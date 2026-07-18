Badlands Blitz Episode 25

Badlanders!

Welcome to the 25th episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and Ashe in America spend the whole hour (and change) discussing Donald Trump’s seismic (and yes, it actually was seismic) election fraud speech from Thursday night, its implications for the Deep State cabal and how it represents the beginnings of a true phase shift in both the Shadow War and the Information War at once.

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!