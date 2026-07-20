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Jonathan Drake's avatar
Jonathan Drake
7h

“Remember, voter intent is real. In elections, only voter intent is real.”

New topic of debate.

I beg to differ.

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Gary's avatar
Gary
8h

One of the fundamentals of forest management is fire trails - access roads (often little more than two-track paths) meant to bring personnel, fire equipment, clearing crews, etc. into the forests. The U.S. National Forest not far from where I live has those, as does the State Forest on our other side. Canada has had those for decades, but last year shut most of them down, making the forests inaccessible both to forest management and fire control specialists, and to the general population - there was quite a political battle from hikers and campers who suddenly faced fines in the tens of thousands of dollars (Canadian dollars, but still quite a bit) if they dared bypass the locked gates and bulldozed barriers blocking those roads.

The fires, the smoke, the aftermath of respiratory issues, were all intentional.

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