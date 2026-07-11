Badlands Blitz Episode 24

Badlanders!

Welcome to the 24th episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and GhostofBasedPatrickHenry discuss Donald Trump’s latest (super rapid) world tour, and how it represents a total inversion of everything the System has taught us about the Axis and Allies.

Most unfortunate for said System, however is the increasingly-apparent fact that they actually bought into their own story … one Trump is untangling in real time, and with some unlikely friends.

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!