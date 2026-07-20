The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Spain Defeats Argentina in Upset to Win World Cup

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time on Sunday to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, capturing the country’s second men’s world championship. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the match’s only goal in the 106th minute at MetLife Stadium. Spain controlled much of the match through possession and shot volume before finally breaking through in extra time. Argentina finished with 10 players after Enzo Fernández was sent off during extra time, and was unable to find an equalizer before the final whistle. Following the match, the Daily Mirror reported that a confrontation involving Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes and several Spain players occurred on the field after the final whistle. The reported incident took place after Spain had secured the championship.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The championship game of America’s World Cup was pretty memorable, for a number of reasons.

The narrative going into the match was that everyone and their mother had picked Argentina to win, mostly due to Argentina having [arguably] the world’s best player, Lionel Messi. Though many would argue that the referees have aided Argentina in their quest to go back-to-back, after winning the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Here is a video of such incidents during the Semi-Final match between England and Argentina, compiled by some soccerfag online. Note that while Argentina was seemingly never penalized for any of these incidents, England was given yellow cards (warnings before the same player is ejected for a second offense) in several moments where it actually seemed like it was the Argentine player who was at fault.

The general rule of thumb in soccer is that if a player makes contact with the ball during a contested moment, any incidental contact with the opposing player is typically ignored—even when the player is injured or dramatically flops. Conversely, even if it is an accident, if a player fails to make contact with the ball but contacts the opposing player, play is stopped and the opposing player is given the ball for a free kick or to resume dribbling. If the contact is deemed violent or dangerous, a yellow card can be given. If the contact is deemed malicious or excessively dangerous, a red card can be given, in which the player must immediately leave the game and the team must finish with one less man on the field—giving the other team a tremendous advantage.

Here is a compilation from the various matches Argentina played throughout the World Cup (over the past month) where the refs seem to be allowing them to push and shove opposing players with impunity.

Apparently, this is a dynamic that has followed Argentina for years, to the point where they have a reputation among soccer fans for doing it. The allegation being that FIFA is rigging the matches in favor of Argentina in order to boost Lionel Messi’s scoring and win record for reasons related to marketing and advertising. It is worth noting that last week the FBI announced that they are investigating the Argentine team for money-laundering. It is also worth noting that in 2015 several FIFA officials were arrested in a massive corruption scandal involving money-laundering. (To be clear, this corruption scandal was related to marketing and advertising money, not play on the field.)

So when all of the pundits, experts, celebrities, and political leaders—as well as the entire Zionist Diaspora (Netayahu, Mark Levin, etc.)—backed Argentina as the favorite to win the match, much of the internet found itself cheering for the underdog, Spain. (The reason that the Diaspora chose Argentina is two-fold: Argentina’s President, Javier Milei, has been a great friend to Israel, while Spain has led the trend of European countries defecting from the longstanding tradition of supporting Israel no matter what.)

Here is one of the many examples of how Argentina played against Spain.

Not only was there no card given for this play, there wasn’t even a penalty called. And this was just one of many similar plays that the refs overlooked.

The most egregious (and viral) incident was this one, where an Argentine player literally jumps on the Spanish player, grabs his collar, and digs his cleat spikes into the guy’s calf as he brings him to the ground. No penalty card was given for this play. Even the announcers call it “an interesting technique.” lol

This is apparently what the refs have been allowing Argentina to get away with for years.

To be clear, I would have no problem with soccer allowing its players to rough each other up. Frankly, I think it would improve the toughness of soccer players and make the sport more appealing to Americans. But the current rules do not allow for this conduct. Only Argentina appears to be given the impunity to get away with it.

If a player receives a second yellow card, it is considered a red card. And that is exactly what happened to Argentine player Enzo Fernández.

It began with a stroke of poetic justice from the refs. With less than 7 minutes left in the match’s regulation time, and no score for either team, and Spain pressing on offense, Fernández attempted to flop in order to draw a foul and get a free kick.

Instead, he was given a yellow card for complaining that a foul wasn’t called.

Regulation time ended in a draw, and in overtime, Fernández committed an egregious foul when he attempted to run through a player.

While some will argue that Fernández was playing the ball here, it’s very clear when he puts his feet together and forms a wall, of sorts, with his shins that he intended to trip up the Spanish player. And Fernández had been playing dirty the entire game.

To be fair to Fernández, this contact is incidental enough to not warrant a red card—and it didn’t get one. For the action, he received a yellow card. However, because of his melodramatic flop a few minutes before, those two yellow cards ejected him from the game, and Argentina was forced to finish the game a man down.

It’s not like Argentina had killing it, anyway. Look how terrible these stats are:

Just after halftime:

Not a single attempted shot on goal. But it gets worse.

Here were the stats when Fernández flopped and got his yellow card—still not a single shot on goal.

And then the stats at the end of the game, which included a 30-minute overtime.

An absolutely abysmal performance by the team that all the experts agreed would win the game. The team with the best player in the world.

It’s worth noting that Spain scored two other goals. One was called back for being off-sides—after the first goal had been scored. Before that first goal was scored, when the game was still tied at zero, Spain had a goal disqualified, when an Argentine player flopped and a foul was called.

The announcers say it was “absolutely the right call,” but these are the same guys who predicted Argentina would win, so what do they know? (not much, I guess)

After the game ended, and Spain began celebrating, Argentine defender Nahuel Molina punched the Spanish team captain as the two were passing one another, which triggered a brawl. This was the cherry on top of an ostensibly dirty match. Though I think the right team won, and the atypical roughness was fitting for the American World Cup Final.

Yikes.

Keep it classy, Argentina!

And thus ends the 2026 American World Cup. While soccer may not be our national pastime, we must thank President Trump for bringing this event to the US (a contract he secured during his first term) as it definitely brought the world to the US during our 250th Freedom celebration. It has made this celebration that much more unique and special.

Thank you, President Trump! Very cool.

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Toxic Wildfires From Canada Draw Trump’s Ire and Potential Congressional Sanctions

Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno said he plans to introduce legislation that would impose sanctions on Canada and certain Canadian government officials in response to wildfire smoke that has affected air quality across portions of the United States. During a Fox News interview, Moreno said the proposal would include sanctions, asset freezes, visa restrictions and tariffs. The article reports that smoke from Canadian wildfires has produced unhealthy air quality across parts of the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, citing reporting from the Washington Post’s Capital Weather team. It also says several amusement parks, including Six Flags Great America and Cedar Point, modified operations because of poor air quality. The article further reports that four Republican House members sent a letter criticizing the Canadian government’s forest management policies. It argues that wildfire management failures are primarily responsible for the smoke impacts on the United States. That conclusion is presented as the article’s analysis and is not established through primary evidence within the article itself. The piece also mentions speculation about possible arson or “ecoterrorism” but provides no evidence verifying those claims.

Ashe in America: Colorado has been on fire for over a month, and depending on the winds of the day, you’re breathing smoke. Now we can thank Canadians for making it worse by making east coasters whine and act like it’s their first fire or something. (Seriously, though, I hope everyone is safe, and I’m glad we can all set aside our differences and blame Canada.)



I’m sure you’re all shocked, but I fully support sanctions against Canada. I don’t even need a reason — but we’ve got one:



“We are holding Canada responsible…the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!”



POTUS sounds mad, and the real headline here is that 47 is taking on the climate cult.



When you ask a climate cultist about the fires, they’ll tell you it’s climate change and the warming earth and drying ground. You’d think that belief would encourage forest management, but they advocate against it.



The climate cult predicted fires, so they need fires, and neglecting basic forest management will give them fires.



They need the fires.



They really need to be the example.



Making Canada the battleground for finishing off the climate cult is absolutely what I voted for.



(Remember, voter intent is real. In elections, only voter intent is real.)

Trump Wants to Revoke Broadcast Licenses of Networks That Suppressed Election Fraud Speech

President Donald Trump said Thursday that television networks that declined to air his primetime White House address on election security should have their broadcast licenses revoked. During the speech, Trump criticized ABC and NBC by name and alleged that media organizations refusing to carry the address were part of a “plot.” Reuters reported that the speech included renewed claims about election security and alleged Chinese interference that U.S. intelligence has not substantiated. ABC and NBC did not interrupt their primary broadcast schedules to carry the address live but streamed it on their digital news platforms. CNN also declined to air the speech on its main television channel, while CBS and Fox News carried the address live. The following day, FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said Trump’s proposal was unconstitutional and stated that broadcasters are not subject to FCC penalties for choosing not to air a presidential speech. Reuters also reported that legal experts said broadcasters have First Amendment discretion over programming decisions and that revoking a broadcast license would require a formal administrative process.

Burning Bright: It's no secret to those who even know there's an Info War going on that there are some big problems with the current (and perhaps always) state of American and Global Media.



It's also no secret to virtually everyone in the world that Donald Trump is not a fan of said media.



And yet, aside from this small corner of the Info War audience, Badlanders, Q adherents and long-time conspiracy theorists who continue to be right about everything on the macro while quibbling on the micro, very, very few understand the true depths of the subversion.



This is why I have routinely reminded viewers and readers in this audience of one simple, notable and yet, oft-overlooked aspect of Trump's declaration of candidacy circa 2015, which, in my opinion doubled as a very literal public declaration of war:



Trump named the 'Fake News Media' the "enemy of the people."



Now, most, myself included saw that statement as true-ISH, but largely hyperbolic at the time.



In the years since, the truth of the matter has not just sunken into the collecticve psyche of the Truth Community and much of the MAGA core, but it has largely formed the core animating engine of what it is we do around these parts.



Badlands Media was founded with the express desire to cut through (meaning, to COMBAT) the engineered noise of the Media Industrial Complex.



Most of you found us and each other because each of you felt called to the same charge.



The thing is, no matter how much we amplify and signal boost exposures of Deep State players and apparatus', which we will continue to do, we all know that the means of delivering justice on a large scale are (mostly) out of our hands, IF we want to remain peaceful ... and we DO want to remain peaceful.



That said, we CAN and HAVE continued to do battle with the subversive enemy of the people Trump first highlighted and highlighted first because the narrative battlespace IS the mass psychological battlespace, and the mass psychological battlespace is the very mandate engine that informs and ultimately makes up the realm of the real.



In other words, we don't fight this battle against media propagandists because it's the only one we can fight. We fight it because it's the one that's most important to winning if we're to cultivate a world in the corporeal that reflects the one we would make manifest out of the governing principles of the sovereign mind, the sovereign man and the sovereign world.



Trump is not targeting the media because he finds them annoying, or because they help the shadowed interests of the cabal.



He is targeting them because they ARE the key power projection arm of the invisible enemy, and always have been.



Thus, the faster the disclosure phase accelerates, the faster the narrative cycle spins, and the more exposed (and legally compromised) the media machine becomes.



It's time for the vapid vultures and chyronic cretins to make a choice between truth and lies, loyalty and treason, good and evil.



I suspect, from a justice perspective, time is running out on that choice.

US Ready to Allow Saudi Arabia to Enrich Uranium

The Trump administration has tentatively agreed to a draft civilian nuclear cooperation agreement that would permit Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium, according to CNN, which cited sources familiar with the matter and documents it reviewed. The proposed agreement, which supports Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear program, remains unsigned by President Donald Trump despite U.S.-Saudi negotiations concluding in October 2025. CNN also reported that the agreement has not yet been submitted to Congress for the review required after presidential signature. CNN reported that the draft agreement would not require Saudi Arabia to adopt the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Additional Protocol, an enhanced safeguards framework intended to strengthen international nuclear inspections. According to the report, unnamed sources said the ongoing war with Iran has contributed to the delay in the president’s approval, while another source said concerns about possible bipartisan opposition in Congress may also be a factor. Those explanations have not been publicly confirmed by the White House. The proposed agreement has already drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers and nonproliferation advocates. Reuters previously reported that critics argue the framework omits both the Additional Protocol and the longstanding U.S. “gold standard” commitment under which partner countries forgo domestic uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing. The Trump administration has said the agreement would strengthen strategic and economic ties while complying with applicable legal safety requirements.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This is perhaps the least surprising headline of the past 8 months; because this is a story that we have been tracking for years, and therefore saw coming a mile out.

Yes, Saudi Arabia is going to get a nuclear power plant—probably many. Yes, they will need to enrich uranium in order to power those facilities. No, I am not at all worried about that scenario. Why? Because I understand what drives Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (I’m also not brainwashed by identity politics to believe that a Muslim nation can’t responsibly handle weapons of mass destruction.)

MBS told Bret Bier during the Biden Administration that he wanted not only nuclear power, but nuclear weapons, too.

President Trump told MBS last year in Riyadh that he was going to help Saudi become a nuclear power.

Last September, when MBS visited the White House, he signed all the necessary documents and treaties to legally possess nuclear technology according to international rules. President Trump signed deals on the subject with MBS, and promised him during a live speech at the high-profile dinner that he was going to help MBS achieve his nuclear ambitions.

So yes, I have been expecting this headline for quite some time.

PS - I had a few people tag me with this picture of President Trump’s box during the World Cup Final, asking to identify this person.

I believe that is Khalid bin Salman, the younger brother of Crown Prince MBS, and the current Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi Admits That He Has Never Met The New [Gay] Ayatollah

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s Supreme National Security Council is responsible for assessing whether the country should go to war or agree to a ceasefire, but that the final decision rests with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Araghchi said he has faced criticism from rival political factions following the temporary understanding with the United States. He said Iran agreed to resume negotiations after Washington again demanded zero uranium enrichment and threatened military action. According to Araghchi, the decision to return to negotiations was intended to demonstrate that Iran had exhausted diplomatic options. In the same interview with documentary filmmaker Javad Mogouee, Araghchi said he has never met Mojtaba Khamenei in person and stated that only a small number of people have met him.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The timing of these narrative deployments is not lost on me.

Less than a week after President Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, where he declared his intention to remove Syria from the state sponsor of terrorism list, Trump was meeting with newly-elected Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi at the White House, professing his deep affection for the young leader and later announcing US support for an Iraq-Syria oil pipeline that would bypass the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, bringing the product straight to the Mediterranean.

That was last week.

Now, we have the leaders of Iran and Iraq (two bitter enemies who fought the bloodiest war of the 20th century in the 1980’s) working together to de-escalate conflict and stabilize the region, according to Iranian state media.

Over the weekend, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi gave an interview where he admitted that he has never met the new [gay] Ayatollah, adding that very few have actually ever seen him.

Is this Mojtaba Khamenei even real?

On the same day, we have Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov publicly stating that Putin currently has no plans to speak with Ayatollah Khamenei on the phone—despite the fact that no world leaders has yet spoken to him—according to Russian state media.

So neither the Iranians nor any other world leader has ever met or spoken with the new Ayatollah? Who is purportedly gay?

Again, is this guy even real? Or are we being fed a story that will help unwind the narrative of the theocratic system notoriously associated with Iran?

Burkina Faso’s Traoré Claims Western Intelligence Offered Chemicals To Poison Food Sent To Terrorist-Held Areas

Burkina Faso’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, said during a speech in the Yaadga region that operatives from an unnamed Western country’s intelligence service once offered his government four chemical products that could be mixed into food and consumer goods destined for territories controlled by armed groups. Traoré said his government rejected the proposal after asking about the products and claimed the visitors told him the substances had previously been used elsewhere in Africa and Asia. He did not identify the country involved, provide evidence for the allegations, or say when the alleged meeting occurred. During the same address, Traoré urged Burkinabè citizens to support locally produced goods, arguing that dependence on imported products exposes the country to unknown risks. He also alleged that foreign actors exploit ethnic and religious divisions to destabilize African countries and claimed he received a 2023 letter from a French national he associated with France’s external intelligence agency. Traoré did not provide evidence supporting those allegations. The article says the remarks were made against the backdrop of strained relations between Burkina Faso and several Western countries following the expulsion of French troops and the country’s closer security cooperation with Russia, Mali, and Niger.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This is quite the sinister development.

According to reports, this coincides with Burkina Faso declaring two diplomats from the EU “persona non grata” and ordering them to leave the country within three days. That was last Wednesday.

As we have tracked in this news letter, western intelligence agencies have funded the same [ISIS-aligned] terrorist groups operating in the Sahel that they are now offering to poison.

During his speech, Captain Traore explained that these poisonous chemicals target neurological and physical functions, and that he had been told by these intelligence operatives that they already successfully deployed them in other parts of the world.

Assuming this is all true, and Traore has a proven record of telling the truth in his public statements, that would mean that the western intelligence agencies have created a Hegelian Dialectic in order to poison the African people with chemicals that will reduce their mental and physical capabilities. Because there is no way to disseminate these poisons so that they only impact the ISIS terrorists. Innocent people would sure be exposed to them, and they could potentially proliferate.

We The American People must demand accountability from our government and its despicable agencies. Enough is enough.

Burkina Faso’s Traoré Claims Western Intelligence Offered Chemicals To Poison Food Sent To Terrorist-Held Areas

Israel has taken a legal step that could allow the use of Nile crocodiles for security purposes at prison facilities after Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman reclassified the species into a category that permits security agencies to keep the animals under specified conditions. Israeli media reported the change was intended to facilitate a proposal backed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. Ben Gvir has advocated surrounding prisons holding Palestinian security detainees with crocodiles as a deterrent to escape attempts, saying the concept was inspired by Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz.” The Israel Prison Service previously sent officials to a crocodile farm to examine the practical aspects of the proposal. According to Israeli media, the reclassification was made despite objections from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and the Environmental Protection Ministry’s legal adviser, who argued the proposal lacked sufficient legal and professional justification. Reporting indicates the regulatory change enables consideration of a pilot program but does not mean crocodiles have been deployed at prison facilities.

CannCon: Proof Ghost is Mossad.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: He is referring to the border wall design I sent to the White House in 2017. Rise Attire has put in on apparel which you can get here.]

PS - People don’t know this, but I did do a follow-up design in 2017, just for fun. (Like most sequels, not as good as the original.)

BONUS ITEM

On the latest episode of the Badlands Blitz, Ashe in America and Burning Bright run down the inflection point that is Donald Trump's 2020 election fraud disclosure, and why this was absolutely not a rug pull.



So, if this represents a phase shift, what phase are we in?

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