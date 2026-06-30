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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
34m

Ashe -- thank you for your commentary on the mail in ballot decision. We, the people, need to stand up now and act with the power of the people.

The founding fathers set up our government to have a series of checks and balances to keep government "honest" so to speak. As I read of the SCOTUS rulings, it seems that this is a restoration of some checks and balances. Maybe I'm wrong, but that is how I see it.

Eastern Europe -- this looks like a bunch of toddlers trying to learn how to protect their toys. Proves that NATO really is a paper tiger. Had each country actually participated in NATO over all these years, then this nonsense wouldn't be happening.

Gotta love reading about the crazy world we live in. Let the exposure continue at all levels.

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Gary's avatar
Gary
1h

Ashe, I agree completely that, while the mail-in ballot decision was disappointing at first blush, the Court argued reasonably on the Constitution's requirements. Congress can fix this, and must. The politicization of the SCOTUS has been a direct result of Congress' expectation the Court would do what our elected legislators were afraid to tackle.

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