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Gary's avatar
Gary
10h

Europe's leadership today resembles the clueless heirs who inherited Jed Starnes' 𝙏𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙚𝙩𝙝 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧 𝙁𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮* - raised in unearned luxury, ignorant of the hard work and careful planning that created their ease, and ultimately unqualified to maintain it. As in Starnesville, economic devastation followed and spread far and wide.

* "Atlas Shrugged," of course

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
10h

Thanks Badlands!

Limited resources demand prioritization.

Limited resources determine values - in both an economic and sociological sense.

The limits on resources should never come as a shock...and yet...

It seems that the choice to refuse to prioritize is not just a "middle class" problem (as last month's personal debt to GDP showed)! That it (ignoring the limits) is, in fact, the common theme of today's articles should help us in our own prioritization of our own limited resources!

Again: Thanks Badlands!

***

PS - there are a few, truly unlimited resources available to us all: the Love and Mercy and Grace of Almighty God!

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