was just baiting them into doing something that is self-destructive.

Does this end with a negotiation? For whom?

A Democrat Civil War is Brewing Before Midterms

Democrats are locked in an expensive internal “civil war” ahead of the 2026 midterms, with more than $64 million already spent on House primaries where 30 incumbents face well-funded challengers who have each raised at least $100,000 (nearly a dozen of those incumbents are being out-raised). The infighting is draining resources that party leaders say should be going to competitive general-election races needed to retake the House majority. Many insurgent and progressive candidates — including those backed by Bernie Sanders and AOC — have refused to commit to supporting House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as leader, raising fears he could inherit a rebellious freshman class if Democrats win. Early tests unfolded March 3 in North Carolina and Texas primaries, including challenges to Reps. Valerie Foushee (by Sanders-backed Nida Allam), Al Green (by Christian Menefee), and Julie Johnson (by former Rep. Collin Allred), fueled largely by generational change and anti-establishment frustration.

Ashe in America: Revolutions rarely unfold the way their slogans promise. The Democrat Socialists of America have been waging a temu revolution on Americans since 2017, and we now seem to be at its end stage.

The DSA failed to make every city Mamdani’s NY. They still want to try, but they’ve become inconvenient for the uniparty left’s leadership.

In 2020, DSA was fire. They occupied all the cities, carried by the students, the idealists, the restless believers in a new order. They burned and looted and murdered.

They were zealous for the communist utopia — and zeal is exactly what a party led by a corpse needed. Zeal has energy, and energy moves history.

But they didn’t move fast enough, they didn’t succeed beyond a few blue strongholds, and now they’re inconvenient for the predictable, unipartisan shift to the middle.

The uniparty left is, once again, trying, to paint Trump and his supporters as crazy extremists. That means they need to appear stable and sane.

The DSA is a liability. No one is buying those psychos as stable and sane.

I’m so here for this moment.

The very qualities that made Democrats’ radical factions useful in their opposition during COVID and BLM and Palestine and Transformers — purity tests, uncompromising rhetoric, eagerness to destroy — are now risks.

History shows this pattern repeatedly. The Jacobins, the Bolsheviks, the Red Guard… Over and over again, the idealists get handled when the phase of the revolution changes. The ingredients of destabilization are the opposite of those required for stability.

Stability demands hierarchy.

Hierarchy demands control.

The DSA are uncontrollable ideologues. They were very effective in destabilizing the Republic. But for feigning stability in an attempt to regain power, the uniparty left needs the opposite.

Hence the “midterm civil war.”

What does that mean for Mamdani in NY or Johnston in Denver or the revolutionaries still clinging to the burn-it-down phase?

It means entertainment for the rest of us. It also may mean retribution for the yet-to-be-acknowledged revolution.

Let’s see what happens.

Trump Promises Insurance and Protection for Tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices tumbled Tuesday after President Trump announced that the United States will immediately provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees — at “very reasonable” prices — for all maritime trade (especially energy) traveling through the Persian Gulf via the Development Finance Corporation. He added that the U.S. Navy will escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz “if necessary.” The move comes as Iranian attacks and threats to close the strait have triggered war-risk policies that froze tanker traffic, sent supertanker rates to all-time highs, and spiked oil volatility amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran war, instantly easing market fears of major supply disruptions.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

I will be interested to see which markets are impacted by this Iran conflict.

As for insurance, Trump has made countless statements about how the industry has exploited the American People.

I’m also reminded of Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s claim that he spoke President Trump about joint operations against the cartels, and SOUTHCOM just announced yesterday new operations in Ecuador, the exact place that President Petro has long claimed to be the new hub of cartel operations.

President Petro also said that the real cartel leaders weren’t in the jungles, but in the major cities working for banks and corporations. He said that he and Trump would be working together on going after those entities, as well.

I’m eager to see how this all unfolds.

Kristi Noem Testifies Before the Senate

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem faced sharp bipartisan criticism during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on March 3, 2026, over the Trump administration’s mass deportation operations and controversial DHS spending. Noem defended aggressive ICE and CBP actions in Minnesota — including “Operation Metro Surge,” which led to the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizen protesters (Renee Good on Jan. 7 and Alex Pretti on Jan. 24) amid clashes in Minneapolis and St. Paul — blaming “violent protesters” for the chaos while Democrats accused officers of excessive force and Noem of wrongly labeling the victims “domestic terrorists.” Lawmakers from both parties also slammed the department for a $220 million ad campaign featuring Noem herself and a $143 million no-bid contract awarded to a company created just 11 days earlier that subcontracted work to a firm tied to the husband of a former top DHS spokeswoman. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) called for her resignation, citing misplaced priorities; Noem denied any personal involvement in the contracts and defended the ad spending as effective.

Ashe in America: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem testified for nearly five hours before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday.

There were protestors removed and arrogant, whiney democrats with fringe examples of alleged overreach, but the real story was the Republican attacks on the Secretary and immigration enforcement.

It was combative.

Senators from both parties grilled her.

Grassley’s position was a surprise:

That was his opening statement, and his questioning of her went harder.

The most fiery Republican remarks came from Thom Tillis, who told the Secretary that he was giving her a performance review and she wasn’t permitted to speak in response.

Tillis’ Senate career is over, so he’s going all out. His remarks to Noem repeatedly included shade for Trump allies such as Stephen Miller and Cory Lewandowski.

I guess he hasn’t gotten over that time he fafo’d with POTUS.

I watched all four hours of this — you’re welcome, that sucked — and I only skipped Booker and Hirono (for personal sanity reasons). I even listened to Pencilneck Schiff.

When I was done, I spoke with a source inside DHS with knowledge of the matter, and we had a long conversation about the current dynamics within (and outside of) the Department.

Consider: Noem (who reports to Trump) is sitting before the committee, taking slings and arrows from the campaign class, and combating calls to resign. Homan (who reports to Trump) is in the field, doing the work to remove the criminal invaders — and many of the senators cited Homan’s example in rebuking Secretary Noem.

Homan has “bipartisan” cover while Noem is receiving “bipartisan” evisceration.

All the while, immigration enforcement continues unimpeded …

Just like we drew it up?

BONUS ITEM

OpenAI Re-Writes Rushed Pentagon Contract After Backlash

OpenAI rewrote its rushed Pentagon AI contract after intense backlash over risks of enabling domestic mass surveillance. The deal to supply OpenAI models for classified U.S. military operations was announced Friday following the collapse of negotiations with rival Anthropic, which walked away over strict red lines banning domestic surveillance of Americans and lethal autonomous weapons. Facing employee protests, chalk graffiti at headquarters, and an open letter signed by nearly 900 workers at OpenAI and Google, CEO Sam Altman called the initial rollout “sloppy” and lacking clear communication. The company added explicit contract language prohibiting “intentional” use of its systems for domestic surveillance or monitoring of U.S. persons and nationals — including through commercially acquired personal data — and excluded Pentagon intelligence agencies such as the NSA (pending new agreements). The Pentagon said the tools remain limited to lawful military use via cloud access only.

