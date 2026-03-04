Badlands Media

User's avatar
Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
11h

A new Khamenei made the sun rise a little brighter today. We are sometimes up an hour before looking at the news. My husband and I had some discussions about the “war.” Particularly Prince/Bannon, Burning Bright/Ghost from Sunday, and Transport Insurance. Hitting the internet button and seeing the Khamenei news bolstered our spirits and strengthened our footing on the wrinkled rug. Who knows for sure what’s next but thank you to The Badlands Community for three years of looking beyond the surface narrative.

Sovereign Yogi's avatar
Sovereign Yogi
10h

Lemme get this straight. DJT is providing risk insurance at reasonable prices (that Lloyd's pf London refuses) to Iranian tankers which will finance IRGC leaders that US & Israeli & SA & UAE & France & others (basically 17 nations in total) are all fighting to the death. Chatham House & John Bolton who've been screaming for WW3 or WW4 or WW5 were thrilled last week but are furious this week. DJT has created another USA massive revenue stream while cutting out City of London (insurance). Am I getting this right?

Who is fighting whom in this weekend at Bernie's war? I'm confused. So USA is letting the oil flow. hmmmmmm?But is there any "other" sort of cargo USA won't insure to flow thru the strait of Hormuz? Will City of London issue insurance for this "other" cargo? Who's getting choked in this war? The Promethean Gals are smilin' over their morning coffee.

